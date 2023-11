37 Festive Things That'll Make Your Home Merry And Bright

A Lionel North Pole Central train set you certainly won't regret choo-choo choosing

It comes with a battery-powered remote and tracks that can be shaped into a circle, oval, or rectangle. Don't forget the AAA batteries for the remote and C cell batteries for the train itself!"This is a beautiful decorative Christmas train set for around the tree or any other festive plans you may have for it. I was very skeptical at first reading about the plastic track and battery powered wireless operation. But the track comes in very short sections and is very sturdy. Connects together very tightly and strong.Again, as part of holiday decorations, for under $100 it's a home run. This is perfect for the season and the wallet. No regrets. Very happy with this purchase." — Scotty Blonde