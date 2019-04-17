Israeli Scientists Create First 3D-Printed Heart With Blood Vessels

JACK GUEZ via Getty Images Israeli professor Tal Dvir presents a 3D print of heart with human tissue at the University of Tel Aviv on April 15, 2019.

Scientists at Israel’s Tel Aviv University say they’ve created the world’s first 3D-printed heart with human tissue and blood vessels.

Although the organ is only as big as a rabbit’s heart, the researchers are hoping the technology could one day be developed enough to help human patients in need of a heart transplant.

Lead researcher Tal Dvir said that while other scientists have managed to 3D-print the structure of a heart in the past, this is the first time anyone has printed an entire heart “replete with cells, blood vessels, ventricles and chambers.”

“Our results demonstrate the potential of our approach for engineering personalized tissue and organ replacement in the future,” Dvir said in a press statement on Monday.

Amir Levy via Getty Images A 3D printed heart made from human tissue is processed in Prof. Tal Dvir's laboratory in Tel Aviv University on April 15, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The scientists’ research was outlined in a paper published in the peer-reviewed Advanced Science journal on Monday. They used fatty tissues taken from human patients to create the heart. The cellular material in the tissue was reprogrammed to become stem cells. The remaining extracellular material ― including molecules such as collagen, a protein that supports cell structure ― was processed into a hydrogel. The researchers used the hydrogel as a printing “ink.”

The end result was a tiny heart with properties that match the immunological, cellular, biochemical and anatomical properties of a specific patient.

This method is crucial to eliminating the risk that the implant will be rejected by the patient’s body, Dvir said.

The team’s next step is to cultivate the organs in a lab and to teach them how to “behave” like hearts, the researcher said. Dvir’s 3D-printed hearts can currently contract, but the cells still need to form a pumping ability. His team eventually plans to test the hearts in animal models.

“Maybe, in ten years, there will be organ printers in the finest hospitals around the world, and these procedures will be conducted routinely,” Dvir said.