38 Little TikTok-Famous Gifts For Yourself You’ll Actually Use A Lot

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this was comparable to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — Jolie
Essence's Lash Princess mascara that's less than $5
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon Customer
A copy of Burn After Writing
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower
Evridwear
is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use. Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Kate Arnold
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuelAnother promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished.
My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." — Eline
A heatless curling rod headband
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair! Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative
to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning
. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron
." — Mariah
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys
Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter
A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet
Check out a TikTok of the Michael Scott dishwasher magnet
in action. Promising review
: "My whole family is a fan of The Office
, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys.
Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" — R. Funk
A portable Chill-O-Matic instant beverage cooler
Chill-O-Matic is a small business that specializes in beverage accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic
in action. Promising review
: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal.
This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available.
All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." — G. Massey
A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles
in action. Promising review:
"Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon Customer
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A longline sports bra
Promising review:
"I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same
. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" — M
A plush blanket reviewers swear by
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
An adorable wireless portable charger so you can text in the group chat with reckless abandon
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger
in action. Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A cult-favorite ice cream scoop to swear you off all other scoops forever
Promising review:
"I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever!
I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!
" — MamaKickAsh
A gentle bubbly clay mask designed to help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask
in action.Promising review:
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off.
It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." — L. Shea
BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush
in action.
I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day. Promising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) you can use to drink coffee
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup
in action. Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup.
Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck,this is a good purchase.
You'll have it for years." — ViciousCycle
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic you can sync with preeeeetty much anything
Promising review:
"You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better.
It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." — Zane A. Undercoffer
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say 'What are you waiting for?' Buy it already!" — Denise
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A thoughtful face vase perfect for daydreamers
Check out a TikTok of the face vase
in action.
I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room! Promising review
: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" — Amazon Customer
A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs reviewers love
Promising review
: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me.
Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" — Margarita Harutoonian
A silky super scrunchie from Free People, so your hair tie can finally be as big as your mood
A minimalist matte makeup sponge holder
Check out a TikTok of the makeup sponge holder
in action. Promising review
: "I love this little thing! It’s soft, easy to use, and seems to be made of a quality material that will last.
Right now I have a Real Techniques sponge in mine and it fits with plenty of room. I appreciate that this helps keep my sponge clean in my makeup bag, but also the air holes that allow my sponge to dry because I do use it damp.
I was having issues with my sponges molding … but have not had that problem since I started using this! Before I was using a hard plastic case that came with my RT sponges. Very happy I made the switch
!" — Lindsay
A "Bagnet," aka a magnet for your bag
Bagnet
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in magnetic bag holders and handbags.
Check out a TikTok of the Bagnet
in action. Promising review:
"This is the best bag holder ever! I was completely blown away, the magnet is SO strong. Works in so many places, in restrooms (try the hinges if the door isn't metal), at restaurants (on tables, chairs, even under the table), at the gym to hold my water bottle and keys so they don't end up on the floor.
But my absolute favorite place to use it is on my car! I can attach it to the side of my car while I unlock it without having my hands full and leaving me vulnerable. If you have ever felt nervous trying to fumble with all your stuff while trying to unlock your doors in a dark parking lot, you need this! My only regret is that I didn't know about it sooner. I am going to get one for everyone in my life for Christmas.
Any person who carries a bag should have one (or two). Seriously, it's life changing." — robert rodriguez
“Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions”, a bartender-beloved book for beginners
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book
in action. Promising review:
"This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone
seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift.
I cannot say enough good things about this book." — Adriana
A "flaming" humidifier so you can have your aromatherapy and perfectly breathable air
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier
in action. Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
A breakfast sandwich maker
Check out a TikTok of the breakfast sandwich maker
in action. Promising review:
"I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now
. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy!
My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down
." — Joolie
A waterproof shower phone holder
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder
in action. Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes or oranges
Promising review:
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning, a low-sodium, hecka-flavorful option
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go-to seasoning." — Heartcri
A sunflower mug and coaster set
Check out a TikTok of the mug and coaster
in action.
Psst — you can also snag that reviewer's gratitude journal
on Amazon for $10.99
! Promising review
: "I bought this completely on a whim, and it was totally worth it. Adorable cup, a lot bigger than I expected it to be! I haven't put anything in it yet, so I can't say whether or not it stains, but it's still very cute regardless." — AEL