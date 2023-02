34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

And a super-soft MakeUp Eraser so you don't have to spend forever scrubbing your face off

It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. Plus, all you have to do when you're done using it is wet it and hang it up to dry! No more wasting money on icky washcloths that hurt your skin!!! I can hear your pores singing from here."Everyone needs one of these! if all of us switched to this product we would eliminate the need for makeup wipes completely! I was skeptical if it would take off my high-quality gel eyeliner or not. I can't find anything to take that stuff off unless I use an oil-based makeup remover, and I hate using oily stuff around my eyes. So I made sure that I applied it extra heavy yesterday so I could give the makeup eraser a whirlIt's super soft on your skin and it doesn't feel like you are rubbing yourself raw, which is another thing I was worried aboutAfter I got done taking off my makeup I didn't even feel the need to wash my face (though I did just because it's part of my routine), but when looking in the mirror,. I will definitely be recommending this to my friends and family. And to all of you! Seriously, just buy one already!" — Adeana W.