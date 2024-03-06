38 TikTok Products That Are Really Pretty, Really Practical, And Under $50

Popular items from this list:
An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom timer
Promising review:
"This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." — Vik V
A timelessly chic, conveniently lightweight canvas laptop bag
Promising review
: "Okay when I say that this is a sign for you to get this bag, you should TOTALLY GET IT. I stumbled across this girl’s TikTok while searching for an affordable tote while being durable, spacious, and stylish!
I am glad I came across this tote. It is perfect for school, and switching it up for work or travel! As an art major with a bunch of sketchbooks and a 16” laptop, I approve!" — Zonna Vu
A cloud-shaped utility knife you need in your life
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife
in action. Promising review:
"I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different
." — Brent Helm
An affordable luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33
Lulu Candles
is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. Promising review
: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself!
If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent
. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner
which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — JolieBuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this —
she packed it as her only bag for a busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
A pair of popular cross-waist leggings heralded as the perfect alternative to the Aerie leggings that went viral on TikTok
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, and they are so comfortable
. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomy in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" — Lillian Williams"I
own 10 pairs of just the black leggings by this brand! [Similar to the] Aerie crossovers and Lululemon! So comfortable and fits amazing." — Maria Abramczak
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A marble board wire cheese cutter
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer
in action. Promising review:
"My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use.
We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since.
It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
A decorative rainbow window film
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film
and for more deets! Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" — Amazon Customer
A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the expensive Barefoot Dreams version
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A flexible power strip complete with three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cable
iJoy
is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories. Promising review
: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny.
I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourt one. Love this!" — Pond P.
"I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." — Dani Jo Stengar
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
Promising review:
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this
." — dee
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind
Check out a TikTok of the MicrowavaBowl
in action. Promising review:
"These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy.
Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use.
I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" — Alana
A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup
in action. Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup." — ViciousCycle
A satin pillowcase
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
A set of TikTok-beloved, high quality checkered cosmetic bags
Promising review:
"I bought these because of the famous TikTok video. All I have to say is that they are sooo cute. Great quality. And perfect size. 100% recommend." — angelina
A teensy mini waffle maker
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect.
I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
A high-ponytail running cap with UPF 50 protection
Check out a TikTok of the Vimhue running hats
in action. Vimhue
is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats. Promising review
: "Love this hat so much! I already ordered another one in a different color for myself and one for a friend! I live in Texas near the Gulf and it’s summer — really humid and really hot
. I walk 3 to 4 miles outside most days and I’d been wishing for a hat that allowed for a high ponytail so I could keep my hair off my neck to not get as hot/sweaty. Decided to Google it and found this and was thrilled! The X straps are easy to adjust and it fits great and is breathable. And it’s super cute
!" — mlp06h
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds, because why stop at regular tea and coffee when you can have velvety-soft milk tea and lattes?
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A set of pastel matching kitchen utensils
Check out a TikTok of the utensil set
in action. Promising review
: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new
. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." — Pookie Bear
A chic minimalist fruit bowl/colander
Check out a TikTok of the colander
in action. Promising review:
"Absolutely love this fruit bowl! The bottom comes off for drainage and it’s super easy to clean. It looks great on the counter and fits a decent amount of fruit! Great find and I would recommend this product!" — Faith Reviews
A record display shelf
Check out a TikTok of the record shelf
in action. Record Racks
is a Texas-based Etsy shop established in 2015 that specializes in custom record shelves. Promising review:
"Had been wanting to find a record rack to put up whatever I have spinning and this was PERFECT. It was super easy to install and it looks so cute. Shipping was quick too!" — Ashley Davis
A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls
Check out a TikTok of the bowls
in action. Promising review
: "These are awesome! Perfect thickness (not too thin and not too thick). I love the wavy appearance. Matte black has a sort of sheen to it and it's just lovely. These look amazing on my open shelving in my black walnut kitchen.
They are LARGE, too. Awesome pasta/salad plates." — C. Mah
A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the diffuser
in action. Promising reviews
: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece.
Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer
Promising review:
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs
Promising review
: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me.
Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" — Margarita Harutoonian
A daisy-shaped dish brush with a lil' vase holder
Check out a TikTok of the flower scrubber
in action. Promising review
: "Love having this on my kitchen sink. It’s happy and cute and makes me happy.
One leaf did twist off after a few weeks of use but it’s still cute and I could’ve been more careful holding it. Not a super stiff brush but works well for most hand washing and quick rinses. Brush rinses well and food doesn’t get caught in it. I was happy to find it has a hidden scraper edge on top of the brush.
Will def buy again when this one gets gross since it brings so much tiny joy into my kitchen." — Hannah Jo Wilson
A set of minimal acrylic shower shelves
Check out a TikTok of the shower shelves
in action. Promising review
: "10/10 highly recommended for smaller showers. We recently moved and our new shower doesn’t have a lot of storage so I purchased these and I'm obsessed!
The suction is great once you put them on they will not go anywhere. We bought all new shampoo, conditioners, and body washes and the shelves hold everything up!" — Brenda
A U-shaped neckline workout set reviewers love
Promising review
: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat-proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases 😂. I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it, sister. You will not be disappointed." — Amazon Customer
A Grosche moka pot
Check a TikTok of the moka pot
in action. Promising review
: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker, but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing!
I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem.
Definitely a customer for life." — A. Arvy
A roll of cost-saving reusable microfiber cloths
Check out a TikTok of the microfiber cloths
in action. Promising review:
"I have this problem where I can never find a clean microfiber towel to clean with when I need one... This solves that issue completely
. Initially, I bought this for my car, but I started using it around the house and decided that I need one for the house AND one for the car. The towels are reusable, so you can throw them in the wash once you're done with the initial clean. Having them on a roll really does help me out because I know exactly where my cleaning towels are.
" — Jenny
A clever twist-bottom flower vase
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase
in action. Promising review
: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems, to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." — Eliezer Labkowsky
A dainty auto insurance and registration organizer
A set of delightfully colorful resistance bands
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised. I saw this product recommended on TikTok and had to try them. I absolutely love them. They're very durable. Comfortable, and the level of stretch is perfect.
I wasn't expecting a storage bag or workout booklet. Would definitely recommend!!" — Josie Chavez
A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap that dispenses in your hand in the shape of an actual yuzu flower
I've been using this soap on and off for a few years now (I try to preserve it because it makes me feel fancy), and not only is it super hydrating for my hands, but the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely. I'm also obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable.