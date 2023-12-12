38 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Popualr items from this list:
A pair of sleek touchscreen-friendly gloves that have grippers on the fingers to better hold devices and text without taking them off
A Petcube, which is basically a Furbo without all the extra bells and whistles
A wireless Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic they can sync with pretty much anything, including speakers, players or phone apps
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger guaranteed to be a favorite in their tech arsenal
A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage! Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical light of their life
Promising review:
"I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure.
It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." — Amazon customer
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat or Teams
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion their tablet into a chic mini laptop
Promising review:
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this
." — dee
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go. Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." — Earendil
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are completely waterproof
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears!" — Katlyn D Arnold
A pair of wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of their choice in a comfy headband
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night.
It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect.
I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" — Ken
A pair of sleek touchscreen-friendly gloves that have grippers on the fingers to better hold their devices
Promising review:
"I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off.
These are the best gloves I've ever had." — Amazon customer
A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles, they'll cry from gratitude
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily." — Amazon customer
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A percussion massage gun to give their muscles the kind of love that will make them involuntarily moan
Promising review:
"I've been playing around with this gun for a while, and wanted to leave a review based on my experience with this one and a few others. For the price, this is a great buy. It's got a few things going for it which I like: It's VERY quiet; very easy to switch speeds, there's a button right by your index, useful when you want to find the right speed for whatever part you're working on
; It gets to be pretty powerful, much more than what you'll need most times; It's light and has a great grip, so I don't get tired working on someone with this for a while. I'd recommend this gun for the price; it's a solid buy. Quick customer service too, I had a question answered within a couple of hours so that's a plus." — Artem
A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks an egg, toasts bread, warms precooked meat and melts cheese into the perfect sammie
Promising review:
"I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now
. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy!
My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down
." — Joolie
A Petcube, which is basically a Furbo without all the extra bells and whistles
Petcube
is a California-based small business established in 2012 that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products. This one is app-enabled and can send you instant notifications, and can sync with Amazon Alexa. Promising review
: "We have had the original Petcube for some time and have loved being able to see our furry friend (cat) when we are away. We had always talked about getting another one so that we could see more of her while we are traveling. Enter the new Petcube...a petite footprint with a wide-angle lens. Easy to set up and easy to use.
Absolutely perfect." — NLVG
A waterproof shower phone holder for anyone who wants serotonin-inducing bops in their morning showers
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder
in action. Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
An Apple AirTag to help prevent all kinds of "oh my gosh, where is that thing that I desperately need?" disasters
Check out a TikTok of the Apple AirTag
in action. Promising review:
"Took a pair of these with me on my trip to Europe, and absolutely loved them. What a smart idea! I am one of those people that is unable to utilize carry-on luggage due to physical limitations, so this was terrific, and kept track of my checked luggage.
And like somebody else’s great idea, I also used it to find my way back to my hotel room while in Europe! Find your luggage, find your hotel room!" — Writing Rider
A flexible universal tablet stand so they don't have to crane their neck or tire out their arms
Tablift
is a small business that specializes in unique tablet accessories. Promising review:
"Just started using this and it appears to work better than other stands I've used. I have used it in bed, on the sofa, and in the kitchen while cooking. The three angles are perfect and the height keeps cooking splatters from reaching surfaces
. One must remember that when moving from one spot or location to another to readjust the legs as the stand has a tendency to fold up when moved. I love the feature allowing me to use my electronic device while in bed.
Time will tell how well the elastic clasp will keep things secured in this position. Absolutely love this stand so far. Gifted my neighbor with one and he seems as pleased as I am
." — Sharon
A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually any device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A wireless Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic they can sync with pretty much anything
Promising review:
"You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better.
It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." — Zane A. Undercoffer
A portable mini projector to turn any flat wall into their personal movie theater in the blink of an eye
Promising review:
"This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku
and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter
so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage.
I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" — Joanna
A see-through toaster so they can watch their toast get to their precise level of preferred toastiness
Promising review
: "I LOVE THIS TOASTER! It makes great toast. I can’t believe that I’ve gotten so excited over a toaster
. I haven’t been able to find a durable, reasonably priced toaster that could accommodate long slices or bagels, etc. Additionally, I have had to be gluten free for the last 10 years and gluten-free bread has to be carefully toasted in order to be good.
All the toasters I have ever owned had those fragile, thin wires that heat up and glow to toast the bread. And when they broke, which they inevitably did, the bread toasted unevenly. THIS TOASTER has unique coils in the bottom, so that you would expect unevenly toasted bread. BUT NO! It’s the most perfectly toasted bread I’ve had in 30 years.
" — Byron Trist
An electric wine opener to save soooo much time and effort
Promising review:
"I just got it yesterday and was excited to try it out. First, it looks so cool with its blue light. The foil cutter is awesome, took a second and cut the foil perfectly.
Next, I simply centered the corkscrew in the middle of the cork, pressed the down button, and voila the cork came out, push the up button and cork is removed from the bottle opener. Why didn't I get this before? A few months later, still works great and I bought about four more as gifts
. All recipients love it!!" — D.S.
A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set with two pieces that magnetize together to warm their hands or separate to put one in each pocket
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger
in action. It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions too! Promising review:
"I was skeptical, but this product amazed me. I plan to buy a bunch for Christmas presents. Quality materials and function beautifully.
I purchased for a winter trip but started using immediately during a cold snap. I walked around a lake in freezing conditions. Turned these on in my pockets and couldn’t believe how well they work. Things I love: You can adjust the heat settings easily with a rubbery push button that isn’t easily triggered.
You can see which setting it’s on with 1 to 4 red lights. I did not wear gloves and tried out each setting. They warm up quickly. I love that you can take your hands out of your pockets and hold them easily because they have a grippy side
." — Angela Gil
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep their coffee piping hot long after they brew it
I got one of these for my mom for Christmas (her entire kitchen is pink, it is a Big Mood) and can confirm it is QUITE beautiful in person. Promising review
: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings.
As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy
A Rocketbook reusable notebook that you can save digitally, erase and use again and again
Promising review:
"I am very happy with my purchase of the Rocketbook. I have it set to the side on my desk for quick scribbles, when I need to make notes. It has eliminated a bunch of messy scrap pieces of paper all over the place.
The pen that came with it works great (I am fussy about that); it feels like normal pen to paper. When I'm done, I just spray a bit of water and wipe clean. Great organizational tool and keeps my office neat and free of extra clutter
." — KMS
A "Worky" station, aka a 15-in-one mobile work station they can take with them on the go
Worky
is a small business that specializes in products to improve remote working experiences. Check out a TikTok of the Worky station
in action. Promising review
: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears.
The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the multiple charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal.
Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." — Amy
A portable dual monitor for their laptop to give their screen that much more space to breathe
This is compatible with Mac, PC, and Chrome laptops between 13 and 17 inches, and attaches with device-safe metal plates. The magnetic pull is strong enough for you to take your laptop from room to room without undoing your setup, but also easy enough to remove that you can tuck everything into a backpack quickly when you're on the move. You can even rotate the display to your preferences, if you want it at an angle! Promising review:
"I’ve been using the SideTrak for a week now and it has been an absolute game-changer for me. The instructions were easy to follow, and installation a breeze.
The SideTrak was first whipped into action during a two-hour-long ride in my car as a passenger, and I was utterly impressed with how much I got done with ease, in that amount of time! Additionally, I’ve gotten a lot more use out of the SideTrak than I imagined — such as when I’m lounging in my backyard, kitchen, living room, pool... anywhere outside of the room in my office, the possibilities are endless!
I’m all about efficiency and maximizing my time and the SideTrak has contributed largely in those areas. Thank you." — Ratana K.
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds, because why stop at regular tea and coffee when they can have velvety-soft milk tea and lattes?
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force and to their sushi
Check out a TikTok of the lightsaber chopsticks
in action.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat.
Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor,
so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.Promising review:
"The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars
nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars
nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." — Anthony
A minimalist watch so chic they'll find themselves admiring it all the time
Promising review:
"I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch.
Great buy, especially for the price!" — Jessica Kurry
A cult-favorite portable blender that they can operate it wherever they are
Promising review: "
Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and I don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must buy!!!" — Debby from Warren
A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the diffuser
in action. Promising reviews
: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece.
Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
A rapid egg cooker that is going to become their most meaningful relationship
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
An affordable sunrise alarm clock so they can trick their brain into thinking they're already in the light of a bright day
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped, especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
A device cleaner with two sides
Hans
is a small business that specializes in device cleaners. One side dispenses a cleaning solution that kills bacteria, and the other side polishes the surface off so it looks nice and shiny.Promising review:
"Saw a friend at work using this; she showed me and I had to have one. I wasn't disappointed. Gets all the gunk off my phone, iPad, computer screens, and my kids' Kindles.
Getting these for gifts this year. Awesome." — kevin
A toilet night light so they can navigate to the bathroom without stubbing their toe on 86 things
This LED toilet light has 16 colors that can work on a rotation or as a solid color.Promising review:
"This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night.
Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem...isn't. I can't recommend this toilet night-light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Could be on the gift list this December." — Lee R. Gurr
A mini donut maker to keep anyone with a sweet tooth living their best life
The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shutoff to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options
. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts; this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin, and cake mix just fine
. Promising review
: "I cannot say enough about the Dash Mini Donut Maker. It is so much fun to use and make donuts at home.
Rather than going to the local chain donut restaurant, you can make your own specialty donuts at home. It is very easy to use and cleans up quickly. My children love to decorate the donuts after they are cooked. It's a fun family activity and the donuts taste great!
Also, it comes with a neat design and stands out among my other boring looking kitchen cooking appliances. If you like donuts, this product is for you." — JoshH
A PhoneSoap UV santizer to make them feel like they're truly living in the future
Promising review:
"What a perfect gadget for getting your phone clean. After touching who knows what while commuting to work, and it being that time of year everyone around you gets sick, this comes in handy. After the first use it looked great, and then I wiped it down with the sponge that came with it. I feel so much better about using my phone now." — Crystal Gardner