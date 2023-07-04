35 Beauty Products So Good They Might Be Sprinkled With Fairy Godmother’s Magic

Popular items from this list:
- Juno & Co.’s Clean 10 cleansing balm that’ll remove every last speck of your makeup
- Corated’s heatless hair curler to give you amazingly bouncy curls with no damage because there is no heat
- A bottle of cuticle repair oil made with jojoba oil to deeply penetrate your dry cuticles and promote hydration and stronger nails
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later eye primer
2
And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work
3
A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses
Advertisement
4
A deeply conditioning hair mask made with castor oil and biotin
5
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
6
Or, a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying
Advertisement
7
A putty primer
8
A Denman styling brush
9
Glossier’s Wowder — and no, the name isn't a lie
Advertisement
10
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm
11
A leave-in conditioning spray designed for all hair types
12
A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil that will help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized
Advertisement
13
A shimmer body oil
14
An outrageously popular Differin gel
15
A Korean microdermabrasion mitt
Advertisement
16
Corated's heatless hair curler to give you amazingly bouncy curls
17
A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara that looks like false lashes
18
An all-in-one Dr. Jart+ color-correcting treatment
Advertisement
19
A Maybelline multi-use concealer
20
A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush
21
L'Oréal Paris Infallible fresh powder foundation
Advertisement
22
A bottle of cuticle repair oil made with jojoba oil
23
A color corrector that is magical pen
24
A powerful snail-mucin repair cream
Advertisement
25
A teeth whitening pen
26
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment infused with collagen
27
A bottle of SoCozy curl spray
Advertisement
28
A firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration
29
A sheer tint BB cream designed to mattify, conceal, minimize the look of pores
30
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment
Advertisement
31
Honeyskin face and body cream
32
BYO Blush Oil which is basically magical blush
33
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub
Advertisement
34
O'Keeffe's Working Hands moisturizer
35
A bottle of L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8-second water water