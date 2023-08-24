37 Unique Items You’d Never Guess Were From Amazon

Popular items from this list:
A grassland knitted jumper that'll have everyone oohing and aahing when they see it!
"Basically perfect. The sweater's design is beautiful, and the materials are very soft and thick, definitely has some weight to it folded up, and it makes it feel very nice and high quality. It can get fuzzy but fortunately doesn’t fall off and get everywhere, so it looks great. Keeps you pretty warm and [very] comfortable, and it’s a bit oversized which is great!" — Erik
A zigzag martini glass set because it looks like something you may have scored at a flea market, but surprise!
Promising reviews:
"Omg I love these martini glasses!! Really elevates your bar cart
and adds a fun and modern feel!! The price is so good and the quality is amazing." — Elizabeth
"Was thrilled with the quality of these glasses given the price point. They look great and seem sturdy.
They have a nice weight to them as well - I would recommend!" — Natalie Alshouse
A top-rated Baroque mirror fit for royalty
Promising review:
"All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking.
The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" — Celeste C
A ceramic cone mug because it's basically a functional piece of art
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower
loves these cups! "I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that are also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart!" she said. "These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts!" Promising review:
"Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" — G. M. Kraus
A roll of app-controlled LED rope lights so you can create a unique design to fit your space
Promising review:
"I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable
, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips
...Overall, I really love this product and I hope it lasts a long time!" — Gabriel
A pair of puffy kitten heels you can confidently step out in knowing you'll be dressed to the nines
JW Pei
is an Asian-owned and family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.Promising review:
"I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. The white color is crisp and clean, and they look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort.
Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes!" — Mo
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A tissue box cover that'll really make you feel at home (ha, get it?) while covering up the boring box
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly
loves this:"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. ...Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a design element that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full."
A hanging macrame cat bed so your bohemian theme isn't disturbed by your lounging kitty
This includes all the hardware you'll need to hang it, the macrame hanger and a cushion. Promising review:
"This is worth every penny! My kitten loves sleeping and playing in it! The bed is really good quality and it's the perfect fit
!" — Rachel Eggers
Pammytail / Amazon Handmade
A pair of darling bookcase earrings handmade for the bookworms
Pammytail
is a woman-owned, Connecticut-based small business with a specialty in handmade charm bracelets, necklaces and other jewelry. Promising review:
"These are really nice earrings. The artwork is crisp and detailed, very cool.
It arrived in a pretty pink bubble wrap bag and within the pink bag was a pink sheer gift bag with a pretty box inside. So it is gift ready. Love these." — Leanne S
A set of velvet colorblock pillow covers if you're in need of some extra color in your home
Promising review:
"These are gorgeous, soft, and well made.
I chose the orange and teal combination. Perfect! No loose strings at all, which is rare in itself when you order textiles. I want to get some more. Just luscious!... They are a different color on the other side which add more interesting contrast. I definitely recommend these. They can work in a casual or more formal setting. The colors are unique as well. I suggest getting inserts the same size if you want a soft pillow, and size up the insert if you want a firmer, puffier look." — A. Jerry
A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to fill a room with colorful and inviting lighting
Promising review:
"I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" — Amazon customer
A quilted chenille floor pillow that looks worthy of Anthropologie prices, but surprise!
Promising review:
"This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." — AKhan
A Bluetooth typewriter keyboard with a holding slot for your iPad or tablet!
Promising reviews:
"This little keyboard is awesome! Just like typing on a retro typewriter. I love the feel of the keys. Super easy to pair up with my phone and iPad.
Highly recommend this!" — Michele Sanises
"Definitely worth the purchase. My favorite quality is that it holds my phone up too!! The keys stick up higher than a normal keyboard and it took some getting used to, but I love it. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it and it makes that satisfying clicky sound when you use it. it’s super easy to connect and it is compatible with a Mac, which can be a pain if you know anything about Macs lol. buy it!" — Abby Victoria
An acrylic book-shaped flower vase perfect for bookworms who love to decorate
Promising reviews:
"I’ve always been a big reader and when I saw this on #bookstagram I knew I had to have it. It’s so pretty and easy to use. I’m going to be ordering at LEAST one more to have in my office. It’s a great addition to anyone’s shelves." — Alyssa
"Beautiful and unique design. Doesn’t leak water. I am very happy with my purchase." — Fernando Perepechkin
A peel-and-stick wallpaper if you want beautiful Mediterranean details throughout your home
Promising review:
"I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter.
Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" — Lizzy
An elegant blouse you'll want to wear for your next fancy event (and probably just on your next coffee run)
Promising review:
"Looks like the picture! This is a very cute blouse and I’m happy with my purchase. I usually wear a medium however ordered a large because of the crop fit and dressy style. This blouse is very stretchy but supportive
....I definitely would recommend this product!" — Dkwj
A crystal carafe that comes with a matching tumbler glass, too
Promising review:
"Want to feel classy AND have water at your bedside at all times: this is it. It’s gorgeous and functional." — Thuneman
A seashell night light to add some extra ambience in the evening without looking out of place during the day
Promising review:
"Absolutely beautiful novelty item! ...The shell is nicely formed, and a good quality. It is substantial, a good weight, not flimsy... It's covered with a heavy pearlescent finish that makes light and color flow across it. It's very pretty! The pearl light is a solid cream white ceramic and looks wonderful in the shell, with or without the light on...The batteries are replaceable and are easy to replace. I am very happy with the one I got, and will be buying another." — Michele Lyons
A fun silicone AirPod case shaped as your fave nostalgic food and beverages!
Promising review:
"For one I'm a Cheeze-its fan and two they protect my AirPods case in a durable rubber shock-proof casing.
I've received compliments on how cute, cool, funny my case is already. Great buy!" — Eddie
A handmade bar soap set because the bland white bar soaps won't give you the same endorphins
Finchberry
is a small business that was foundedin a kitchen in Washington, D.C. by Ashley Robertson. As demand grew for her handcrafted products, she moved the operation toGainesville, Florida, to turn a hobby into a business. All Finchberry products are vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. Promising reviews:
"WOW! These are the prettiest, most unique, great-smelling soaps I've ever bought!
I got one for my mom, one for my in-law, and one for myself. No regrets." — Jeanette
"Smells are luxurious, cleans well, and nothing irritating in the ingredients. Moms, sisters, and besties would love this gift. Nice storage tin." — C. Reum
A retro toaster so cute, it'll make you want to redecorate your entire kitchen to fit the same theme
Promising review:
"The color is perfect and my first slices of toast were too. It’s easy to adjust. I used the included guide with pictures to adjust the knob based on how dark I like my toast. It was exactly how I like it. My old toaster was basically giving me warm bread. Not this little baby. I’m so happy I found it, and that I didn’t wait to buy it." — Shytel
A splurge-worthy chaise lounge chair that allows you to comfortably lay forward!
Plus, when you flip back over, there's a pillow that covers the hole to keep your head comfortable. Promising review:
"This is typically more then I would have spent on a lounge chair, but after seeing it on TikTok I had to buy one!! The arm and face hole make tanning the backside so easy and comfortable!" — Keely Shay
A two-in-one satin/microfiber towel pillowcase so you can go to bed with wet hair and not have to worry about ruining your pillow
These covers fit standard size pillows! DryZzz
is a woman-owned small biz founded by two sisters in Miami, Florida. A portion of their proceeds goes to Sofia’s Hope Inc.
to fund pediatric cancer research. Promising review:
"The pillowcase is hands down, the best I have ever used! I always take night showers and go to bed with wet hair. I've used a towel over my old pillowcases for years and I always wake up with a damp pillow and the towel on the bed. With this pillowcase, I don't have that problem! The microfiber side absorbs the moisture from my hair and the other side is a nice soft satin for those nights I don't go to bed with wet hair.
I will never go back to a normal pillowcase again! I never write product reviews, but I just had to with this product. It was that good! Basically, BUY THIS PILLOWCASE!!!!" — Kristen Chorney
A drip accent table because it'll melt your heart with how unique it is
Promising review:
"I think this is a beautiful, well made table that is sturdy and has a lot of style. I’m very happy with my purchase. It looks more expensive than it is and the combination of the reflective silver and black glass is a designers dream...This is completely worth the money. I was looking for an interestingly piece and this was it." — Ashley Sinclair
An eight-piece set of measuring cups with wood handles to add a rustic flair to your utensil drawer
Promising reviews:
"I have been looking for a set like this for so long!!! I love them so much, they are so perfect and so good quality.
Crate and Barrel has a similar set but the spoons and cups are sold in two different sets and are almost double the price. I’m so happy I bought these!" — Krup
Vintage bookshelf games like Scrabble and Candy Land because they'll blend in beautifully with your home
Promising review
: "Adorable vintage designs! Sturdy pieces... Definitely more pricey than the cheap version you could get for $10 at any big store, but honestly, it’s worth it to me. It lasts so much longer and easier to store.
Having it in our front room on the bookshelf makes it easily accessible and blends in with our other books. You can see in my photo [the bookshelf on the right] we also have Boggle
and Chutes and Ladders
. Big fan of these." — Spooky Hobbit
A super durable retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker that's small in size but mighty in sound
Promising reviews:
"This speaker really does add more fun & joy into my life.
I previously owned an Anker brand speaker that stopped working. The Muzen button isn’t as loud as the Anker speaker but still holds a clear sound. I absolutely love the design and color!" — Onika Donnay Incorporated
"Got this speaker as a gift for my super trendy & fashionable sister, quite honestly wasn't expecting it to be more than a cute fashion accessory. To say I was shocked at the quality of sound is an understatement.
It's louder than my regular speaker - and it's less than a fifth of the size. Not to mention, it's soooo pretty and everyone always comments about how tiny it is. Surprisingly heavy and durable metal, not cheap plastic
, which was a relief. My sister is obsessed with it and it's already her new favorite (and frequently Instagrammed) accessory. She has found a way to wear it with her outfits and brings it with her everywhere...10/10 would recommend as a gift for any fashionista/music lover or even if you just want to treat yourself."
— Nina
A stunning tulle dress you can wear to any wedding, fancy dinner or extravagant birthday party
Promising reviews:
"I got this dress for my engagement photo shoot and I love it! My fiancé loved it, our photographer loved it, and I’ve gotten countless compliments about it when I posted some of our pictures on social media. It’s surprisingly comfortable for a dress with a corset,
that I couldn’t wear a bra with (not the norm for me)... This dress made me feel like a princess! It was a very windy day, but it just made the dress flow and billow in all the right ways. I’m seriously obsessed with it!" — Kate R
"This dress is made of dreams. The quality of the dress is incredible.
I even gave them my measurements and had it custom-made. It fits like a glove! The shipping speed is accurate as well! I felt like a fairy princess for my birthday! For all you cottagecore [fans] this is a must! " — Alex
A decorative match holder to stylishly hold the second-most important decor item in your home
Promising review:
"I have been looking for a unique matchstick holder for my guest rooms and coffee table and this was just what I was looking for! It is much larger than I expected (about the size of an average candle) but it is still beautiful! The bottle is glass and filled with white tip matches." — SINGHSingh
An insulated wine-pouring handbag so you're stocked up on your favorite beverage no matter where you are
Promising review
: "Took this purse to casino and everyone fell in love with it!!!!! Discreet!!! Absolutely no mess when refilling glass and easy to pour entire bottle of wine into. It makes an awesome birthday gift for girlfriends!!!" — kfair
A set of crystal-inspired makeup brushes that'll make applying your makeup way more of a magical experience
Promising review:
"The quality of these brushes is great. No shedding and they are soft and firm where they need to be. They’re pleasant to hold and overall just beautiful brushes. You can’t beat this quality for the price! I highly recommend to anyone who likes make up. Would make a great gift!!" — Erika
A vintage-looking dimmable candle warmer
After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need), I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it's warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift.
A wooden alarm clock because it's time to expand your love of midcentury aesthetics to more aspects of your home
Promising review:
"This clock is worth the money! Buy it. Bright display, stylish, good material. It was easy for me to set up. It really took no time because the instructions were very simple! It keeps time, date, and even temperature accurately! Buy this!" — Robin
A stunning floor-length mirror that's 100% drool-worthy and will no doubt be your go-to for selfies
Promising review:
"Beautiful and very high-end. I am shocked by the quality of this mirror for under $200. The velvet is gorgeous in person and it is incredibly sturdy
... It is really heavy so if you want to hang it make sure you have a stud. Its weight allows it to stay tilted on the ground too without moving around... I was really hesitant but it looks like something from West Elm.
" — Dan Schwalbe
A small heart-shaped frying pan because who wouldn't love a heart-shaped pizza, omelet or pancake?
Promising review:
"I like it so much I am buying a second one. I mostly use it to cook a double fried egg from two large eggs...I use it much more than I expected. I frequently make three double fried eggs in a row without needing to clean it in between. The nonstick is that good.
It is very lightweight and easy to manage. Ordering my second now!" — A parent
A set of punny and durable vinyl coasters that are a must-have in any music lover's home
Promising review
: "They are perfect representations of records and look very cool while protecting the furniture... It has a non-slip bottom so they don't slip and slide.
Even the packaging is worth saving. He loves them and I love not having rings on my table.." — ajmets
And lastly, a midcentury starburst chandelier you can place above your dining table for all to see
Promising review:
"I am in love with this chandelier! It makes me happy every time I walk into my dining room! It's so beautiful!
I went with the 40-watt bulbs
and they are very bright! I connected it to a dimmer
which is perfect because sometimes I like it really bright and sometimes I like it a little dimmer. It was a little tedious to put together but I just sat in front of the tv and committed to it and it was fine. I actually did half the spikes one night and the other half the day after. I had a handyman install it and it took him about ten minutes." — S Leto