39 Deals For Anyone Who's Shopping Small During Cyber Week

We'll start with up to 60% off tons of small businesses at Etsy, perfect for shopping for unique gifts for everyone on your list
The big dog of small businesses, Etsy is the host of thousands of artists and small operators selling everything from home items to jewelry. Grab something for you and everyone else on your list.
Up to 80% off sitewide at Klassy Network
Klassy Network
is a woman-owned small business known for their Brami (bra + cami) tops and dresses, as well as loungewear, glasses and scrunchies.
Promising review:
"Away with standard tank tops! In with bramisuits everyday!! It's so much easier getting an outfit together when the bra isn't a factor. This bramisuit is very soft, very comfy, and beautiful bright color!
It washes well in cold water. Don't wash with the pads in! All the Klassy clothes have been very durable and no wear/tear signs showing, and I wear them often!" — Shenandoah M.
25% off sitewide at Evil Queen
Evil Queen is my all time favorite small business, let alone my go-to shop for candles. They're woman-owned and sell all kinds of candles with fun labels that'll make you want to try 'em even if the scent isn't your typical go-to.
30% off sitewide at Friends NYC
Friends NYC
is a Brooklyn–based small business from BFFs Mary Meyer and Emma Kadar-Penner. Their shop stocks all sorts of kitschy goods from local artisans and independent creators.
Up to 65% off at Rebdolls so you can give your wardrobe a little refresh
Rebdolls
is a Latine-owned, woman-owned small biz based in New Jersey that makes gorgeous clothes in a wide range of sizes. Fun fact: You can now shop some of their pieces on Amazon
!
40% off a Solawave red light therapy wand, a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool
Solawave
is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.
BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis
(that's her above!) loves her Solawave device: "This. gadget. is. worth it! Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared.
Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum
or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really
absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always glowing the next day!"
Up to 50% off everything from Fly by Jing
Fly By Jing
is an Asian woman-owned small business making flavorful sauces and spice mixes you'll want to add to basically all of your recipes. The name is inspired by the "fly restaurants" of Chengdu (the owner's hometown and the capital of the Sichuan province) — so called because they attract customers like flies. The chili crisp sauce is also made in Chengdu. Enjoy the sales with no code needed.
Up to 65% off sitewide at The Wrap Life
Nnenna Stella, owner of The Wrap Life
Nnenna Stella, owner of The Wrap Life, started her company as a one-woman web-exclusive shop in Brooklyn, New York. Despite having celebrity customers like Issa Rae and Jessica Williams, Nnenna Stella's line continues to sell high-quality wraps at an approachable price. Since she began in 2015, her shop has grown into a high fashion line (we're talking featured in Vogue Arabia, folks!) intended for the everyday.
at checkout.
Up to 40% off sitewide at Maxbone
Maxbone
Maxbone is a small luxury pet brand from Parisa Fowles-Pazdro. They specialize in modern apparel and accessories as well as high-quality dog food.
at checkout!
30% off sitewide at Jenny Lemons
Jenny Lemons
Jenny Lemons is a woman-owned small biz based in San Francisco, California making adorable food-themed accessories and home decor.
at checkout!
25% off sitewide at Badge Bomb, home of puzzles, enamel pins, magnets, stickers and more!
Badge Bomb
is a small business that partners with independent artists to create original artwork that embraces equality for all, animal welfare, environmentalism, mental health, and self-love. The discount will appear when a product is added to the cart.
Promising review for the puzzle pictured:
"This is a fun puzzle and it is very good quality. The pieces are sturdy and do not bend. The colors are bright and sharp. The pieces fit well together without issues. This puzzle will give you a very fun experience and it's so cute you may even want to frame it to hang on the wall.
" — Mari N.
30% off sitewide at Verloop
Verloop
Verloop is a small business that makes knitwear, scarves, and hats all using deadstock yarn.
at checkout.
25% off sitewide at Dusen Dusen
Dusen Dusen
is a womenswear and home goods line from Brooklyn-based designer Ellen Van Dusen making colorful and print-based robes, towels, shower curtains and more.
30% off a customizable Letterfolk tile mats
Letterfolk
Letterfolk is a Utah-based, couple-run small biz owned by Joanna and Johnny Galbraith. Their sturdy mats come with 150 interchangeable tiles. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.
"This mat was everything I hoped it to be and my son told me that he loved the design for his first day back to school! We also love the letter board which has grown with him through the years!" — Crystal J.
25% off sitewide at Areaware
Areaware is an online storefront for a variety of independent designers making fun, interesting items for home decor and cool toys and art kits for kids.
20% off sitewide at Hyer Goods
Hyer Goods
Hyer Goods is a woman-founded small biz that uses all sustainable materials including leftover deadstock leather from other producers. This prevents tons of perfectly good fabric from being sent to landfills every month and means no extra greenhouse gas emissions are required to create their materials.
at checkout!
20% off sitewide at Brooklyn Candle Studio
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Brooklyn Candle Studio is a woman- and minority-owned small business operating out of a 2,000-square-foot workshop in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Their candles are made from 100% soy wax (which is derived from American-grown soy beans) that is petroleum-free, cruelty-free, phthalate-free and 100% vegan. Every candle is wicked, poured, and labeled by hand.
at checkout!
30% off sitewide and free shipping at Poketo
Poketo
is an LA-based, Asian-American–owned lifestyle shop from husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung.Promising review:
"I hang four months at once and rotate them monthly. It's bright and I like how it looks in my office. The colors are vibrant and I like the design. It helps me see what's coming and stay on top of things." — Saskia V.
20% off sitewide at Omsom so you can stock up on Southeast Asian sauces
Omsom
Omsom is an Asian woman-owned small business started by sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham making noodles, sauces, spices and cooking sets.
at checkout! Promising review:
"Love, love, love the flavors! These make dinners much easier.
I've given several as gifts and everyone thinks they're delicious. Would not hesitate to buy again. Nice variety of flavors." — Patricia
25% off sitewide at Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. is a small biz that donates 20% of the profits from their eco-friendly, organic specialty coffee sales to help fund rescue initiatives.
for 25% off sitewide at checkout
25% off sitewide at Little Beast to give your floofy baby the cutest, trendiest wardrobe EVER
Little Beast
is an Asian woman-owned small business started by friends Jisu Kim and Lys Bui making sweaters, shirts and colorful jackets for your furry friend.
35% off sitewide at DIOP in case you're still in the market for unique accessories to stock up on for the winter season.
DIOP
DIOP is a Black-owned business founded by Mapate Diop, a proud first-generation Nigerian-American who creates clothes and accessories with African prints.
atcheckout!
30% off sitewide at Hackwith Design House
Hackwith Design House
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business. Their sustainable designs are made to order and sewn in their Minnesota studio. Their sizes run from XS to 4X. On Mondays, they also release limited-edition designs so you can be one of only 25 people to own a piece!
at checkout!
20% off Londontown's illuminating nail concealer at Amazon
It's sheer but buildable formula that covers yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend! Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!Promising review:
"I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used!
I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Up to 70% off at Kitty and Vibe if you're looking to seriously upgrade your swim and loungewear options.
This small biz makes swimsuits, PJs, and an adorable play dress with shorts underneath. The brand focuses on promoting self-love and better fits through — get this — bikini bottoms you can specifically order based on butt size! Orders over $140 will also score a FREE BIKINI!
Up to 50% off sitewide at Krave Beauty
Krave Beauty
is a Korean woman-owned small biz that believes in simplicity and aims to make skincare easy and stress-free in an oversaturated and complicated industry. They believe in respecting the skin and restoring it back to health.Promising review:
"Listen, I spend a lot of money on skincare to tackle my acne- and eczema-prone skin. For the last 6 months nothing I was buying seemed to calm my breakouts, UNTIL NOW! This is the only cleanser I have ever tried that doesn’t leave my skin feeling tight afterwards." — McKenna
40% off plus free shipping over orders over $35 from Lucy Darling
BuzzFeed writer Heather Braga
loves the brand's baby books: "I cannot even start to tell you how much I love these baby books from Lucy Darling
. I had one for my son and it was SO easy to fill out I never felt overwhelmed or stressed about it. The pages are minimal, feature adorable designs, and include an array of ways to note memories with your child without overdoing it. After his first birthday I was sad to not have more detailed pages to write about him — so I ordered The Little Years version as well! I've already gone ahead and bought my daughter (arriving in 2024) a baby book from this small business as well. 10/10, IMO."
Enter the code BLKFRIDAY23
at checkout!
24% off a universal cup holder that can be easily attached to your stroller or diaper bag
Ryan & Rose
is a family-owned small business that creates stylish accessories parents will love. Reviewers also love adding this cup holder to other objects like their spin bikes, beach chairs, shopping carts, and more. I picked up one of these and attached it to my son's Doona Liki Trike (which has no cup holder or pockets). I use it to hold my wallet and keys whenever we go for a walk around the neighborhood — it's great!
Promising review:
"I am obsessed with these holders! I have a huge stroller that a conventional cupholder won't work on, the Ryan And Rose Cutie Holder is perfect!
I am actually order a second one that I can use to hold to hold my cellphone! The uses are endless! Stock up when you can!" — ShopTillYouDrop
25% off sitewide at Cocokind
Cocokind
is a AAPI-women owned brand makes products that are plant-powered, sustainable and affordable. Enjoy up to 30% off sets, including the Hydration Pack to keep your skin happily hydrated.
Up to 50% off sitewide at Birthdate Co.
Launched in 2019, Birthdate Co.
is a small biz creating candles and books with personalized astrological information for every single day of the year, making a perfect customized gift!
My colleague Skyler Murry
is a big fan of these candles. In her own words: "I am a candle FIEND! And I love astrology! This candle is just the best of both worlds. The label and fragrance are customized based on your birthdate to match your 'inner spirit.' The company provides descriptions of your personality, your emblematic tarot card, ruling planet, and ruling number. Such a fun astrological reading in the cutest packaging!
I honestly felt like I was getting read to filth but I loved how detailed it was. This candle burns so smoothly, too, and my particular scent of hydrangea, peony, and jasmine is just so me. I love the delicate floral scent as it's strong without being overbearing.
"
20% off sitewide at Kulfi Beauty
Kulfi Beauty
Kulfi Beauty (named for a type of South Asian ice cream) is a woman-owned small biz that Priyanka Ganjoo founded after spending years working in the beauty industry not seeing herself represented. Their mission is all about creating space for self-expression, particularly within the South Asian community, and all of their products are made with the skin concerns of POC women in mind.
at checkout.
25% off sitewide at Sijo
Sijo
is a small, woman-founded home brand from that's all about affordable luxuries, from sheets and loungewear to candles and aromatherapy. They've partnered with the Joyful Heart Foundation
, a nonprofit that supports women who have been victims of domestic violence, and donate a percentage of their sales to fund education and advocacy programs. I have recently forayed into being a Sheet Snob and I have to say these are some of my absolute favorites.
They are SO freaking soft, cool to the touch, and they don't pop off the corners of my bed even though I have a pretty thick mattress topper and — perhaps more pertinent — a BF who seemingly practices tae kwon do in his sleep. I have the set in forest green and have to say the color is particularly rich looking, too.
20% off sitewide at Conscious Step
25% off sitewide at Piglet
Founded by Jessica Mason, Piglet
is a United Kingdom-based small biz creating comfortable yet beautiful home essentials like sleepwear, bedding, table linens, curtains, and more. The brand focuses on linen goods because of its relatively low environmental impact, low maintenance, and versatility (it's warm in the winter, breathable in the summer). BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy
loves her Piglet pajamas: "This set is very comfortable, washes up well, and doesn't make me feel like a total slob when lounging around the house.
I'm usually a medium, but I followed the Piglet sizing guide and opted for a small, which was definitely the right move. The top is a little big under the arms (a common problem for me). It's nothing egregious, but something to keep in mind if you're smaller chested. As the weather warms I can totally see myself wearing this out of the house for some roof reading or errands and will feel cute and comfortable doing so!"
Save up to 60% at Pond Los Angeles
Pond Los Angeles
is an Asian American–owned and woman-owned small biz based in California. They create super choice minimalist clothing and accessories that just so happen to be ULTRA functional. Plus, the brand creates its goods in partnership with a woman-led manufacturer!
Promising review:
"The peony transformation tote exceeded my expectations.
The inside is roomy with space for my 13-inch MacBook, my iPad Pro, my coffee thermos, a change of clothes, folders of paperwork, several pockets full of pens and meds, etc. Despite all these things, the bag still feels lightweight, without making my shoulders hurt like other bags do.
Lastly, the aesthetic fits my style perfectly, and I've gotten several compliments." — Anonymous
20% off sitewide at Bread Beauty Supply
Bread Beauty Supply
is a Black woman–owned small biz founded by Maeva Heim that's creating simple-yet-effective curly hair care basics that aim to take the stress out of wash day.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd
uses this mask
to moisturize her luscious locks:
"I recently started using Bread products and I really love how lightweight and easy they are to use. Since I have mixed textured hair that's been frequently dyed, it tends to get very dry. After using this deep conditioner my hair felt so much better and softer.
In addition to that, the smell is A-MA-ZING. Definitely one of my new favorite wash day products."
20% off everything from Flour + Water
Flour + Water is a small business making restaurant-quality pasta you can cook at home.
20% off a trendy, yet versatile JW Pei ruched handbag from Amazon that you'll want to pair with everything
JW Pei
is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable vegan materials. BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd
loves a bag she bought from the brand: "I loveeee this bag! I use it all the time for both special occasions (I was at a wedding in the pic above) and regular days out and about. It's stylish, great quality, and is an easy way to elevate an outfit. Check out our JW Pei handbag review post
for more styles we love!"
25% off sitewide at Muslin Comfort
Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney, and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set out to create the perfect muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market.