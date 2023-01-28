37 Bizarre Valentine's Day Gifts That Will Woo The Weirdo In Your Life

Songwriters have long described love in many ways: “crazy,” a “many-splendored thing,” “pain,” “a losing game” and, of course, “strange.”
But no one has ever said love was “normal,” so why should your Valentine’s Day gifts be?
HuffPost Weird News has scoured the world looking for romantic gift ideas that reflect the weirdness that probably made your Valentine stick out to you from all the, ugh, normies.
Trust us: Nothing says love like sexy Cupid costumes, E.T.-shaped vibrators or cream-filled beavers.
Bouquet Of Roses Sandwich Board
Underwear With QR Code That Links To Sexy Playlist
Titanic Door Raft
Naughty Cupid Costume
Combination Razor And Vibrator
Lexi Luna Sex Doll
Cum Face Duel Pump Action Penis Game
Penis-Shaped Charcuterie Board
This Bud's For You Gift Set
Porn Film Scripts Autographed By Adult Star Siri Dahl
Underwear That Shows Teddy Bears Humping
Sexy Cupid Costume
Cream-Filled Beavers
Vibrating Love Hamma
Pussy Pops
Snore-Reducing Pillow
Single, Married and Divorced Wines
Wine Bottle That Looks Suspiciously Like A Sex Organ
Gold-Plated Prostate Massager
Fleece Blanket Of X-Men Making Out
Grenade-Shaped Male Vibrator
Rose Bottle Bong
Extra Finger Dildo
Heart-Shaped Splash Pool
Alien Sex Toy
Fertility Applicator
Pot Nugget Pillow
Spider-Man And Mary Jane Sculpture
Rose-Shaped Suction Vibrator
Romantic Rolling Papers
Naughty Nudes Coloring Book
Offensive Crayons
Cannabis Sex Lube
Heart-Themed Custom Ice Cubes
Chocolate Sparkling Water
Pre-Made Gelatin Shots
Lip-Shaped Bath Bomb