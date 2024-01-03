36 TikTok Products That Are Just So Darn Convenient And Clever

Popular items from this list:
- A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
- A scoop colander, which is basically what happens with a large spoon and a colander have a deeply convenient baby
- A “Bacon Bin” so all the grease left over from your bacon has a home (read: does not clog your unsuspecting sink)
A set of hangers designed to take advantage of all that unused vertical space in your closet
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
A set of Snug Plugs for anyone whose outlets are in their loosey-goosey era
A reusable and delightfully portable gel lint roller
A set of bedsheet fasteners to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place once and for all
An undetectable mouse jiggler
A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow
A backseat hook
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
A magnetic microwave cover perfect
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen
"The Clean Ball," which is a nifty little gizmo you can stick in your purse or bag to pick up crumbs
A handy dandy dual-sided deshedding brush
A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers to portion out plates
A set of legging-organizing hangers
A rectangular Lazy Susan
An Airplane Pocket tray cover
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
An easy-install, subtle carpet scratch stopper
A handy pancake batter dispenser and mixer
A slim magnetic stove shelf
A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet clips to keep that sucker in the duvet cover where it BELONGS
A neat-o little rolling egg dispenser
A foldable, slip-resistant "Sink Topper" you can use to massively increase counter space by your tiny sink
A handy dandy condiment fork
A ridiculously beloved, Shark Tank-featured Click & Carry grocery bag carrier
A nifty leakproof, portable dog water bottle with a mini dish
A set of soda can "lids"
A Shark Tank-featured "Pizza Pack"
A lil' telescoping car rearview mirror squeegee
