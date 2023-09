36 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

A super popular habit calendar designed to help you break down your big goals into small habits

This bestselling wonder is by Free Period Press , a queer- and woman-owned business that makes adorable stickers and paper goods! It's also made from recycled paper to help you achieve your resolution of living a little more sustainably. There's even an activity at the beginning to help you brainstorm habits to track, and each month starts with a themed page (for example, "sleep," "gratitude" and "finances") with some words of wisdom and a suggested habit to try.I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me.I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." — Flight of Stars