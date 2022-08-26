Popular products from this list:
A colorful distressed rug for realists who want a lovely floor-covering that can withstand slips, stains, and spills.
A dried floral arrangement — it’s gonna add some spunky life to any room without the upkeep of typical houseplants.
A hanging eucalyptus to spruce up your space with just a smidgen of sprigs.
An unstuffed leather ottoman you can use as secret storage in your studio
If you don't plan on filling this with things you already own, grab some bean bag filler
to go with it! Promising review:
"Great size, the color was as described, and for it being faux leather it certainly feels real
! It didn't have a bad odor when I opened it. So far I'm very impressed!" — Tiffany Zylstra
An orb chandelier that'll delight modern design-minded folks
Promising review:
"This turned out to be a great purchase. I had seen similar lights for much more money. I was trying to coordinate this light with some others I had in my house and this was perfect. As the vendor states, it can hang from a sloped ceiling. I needed to customize the down rod and the vendor answered my email the same day and shipped a longer rod immediately. I also broke a globe and they shipped me two! I am very happy with the vendor and my light
." — Laura E. West
A magnetic knife block for your minimal apartment
Material Kitchen is an Asian-owned small kitchenware business making professional-grade products that'll make cooking at home so much easier.Promising review:
"I love my new magnetic knife holder. It makes for keeping the blades sharp by not have to insert them into a block as I previously did.
It's sleek and looks great on my countertop!" — Mary B.
Macra-YAY Macrame on Etsy
A cabinet hammock
Lesli Lenover's shop has all things macrame — even mini plant hangers for your car! The shop is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Promising review:
"I was so excited to clear off counter space by getting rid of my fruit bowl. The quality is great, thank you!" — Melinda Myrick
A table lamp that's equal parts modern and timeless
This unqiue, design-minded lamp is surprisingly perfect for any space.
A croc-effect peel-and-stick wallpaper
Animal print not your passion? You can also grab a solid color version
if that's your taste. Promising review:
"This wallpaper has all the looks of expensive, sexy wallpaper without the high price. I used it to cover a simple dresser which I also purchased through Amazon (pictured above, left). The wallpaper is strong and has a great texture to it.
I would recommend this wallpaper to anyone. This is not a true deep black if you're looking for that. It definitely have a lot of gray tones in it." — Jake Strickland
A walnut bath tray
Readhead Woods
is a US-based small business owned by Travis Stotz. You can find bath caddies, plant stands, and blanket/towel ladders in the shop. This particular bath caddy is a best seller and Etsy's pick.Promising review:
"I am thrilled, my bath caddy is so beautiful and earthy. High quality wood finish, smooth as silk. GORGEOUS graining and swails in my piece of wood. It is ABSOLUTELY finer than the photos show.
I can't wait to take a luxurious bath and have a glass of wine and a candle with music. Aaaahhhhh! THANK YOU! True artisans. Worth the little wait." – Hilary
A string of under-cabinet lights
Promising review:
"I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob
. The first thing I look at in a kitchen is if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets). They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" — pauly
A leopard print duvet cover
Promising review:
"I usually buy bedding from Pottery Barn because of the excellent quality. I did however fall in love with this pattern and decided to take a chance for the value, especially since the inside of the duvet cover comes with loops to attach to the comforter. The duvet set arrived in one day and was nicely packaged. The quality is excellent and the pattern is beyond my expectations. This is better than Pottery Barn!
" — LA
Interlocking teak tiles
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc...
In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adazzle
A Memphis-inspired rug
Promising review:
"The rug looks just like the pictures. Pretty and a little boho. There was a bit of 'shedding' here and there but not much. I would recommend a rug pad
as it does slip around on hard floors. The size is perfect for in front of my kitchen sink as it's longer than a standard mat." — JM
EverlastingLilThings / Etsy
A dried floral arrangement
This small business is based in LA and owned by florist Ana. The shop has bridal bouquets, boutonnières, accessories, and decorative bouquets – all made with colorful dried flowers. Promising review:
"This was exactly what I wanted! Looks so cute and I feel like it is very good quality. The flowers didn’t immediately feel like if I touched them they would disintegrate. The bud vase is so cute too!" — Claire Eagle
A roll of faux ivy
Promising review:
"This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!
" — soooz
A retro toaster
Promising review:
"I never could get my old toaster clean, and it was getting sad. I do not like sad toast. This charmer is lovely to look at, and does a great job making toast that is just the right shade of lovely brown.
A chart comes with the toaster. I find I needed to set it a little higher to get the toasty goodness I desired. Goes beautifully with my vintage glass dishes. I feel so retro I may need to invest in a frilly apron." — Margaret C.
A colorful distressed rug
Promising review
: "I love it! I bought this to replace a smaller rug I had in the space. This has nice, vivid colors. I definitely needed the felt pad
I ordered under it due to how thin it is, but so did my last rug. This is a lovely rug at a nice price, and I did some serious looking around before making this purchase." — Angelle
A bed canopy that doesn't require bed posts
Promising review:
"I LOVE this canopy! It's great for the price. It takes a minute to figure out which way it goes on the bed but don’t get discouraged, you’ll figure it out. This is meant to hang from the ceiling but you can make it work on posts.
I tied the hook strings around the bed post and it holds great. It’s a great canopy." — Shonteka
A natural wood roller toy
Promising review:
"It is really beautiful, I'd like it even if I didn't have a cat
! LOL. There is a plastic double decker one like this but my Norwegian Forest cat can knock it over and destroy it. This one has multiple balls. It is solid wood, very durable, and very stable.
I love this! If they ever make one even bigger I'd buy it in a heart beat. This size would even work for kittens." — Anna Aryeh
A fiber art tapestry
Promising review:
"This wall hanging came exactly as pictured. It's absolutely beautiful. You can tell that a lot of care went into making the product.
Thank you!" — Brittany
A hanging eucalyptus
Promising review:
"Wow! I've been looking for eucalyptus leaves for a while but haven't been able to find one with a branch and string like this. It matches perfectly with my room decor. I would highly recommend this to anyone who loves plants.
It's a beautiful product, a must-buy!" — Steven Johnson
A negative space vase that'll make all your buds jealous
Promising review:
"These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." — Amazon customer
A mint stool
Promising review:
"This is very cute and very easy to assemble.
It arrived when expected and in new condition. It's the perfect height for my 2-year-old to reach the faucet. It's a little heavy for her to pick up but she can push it around just fine." — Liz
A mod cat bed
Promising review:
"I love this bed. It’s super cute. Looks nice in my space. And the cats feel super safe and cozy inside!" — Christa O.
A baroque mirror
Promising review:
"All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap-looking.
The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" — Celeste C
A ceramic side table
Promising review:
"This is a great side table! It fits perfectly with my chairs and the style gets many compliments. Extremely stable. Top is not perfectly flat, but flat enough to sit items on." — KingKarl
A CovoBox (so you can cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant "books")
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods
is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!Promising review:
"I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique.
Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" — AmazonEmme
An abstract vase to hold fresh flowers
Promising review:
"This is so beautiful in person. It's very well made and it has three little gel grip dots on the bottom, which keeps it secure from moving around. I will buy another as a gift. Great for artists." — Gabriella Kazevra
Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed
An elegant switch plate cover for sprucing up your space
Promising review
: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store.
I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DirecTV." — Karebow
An ultra soft faux fur rug
Promising review:
"My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long!
It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." — Amazon customer
An arched floor mirror
I recently moved into a new apartment with windows in awkward areas, making my living room darker than it should be during the day. I got this so I could bounce some light from the windows to the other end of the room and it works perfectly! It was one of the first things I put up in my living room and I instantly started getting compliments on it (even though the room is still mostly full of unopened boxes). Promising review:
"This is definitely the most I’ve ever spent on a mirror but I’m super pleased with it!
The reflection is great and I didn’t notice any flaws or warping. I would highly recommend." — Annalee
A wireless library light with both warm and cool settings
This uses three AAA batteries
and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. Promising review
: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight.
The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." — Paris Seder
A firework chandelier
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this light. Makes the kitchen look awesome, the light is bright and did I mention it was super easy to install." — Robin L–B
A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this wallpaper! At a glance, it seems textured as if it is fabric. Very easy to stick on and peel off to reposition as necessary. It did not lose its adhesion in the process. Once it was on, it stuck in well. Our walls are kind of textured but they wasn’t a problem, it went on perfectly.
" — bookworm
An upholstered sofa with a cozy design
Promising review:
"The couch is exactly as pictured. It has lots of sitting room and I love the pillows it comes with. It's super comfortable and has very deep seats.
It's amazing." — Tylal
A stainless-steel rainfall shower head
Promising review:
"This is a beautiful shower head, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever.
Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a shower head?" — Sadda Reddy