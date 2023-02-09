34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Popular items from this list:
- A bottle of Touch in Sol’s reviewer-beloved No Poreblem Primer to help minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines for a seamless look.
- A convenient eyeliner stamp so you can create the perfect cat eye.
- A set of dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz, stray hairs, and dirt from your face.
"Even after only the first use, I was blown away by this primer. I honestly didn't think a primer could do what this one does. It went on very smoothly and didn't feel greasy whatsoever. All during my super-long day at work (12-hour shift), my makeup didn't budge and my face looked so smooth and satiny under my makeup. I have moderate to severe acne so my skin is generally fairly oily, but it's has also been very dry lately, and this primer made it so my makeup didn't crease at all or cling to dry patches on my skin
. I can't emphasize enough how surprised I was every time I went to the bathroom and looked in the mirror to see how smooth my makeup still looked." —MMkay13
"TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form
, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers.
"This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
Or CoverGirl's TruBlend matte concealer — it's lightweight with a matte finish
"I don't know what to start off with besides saying how amazing this concealer is!! The concealer has a great formula, that's easy to blend and dries to a matte finish.
Almost didn't bake afterwards because the look was close to flawless. I'm big into bright under eyes and this gave me the look I love. This has easily made its way into my go-to makeup, and perhaps one of my new favorites." —Mandy Smith
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment for damaged, over-processed locks
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. To be free of bad stuff, smell amazing, leave my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leave my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect.
Well, folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super-picky hair girl!" —Aubsmommmy
Essence's Lash Princess mascara to give you a nice dramatic lash

Promising review:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 110,000 five-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of last year's ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." —Emma
"I also have this mascara and it is my FAVORITE! I am constantly buying more when I run out. Plus, it's so dang affordable. Check out my in-depth Lash Princess mascara review
: "I am a 30 year old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made make up purchases based off of what reviewers and make up influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." —Mary
Glossier's Cloud Paint for a bit of rosiness on your cheeks
: "I used traditional powder blushes daily up until purchasing this product. My skin is super dry and I didn't know I could have such a natural blush look until Cloud Paint! It really is easy to blend and builds up in color without much effort.
The packaging is beautiful and is the perfect size to take anywhere with you. Please never stop making this blush!!!" —:~)
An easy-to-use makeup-correcting stick that'll assist with any smudged mascara
"Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine Riordan
A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes for those who love a fresh mani, but can't ever seem to avoid smudging a nail
The formula is also non-toxic and made without formaldehyde, toluene, or DBP chemicals.Promising review
: "The set comes in various colors and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or has a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." —perksofbeautyblog
A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you quickly remove stains on your teeth
"I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this everyday. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard
A bottle of Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for a bold lip with that'll last all day long
Promising review:
"Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" —Shawn
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges you can use to flawlessly (and easily) apply foundation
: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beauty Blender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish
. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product.
And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." —Lindsey
An easy-to-use smudge-proof mechanical eyeliner pencil
"You can't beat the price. The most perfect creamy, pigmented, and easy to put on eyeliner ever. I think most eyeliners are a bit stiff and kind of tug on the eye when you apply it but not this liner! I bought it in black but will be buying it in other colors as well. Also! If you like to smudge your waterline, this liner is perfect for that." —Kaykay
Or a convenient eyeliner stamp so you can create the perfect cat eye
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye! Promising review:
"This goes on well and stays well. I cannot wing eyeliner for the life of me and this does it for me!! I just repurchased a second time and it's been almost a year since my first purchase...I use this daily! That means it lasted me almost a year. Can't beat the price point and quality for that! I also enjoy the clean ingredients. :)" —Nickel
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil that'll allow you to have defined, natural-looking brows in seconds
The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil. Promising review:
"I saw this product being touted on television and decided to try it. I had been using a $24 eyebrow pencil and simply could not find an even replacement until I ordered Maybelline’s Total Temptation Eyebrow Pencil! My eyebrows have thinned over the years and it’s been difficult finding a reasonably priced pencil that fits the bill. This pencil is very easy to use, looks very natural, and stays on until I wash my face at night.
I absolutely love this product and I’m saving money! Double win!" —Melissa
Or an Onset Eyebrow Soap Kit, which is a waterproof clear pomade that can give your brows some volume
Promising review:
"I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke.
I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product.
Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon
A leave-in conditioning spray formulated with coconut oil and argan oil to help all hair textures
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.Promising review:
"I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Meli
A foot file so you can scrape off the dead skin and callouses to make your feet soft and smooth
Promising review:
"This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now.
I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" —Nikki Moody
A makeup setting spray to lock your smokey eye in place, while keeping your skin hydrated at the same time
: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily when it's summer.
It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." —Tina J.
A set of dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz, stray hairs and dirt from your face
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it! Promising review:
"I love these things. They get rid of all the peach fuzz on my face! My makeup goes on smoothly.
They are great for exfoliating and help product get in the skin better. My skin looks great and I'm 45. I hope they never stop making these things!
If skeptical about how to use them, watch some YouTube videos. Now I feel like a pro using them. Highly recommend." —crackalackin
A reviewer-beloved Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray
Mane Club is a New York City–based small business established in 2019 that specializes in affordable haircare products. Promising review:
"I’m a hairstylist, so I’ve tried just about every leave-in conditioner out there, and I was amazed at how soft my hair felt after one use.
My curls were so happy! The smell is amazing too!! I will definitely be repurchasing." —Allison S.
A set of durable matte hair clips that work for thick, thin and curly hair types
Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Or a well-loved diffuser attachment with over 90 air vents to distribute the heat more evenly
: "The BEST diffuser on the market! I have naturally wavy hair and have struggled with finding the right diffuser to keep my tresses curly while drying my hair. Using the Black Orchid Hair Diffuser is what you need if you have wavy to curly hair!
You'll still have your curl and won't have frizz after using the Black Orchid!" —BMRGirl
A box of the popular "Zombie" face masks meant to minimize fine lines and the appearance of pores by gently removing dead skin cells
Promising review:
"Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline.
Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level" —Samantha
A set of LKE Shadow Patches that'll catch fallout while you apply your eye makeup
Promising review:
"I don’t know how I've done my eye makeup without these my whole life! They help so much with eyeshadow fallout it’s wild!
There are two stickers on them, but I only do the small top ones since I like to do my foundation before eyeshadow! They’re very sticky and sometimes take off some of my foundation but I’ve found if you first tape it on your hand then onto your face it helps!" —Amazon customer
A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen to provide moisture and reduce puffiness
: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker
An aloe vera-based curl refresher spray perfect for dry curls that need some reviving
The Fro Experts
is a Georgia-based, Black woman–owned natural haircare brand on Etsy formulated for type 3 and 4 hair textures.
Psst — this is meant to be used in place of water as a refresher, but per the brand, can be used right after conditioning as the “liquid” portion of the LOC method in your wash 'n' go or as a detangler. Promising review:
"OMG and AMEN ... Seriously, I have TRUE 4c hair and I have never in my 36 years experienced a true 100% natural/organic hair product, and for this to be my first time I'm beyond impressed. So pleased with my 2-year-old daughter's hair as well :-) Product does EVERYTHING its described to do :-)." —Rosanna Quinones
A Foreo Luna 2 silicone facial cleanser that can almost magically remove 99.5% of dirt, oil, residue and dead skin cells
Psst — read BuzzFeed deputy editor Maitland Quitmeyer's full review of the Foreo Luna Mini 2
for more deets! Promising review:
"I'm in my late 30s and am still dealing with cystic (hormonal) acne. I needed three to four products to hide the suckers, but after a couple days of using the Mini, my skin looked better. A few months later and my skin looks and feels more amazing.
It's soft and smooth. I still get breakouts, but they're smaller and heal within a day or two. I've got a whole cabinet full of skin products and makeup that I just don't need anymore. Yes, I agree that it's pricey, but think of how much you'll save on other skincare products that you won't need anymore!" —M Gannon
And a super-soft MakeUp Eraser so you don't have to spend forever scrubbing your face off
It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. Plus, all you have to do when you're done using it is wet it and hang it up to dry! No more wasting money on icky washcloths that hurt your skin!!! I can hear your pores singing from here. Promising review:
"Everyone needs one of these! if all of us switched to this product we would eliminate the need for makeup wipes completely! I was skeptical if it would take off my high-quality gel eyeliner or not. I can't find anything to take that stuff off unless I use an oil-based makeup remover, and I hate using oily stuff around my eyes. So I made sure that I applied it extra heavy yesterday so I could give the makeup eraser a whirl. It literally lifted the makeup right off of my face with very little effort on my part.
It's super soft on your skin and it doesn't feel like you are rubbing yourself raw, which is another thing I was worried about. The exfoliating side that you use afterwards is pretty fantastic as well.
After I got done taking off my makeup I didn't even feel the need to wash my face (though I did just because it's part of my routine), but when looking in the mirror, I could tell that the pores on my nose looked extra clean and my skin was incredibly smooth and soft
. I will definitely be recommending this to my friends and family. And to all of you! Seriously, just buy one already!" —Adeana W.
An easy-to-use cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick
Promising review:
"Oh you better get these. I have been ill and for the first time in my adult life, I couldn't use my hands right to put on eye makeup
. I read reviews and thought I will try these. These are amazing. I put it on yesterday. Smooth, easy application
. Goes on just as you see color, not too light like others I've tried. It is still on today from my trip yesterday. We were at my doctor and I was so tired I slept with eye makeup on, not unusual, LOL. I mean this stays, and color for my brown eyes is great!!!" —girlyjohnnie
A hair thinner and cutter so you can easily touch up your own hair
The razor has two edges, a fine-tooth one for thin hair textures, and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!) Promising review:
"I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on youtube and found some videos using the Tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the Tinkle cutter
. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time, remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut. Seven months post pixie haircut and I have only been to the salon once to have a reshaping done of my hair.
I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut.
TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana
A detangling brush that'll easily glide through hair and remove knots without making you cry
This brush is designed to work on all hair types, but reviewers with 2c through 4c hair say it has worked well for them. It also works on wet *and* dry hair, so you don't have to time out your brushing. Promising review
: "I was really skeptical when I bought this brush, wondering if it was really going to work on super-curly, easy-to-get-tangled hair
. It has exceeded my expectations and I can't believe how awesome it actually works. This is great for thick, curly, hard to untangle hair. It doesn't get caught in the snarls and it is so easy to brush hair now
." —Kimber Burks
An illuminating moisturizer to give your skin a beautiful natural glow that'll make you feel radiant
Promising review:
"Love love love this stuff. This is such a stellar product that is so versatile. Can be worn alone for some to put some glowy life to skin. Add to foundation or layer it. Beautiful.
Use it as a base wear you put highlighter on top. Mix some with moisturizer. This in my opinion is better than so many high luxury brands that make similar products
. And I am pretty sure it can be used by all skin types. It’s not oily feeling at all and it doesn’t dry out skin either. Just a total package. Can’t beat the price either." —Figgy08
BYO Blush Oil that'll easily blend on your cheeks and react to your skin’s natural pH
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on! Promising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
And finally, a Lay-n-Go cosmetic bag to make clean-up a breeze when you're in a hurry to get out the door
Promising review:
"I was tired of fumbling around in my cosmetics case and saw this. I was skeptical, but...WOW! On my recent two-week trip to Europe, with constant laying out and packing up, this item was wonderful. I could find what I wanted quickly, right away
. Packing up was just a matter of pulling the drawstring. At first I wasn’t sure about changing to this bag, but now I could not do without it.
" —Mojosharkey