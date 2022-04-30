Shopping
36 Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Swear By

A scissor skills activity book, faucet extenders, potty training watch and other products that'll make you say, "Where has this been?"
Chandni Reddy

Popular items from the list include:

1
Amazon
A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar
Promising review: "My 4-year-old loves loves loves this! He gets excited to change the magnets every morning. I had some magnet strips and made additional magnets for activities (preschool, zoo, library, Grandma's house). I am really happy I bought this, and it has helped teach him months, and days of the week. Determining the weather is fun too. One day we came home after school and he couldn't wait to change the weather from sunny to raining. I highly recommend this for preschoolers, it's a lot of fun." — Hammyg3
Get it from Amazon for $16.65.
2
Amazon
And a Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." — Mom of 7
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
3
Amazon
"Bob Books, Set 1: Beginning Readers"
Created by a preschool teacher for kiddos taking their very first steps into reading, the stories start with simple three-letter words and gradually build in difficulty so readers can take that leap from sounding out words to be able to confidently say, “I read the whole book!” The set comes with 12 books.

Promising review: "My 4-year-old daughter has known letters and sounds since just past her second birthday and could 'read' a few sight words, but she had a hard time mastering the process of sounding out a word. For the last two years, she would read the word 'stop' as 'sss- tuh- ah- puh,' but didn't understand how to really blend the phonemes. But somehow, as soon as we got them for her, Bob Books finally unlocked the part of her brain that could really solve the puzzle of phonics! I'm thrilled by the amount of progress we've seen in just TWO DAYS-- going from 'getting' phonics, but not really reading, to completely consolidating and understanding the two concepts. She's also very suddenly taken up a lot of initiative in independent writing and spelling. I couldn't recommend these books more highly. They are a miracle!!" — Juniper
Get it from Amazon for $10.19.
4
Amazon
And a clever sight word Bingo game
This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!

Promising review: "My 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old nephew love this! They learned how to read all these words in under a week. They begged to get level 2 bingo after. Level 2 was a bit more challenging but they were up for the challenge. I give them a dot that says 10 cents on it for every word they get right. Since there are so many words the change adds up quick for them and they make about 2 or 3 bucks each per game. This has highly improved their reading ability. If only there was a level 3!!!" — Loulou
Get it from Amazon for $8.89.
5
Amazon
A set of plastic knives
Note: Children still need supervision while using them, of course.

Promising review: "I’ve only had these for a couple of days, but already my 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who want to be a big helper. So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself and yet it’s designed in a way that you can still chop through veggies and fruits. Another pro is they are super easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. They came exactly as pictures for me: in three different sizes and colors, with a slight grip texture on the handle for little hands. They’re nice and lightweight as well so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" — Abby Roeller
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
6
Amazon
A pack of sink extenders
Promising review: "Wonderful for helping small kids wash their hands.The faucets in our apartment are really short, and even with a step stool it's a small struggle for our 4-year-old to reach the water and she usually ends up getting water on herself from trying to wash her hands. This was perfect to add to her bathroom sink. It was incredibly easy to put on and it's easy for me to take off, but not so easy that my kid can knock it off. Would highly recommend this for anyone with sinks that need to be more accessible to kids." — B. DeKo
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
7
Amazon
And a pack of ingenious light switch extenders
These install in minutes on standard light switches.

Promising review: "My 4-year-old uses this everyday in his bathroom and his bedroom. It makes life easier and he feels like a big boy!" — Danielle W.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99
8
www.amazon.com
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft and bouncy.

Promising review: "My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in a MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides though her hair with no issue. I dont know what magical unicorn made this stuff but I swear by this now!" — Meghan Anne
Get it from Amazon for $8.02.
9
Amazon
And a detangling brush
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy or curly (from 3a–4c hair).

Promising review: "Can I just go ahead and say that I'm pretty sure this thing is magic. My 4 1/2 year old daughter has the tangliest (What? It's a word.) hair in the known universe. The worst part is that she also has a very sensitive head. Tears have been shed, on both of our parts. The second I used this brush on her, I knew it was special. She even loves it! She doesn't like me to use anything else to brush her hair, and her hair always looks shiny and smooth afterward! Wonderful product!" — BeccaInPink
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
10
Amazon
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs and more.

Promising review: "The stickers are packaged in individual bags, one sheet per bag. There are different themes (space, trucks, rainbows etc.) to each sheet. I got them because my 4-year-old is a sticker monster and just wants to stick a million stickers to a piece of paper and then color around it. It seems like a wasteful project, but heck, it occupies him for a solid half hour and mama needs the break!" — Dog Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11
John Mihaly / BuzzFeed
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
Promising review: "Let’s be honest... I have never thought I’d be writing a review for a rainbow poop product in my life. That said I’m so glad for the makers who thought of this game. 😆 💩 🌈 I purchased this for my 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old twin boys. It has been a huge hit. It's perfect for their age & attention span but really it's fun for the whole family and for us to play with them as well. They love looking for it and listening for the clues it gives while they are searching for it. They also love the silly poopy song it plays and they get to dance to it once they find it!" — Kali
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
12
www.amazon.com
A pack of toilet seat covers
Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things about this product. I brought them along on a recent trip to Greece. My 4-year-old needs to hold on to the seat when she goes, and these toilet seat covers are a godsend in public restrooms!!! They cover exactly enough of the seat where she can hold on and not touch anything gross! They stay dry while she is seated and stay stuck to the seat until you remove it. I even used them myself when necessary. I will purchase these again and again!!" — Irene
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13
www.amazon.com
A cult-favorite stain remover
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing at taking stains out of clothing. I have a 4-year-old and he can't keep anything clean, and it works great on food/dirt/grass stains. It has even removed set in stains. I was happy to find that it came in a bigger bottle, as it is the only stain remover I use." — Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $11.89.
14
Amazon
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review: "Awesome sandwich cutters!!!! My 4-year-old got stuck on those Smuckers frozen crustless sandwiches and wouldn’t eat anything not shaped like that and the round press is PERFECT for making an at home one. Love the other shapes too but the round one is the whole reason I bought this set." — Kaylee M.
Get it from Amazon for $15.26.
15
www.amazon.com
An anti-nail-biting pen
It has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.

Promising review: "I love this stuff!! It’s taste horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails. In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown." — Denise Batista

Promising review: "OMG it works!! My 3 1/2 year old was a constant thumb sucker. Four days and she hasn't put her thumb in her mouth!! It's the worst taste ever but it works. We tell her we are painting her nails. We put it on during the day and at night. Best product around." — Natalie Plaza
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
16
www.amazon.com
A canvas growth chart
Promising review: "I have a very tall 4-year-old boy, who is growing up so fast. So investing in a a growth chart was a great addition to his room. Makes it much more fun knowing his exact measurement in height, plus it puts a smile on everyone's face." — brian martinezk
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
17
www.amazon.com
A bug bite suction tool
Promising review: "I was surprised how well this worked! My 4-year-old gets all eaten up by mosquitoes every year and itches until his bites are bloody. I hate putting all those chemicals on him but I have to. This product makes a big difference on him. This will minimize the bite and he won't itch it like it normally does. I highly recommend." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
18
www.amazon.com
A marble run set
Promising review: "This keeps my 4-year-old son entertained for hours at a time! I have been using amazon for years but this is my very first review. I wanted to write a review since this is such an amazing product! We bought it for my son's fourth birthday and he LOVES it. There are so many ways to build it up! Even though he could play with this independently, the whole family joins in. The colors are amazing and you can see the marbles going through everything!" — Taryn
Get it from Amazon for $42.99.
19
Amazon
And a pack of Crayola Globbles
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" — Kindle customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
20
Amazon
A waterproof potty-training watch
You can preset intervals of 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours, and 3 hours. The watch has an inbuilt proximity sensor and only sounds alerts when it is worn so there's no need to turn it off at night. How smart is that?

Promising review: "Obsessed!! My 4-year-old has been potty-trained for well over a year. Around the time the pandemic started, she started having accidents. It got to the point of needing new underwear two to four times almost every day. Since getting this watch almost a week ago, the accidents have completely stopped! She’s worried we’ll return it if it doesn’t work so she both goes when the timer goes off (every two hours for us) as well as when she feels the urge. We keep it on vibrate so there’s no issue in school. And we purposely set it for a time frame that it never goes off during circle time or story time so she never has a reason to ignore it. Best $20 I’ve ever spent. Worth every penny! Hope the results last." — NJ Mom
Get it from Amazon for $24.45.
21
Amazon
And an anti-slip potty training seat and a ladder
Promising review: "My 4-year-old was not going poop on the potty. She was scared of falling into the toilet. This seat is just her size and she can now sit comfortably on the potty and she poops there too! Good product." — Kaitlyn Robey
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
22
www.amazon.com
A bath toy organizer with 9,000+ 5-star reviews
Promising review: "Love love love this! It’s the best thing I’ve could have gotten for my 4-year-old daughter's bath toys, shampoos, conditioners and there is extra space for my things also since I got the jumbo sized one. Took four mins to put up and organize everything! Now my bathroom looks clean and organized!"— Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $10.49.
23
www.amazon.com
And sturdy and stretchy toy hammocks
Promising review: "My 4-year-old has a zoo of stuffed animals. I needed an easy way to store them in her small room. This worked great. I hung it by myself with no problems at all. Came with two nets, one held a BUNCH of her stuffed animals. I couldn’t be happier." — Belinda
Get it from Amazon for $13.97.
24
www.amazon.com
A rainbow-colored saucer swing
Promising review: "A great investment to your backyard. My 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son use it everyday, they love it. Its great for quarantine since the parks are closed. I have used for over a month no issues. Also it is good for two kids so they can ride together and not fight over whose turn is next :)" — J Arroyo
Get it from Amazon for $56.99.
25
Amazon
A sleep-training alarm clock
Promising review: "This was a lifesaver!!! My 4-year-old was getting up at 5:30 :( and we could not convince him to go back to bed. We found this clock and we're amazed at the results. My son loves it! He gets so excited when it turns green and he can get out of bed, or when he wakes up and it is green. It seems to have helped train him to sleep in longer. It is easy to set up. Our only complaint is the light from the indicator (red, yellow, green) is soooo bright. We tip the clock on its face so his room does not light up. He can still see the color, so it's fine. But I do wish we could dim it. Don't let this stop you from getting it though, it was worth every penny!" — JW
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
26
Amazon
And a 3-in-1 Hatch night-light, sound machine and time-to-rise device
You'll be eternally grateful to catch a few extra ZZZs in the morning.

Promising review: "This will make your life so much easier! I can’t rave about this product enough! We had a difficult time with our 4-year-old coming out of her room multiple times a night. We looked at several Ok to Wake clocks but several people I knew recommended the Hatch. My favorite feature is how customizable everything is, down to the shade of the color you want. After two nights, my daughter caught on and we’ve had almost no issues in the months since we ordered this. I also particularly enjoy the fact that I can make any adjustments from my phone, even while my daughter is sleeping. She also sleeps with white noise so the sound machine feature is an added bonus. I’ve recommended this to several friends; it’s fantastic!" — CK
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
27
www.amazon.com
A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser
This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser that'll squeeze out every last ounce, four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.

Promising review: "So glad we found this! With a 4- and 5-year-old I was constantly cleaning toothpaste off everything in the bathroom! This is great, they basically need 0 help from me now. And it keeps my counter less cluttered with everything in one handy place. Highly recommend especially if you have kids!." — Maggie Byers
Get it from Amazon for $20.91.
28
Amazon
A wooden Tetris-style puzzle
Reviewer's say this is a great toy for ages 3-12.

Promising review: "My almost 4-year-old gets bored with puzzles once he solves them the first time. This puzzle is amazing because there are so many possibilities. He has asked to do this puzzle multiple times a day since we got it. I love it because it’s something we can do together and he gets so excited each time we solve it and make all the pieces fit. So far, we’ve only used this as a regular puzzle and try to fit all the pieces. I’m hoping to work on patterns soon. I could not recommend this more! I wish I got it sooner." — Alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
29
www.amazon.com
A sturdy step stool with a grippy surface and slip resistant rubber feet
Promising review:"I love how lightweight it is! My 4-year-old can carry it from place to place. We have 36 inch height countertop and this double step stool will be able to grow with our child. I wish I would have bought this stool years ago! It’s also helpful for me when I need to reach something inside an upper cabinet without stepping into something that’s unstable." — JP
Get it for $22.95.
30
www.amazon.com
A craft supplies kit
Promising review: "This is the perfect activity box to order for your little one while in quarantine. Definitely get what you pay for and more! There's even added construction paper for your little ones. Highly recommended. My 4-year-old loves EVERYTHING that was included. We’ll for sure order this item again in the future." — Cindy

Promising review: "Great way to get a lot of different craft items to ignite your kiddo’s imagination and love of crafts! Opened this up and my 4-year-old immediately started making a fire breathing dragon out of the supplies!" —Matt
Get it for $12.98.
31
Amazon
And if you want a mess-free option, a scratch paper art set
Promising review: "Love it! Love it! My 4-year-old was glued to these for a day and half and that meant this mommy could finish her work deliverables. My kid is not into painting, crafts, drawing and all but loved this product so much! It’s very easy to use and creates very little mess ( scratching off ) and looks nice too ❤️" — Ana
Get it from Amazon for $10.10.
32
www.amazon.com
A suction cup bath mat
Promising review: "My 4-year-old loves taking showers and now I do not have to worry about him slipping. Easy to put in tub and easy to keep clean!." — Jill
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
33
Amazon
A pair of kick mats
It fits most sedan, SUV and minivan seats. They buckle on using two elastic straps.

Promising review: "Definitely needed these! My son who just turned 4 is constantly kicking my seats and with a dirt driveway, mud is a huge issue. These were so easy to install and I don't even notice that they are there, but they definitely protect the seat from my little cowboy's boots. I love my boy to pieces and I definitely recommend these kick mats. Must have item." — Mary
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
34
Amazon
Glow-in-the-dark dinosaur decals
Reviewers say they not only glow beautifully in the dark but are also vibrant during the day.

Promising review: "My 4-year-old son is really into dinosaurs. We put these on the wall in his room together, while learning the name of each dinosaur. After that, he started to go to his own bed to sleep spontaneously. Huge progress! It seems like they make a very comfortable environment for him. Wonderful for my son and also really helpful for a single parent like me." — bklove
Get it from Amazon for $18.97.
35
Amazon
A Learning Resources Create-a-Space storage center
Promising review: "My 4-year-old twins and I LOVE this! They love being able to see all of their crayons/markers/ scissors, etc. I love that their coloring items are organized, look cute, and not all over our house. I was pleasantly surprised how much it holds; it fits all of our supplies perfectly. We keep ours on our Ikea shelf in the playroom, and everyone who comes over comments on now cool it is. I consider it a must-have item, and can't recommend it enough! Just buy it; you won't regret it!" — MElgin
Get it from Amazon for $11.67.
36
Amazon
An LCD writing tablet
Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson, for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will, and that the drawings are multi-colored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it, and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors, so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" — Kindle Customer Red Heart
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
