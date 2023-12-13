37 Products That’ll Easily Make Your House A Home

Popular items from this list:
A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for way too long
Promising review:
"I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool.
Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" — Ali Lytle
Plus a fresh set of bed sheets, because there are few things as satisfying as curling up in crisp, clean sheets
They're available in twin-California king, with or without extra deep pockets and in 40 colors.Promising review:
"Feels like expensive high end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price.
" — Anna Greenlun
And a mattress pad cover that's breathable, cooling and plush all at the same time
Promising review:
"This is by far the best mattress topper I've ever bought. Not only is it comfortable, but it has elastic straps to strap under the corners of the mattresses. I'd highly recommend this to anybody." — Ashley Mayle
A wall-mounted coat rack to serve as both a lovely lil' piece of wall decor and lend a helpful hand
Check out a TikTok of the coat rack
in action. It's available in three colors.Promising review:
"I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when it use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." — Femke
Prismatic window film, because once in a while everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows (and privacy)
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" — Amazon Customer
Blackout curtains in six colors to help you catch the recommended amount of Zzzs
Promising review:
"These blackout curtains are awesome. If not for these, my baby wouldn't be taking longer naps during the day. Since I got these I was able to establish a routine with my little one. These curtains will not make the room pitch black so I have to tape them to the wall to make the room darker. It gets the job done and that is good enough for me. When my baby takes his 45 minutes or an hour nap, I can do housework, shower and take care of our dog. If you have a baby who won't nap longer than 15 minutes, get these curtains! Trust me, it will change your life!
I love them so much that I ordered a couple more for the grandparents' house." — E. Champion
A giant 10-foot blanket everyone in your home can pile under together
Big Blanket Co
is a small business that, obviously, creates HUUUUGE blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-size washing machines. Promising review:
"I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" — Lelia R.
A set of cylindrical wineglasses that'll feel like a major upgrade
Joy Jolt
is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"I saw these wineglasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" — diana
A set of five simple picture frames you can fill with your favorite printed photos
Promising review:
"First, I love that the front is not glass. The frames are lightweight, so it gives me flexibility when hanging. They're nice frames and I'm glad I bought them. They are now displaying my favorite artwork pieces my children have brought to me from school." — Amazon Customer
A turntable to help bring music into your living room in an old school (but now super trendy) way
My husband has this record player and it's become such a beloved piece in our home. We love putting it on during dinner time and letting the music drift from the living room into the kitchen while we cook — wuper soothing and
gives you an excuse to start searching for all kinds of vinyl records to add to your collection. Note that you'll need to also pick up a pair of speakers
to get the full experience.Promising review:
"I've been collecting vinyl for about nine years now and finally upgraded from my Crosley
(a great beginner turntable) to this system. The sound quality is to die for, and I am incredibly happy about my purchase! I paired this system with Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers
— I am very satisfied with the sound output, and the setup between the system and speakers was incredibly easy (especially for someone who isn't incredibly tech savvy). Would recommend if you are looking for an upgrade from a 'basic' turntable and want to hear an improved quality of your records, but don't want to break the bank." — RK
A set of pastel kitchen utensils in six colors
Check out a TikTok of the utensil set
in action. These can withstand temps up to 392°F.Promising review
: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me!
It is dishwasher-safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration.
I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." — Pookie Bear
A "Cup Cozy Pillow," an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room
Cup Cozy Pillow
is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A "flaming" humidifier that'll impress anyone
Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
A cereal dispenser you can fill with your favorites
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast!
It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" — tenle
A disco ball planter that'll take any room from drab to fab the moment the sun hits it
It's featured in this TikTok from @annamoraan
!Promising review
: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
A Lego flower bouquet you'll enjoy assembling and appreciate much more than a vase filled with soon-to-die flowers
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok from @shaelorend
. The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic. Promising review
: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." — Greg
A Chef Mickey Mouse cookie jar with a retro feel
I'm simply obsessed. Someone please alert my family that I'd like to be gifted this for Christmas.
A bread-making machine that'll fill your home with the aroma of freshly baked bread
Promising review:
"I didn't want to spend a lot of money in case it turned out that we didn't like it. Well, we love it. We consume a fresh loaf every three days and it only takes me 10 minutes to measure the ingredients, add them to the pot and set it to go.
Much faster. For reference, I have only made the basic 1.5-lb loaf set to light crust. I follow the instructions exactly except I substitute the water with warm milk. I made this modification after the first couple of loaves. They were good but just a little dry for our liking. Using warm milk, instead of water, turns out a softer loaf. I'm sure I will try other recipes down the road but for now, this is what I needed it for and it works wonderfully." — Amazon Customer
A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper you can count on to revamp your room into an entirely new space
See one way to use it in this TikTok from @astoldbymichelle
, who revamped their kitchen cabinets with this gorgeous paper!Promising review
: "In love with this daisy paper!! My project turned out beautifully!! Good quality and amazing adhesion!" — Tony
An arched full length mirror
Promising review:
"I have wanted a giant floor mirror for ages, but everything I had seen was either cheap looking or was going to cost me $800–$1,000. This was such a nerve wracking purchase because I was worried it wouldn’t be the quality I wanted. I am so happy with this purchase! It is HEAVY, probably a good 40 lbs. Very sturdy, very solid, and absolutely stunning.
Has hooks on the back should I decide to hang it as well. The size is phenomenal. I highly recommend this product!" — BreWitching
An acrylic vase in three colors
Promising review:
"Literally looks so cute in my room with my fake flowers in it. I feel like a Pinterest girl." — Sydney Bayer
A set of velvet pillow covers you'll love for the way they'll feel oh-so-soft
I have these velvet throw pillow covers! I break them out during the holiday season when I want to re-theme my living room to look a bit more festive. They hold up very well in the wash, really are extremely soft and look great on display!Promising review:
"This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand-new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." — Melanie Mastin
A Grogu night light that, for lack of a better term, will become your guiding light
I am admittedly obsessed with "The Child" and can't get enough of him — that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the night light.Promising review:
"So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." — Julie
A dazzling jewel-encrusted picture frame available in so many styles
Isaac Jacobs International
is a small business that sells gorgeous home decor.Promising review:
"It literally sparkles and adds the perfect detail to my decor! I have multiple of these frames in different colors and sizes and love them all!" — Amazon Customer
A mini Keurig machine for anyone who doesn't have the time or patience to make a carefully crafted coffee each morning
I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. Since it's a single-serve machine, you'll need to add your pod, close the hatch, pour the exact amount of water you'd like to be dispensed in the top, then click the button once
, and wait for the water to heat and pour out. It's a fabulous lil' machine and looks super cute on my counter!Promising review:
"I love the convenience of this machine, and the color makes me so happy! Such an attractive design that doesn’t take up too much space on my counter. It even matches my favorite coffee mug!" — Jen F.
A eucalyptus bundle that'll look and smell absolutely gorgeous hanging in your shower
Mama Wunderbear
is a small business!Promising review:
"I was super excited when my eucalyptus bundle arrived beautifully wrapped and smelling magnificent! My entire bathroom smells divine and gives me a true sense of clam.
It not only looks lush and smells delicious but I believe it is a stress reliever. I highly recommend this product! Love Love Love!!" — Kristen Evanson
A small lamp with the ability to rotate 180 degrees
Promising review
: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it.
The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." — MBA Squared
A soft muslin throw blanket that'll feel soft and cozy while you're snuggled up in it
Promising review
: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use
." — Fairykisses
Floral magnets you can appreciate during your hourly visit to peruse the fridge
Check out a TikTok of the flower magnets
in action. Promising review:
"Just recently purchased a new fridge and wanted to keep it cool and stylish. These little magnets are adorable, they’re colorful, and they brighten my day. I love them and I would definitely gift them to a friend!" — Lisa Reviews
A candle lamp warmer that'll help you bring the coziest of vibes to your living space
Check out a TikTok recommending the candle lamp warmer
. Promising review
: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both.
One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base.
Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." — Scott Rarden
And a decorative jar filled with 135 matches (you can strike 'em on the bottom!) so you can stop hunting around your junk drawer for that lil' matchbook
Promising review:
"Beautiful to display and the matches work great! I’ve bought other decorative matches and the striker or matches haven't worked well — this one is perfect!" — Sarah
Acrylic floating shelves to display all of your odds and ends with flair
Promising review:
"I was getting really tired of having nowhere to set my morning coffee and couldn’t find any end table small/skinny enough to fit between the wall and our recliner. Then I found these perfect little shelves! I especially didn’t want to have to drill holes in the camper so the adhesive was an amazing plus and so far it holds extremely well
. It has definitely made my mornings a lot better!! Such a great purchase!" — Deanna
A yuzu-scented hand soap with a playful pump that forms a flower in the palm of your hand
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says:
"I've been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly handwashing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand.
Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." — Christina Hansen
A mystical colorant that'll transform your fireplace with magic and dancing colors
Promising review:
"Love these, have purchased a few times and will now buy the 50-pack because they really add a ton of fun to my bonfires. Depending on how much your fire is raging they will last 30–60 minutes. I use two to three packets at a time. Highly recommend." — JAO
Mason jar sconces complete with florals and fairy lights to really tie together your farmhouse chic vibe
Promising review:
"These are a beautiful way to accent a piece of artwork or give a little homespun look to a kitchen. I put this on either side of a painting done by my mother-in-law and it really makes that a cozy nook in our farmhouse kitchen.
The remotes are cool and once we got the housing situated behind the flowers hid the cording, it isn't noticeable. I got a set of two, but only need one of the remotes to operate them both. the twinkling options are versatile, too." — Sparkle by Monica
A 7-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker you can use to make your favorite cold weather foods
Promising review:
"This works amazing! I was surprised with it being so cheap but I use this so much especially during the fall and winter when I’m able to just throw everything in for a soup. Love this Crock-Pot!" — Olivia Adams
And a pack of slow cooker liners so you can simply wipe down your appliance when done cooking
These liners fit 3-8 quart machines.Promising review:
"I will never NOT have some on hand. These things are a lifesaver (and time saver).
Great quality and thickness. They don't rip easily if I accidentally scrape with a fork. Highly recommend!!" — Erin M