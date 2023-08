38 Things That'll Help Make Your Backyard Your Private Oasis

Or a portable wading pool that is big enough to help cool off your pup

Plus, it isn't inflatable like other little pools, so you don't have to worry about your dog puncturing it. And while we're on the subject, check out hot weather pet tips from the ASPCA "My big dog and my son, who is nine, loved playing in this pool. It's big enough for them both to sit in it and splash around. My dog usually hates getting in water and hates bath time but he really likes this pool. He was hesitant at first but once my son got in he started playing. It is definitely worth it. It's very durable. I had a little trouble folding exactly like the picture but I got it folded into a square and put away fairly easy and fast.We had a lot of grass in ours because my dog kept getting in and out and a little dirt but it came right out with a spray of the water hose.I also saw some reviews of people using it for other animals and I think that it would work for just about anything." — BeautifulxxDisaster