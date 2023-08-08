38 Things That'll Help Make Your Backyard Your Private Oasis

Popular items from this list:
Easy-to-install interlocking teak tiles that'll instantly elevate your space
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt-proof, etc...
In total, I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
A reversible and waterproof outdoor rug to tie your outdoor living room together
And they are super easy to clean. Just shake off the dirt or hose them down!Promising review:
“Love this rug! It looks great, feels great, is easy to clean, and is very durable
! Have had this for about two months, and it still looks brand new. This porch gets sun for two-thirds of the day and does not show any sign of sun-bleaching! It's cute and no maintenance!” —Pomchi Productions
A set of outdoor string lights that'll create the perfect twinkly ambience
Promising review:
"These are so cute and perfect! I have a decent-sized balcony and have been looking to turn it into a relaxing area. I got my lights within a few days and I immediately opened up my package, everything was there, no broken bulbs and a spare bulb. I then tested out the power and these lights are perfectly bright and still set a very calming and intimate scene.
" —Domzzs
Some color-changing solar-powered floral garden lights so you can elevate your regular ol' backyard garden
Promising review:
“These are so nice. I was skeptical to order artificial tulips, but they look amazing in the day and night
. They work well with flood lights right next to them. I’m very impressed and would definitely recommend them.” —Amazon Customer
Glass wind chimes handmade from wine bottles with the bases wrapped in copper for a beautiful addition to your yard!
Based in Virginia, small biz Bottles Uncorked
makes wine-inspired products.Promising review:
"I ordered a few of these wind chimes, and I absolutely love them! They are pretty, well-made, and sound beautiful
." —Cheryl Bouland
A four-piece furniture set to furnish your outdoor space just as well as your indoor living room
Promising review:
"Wow! Such a great set! It comes in a surprisingly small box — these people must be great at Tetris! It was easy to put together and they even made all the screws the same size! Super comfy and looks great on my new deck!
" —Jennifer Cupkey
Or a three-piece wicker rocking chair and table set with super comfy cushions
This charming set includes two rocking chairs with cushions and a matching side table with a glass top. Promising review:
"Put this whole set together myself in about two hours — clear instructions and well-organized packaging of the different tools/pieces. I've bought a similar-looking (but cheaper) porch set in the past and was disappointed with the quality of the cushions — I was worried that this set would have the same problem, but I was wrong! The cushions are VERY comfy, and the chair is wide enough for me to comfortably sit crisscross!
Absolutely worth the investment!!!" —Katie Swimmer
Outdoor sconces so you can continue enjoying your beautiful oasis all night long
Promising review:
"All we can say is WOW! These lights surpassed our expectations!
You could buy other similar lights for a lower price, but these are high quality and worth what we paid. The material is heavy duty, great casing to handle weathering, and a breeze to install. We had three lights done within an hour with no issues. The look is modern and clean. Would highly recommend!" —RuthB
A tabletop fireplace with removable glass so you can enjoy making s'mores in the backyard
1 Man 1 Garage
is a small business based in Nashville, Tennessee, creating unique artisan designs. You can order this with or without the sand and rocks. The only thing that you will need to purchase separately is the fuel, which you can get from Amazon
. The mini fireplace version (which doesn't come with rocks) uses a tea light candle
only. Promising review:
"Soooo cute and easy to put together
. We bought a clear spray to put on to protect it and because we actually really liked the look of the burned side. Boyfriend and I bought it to make s'mores for Valentine's. It was a perfect night in." —Bethany Schneider
Or a stainless-steel fire pit with an impressive heat radius
Promising review:
"This fire pit offers all the ambience you need. It is super easy to start the fire, and the wood packs make it easier, if that’s what you’re looking for. The fire gets going fast and develops a nice hot ember bed (all from one pack). I was very impressed and wasn’t expecting that. This could be used without the wood packs if you have your own wood. Either works perfect. The pit sits off the ground and flames are contained well within the pit. The design was done very well. Lastly, the heat this throws off is amazing. I was sitting a couple of feet away and felt a lot of warmth.
This isn’t one of those pits you have to hover over for heat." —Michele R
And a flame colorant to add a little magic like no one has ever experienced before
Promising review:
"This was a great addition to our camping trip! Just throw the packet in the fire and get a colorful show. It's mesmerizing! And the colors last a long time, longer than expected.
I'll buy again." —Amazon customer
A pool water fountain that'll turn your pool into a fancy-pants water feature
Promising review:
"This is a nice fountain with a great design. It's very easy to install and maneuver to have the fountain go in whatever direction or height you want
. We were concerned that it might lower the temperature of the water too much, as we like the water to be warm, but it has not been lowering the water temperature since we only run it during the day." —Mr. Ed
A weatherproof water garden fountain to add a little zen to your backyard
AquaSprouts
is a small biz making aquaponics and hydroponics accessible.Promising review:
"I LOVE it. The service was incredible, and it is the perfect addition to our balcony. We live in a downtown area, and it’s so lovely to hear the noise
. We leave our screen door open to listen to it all day. Thank you!" —strberygum17
A set of two zero-gravity reclining porch chairs so you can toss those uncomfortable traditional folding chairs
These chairs also fold up for easy transportation or storage.Promising review:
"Bought two of these chairs. They are perfect for spring/summer, easy to relax in, and the tray attachment lets me keep my drink and my book at my side.
It’s easy to recline and the locking mechanism keeps you from moving when you don’t want to. I’ll be spending a lot of time in my chair this summer!" —John Wetmore
A roll of faux ivy you can attach to wire fencing, a railing or really any other spot to add a little extra greenery
Promising review:
"This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!
" —soooz
An outdoor heater to provide a little extra heat on those chilly nights
Promising review:
"Had a Hampton Bay patio heater from HD that got blown over from the winds and decided to take a chance on an Amazon Basics heater. Surprised at the quality of the heater, sheet metal body seems thicker, and the water-filled base actually helped keep it standing against moderate winds
. Wheels helped with moving it around. But the best pro here is that it's around $100 vs. $250 at the stores while being as good or better in quality." —Han
A pack of six color-changing solar pathway lights perfect if you want something fun and cheerful lighting up your yard
Promising review:
"These are so beautiful that I came back for a second set! They look so beautiful across the three gardens in front of my house, and I get so many compliments on them
. They are a little pricey, but so pretty! I’m not sure how late they stay on, but it must be for quite a while because they have always still been on when I go to bed, even if I have a late night. The only direct sunlight they get to charge is morning sun, too, so I have been impressed!" —K. Knezevich
A spacious inflatable pool so you can enjoy a refreshing dip to cool off even if you don't have an in-ground pool
Promising review:
"Very easy to unbox and get set up. I used an electric pump
(not included) and followed the easy directions. Took me only about 10 minutes to get it inflated. Then it only took me maybe an hour to fill with a garden hose.
I love the drain pipe underneath that is angled away from the pool so the water is directed out of the area. But I can see that it might not be good for the pool lining if someone stepped on it from inside the pool. So I was careful to let my kids know not to step in that corner. Overall, great quality, good size (fits three full-size floaties in it!), and my kids loved it.
" —Karen Moreland
A hanging hammock chair that's so comfy you may find yourself taking more than a couple afternoon naps outside
Promising review:
"The hammock chair is really comfortable. The quality seems good and it came with everything you need for installation. They provided the mounting bracket, chain, and all hardware needed.
I would recommend this chair." —Chris H.
A four-in-one inflatable pool float perfect for lounging in the pool with enough of your body in the water to stay cool
Promising review:
"Got this on a whim after reading some reviews. I didn't expect it to immediately become the fam's new favorite!
Lay back and you are half in, half out of the water so you aren't baking from above or freezing below — just what we wanted. It holds your head well out of the water and feels very supportive/stable.
I've had it for about a month now and only had to blow it up the first time, the plastic is fairly thick and doesn't lose air through seams or the nozzle. We have a full-body foam float that cost about $120, and it never gets used any more. Everybody takes turns on this one. Great deal for the price; I just bought three more of various colors.
Go ahead and try it." —JB
A set of decorative throw pillowcases to add a pop of color to your otherwise plain outdoor furniture
Don't forget the inserts
! Promising review:
"I have ordered two sets of these and am planning on switching all of my outdoor pillows to these. They are bright. The zipper is strong, and the fabric is perfect for outdoors. I can't believe the price point for such high quality." —MLC
A mini golf course so you can practice your putting whenever you want
Promising review:
"Only moments to set up
after receiving it on the day it was promised. Very fast delivery. Added some blocking around for my bad putts and have enjoyed it very much. This is the 5'x10' version, and so happy with it. Worth the money." —Kimberly Rueby
And a pack of LED golf balls you can keep track of no matter how far into the bushes they go
Promising review:
"It's hard to reserve golf rounding times these days, and most of the times, we end the game after sunset. These balls are very pretty and go a great distance, too. I love these balls flying so far at night
." —Amazon customer
A portable 120-inch screen so you can host the most epic outdoor movie nights your cul-de-sac has ever seen!
This screen is lightweight yet incredibly sturdy and reviewers rave about how easy it is to set up. Plus, it's wrinkle-free, so your picture stays pristine and crisp.Promising review:
"This projector screen is easy to set up and for the money, it is a great value. It is a stretchy material. The stakes are definitely needed if you set up outside as it is basically a big sail. When you have it strapped down, it does make it feel sturdy. So far we have used several times outside with no issues. It comes in a simple bag, which is nice to pack in the closet as well.
This projector is worth the investment." —Audrey Wooten
And a mini projector to complete the ultimate set up
This projector is Wi-Fi compatible, so you can connect it to your phone, tablet or computer. And even if you're somewhere without a Wi-Fi connection, you can connect your phone to the projector with the included cable.Promising review:
"I bought this projector to use outside on my deck and it works perfectly for that… The picture is very clear, even better than I thought it would be.
The projector is light and small which makes it perfect for travel use or even camping… I would recommend this projector to just about anyone." —rachel forman
A side table with a little secret — it's also a cooler!
Promising review:
"I was looking for a table to sit between two rockers on my patio and came across this table/cooler combo! It was very easy to assemble and the color matches my patio furniture. It holds a decent amount of beverages too. I recommend adding them in before you add the ice for a better fit.
The drain plug was easy to use and in a good place to drain in the grass area next to my patio. It was a great and fun addition that everyone enjoyed using." —Kat C.
A canopy to protect your backyard oasis from the sun's rays
You can purchase the hardware set to attach this canopy to your home for $14.99
. Promising review:
"Have had it up for over a month and it is holding up very well to sun, wind, rain, and storms. I take it down when I get enough forewarning of strong storms, but sometimes we've been out of town and it has held up quite well. We roll it up and to the side using the installation kit anchors when we get warning for strong winds. But, like I've said, we've come home after storms to small branches down in the yard, but the sail was good.
It does a great job of blocking the sun and cools the house and patio quite nicely from the summer sun." —Ms. Shannon
A set of two color-changing inflatable solar-powered pool lights
These appear white during the day but automatically switch colors at night and can last up to eight hours after being charged in direct sunlight. They also have a loop on the top if you would rather hang them somewhere!Promising review:
"Liked these so much we ordered another set. We’ve had them in our pool 24/7 for almost a year and a half. They’ve lasted through storms, wind, etc. We have only had to add air to them one time and they haven’t gotten dirty or moldy (which was a concern being white). I love that they are solar so no changing batteries or remotes needed. Great fun colors! Highly recommend." —The Homme Life
Or a pair of flamingo floating lights that are solar-powered, too
Promising review:
"My husband asked for 'solar pool critters' for his birthday. One of his gifts was this flamingo and it's worked great all summer long in the Vegas sun. It's stayed fully inflated and hasn't faded a bit in the strong sun. It lights up every night and lasts well past our bedtime. It's fun to watch it float across the water on windy days.
We'd definitely recommend this flamingo." —zoso babe
A mini sprinkler pool for your kiddos (or you) to splash around in and cool off
Several reviewers shared that this little pool kept their kids engaged for hours.Promising review:
"My kids love this. It is soo easy to plug the hose into and turn the water on and the kids can have hours of fun
. Once the kids are done playing, I disconnect the hose, let the water drain, and hang it over the porch." —Austin
Or a portable wading pool that is big enough to help cool off your pup
Plus, it isn't inflatable like other little pools, so you don't have to worry about your dog puncturing it. And while we're on the subject, check out hot weather pet tips from the ASPCA
.Promising review:
"My big dog and my son, who is nine, loved playing in this pool. It's big enough for them both to sit in it and splash around. My dog usually hates getting in water and hates bath time but he really likes this pool. He was hesitant at first but once my son got in he started playing. It is definitely worth it. It's very durable. I had a little trouble folding exactly like the picture but I got it folded into a square and put away fairly easy and fast. It doesn't take up much room at all. It is super easy to clean.
We had a lot of grass in ours because my dog kept getting in and out and a little dirt but it came right out with a spray of the water hose. I definitely recommend this for all dog owners who want their pups to have a little fun in the sun.
I also saw some reviews of people using it for other animals and I think that it would work for just about anything. It's not big enough for my kid to swim in but I think most kids would have fun splashing around on hot summer days.
" —BeautifulxxDisaster
Anchored Northwest / Etsy
A delicious-smelling citronella candle
Anchored Northwest
is a husband-and-wife-founded small biz based in Spokane, Washington making the most delicious-smelling candles and room sprays,Promising review:
"Haven't lit it yet, but the candle smells great
! The smell alone is so potent even without lighting it yet, we've seen a decrease in mosquitoes just leaving it out!" —Michelle Gulino
Or a scent-free mosquito repellent that'll keep the buggers away without adding any smells and sounds
To get rid of mosquitos, this device uses scent-free repellent mats with naturally occurring repellents found in plants. Promising review:
"My husband bought this Thermacell Repeller so I would stop complaining. I still haven't stopped complaining (sorry, honey), but I have stopped flapping my gums about mosquitos. As long as we were outside around our home, I just wasn't getting a bite. It was miraculous and beautiful. Then, we went to a friend's house. Ouch. They were all over me again. It took me a while to realize (yeah, I'm a little slow) that the reason I wasn't getting bit at home was because my husband had lit the Thermacell each time we were outside. I honestly didn't even realize it was on and running. It doesn't make noise, doesn't product a smell, and doesn't really take up any room at all.
Pretty dang amazing. Most everyone who visited this summer has purchased one. I advise you do the same if you're a mosquito magnet like me. It really is a game-changer.
" —J&J
A pretty seating set to transform a plain balcony or patio into a colorful oasis
Promising review:
"So I have this tiny balcony for a studio apartment and I wanted something cute to fill up the space. This set is the most affordable and there were so many choices of colors.
When I went for a walk around my apartment complex, I noticed some of the neighbors have the exact same set. Since my balcony is so small and I rarely have visitors, I only set up one of the chairs. I plan to get a small succulent next to decorate it." —Bunny
A floral-print hammock you're bound to use at least once a day
It also comes with a small pillow and carrying bag, in case you want to take it to the park or your next camping trip!Promising review:
"The hammock arrived quickly and in good shape. I was a little worried that it would be too big for my 9' hammock stand, but I was able to adjust the hooks on the stand to make it fit perfectly. There were no loose threads or rips, or stains that I could see. I love the pattern on the fabric, and the matching pillow.My boyfriend and I are able to spread out with plenty of room for both of us, and we were quickly able to master one of us getting in and out without dumping the person on the ground.
It's been too cold and rainy here so I can't speak yet as to the durability, but it seems sturdy and I am looking forward to taking lots of naps in it this summer." —Jodzilla
A gorgeous solar wind chime that charges itself during the day so it can glow beautifully with changing colors at night
Promising review:
"When I first took this out of the box, I thought 'oh boy I don’t know about this,' but I went ahead and hung it up outside to charge. When nighttime came, it started to light up and it is so neat. The colors gently change and none of them are muted.
I am so happy with it." —Mom of 2
An adjustable mister you can attach to your hose to keep you cool while you lounge in your backyard
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool most on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
A lighted umbrella that will allow you to take control and stop letting the sunset dictate your plans
Note that the table is not included! The umbrella is available in an array of colors. Promising review:
"I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting
. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee