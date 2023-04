38 Little TikTok-Famous Gifts For Yourself You’ll Actually Use A Lot

BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup

Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer