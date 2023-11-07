38 Autumn Clothing Items That You’ll Totally Fall In Love With

Popular items from this list:
- A plaid shacket with a drop-shoulder design, button cuffs, and plenty of room for layering
- A pair of reviewer-beloved The Gym People joggers, which have a tapered design and a stretchy waistband that’ll make them one of the most reached-for things in your closet
- Or a pair of breathable high-waisted leggings with moisture-wicking, fleece-lined material so that you stay warm and comfy when working out, running errands, or lounging at home
Reviewers say this runs large, so depending on the type of fit you're going for, you may want to order a size down. Promising review:
"What’s not to love about this jacket??? It’s soft but has a good weight to it. Color is on trend but classic enough to be a fave for a number of years. Paired it with blue jeans, black jeans and leggings all for different looks and received many compliments. Love that it has side pockets — they could be a bit bigger though — but better than no pockets! Def recommend this as a fall and winter staple!
I’m 5’5", 145lbs; ordered a medium and it fits the way I thought!" — Wendy M.
Promising review:
"I am so happy I came across these pants. They are buttery soft and warm, but breathable
. I wear these to exercise and as a scrub pant substitute at work. They’re so much softer and warmer than scrub joggers! I am 4’11 and 160 lbs and a medium fits very well. I bought a green pair and then immediately got a black pair. Will be buying more for sure." — Dsharma
Promising review:
"I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too!
I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these
." — Beth Lynn Nolen
Promising review:
"Very soft material and fits great! I am so impressed with the quality for the price. Definitely a new fall staple for my wardrobe." — Stephanie Menard
Promising review:
"Staple for any outfit to layer or accessorize
. Material is great quality, dress it up or down. I’ve worn this to the gym with leggings and sneakers and to brunch in booties with jeans, did not let me down!" — Melissa Garcia
Promising reviews:
"Nice lightweight shirt. Completely on trend with slightly puffy sleeves, great weight, good quality fabric. A must-have staple
." — Lily
"The fit is amazing. It looked super cute for date night. It was comfortable because of the stretchy body. And the sheer sleeves made the top look more fancy. I received several compliments!
" — mmts
Promising review:
"I own every color. It’s a staple.
I’ve given this as a gift so many times I don’t know how many times I can review it. I’m obsessed with these hats I own every single color and most of them I own in two." — Jasmine Young
Promising review:
"I've worn these socks about five times now and I've been loving them! They're the perfect slouchy socks for fall/winter
. I wear them over leggings with a chunky sneaker. I've also washed them and they've held up well. I would recommend!" — Jasper Cruz
Promising review:
"Just as expected. If you want a baggier and oversized look I would recommend going up a size. I got a medium and it is just the right amount of oversize for me. The quality is nice as well, love my new black cardigan! It's a great staple piece
." — Alexis A.
Promising review:
"My new favorite sweater! Soft and comfortable but holds its shape well and is structured enough to look stylish and not frumpy. I wore this to a work function and received several compliments." — Ahammy
Promising review:
"I am so pleased with these sweaters. I normally wear a medium sweater, so I ordered the black, charcoal, and navy in medium and they are an instant staple in my wardrobe. They fit perfectly and go well with a pencil skirt or trousers for the office
. 10/10 would recommend." — Lane Augustine
Promising reviews:
"These are super nice slacks. They are the perfect thickness for fall, winter and even spring
. I got the plain slacks and they will go with a lot of my pullover solid shirts. I hope to get the matching jacket before it’s sold out!" — Dee Ja
"These are the perfect pants!!
The length is perfect and I have room in the thigh and waist areas. I'm 5'5 and weigh 178lbs for reference. The fabric is very soft and breathable and perfect for summer/fall. I'll be buying another pair." — NikkiRey
It's machine-washable and has over 14,000 5-star ratings!Promising review:
"I have been searching high and low for the perfect denim jacket. That search ended here! It's become a wardrobe staple for me, and I have to remind myself to limit how often I wear it because I want to wear it everyday!
It stretches perfectly, it's warm without being hot, the pockets are perfectly sized and placed, I could go on and on! I love this jacket! It washes well, travels well, keeps its shape and keeps you warm!" — Alexa
Promising review:
"I have been trying so hard to find a duplicate faux leather jacket to replace the one I purchased from Forever 21 a few years ago. With that being said, I fell upon this baby right here on Amazon. I must say, I LOVE IT!
Definitely a purchase I am satisfied with. I compared my measurements with the size chart provided and picked a size closer to my preferred fit and I just couldn't be happier with what I got. It's my STAPLE JACKET now.
" — LilRed
Promising review:
"I can't say enough great things about this casual wrap. It was amazing on the plane, cozy and soft and the perfect comfort accessory to snuggle into as we flew across the Atlantic. Then, once we got to Paris, I wore it every day, because who knew it would be freezing cold in Paris in May? I'm definitely looking forward to wearing this in the fall and winter when the weather turns chilly
. If you are on the fence about buying it, do it! You won't regret it!" — Truer reviewer
Promising reviews:
"This sweater is good thick material and is a perfect staple for your wardrobe." — K Dramatic
"I LOVE THIS SWEATER! So soft and comfy but still polished looking!
Perfect for my fall WFH wardrobe update. Works layered or on its own. I am going to get another color!" — SSK-LA
I recently bought this for a trip to Seattle and let me tell you, it was sooo comfy. I wore it on the plane, and it was warm enough to keep me from shivering (the way I always do on planes, because they insist on being super cold) but breathable enough so that it didn't feel too stuffy. I have it in both the cream and dark green colors; both are so cute and perfect to pair with leggings for a comfy airport outfit.Promising review:
"I was in need of a jacket that was light enough to pack for a trip but warm enough for the environment that I was traveling to. This pullover delivered! I was able to roll it down in my carry on without being over weight. The quality is top tier. It’s very soft on the outside and warm on the inside
. I did size up for that oversized fit so I got an XL. Very good decision. I want to get them in every color." — The Glamologist
Promising review:
"I'm in love with this hoodie. Fuzzy inside and outside, and keeps its loft and fuzz even after washing
. I'm 5'5", a size 8-10, and medium is perfectly loose and comfy. If I had sized down it would be fitted. It is warm. All my purchases from Girlfriend Collective are better even than expected, and this one is the best." — Maggie M.
These are machine-washable!Promising review:
"These are staples in my wardrobe
. I’ve got kids and momming definitely means running around all day long and these pants fit the bill. Comfy, easy to clean, and stylish." — Nicole P.
Promising review:
"Y'all. If heaven were a piece of clothing, it would be this jumpsuit.
The fabric is so buttery soft and it is so cute and chic. You can easily dress it up with accent jewelry and some cute shoes, or nap in it. It has a cute boatneck cut, but if you leave the top keyhole unbuttoned you can achieve the hanging off the shoulder look. It is the perfect amount of 'baggy'. I probably could have ordered a small, but I am happy with the medium. Will definitely be re-ordering in other sizes. This is a new staple piece in my closet.
" — Rachel Landrum
Promising review:
"Love love love this sweater! Warm enough without being bulky. I want one in every color! Color is true to pictures. No defects. Definitely a great fall staple
. You will not be disappointed with this purchase!" — April
Klassy Network
is an Asian-American woman-owned small business based in Orlando, Florida, that sells stylish clothing, including their TikTok viral Brami top
(aka a top that provides amazing support and doesn't require a bra underneath!).Promising review:
"The cargos are perfect staple piece for my outfits!
I get to wear a complete Klassy Network outfit, and it feels great. I am 5’2" and my pant size varies from size 6–8. I ordered a medium and it fits perfectly! I like the high-rise look, so I never got it hemmed, but I'm obsessed it’s perfect for when I want to wear heels and dress up." — Alexis T.
It's also available with fleece-lined material and in a short-sleeved option!Promising reviews:
"This body suit is perfection
. Comfortable and now a staple in my wardrobe for casual occasions, work, or even going out. It's versatile! Love it." — Amanda S.
"I'm usually not a bodysuit gal but these are so comfortable. The material is light but not cheap looking. There is plenty of room in the torso so it doesn't ride up like some bodysuits. It fits snugly but not too tight. They are great staple items for pants, jeans, skirts and shorts
. I purchased three and will be buying more." — Jerr
Promising review:
"I got this shirt in a large (I usually wear a medium) because I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, but also have a little room in it. I have washed it, no shrinkage. I do hang it to dry just because I don’t want the colors to fade, which nothing has shown me in the washing process that it will. Just ordered my second one in a different color, great staple to my wardrobe and so grateful I have found this shirt.
" — Kirsten Fountain
Promising reviews:
"I bought this to go over some of my winter dresses. Love the color and it is so comfortable! It will be a staple in my closet now!
" — Dana L K Night
"This is a classic, must-have wardrobe staple. Very well constructed. Beautiful weight and knit is smooth and soft
. Hold its shape." — janice
Promising review:
"Other reviews said to size up, so I did. I first ordered the XL, that felt too big so I got the medium and that was the winner. In an ideal world I would have mixed and match — the fit of the large on my hips and the fit of the medium on my waist/chest. But I can deal with the hips being a little snug, it kind of works with this style. Once I got the sizing figured out, the quality of this dress is INCREDIBLE. So beautifully made and I love the pattern!!! Will be a staple for fall
." — C. Cole
Promising review:
"Extremely comfortable. Not itchy. Did wear a tank top under it as I was afraid there would be areas that were see-through. The sleeves are perfectly loose. Perfect sweater staple!
" — Kyndall D
Promising review:
"I'm obsessed with the color. I was obsessed with the thickness and quality of the sweater. This will definitely be a fall staple in my closet." — Jenai B.
Because these are cotton, reviewers recommend sizing up to account for shrinking, or sticking with your regular size and line-drying them. Promising review:
"I absolutely adore these! I teach third grade and these are the most comfortable staple in my closet!
I don't have to think and try on a million outfits to feel just right. I love to grab one of these jumpers (yes I have several they are that good!) and simple solid colored T-shirt and I'm out the door. I also love the adjustable straps and pockets!" — Missy
Promising review:
"You can absolutely never go wrong with a classic camel blazer, and this one is even trendier since it's slightly oversized. I still think it's fitted enough to be a wardrobe staple and not wane as trends fade away, though
. I can dress it down with a cute crop top and some mom jeans, or dress for work with a cami top and some white slacks. It's such a versatile jacket and I'm pretty excited to style it a billion different ways this spring. The material is quite nice, too, and the lining will keep you pretty warm, especially in the shade or in the heavily air-conditioned office. Go ahead and take a chance on this one; it's been one of the best additions to my wardrobe this season and I foresee this piece serving me for lots of years to come
:)" — Bibby928
Promising reviews:
"Honestly could not have been happier and more confident in this jacket, it was the perfect piece to my concert outfit. Sooo comfy and stylish" — Karlee
"Love the blazer perfectly oversized and cute with everything! Good quality and well made — doesn’t feel cheap at all. Will definitely be wearing this all year!" — Lucianna N.
Promising review:
"Gorgeous dress, perfect length, soft material and super stylish! Bought this as my second color. Yes, I kept both!" — Verified purchaser
Promising review:
"Fab dress for casual wear and could also be dressed up if needed. Material is great quality and the fit is as expected." — Verified purchaser
Promising review:
"Timeless, easy breezy style I’d wear daily! Going to buy a couple more! Well made, warm and stylish! Great staple piece of clothing!
" — CVHJ
Promising review:
"Heavy skirt for the colder months but light enough that I can wear in spring and fall, too. I absolutely love the pockets and am glad that the waist has a little stretch to it. So happy it is such a versatile wardrobe staple
." — Blaze
Promising reviews:
"Good quality and fit true to size. I love the material and this is a staple in my gym wear." — Hannah
"I’m OBSESSED with this top!
I have a bigger chest and never thought I’d be able to wear something like this without a bra underneath but this top has great support & padding! I workout in this top comfortably and get so many compliments.
" — Lexie
Promising reviews:
"These are so comfy! I get really cold in the winter, but also sweat at night. This is perfect, its a lovely weight, and sits nicely." — Nataliec
"Super comfortable and cute, purchased with the matching pants
to wear during my pregnancy and for postpartum." — Valrie
Promising reviews:
"Love love love this! I originally purchased as a getting ready outfit for a wedding and is now a staple in my closet
. I wear it regularly." — Kelsie Austin
"I already have this set for myself but I bought another one for my sister. Let me tell y’all, the stretch on this is AMAZING and it’s incredibly soft.
Blown away with this and will be buying another one for my wedding!" — Moly