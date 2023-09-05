36 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

Popular items from this list:
- A breathable sweat-proof tee with absorbent underarm gussets
- A color-changing nail polish that changes its hue based on the temperature so you can look like you’ve got magical nails
- A pack of disposable urinals if you (like me) are always the one asking to pull over at the next rest stop on road trips.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of heel caps so your heels don't start sinking into natural terrain
Promising review:
"I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic.
My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." — J L D
A travel-sized Poo-Pourri small enough to toss into your purse or pocket
Promising review:
"It does its job and does its job well. Great for on-the-go trips while in public or at a host’s home. I also leave it for guests in my own home." — Brit N.
A holographic nail polish to give off a mesmerizing rainbow effect!
Mooncat
is woman-owned and sells vegan and cruelty-free nail products. Check out the holographic nail polish on TikTok
!Promising review:
"I received my first one in the mail. It was so easy and smooth going on. Two coats later — AMAZING, vibrant, beautiful color. The way the light dances off of my nails, the sun shining off the polish, and the prismatic hues have me mesmerized.
Yep, I picked two more colors a week later. My daughter is now hooked as well. We love this polish and will be picking out a few more. This is the ONLY polish that we use now." — Johnine L.
A pack of underarm sweat pads that are super soft, comfy and ultra-thin — so no one has to know!
Promising review:
"These are amazing. The perfect size for me (medium and large women's cut shirts). I wear nice dress shirts outside, even in the warmer months.
My fear was always having wet armpits or stains on my shirts, but not anymore. I love them and will be purchasing more when they are needed." — Amanda M.
And a breathable sweat-proof tee with absorbent underarm gussets that can help prevent pit stains
Promising review:
"Even with using prescription-strength antiperspirant, I will have pit stains within an hour of putting on a shirt. Because of this, I have almost exclusively worn black shirts for years. But no longer! I bought two of these shirts to try out, and can now go all day long with no pit stains!
I even tried going on a long walk with a sweater on and did not sweat through it. These shirts are very comfy and are thin enough to be able to wear under another top without having visible lines. This shirt is worth every penny." — K.M.
A pack of melamine sponges, which reviewers say are a great and more affordable alternative to Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
Promising review:
"As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks, ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathroom, which comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner
. Highly recommended." — Stephen Brandau
A pack of transparent sticky notes that are way more visually appealing than the classic ones
Promising review:
"These are amazing! We use them for so many things! For positive messages and romantic nights, they are amazing for leaving around the house! You can also stick them to paper and restick the same ones over and over again! They seem to never lose their adhesion! Everyone I’ve shown these to falls in love with them!" — Faith
A pack of disposable urinals if you (like me) are always the one asking to pull over at the next rest stop on road trips
This biodegradable pouch is filled with a unique polymer substance that absorbs liquid waste and turns it into an odorless, spill-proof gel. Promising review:
"As embarrassing as it is to admit, I used this in the car on a road trip. I didn't know exactly what to expect but I was thrilled with the outcome! I pulled over, positioned myself over the bag, and it was easy peezy! The crystals absorbed the urine and there was no mess or smell.
I have kids and these will work great for them too. I'm really glad I bought these. We travel with our dog EVERYWHERE, and we can't leave him in the car to stop for bathroom breaks at rest stops, so these have already proven themselves perfect for traveling." — Ella
A pair of BBQ grill lights with a magnetic base, flexible gooseneck and bright LED bulbs
Promising review:
"This was a surprise for my husband. He loves them. The lights are nice and bright, and make grilling those last few things that didn't get finished before dark hot. He's also used them early in the morning when he's setting the smoker up before dawn. He's happy and finding them very useful. He especially loves the magnet on the bottom so he can hang them off of so many things while he's busy, and he can use the flexibility to shine them where he needs them. Very awesome and easy to use." — Holly Gomez
A flexible ceiling fan cleaner ingeniously designed to clean all four sides of each fan blade in one swoop
Promising review:
"A friend showed me this product and WOW! It is much more than I thought it would be! First, it makes cleaning your fan blades easier than ever
. Fitting the attachment to the pole is simple, and cleaning the blades is even simpler. The dust stays mostly trapped inside the collector while it works on both sides of the blade at once. No more tired arms, dusty mess, or wasted time.
"Second, the flexible dusting attachment is even MORE useful, and an obvious must for this straightforward product! You can go to town removing dust from all your high-up-dust-collecting-surfaces with ease and confidence.
"Third, the build quality is much more substantial than I thought it would be. It's built well. The fittings are snug and secure, and the pole is sturdy and very comfortable to hold. Great design. Will be purchasing another for my grandmother who has difficulty cleaning her fans in Florida!" — jeremy k
A set of sheet keeper bands that'll revolutionize the way you store your sheets and make it easier to find the one you want
Sheet Keeper
is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles.Promising review:
"Great product. They work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" — devonhansen1
An easy-to-use portable makeup-correcting stick so you can do little touch ups and fixes without having to wipe everything off
Promising review:
"This is the BEST makeup remover EVER!
Makeup melts off! It leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturized! I will never use regular makeup remover again!"
— Tammy Gilbert
A flexible power strip for anyone who has ever struggled to get all of their plugs to reach
iJoy
is a small biz that sells a variety of tech accessories, speakers and headphones.Promising review:
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny.
I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" — Pond P.
An easy-to-use baby shusher that plays human recordings of calming rhythmic shushing to help lull your fussy baby to sleep
Shusher
is a small business run by a husband-and-wife duo after their own sleep-deprived experience raising three girls. More than a few newborn photographers
swear by this tool to keep babies calm and cozy during photoshoots. Promising review:
"I bought this for my niece, and I couldn’t believe how well it worked. As soon as she started to fuss, we just gave the shusher a twist, and just like magic, she calmed down.
One for the crib, one for the home, and one for the diaper bag! Always have one at the ready! I’ll be buying these for all my new parent friends and family!" — Hannah George
A sunrise simulation alarm clock so you can start your day calmly rather than with a jarring iPhone alarm
Promising review:
"I get up really early for work, and forcing my body to accept that it's time to wake up when it's still pitch black outside has always been a struggle for me. I've been using this alarm clock for the last two weeks, and it's made such a huge difference in my mornings. I set it for gradual brightness with bird sounds, and I no longer feel like my sleep is interrupted. It feels like I'm naturally waking up to sun coming through my window.
I didn't expect a little alarm clock could change my mood so much." — Evelini
A three-in-one ergonomic rake that also grabs and dumps lawn debris so you don't have to bend over
Promising review:
"I am 100% endorsing this rake. I grow my vegetables in straw bales every year, and just cleared out 10 composted straw bales in about an hour. I didn't tweak my knees or back AT ALL!! It's very easy to use and very sturdy!
I feel fine after using it. It is worth every penny. This rake just took the dread out of my garden cleanup
!" — Shenendoah C. Finnigan
A half umbrella to provide some much-needed shade even if you don't have room for a full-size one
Just push it up against a flat surface and attach it to an umbrella base
.Promising review:
"This half umbrella is just what I needed for a small patio where we sit! I never knew they made half umbrellas! What a great idea! It's perfect!! And you would never know that it's half of an umbrella by looking at it. It's great for those areas where you want it flat up against house or wall. A+ — love it!" — jitz
An automatic, hands-free electric can opener that does all the work for you
Kitchen Mama
is a small biz whose products aim to make cooking a little easier.Promising review:
"I bought this for my mother, who has some problems with arthritis, and when we gathered around to see if it worked, we were all pretty impressed. It left the edge of the can crimped in a way that avoids those sharp edges, which I personally have been sliced by several times.
At first, it didn't seem like it was working, but then we lifted it and boom! Open can. I might get one for myself, honestly." — Rachel C.
A super popular habit calendar designed to help you break down your big goals into small habits
This bestselling wonder is by Free Period Press
, a queer- and woman-owned business that makes adorable stickers and paper goods! It's also made from recycled paper to help you achieve your resolution of living a little more sustainably. There's even an activity at the beginning to help you brainstorm habits to track, and each month starts with a themed page (for example, "sleep," "gratitude" and "finances") with some words of wisdom and a suggested habit to try.Promising review:
"I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly.
I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day.
I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." — Flight of Stars
A color-changing strawberry glass that comes to life when filled with a cold beverage!
SaVi Home & Gifts
is a family-owned Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in custom cups, budget binders and stickers. Promising review
: "This cup is so freaking cute! The color-changing effect was so cool, and they gave me some free 'thank you' stickers! Definitely would order from this store again." — Hayden
A set of self-tying shoelaces that'll turn your favorite pair of shoes into slip-ons
A lot of runners and athletes also swear by these for training and races, since it's a guarantee their shoes won't come untied. You can also adjust the tension easily if your feet are more swollen on a particular day.Promising review:
"I purchased two pairs for my running shoes (49-year-old man). They work very well, and I have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying and untying, just slip it on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom.
I have had no issues with the lace lock at all, it snapped in well." — Scott
A set of reusable toaster oven bags for when you're craving grilled cheese but can't imagine dirtying a pan
You can also heat up pizza slices, chicken nuggets and more with it, meaning you'll have dinner ready in a matter of minutes. Reviewers say these are also great for anyone with a gluten allergy who needs to keep their bread separate in the toaster.Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this!! I do not regret it. :) Great purchase for the grilled cheese lovers. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and easy to store. Highly recommend." — Gloria Nunez
An LED light strip for mirrors so you can feel like a Hollywood star every time you do your makeup
Promising review:
"So amazing. I love it, and pictures do not do it justice! It lights up my whole room! Easy install! Just stunning! It’s going to be so much better doing my makeup with it!" — Crista
Or a high-tech square mirror with built-in, dimmable LED lights and an anti-fog mode
Promising review:
“Wow, has this changed the look of our bathroom. This mirror is elegant, functional, and modernizes any space.” — JLP
A vented microwave food cover to keep to keep it clean
Promising review
: "Sometimes the simple things in life are often the most impactful. On far too many occasions, I make a mess in the microwave — think minestrone soup all over the insides. This collapsible cover saves me from having to clean up explosions
, and the even worse tongue-lashing from my wife. It covers several sizes of plates and vessels. The vent also releases the steam, reducing the soggy outcomes you get when using only paper.
The folding handle is also very useful. Overall it is a well-designed tool that every microwave should have. The price is right, and it pays for itself with the reduced stress and angst.
GREAT PRODUCT!" — Ms. Windermere
A portable bottle with an infusion chamber perfect for adding fruit, herbs and other ingredients
Promising review:
"Consider my thirst quenched. I'm not a big water drinker, so I was looking for something to help me up my water intake, since hydration is so important. Seriously, the Hydration System is my perfect answer. I pulse my ingredients and then plop them into the infusion chamber, and my water tastes delicious. An extra bonus: the holes in the infusion chamber don't allow pulp to get into my water, so it always tastes/feels clean and refreshing. I now drink way more water than I did a couple of weeks ago!" — John G.
An inflatable lounge chair that requires no electricity or pumps!
Promising review:
"I'm not a small person, and I wasn't sure how it would hold me, but this chair is wonderful. I have used it all over! I took it camping, I took it to the beach, and I even sometimes blow it up and use it in my living room while watching TV.
The hardest part is getting out of it gracefully!" — Limoncello
A color-changing nail polish that changes its hue based on the temperature
Cirque Colors
is a small biz that sells nail polish and accessories!Promising review:
"My favorite nail polish. I was iffy when I first put it on, it seemed an awkward consistency for nail polish...but I was happily surprised. It is matte and dries super fast, and after two coats and 10 minutes, they were done. I was going to put topcoat over them for a glossier finish, but I ultimately just left them matte. It goes on and dries beautifully, it changes to purple in cold temperatures, and it DOES NOT CHIP OR PEEL like many thermal nail polishes.
I washed dishes, gardened, cleaned, and even without topcoat, my nails still look perfect. I will definitely be buying more, they're worth the price." — Samantha Martin
A slip-on lid pocket so you won't make a mess of your countertop
Lid Pocket is a small business on a mission to solve your slow cooker-related lid issues. Promising review:
"These are so handy and fit easily over the pot edge even with the lid on. Having somewhere to set the lids is a space saver during holiday gatherings. I need more!" — Julie Janssen
A decorative ceramic lips organizer great for storing jewelry or makeup while adding a little a attitude
Promising review:
"I love this as I’m getting into my super pink era. 💅🏼 It’s a nice weight and not easily breakable. It holds a lot of knickknacks too, from lipsticks to trinkets. I also think it’s really cute. Going to get a number of these to put around my home." — Agusta
A shampoo scalp massager here to give you a relaxing lil' massage every time you wash your hair
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
also loves this lil' massager and raved: "I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."Promising review:
"I'd always had occasional dandruff, especially in the winter months. Since I've started using this, I have not had ONE day with dandruff. I absolutely love this thing, and will continue to use one of these forever. It really makes the scalp feel better.
" — Jm
A rose-shaped ice mold — it'll take everything from cocktails, iced coffee and coolers to the next level
You can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down! Promising review:
"I was at a restaurant, and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant.
These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more, as my friends all want these in their drinks!" — Siri US
A small tabletop firepit if you don't have a big backyard
Grab fuel for this little bad boy here.Promising review:
"What is it about a fire that's so soothing? If you've ever sat around a campfire or gathered with friends at a patio fireplace, you know how the flames draw your eye, the warmth offers security, and conversation springs forth delightfully. Despite its tiny size, this tabletop fire pit offers up the same benefits of a traditional social fire gathering
. As a centerpiece, it becomes a focal point and stimulates feelings of warmth and camaraderie. Bring out the marshmallows, and you have a fun and easy dessert that brings smiles all around! A small item that brings big satisfaction.
This is one holiday purchase for which there are no regrets! — Nature Girl
A pack of semi-cured gel nails to do your own nails at home
Promising review:
"This is the third brand of semi-cured gel nail polish strips I have tried, and these are by far the best quality.The strips are easy to apply, appropriately thick, cure very hard, and last easily 10 days.
They are also the shiniest of the gel nail polish strips I have used as well. These are so superior to the other ones that I have. I will be purchasing more strips in different colors rather than use out the strips that I already have. These just look so much better." — Anna G.
A set of macaron containers so you can store your trinkets and other small items in the sweetest
Promising review:
"Just received these cute little boxes, and I am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic, but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling with solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts, because I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off." — Mary
And finally, a knee pillow designed to help side sleepers rest more comfortably
It even comes with an adjustable strap if you're someone who tosses and turns in their sleep (or if you're using it to recover from an injury that may lead to limited mobility). A lot of pregnant reviewers and reviewers with arthritis pain and cartilage pain swore by this, too
! Promising review:
"I'm 49 and a lifelong athlete and fitness trainer. I train a lot, and I also spend a great deal of time driving. I am struggling with piriformis syndrome in my right leg, plus I have an old knee injury in my left leg. I also sleep only on my side at night.
"Sleeping with a pillow above my knees has worked okay and has helped, but it is hard keeping it in place. I bought this to try, and it's awesome! It stays in place, is very comfortable, and has helped my issues in reducing stress in my legs enormously.
It was a little thicker than I expected it to be, and took a little getting used to, but now it's great. Having the strap has been really helpful, because it stays in place when I switch from sleeping on my one side to my other side during the night." — Christine T. Mitchell