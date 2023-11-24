37 Festive Things That'll Make Your Home Merry And Bright

Popular items from this list include:
A flocked pre-lit Christmas tree to kick things off
An adorable set of reindeer tealight holders
A beloved LED lights panel (over 70,000 5-star ratings!) that'll transform your home into a cozy holiday hangout
Or some snowflake LED string lights to make you feel like you're walkin' in a winter wonderland
Or festive snowflake window decals that are so easy to put up you can recruit your kids
A battery-operated pinecone-shaped candle for your carefully curated Christmas table
A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket with a different plush material on each side
A darling Rudolph doormat
Rainbow felt holiday light garland for anyone with a colorful Christmas aesthetic
Or a Hanukkah felted garland featuring menorahs, stars and traditional blue, yellow and white colors
Or glittery pre-lit garland that'll immediately spruce up any archway, mantle or railing
Or a strand of ruby red poinsettia garland you'll want to tell the world about
A pair of plush light-up gnomes for adults who missed out on the whole "Elf on a Shelf" thing
An LED star tree topper that'll quickly become the light of your life
A pre-lit pinecone and berry-studded wreath
Or a darling holiday wreath adorned with tiny houses and trees to make up a mini village
A pair of snowflake embroidered throw pillow covers you'll fa la la la fall in love with
A set of glitter-specked handcrafted coasters
And a holiday-themed glass from Anthropologie you've likely started seeing all over your TikTok
A sort-of creepy but hilarious ceramic Nicolas Cage ornament
Or a set of monochromatic ball ornaments to add some coordinated sparkle and shine to your tree
A dainty candy cane-themed table runner you can set out for your annual cookie swap
A mini tabletop tree to bring some holiday cheer to your tiny apartment
Or an iconic replica of Charlie Brown's Christmas tree (complete with Linus' blue blankie!)
A dazzling snowfall lantern that'll provide you with a magical, sparkling snowstorm to enjoy
Light-up faux birch trees as chic and stylishly as Martha May Whovier
Holiday-themed appliance handle covers for anyone looking to bring the festive fun into their kitchen
A self-inflatable gingerbread person that'll make decorating your outdoor space a breeze
A portable fireplace that'll help you make holiday s'mores
A "Fresh Balsam" three-wick candle you'll love after just one sniff
Or a "Sleigh Ride" candle featuring the festive scents of cranberry and mulled wine
A Lionel North Pole Central train set you certainly won't regret choo-choo choosing
Monogrammed needlepoint stockings to hang by your fire with care
A faux wood tealight candle holder that'll bring your non-functional fireplace to life
A splurge-worthy outdoor arch shaped like a present
A three-pack of Mrs. Meyer's Iowa Pine-scented hand soap
And a faux-fur trimmed rug shaped like Aunt Bethany's fried cat from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"