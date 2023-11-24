ShoppingChristmasHome Decor

37 Festive Things That'll Make Your Home Merry And Bright

Grab your Santa hat and let's get to decorating!
Heather Braga and Brittany Ross
Popular items from this list include:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A flocked pre-lit Christmas tree to kick things off
It's available in three colors and five sizes.

Promising review: "With the price of this tree I was not expecting the quality to be just great but I wanted a flocked tree and I’d be happy with it! My expectations were definitely reached far beyond what I thought I’d get! It is a beautiful, full, flocked tree! Super easy assemble. Took about an hour and a half to fluff! Still need to decorate it but I am absolutely amazed! 10/10 100% recommend!" — Andrea Oaks
$87.99+ at Amazon
2
An adorable set of reindeer tealight holders
Promising review: "So. Freaking. Adorable. I got them for my mom as an early Christmas present. Everyone who came over to our house during the Christmas season gushed over these cuties. And I had to send the link for their Amazon page to at least two people." — Haley Livingston
$9.76 at Amazon
3
A beloved LED lights panel (over 70,000 5-star ratings!) that'll transform your home into a cozy holiday hangout
It comes with eight lighting modes and has a lifespan of 1,200+ hours!

Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase, especially for the price. We bought two sets to hang on the ceiling in our family room during the winter when it gets dark so early. Fantastic! We used the Command small clear decorating clips to hang them. Worked like a charm! Originally intended just for the holidays, but it brightens up the room so well that we have left them up. Nightly use for several hours for several months. Couldn't be happier!" — Anonymous
$19.99+ at Amazon
4
Or some snowflake LED string lights to make you feel like you're walkin' in a winter wonderland
These battery-powered lights come with two modes (flashing and steady), and are attached to flexible wires to give you creative freedom. Don't forget the AA batteries!

Promising review: "I loved how small the snowflakes were — I was expecting them to be bigger snowflakes and look a little more unrealistic, but these are perfect! I also love how they are battery-operated so I can put them outside, we don't have outdoor outlets where I live. Thanks so much for my amazing product!! :)" — Courtney
$13.99+ at Amazon
5
Or festive snowflake window decals that are so easy to put up you can recruit your kids
Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! They look great and you can barely see the cling outline! They stick easily and hold on well. If you're thinking about purchasing them, do it! They're so worth it!" — Amber Flavin
$9.99 at Amazon
6
A battery-operated pinecone-shaped candle for your carefully curated Christmas table
Luminara is a small business!

Promising review: "I love this Luminara pinecone candle. I bought two of these for Christmas decor but they are so lovely, I will use them all winter long to brighten my evenings." — madwoman
$49.99 at Amazon
7
A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket with a different plush material on each side
And it can be thrown in the washer and dryer when it's time to clean! It's also available in twin, queen, and king sizes, as well as 15 other colors/prints.

Promising review: "Bought this during Christmastime to cozy up watching holiday movies. Looks great, keeps us warm, and my family loves it!" — Cloud 9
$19.99+ at Amazon
8
A darling Rudolph doormat
Just note that the red and black buffalo plaid mat in the reviewer photo is not included, but you can find a similar one here if you love that look!

Promising review: "Excellent doormat and super cute! Very thick — good for getting snow and mud off your boots in the winter. Great size! I am extremely impressed!" — Mtngrl84
$18.64+ at Amazon
9
Rainbow felt holiday light garland for anyone with a colorful Christmas aesthetic
Promising review: "Really cute and easy to string together. Adds a festive pop of color that I was looking for." — gabriellajayne
$16.99 at Amazon
10
Or a Hanukkah felted garland featuring menorahs, stars and traditional blue, yellow and white colors
I have this Rifle Paper Co. collab garland and cannot wait to hang it up! This is the first year my son is starting to understand what the holidays are about, since we celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas it was important to me to find a fun way to decorate for both holidays. This was a great addition to my planned decor for the season — it's so cute!
$39.50 at Pottery Barn Kids
11
Or glittery pre-lit garland that'll immediately spruce up any archway, mantle or railing
Reviewers say it does shed a lot of glitter, but it can be used outside for less mess! It features with faux pinecones and berries and its artificial pine needles are hypoallergenic and fire-resistant.

Promising review: "This garland is gorgeous. The berries and pinecones and lights just look so nice together. The wire running through it is stiff and doesn't lose its shape. It also has connectors on both ends. That being said, the glitter that falls off of this garland WOOOOOOOW! If you mind glitter being everywhere, this probably isn't the garland for you. If you're like me and don't mind the glitter, you won't be sorry that you bought this. It's absolutely beautiful!" — Rachel
$32.61+ at Amazon
12
Or a strand of ruby red poinsettia garland you'll want to tell the world about
Promising review: "I absolutely love this garland, it added that extra touch to my holiday decorations! The color is beautiful and vibrant!" — Dcrawf13
$19.99 at Amazon
13
A pair of plush light-up gnomes for adults who missed out on the whole "Elf on a Shelf" thing
Don't forget the AAA batteries!

Promising review: "Love it! Exactly what my living room needed for extra holiday magic. Perfect size and lighting." — Lily Ice
$16.99+ at Amazon
14
An LED star tree topper that'll quickly become the light of your life
Keep in mind that reviewers say the projections are more effective when there's more space between the topper and the ceiling.

Promising review: "I adore this so much, I bought two and placed them in the corners of the room, so the snowflakes light up the entire vaulted ceiling! My 8-year-old thought we were in Frozen, and danced like Elsa." — Lauren
$18.99+ at Amazon
15
A pre-lit pinecone and berry-studded wreath
Don't forget the AAA batteries!

Promising review: "Perfect fluff and quality! Love that this wreath looks gorgeous on our front door and has an automatic timer that turns it on for six hours and off for 18 — takes all the thinking out of it! Beautiful warm lights, too!" — Heather
$42.99 at Wayfair
16
Or a darling holiday wreath adorned with tiny houses and trees to make up a mini village
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this Christmas wreath. It is even nicer that I imagined! The village houses, bottle brush trees, and delicate details create an enchanting atmosphere. It's so pretty on my door. I've received numerous compliments from neighbors and visitors, all marveling at the unique and whimsical design of the wreath." — Christian
$25.99 at Amazon
17
A pair of snowflake embroidered throw pillow covers you'll fa la la la fall in love with
Just slip 'em over some pillow inserts and zip up to close. For fuller, fluffier-looking pillows, opt for an insert that's two inches larger than its cover. These covers are 18" by 18", so these 20" by 20" inserts would work well. Oh, and the covers are machine-washable!

Promising review: "I normally don’t give reviews, however, these pillowcases are by far my favorite purchase. They fit my existing pillows perfectly and don’t even let the dark brown fabric show through! I love them! They are beautiful, well-made, and will be the perfect accessories for my sofa this Christmas. I cannot wait to have them displayed!" — Wendy
$17.99 at Amazon
18
A set of glitter-specked handcrafted coasters
Promising review: "I love these coasters! They are the right size for a big mug of tea, good quality, and the sparkles are so pretty. They are understated but elegant — not too little or too much 'sparkly-ness.' I am really glad I got these. They not only work well (as coasters), but they are good quality and don't slide around on my desk." — Katrina79
$8.99+ at Amazon
19
And a holiday-themed glass from Anthropologie you've likely started seeing all over your TikTok
Check it out on TikTok!

Promising review: "I bought one of each glass online. I noticed in the description they are all handmade so I didn’t expect them to match perfectly. I absolutely LOVE them. No two the same but such a nice and cute set. Much heavier than I was expecting. Really happy I decided to get these." — BecT
$16 at Anthropologie
20
A sort-of creepy but hilarious ceramic Nicolas Cage ornament
Lemons Are Blue is a small business based in New Orleans that makes fun and personalized gifts, from wine tumblers to throw blankets.

Promising review: "This is the most perfect ornament that has ever existed." — ursulamchan

Another promising review: "Bought this to hide on my parents' Christmas tree as a joke. Our whole family loved it, and we pointed it out to any visitors, who also thought it was hilarious. It’s very high quality, looks good on a tree, and is funny. What more could you ask for?" — Jake
$14.99 at Etsy
21
Or a set of monochromatic ball ornaments to add some coordinated sparkle and shine to your tree
Promising review: "These are my favorite ornaments. I love that I can still have the look of glitter without any mess! All of the pretty stuff is inside. On the outside you have a clear, mess free bulb. I have received so many compliments on these and will buy more next year. I have dropped them and my one year old has tossed them around without any concern or damage. Highly recommend!!" — Gatt
$22.99 at Amazon
22
A dainty candy cane-themed table runner you can set out for your annual cookie swap
And here's a full tablecloth version, too!

Promising review: "Perfect addition to my holiday candy bar! I got many compliments!" — Sue Barbarich
$12.99+ at Wayfair
23
A mini tabletop tree to bring some holiday cheer to your tiny apartment
This is available in lit and unlit options. Both come with a red fabric base tied with a gold bow, and feature realistic needles that are fire-resistant and nonallergenic. You can also pick up tiny ornaments to decorate with!

Promising review: "I bought this for my mother who is a nursing home resident. The tree is battery-operated, so we didn't have to worry about having it approved by hospital staff. The timer is easy to set and she doesn't have to worry about turning it on and off every day. After taking it out of the box there was only a little adjusting of the branches. You can also hang small, lightweight ornaments on it for trim. Everyone who comes into her room admires it." — gma J
$24.34+ at Amazon
24
Or an iconic replica of Charlie Brown's Christmas tree (complete with Linus' blue blankie!)
It plays the "Linus & Lucy" Peanuts theme (and includes two AAA batteries). It's an officially licensed Peanuts item!

Promising review: "'It's Christmas, Charlie Brown!' Just looking at this tree brings a smile. Simple, elegant in its humility. It just brings a bit of nostalgia remembering all past Christmases watching Charlie Brown and the gang on television kick off the Christmas season in our house. It is a pleasure to own a replica of the original. Adding the theme at the push of a button is a nice touch. We absolutely love it!" — D. Stovell
$24.20 at Amazon
25
A dazzling snowfall lantern that'll provide you with a magical, sparkling snowstorm to enjoy
Don't forget the AAA batteries!

Promising review: "These battery-operated snow globes are the best new gift of this Christmas season!!! Ingenious, constantly rotating glittery snowflakes and a pretty little light to shine on the scene. A wonderful new decoration that will last for Christmases to come." — M. Foreman
$20.09
26
Light-up faux birch trees as chic and stylishly as Martha May Whovier
The branches are flexible so you can arrange them to your liking, and they come with a UL-certificated and waterproof adapter.

Promising review: "These trees are a BARGAIN for the money! They’re neatly packaged and go together in about a minute. Shaping the branches took maybe five minutes. I have an 8’ in the primary bedroom, another 8’ for my library, and the set (8’, 6’, and 4’) for the living room. I’m going to purchase another 8’ for my front porch, and another set of three for my lanai. They may be plastic, but they look beautiful, and they feel sturdy. Even though I also do a traditional tree, I love that these birches look gorgeous with very few decorations! They’re festive for really any season, so I’m likely going to just un-decorate and leave-up the one in my primary bedroom. If you’re on the fence about these, I’d say just do it! You won’t regret it!" — Thom Lundy
$89.99 at Amazon
27
Holiday-themed appliance handle covers for anyone looking to bring the festive fun into their kitchen
It includes Santa, Rudolph, snowman and teddy bear designs!

Promising review: "Love these!! These are the cutest!! I got a lot of compliments on them. Really dresses up the kitchen for Christmas!! Very cute!!!" — Glenda Jones
$15.99 at Amazon
28
A self-inflatable gingerbread person that'll make decorating your outdoor space a breeze
It stands five-feet-tall and comes with interior LED lights, a sand bag, two fastening ropes, four ground stakes and a UL-certified plug.

Promising review: "Really like the colors and vibrancy, and that all of the tie-downs were included. The blower works great! Had this up for over three weeks as a Christmas decoration. The grandkids loved it. I believe that I’ll get years of use out of this inflatable decoration. Price was about half of what the big ticket stores were selling these for. Great bang for the buck." — Michelle D.
$24.99 at Amazon
29
A portable fireplace that'll help you make holiday s'mores
Flîkr Fire is a family-owned small business, and their personal fireplace is fueled by isopropyl alcohol, meaning no carbon monoxide. Simply place the fireplace on a stable surface, add the fuel, wipe up any spills, and light it with a long-handled lighter or match for 45 minutes of flames.

Promising review: "Really awesome little firepit. Perfect for intimate dinners or small gatherings — it's also portable and burns clean." — Cheron
$99 at Amazon
30
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A "Fresh Balsam" three-wick candle you'll love after just one sniff
I have this candle and, wow, if you're a fan of fresh tree-like scents this is certainly the one you're going to want to light this season. It's made with natural essential oils (yay!) and just truly smells diviiiiine. The decorative jar is an added bonus that'll upgrade your holiday decor. Win-win!
$24.95 at Bath & Body Works
31
Or a "Sleigh Ride" candle featuring the festive scents of cranberry and mulled wine
Evil Queen is my all time favorite small business, and my go-to shop for candles. They're woman-owned and sell all kinds of candles with fun labels that'll make you want to try 'em even if the scent isn't your typical go-to. This "Sleigh Ride" candle is honestly delicious and an unexpected (but fantastic) holiday scent option. The label is fun and makes it very gift-y, but the scent, WOW!

Scent notes:

Top: Orange Peel, Cinnamon, Lemon
Middle: Cranberry, Red Currant, Black Currant, Green Leaves, Apple Cider
Base: Red Wine, Woods, Vanilla, Fir, Pine
$22 at Evil Queen
32
A Lionel North Pole Central train set you certainly won't regret choo-choo choosing
It comes with a battery-powered remote and tracks that can be shaped into a circle, oval, or rectangle. Don't forget the AAA batteries for the remote and C cell batteries for the train itself!

Promising review: "This is a beautiful decorative Christmas train set for around the tree or any other festive plans you may have for it. I was very skeptical at first reading about the plastic track and battery powered wireless operation. But the track comes in very short sections and is very sturdy. Connects together very tightly and strong. The operation was flawless, from the wireless controller to the train rolling along the track without any issues at all. Again, as part of holiday decorations, for under $100 it's a home run. This is perfect for the season and the wallet. No regrets. Very happy with this purchase." — Scotty Blonde
$108.09 at Amazon
33
Monogrammed needlepoint stockings to hang by your fire with care
Promising review: "Love these Christmas stockings! Very well made, large, colorful and personalized. Bought four for each member of the family when my son and daughter-in-law had twins and now bought a fifth for their new baby." — Jan R.
$29.95 at LLBean
34
A faux wood tealight candle holder that'll bring your non-functional fireplace to life
It holds six tealight candles (or LED tealights), which aren't included.

Promising review: "We do not use our fireplace and were tired of the bare look. Decided to give the fireplace area a little glam and this piece looks amazing in it. We are using LED tealights until we purchase some tealight candles in glass holders. The LED lights still look great though, and we LOVE it!" — TM
$79.95+ at Amazon
35
A splurge-worthy outdoor arch shaped like a present
$179 at The Home Depot
36
A three-pack of Mrs. Meyer's Iowa Pine-scented hand soap
Promising review: "We love this for winter. Lovely scent of a pine forest, but not too strong for me (I have a very sensitive nose). We love Mrs. Meyer's soap; it is moisturizing and leaves hands feeling very clean." — Nicci DH
$14.48 at Amazon
37
And a faux-fur trimmed rug shaped like Aunt Bethany's fried cat from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"
BCreativeDad is a small business from Huntsville, Alabama.

Promising review: "My family is a big Christmas Vacation fan and I was obsessed with Aunt Bethany’s cat! Can’t wait to wrap her up and give it to my sister and brother in law for Christmas! " —Courtney
$29.39 at Etsy

