37 Bizarre Valentine's Day Gifts That Will Woo The Weirdo In Your Life

Songwriters have long described love in many ways: “crazy,” a “many-splendored thing,” “pain,” “a losing game” and, of course, “strange.”

But no one has ever said love was “normal,” so why should your Valentine’s Day gifts be?

HuffPost Weird News has scoured the world looking for romantic gift ideas that reflect the weirdness that probably made your Valentine stick out to you from all the, ugh, normies.

