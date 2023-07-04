ShoppingBeautyhomeMakeup

35 Beauty Products So Good They Might Be Sprinkled With Fairy Godmother’s Magic

Trust me, you're gonna want to bibbidi-bobbidi-buy these products.
Jessica Hall
JUNO & Co. cleansing balm and CND nail and cuticle care.
Popular items from this list:

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later eye primer
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
$13.99 at Amazon
2
Sephora
And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work
BuzzFeed writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL DAY. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."

Promising reviews: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" — latp
$16+ at Sephora
3
www.amazon.com
A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." — Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A deeply conditioning hair mask made with castor oil and biotin
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products. This hair mask is designed for all hair types to help repair breakage, heat, and color damage.

Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." — Dawn M.
$18.04 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
$14.49 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
Or, a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.

With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days. (With remarkably softer feet in two weeks!)

Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" — Alma Elias
$13.51 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A putty primer
Promising review: "I was skeptical but after trying this poreless putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" — Christy
$9 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A Denman styling brush
Promising review: "I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" — Patricia
$22.54 at Amazon
9
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
Glossier’s Wowder — and no, the name isn't a lie
BuzzFeed editor Jasmin Sandal has this and says, "I had been meaning to give this a whirl since its release a few years ago, and, boy, I don't know why I waited so long to snag it because this stuff has changed the game. I recently moved from New York to California and, let me tell you, with this change in climate, my skin has gone through every phase imaginable: Painfully flaky with patches of dryness, breakouts beyond belief, and shine, ooh, so much shine you'd think there had been an oil spill. (And I'm telling you all of this because no matter what I put on my face, makeup never sits on it quite like I want it to.) Enter Wowder — the pillowy-soft powder that has done the unthinkable: blurred my imperfections and sets my concealer without leaving a chalky residue. Now any time I catch my reflection in the mirror I literally have to do a double take. My skin appears smoother and any fine lines look so much softer. A little goes a long way — and now I can leave my house with a little more confidence and return with a look that hasn't wavered."

Oh! And it's vegan and cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I have pretty oily skin and I always look shiny by the end of the day. This setting powder left me with a matte finish that lasted all day. :)" — Sammy
$22 at Glossier
10
www.amazon.com
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
$14.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A leave-in conditioning spray designed for all hair types
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.

Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" — Melissa
$25 at Amazon
12
Blume
A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil that will help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized
See why one TikToker is a fan here!

Blume is a BIPOC-, woman-, and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan, environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging.

Promising review: "Been using Meltdown for two weeks straight and I'm happy to say that it has done wonders for my skin. It has brightened up my complexion and kept my skin moisturized during these cold winter months. Don't skip out on this magic serum." — Linnea V.
$28 at Amazon
13
ColourPop
A shimmer body oil
Promising review: "This glitter body oil is so magical, I LOVE it. Definitely makes me feel like a sun fairy or a mermaid or some other fantasy creature. A+++ I am obsessed with these Sol Body Oils." — Ilze P.
$7+ at Colourpop
14
www.amazon.com
An outrageously popular Differin gel
Because of the prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine.

Promising review: "This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" — KARTHICK RAVI
$13.47 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A Korean microdermabrasion mitt
Watch one TikToker use it to remove their self-tanner build-up here!

Promising reviews: "I love these mitts so much, I wish I found them sooner! For me, brushes and loofas don’t give me enough exfoliation and they fall apart and get gross too fast. These mitts are perfect. Also, they are way more cost effective and easier to use than a sugar scrub type product. I feel like these mitts will last a long time, and they’re easy to clean and have a loop so you can hang them to dry in your shower. I keep one at my place and one at my boyfriend's. They are a little rough so it’s not something you want to use more than twice per week, and use gentle motions in sensitive areas. My skin is so smooth after I use these and it’s helped me get rid of ingrown hairs on my bikini line. Just make sure to moisturize after using! I’m excited to use it for when I apply fake tan in the summer months." — Amazon customer

"I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on TikTok that was way overhyped. I have super dry skin and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1000/10." — Ruth Bromberg
$11.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
Corated's heatless hair curler to give you amazingly bouncy curls
This heatless curler comes as a set, so you'll also get two matching silk scrunchies and a hair clip with purchase! The curler is also made with mulberry satin to help prevent tangled hair.

Promising review: "I could not be more obsessed with this. I have stick straight hair and I'm a new mom. I love feeling glam but have about seven minutes to get ready every morning. I put these in when I go to sleep at night....They're comfy. and only take two minutes to put in. And when I wake up, I pull them out in 15 seconds, mist with hairspray and I have bouncy curls for the rest of the day... Works better than curlings iron for me!" — nikki liu
$8.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara that looks like false lashes
Promising review: "I have used every mascara on the planet (not literally but I have tried dozens) from the most expensive to the least. This little jewel is the best-kept mascara secret ever! Lifts and separates lashes with no clumping, and did you see this price?? Trust me, this is a must have for any make-up collection. You absolutely can't go wrong with this!" — Amazon customer
$4.99 at Amazon
18
Sephora
An all-in-one Dr. Jart+ color-correcting treatment
Promising review: "This is one product that I always faithfully go back to. Typically I don't wear foundation, but sometimes concealer to cover spots. Concealer can be a bit too heavy, however, I've never had that problem with Cicapair. The product applies green but changes to a beige color. I'm very fair complected and haven't had an issue with how it looks against my natural skin tone. You don't need a lot. Bonus is the product is healing and has SPF! I call this my little magic pot!" — saturnevolved
$21 at Sephora
19
www.amazon.com
A Maybelline multi-use concealer
Promising review: "As its name implies, this product erases discolorations of the skin or dark circles under the eyes. I use this product every day to give my skin a more even tone and to get rid of those dark spots and circles on my face that come with age. An added perk is that the product also moisturizes so it's a two-in-one tool. It is lightweight and yet provides total coverage of skin imperfections. Love this product!!" — David
$8.80 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." — ANS
$13.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
L'Oréal Paris Infallible fresh powder foundation
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! Totally worth all the hype on TikTok.This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. Have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot. And I am very oily. Will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix." — Maria Webba
$10.97 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A bottle of cuticle repair oil made with jojoba oil
Watch one TikToker apply it here!

Promising review: "I am not kidding you, this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago my nails were brittle and peeling, I always have my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" — Jocelyn Nackley
$9.90 at Amazon
23
Ulta
A color corrector that is magical pen
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.

Promising reviews: "I can't believe I've lived without this product for so long! This is SOOOO much better than the concealers I've used in the past because it really covers up my dark circles. This product is a staple in my makeup routine! Can't live without this!" — Undisclosed
$24 at Ulta
24
www.amazon.com
A powerful snail-mucin repair cream
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got a follow-up response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" — sbakey
$18 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A teeth whitening pen
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical because I’ve tried lots of other whitening products that did not work. But I was amazed that this one actually works! In just a few days I’m already seeing results! Just make sure to follow the instructions. Brush and floss beforehand, use a tissue to dry your teeth off, keep smiling for 30 seconds after applied to all teeth and voila! :)" — Samantha Till
$19.99 at Amazon
26
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment infused with collagen
See it in action on TikTok here.

This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Just apply it to your wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, rinse it out, and voila!

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." — Kandyce D.
$7.29 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A bottle of SoCozy curl spray
It's designed to work on all hair types, and reviewers with 2a–4c curls love it!

Promising reviews: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
$9.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration
Promising review: "Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing." — Melissa
$16.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A sheer tint BB cream designed to mattify, conceal, minimize the look of pores
Promising review: "Personally, I never liked a liquid form of makeup it was hard to use in my opinion. But this completely changed my mind and I love using it. Super easy to apply for first time makeup users." — Rene
$4.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment
Promising review: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. — Lillee45
$26.60 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
Honeyskin face and body cream
Promising review: "Simply the best healing, refreshing cream anywhere. This cream is simply magic. I have some rosacea and since I have been using it, I seldom have any breakouts on my face. I had mild psoriasis on my elbows and it is all but gone. One day I got a sunburn and put this on and all the stinging was gone immediately and it never peeled. I have tried many top-of-the line products before this. This is simply fabulous. A friend told me that he had been recommended this by his dermatologist and it was wonderful. I believed him! Glad I got it." — Carole Ciraulo
$15.97 at Amazon
32
Youthforia
BYO Blush Oil which is basically magical blush
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.

Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that are perfectly safe for your skin if you sleep with it on!

Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
$36 at Youthforia
33
www.amazon.com
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub
Check out a TikTok of the KP bump eraser in action.

Read more about how to treat keratosis pilaris at home at the American Academy of Dermatology.

Promising review: "I've recently had a problem with these weird, itchy, acne-like bumps all over my chest and shoulders. I’ve tried tons of washes, creams, treatments, etc. but nothing seemed to be working and then I saw a review of this scrub on TikTok and decided to try it. I shower every morning and take about a fingertip full of the scrub and gently rub it over my chest and shoulders then wash it off, and after a couple of weeks my skin was already getting so much better; and I have super sensitive skin too so I’m impressed it didn’t get irritated. Overall would definitely recommend!" — Olivia Parker
$12 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
O'Keeffe's Working Hands moisturizer
FYI: lot of reviewers also swear by this for helping relieve eczema discomfort!

Promising review: "My hands suffer every winter with not only dryness, but also cracking around the fingertips. I've tried many creams, lotions and paint on products that would work temporarily, if at all. I saw a commercial for O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and read many, many reviews on the the product. I've tried it and all I can say is that it's a miracle. The dryness has left my hands and my fingertips are well on the way towards healing....and this is after only two days of use. I wish I had found it years ago. It would have saved me lots of pain, agony and money." — Desert D.
$9.98 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A bottle of L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8-second water water
It's recommended to use this product on the ends of your hair (be careful to avoid your scalp) two to three times per week on wet hair after you shampoo. You should use one dose if you have fine to medium textured hair, two to three if you have thick to curly textured hair and add one extra dose if you have long hair.

Promising reviews: "Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff, OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair, and it gets tangled easily this stuff made it soft and easy to brush after the first use. PLEASE be careful not to get it on your scalp it does start to feel warm almost like when you have had your hair color on too long, I just use it more towards the ends. Overall great stuff." — Jennifer Borchers

"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
$9.36 at Amazon
