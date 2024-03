38 TikTok Products That Are Really Pretty, Really Practical, And Under $50

A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup

Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action. Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics."I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical.It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup." — ViciousCycle