36 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

A rose-shaped ice mold — it'll take everything from cocktails, iced coffee and coolers to the next level

You can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!"I was at a restaurant, and they put one of these roses in my cocktail.These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time.