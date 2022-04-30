36 Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Swear By

Popular items from the list include:
-
“Bob Books, Set 1: Beginning Readers,” created by a preschool teacher for kiddos taking their very first steps into reading.
-
A clever sight word Bingo game.
-
A set of plastic knives so you can enlist your mini sous chef’s help with dinner prep.
Advertisement
1
A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar
8
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
12
A pack of toilet seat covers
13
A cult-favorite stain remover
15
An anti-nail-biting pen
16
A canvas growth chart
17
A bug bite suction tool
18
A marble run set
22
A bath toy organizer with 9,000+ 5-star reviews
23
And sturdy and stretchy toy hammocks
24
A rainbow-colored saucer swing
27
A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser
29
A sturdy step stool with a grippy surface and slip resistant rubber feet
30
A craft supplies kit
32
A suction cup bath mat