Bloomberg via Getty Images

As if you needed another excuse to love Target. The big-box retailer announced a one-day sale Thursday will let you save 40 percent on a single piece of furniture on its site.

The deal is active until midnight Pacific time on Thursday, March 21. Whether you’re looking for minimalist furniture from Target’s in-house Project62 collection or favor the bohemian vibes of its Opalhouse line, there are plenty of pieces worth snagging for a fraction of the price.

You’ll see the 40 percent discount applied at checkout on select pieces of furniture, including options like this dusty rose statement pouf or this artisanal-looking accent table. Unfortunately, the deal can’t be applied to clearance items, only full-price furniture.

Still, if you’re looking for easy ways to refresh your space for spring, it’s worth browsing Target’s furniture section to see if there’s anything that’ll help organize your closet, declutter your kitchen or provide a bright bloom of spring to your bedroom. We’re eyeing this black faux leather bench that would look stunning in an entryway or at the foot of a bed, as well as this artful mid-century modern console table. You can even get a stunning faux-leather sofa for 40 percent off.

In case you needed another thing to sweeten the deal, you’ll also get free shipping on orders over $35.