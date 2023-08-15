40 Simple But Impactful Backyard Upgrades That'll Make You Actually Want To Hang Out There

Popular items from this list:
- Blast away all the caked-up mud, dirt and dust on your deck, patio furniture, fences, rugs and more using a good-quality pressure washer
- Draw your patio furniture together visually with a durable, fast-drying outdoor area rug that can withstand storms and other wear and tear
- Solar-powered mason jar lights to put around your backyard to liven up evenings
Promising review:
"Outdoor spring cleaning with no chemicals. Used this to clean patio furniture, PVC fence, brick patio, Trex deck, stone walls and gazebo. Worked great, removed mold and dirt easily. Water hose is thicker (better quality) than other electric pressure washers I've used." — Sue
Or pick up a bleach-free outdoor cleaner that's especially effective on concrete and stone, but can be used on any part of your yard
Promising review:
"I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500.
" — R. Latreille
Address the dirt patches in your backyard caused by pet damage with a dog spot repair solution
Promising review
: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said.
The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmom
Set up a high-voltage insect zapper near the grill, patio, fire pit or wherever people will be hanging out the most
Promising review
: "Usually if I am outside with a group of people, the bugs come hunting for me and nobody else gets bitten if I am in the area. I got tired of putting on bug spray every time I go out on the patio, so I bought this to try and it has made a huge difference.
I turn it on for a little bit every night, even if I am not outside, and you can hear and see it doing its thing, and now I can sit out back and have no bug spray and nothing bothers me. Very effective product. On the recommendation of some other reviews, I also purchased a Black Flag Octenol Lure
to help attract even more bugs and I think it helps too." — Todd F
Make sure you have some nice seating that you and your BFF can park yourselves in while catching up over a drink
Promising review:
"Exactly what I was looking for. Construction seems sturdy. Dimensions and style were perfect for the small patio space I was looking to get use out of, and the egg shape of the chairs is very comfortable. I paired them with a seagrass outdoor rug, faux fur chair pads, a beanbag style poof footstool, and some boho throw pillows, and love how the space was instantly transformed. I highly recommend this set." — Baby blues
Pick up some outdoor-themed decorative throw pillow covers that can go right over those boring pillows
Promising review:
"Love these pillows! Solid fabric and unique design. Blend well with my backyard greenery.
I ordered a few different types of pillow cases to try. These are the sturdiest and best quality by far!" — Hilary A. Harris
And draw your patio furniture together visually with a durable, fast-drying outdoor area rug
Promising review:
"We have purchased this rug three times! Fits perfectly on our outdoor deck. Holds up for the summer, rain, wind, dust, heat.
It will start to fade by end of summer. We put it out on deck in April and stays up until October. (about 7 months). It is exposed to all weather, tree sap, pine needles and sun so it does fade by October. Price is great! Our dog loves it, too. It can withstand dogs running, jumping, scratching and rolling on it. You can vacuum it with outdoor vac.
We recycle it each year and in spring put out a new one!" — Margaret J. Batcheler
String up some waterproof globe lights so your outdoor gatherings can continue long into the night
Promising review:
"I am loving my new lights! Just got them up in time for hanging out on the back deck for springtime. They give a great outdoor cafe feel to my back deck.
I advise purchasing extra light bulbs when purchasing these lights. It comes with one extra, but they are extremely fragile/delicate. We ended up breaking four total during the hanging process." — Charlee Harris
And place solar-powered Mason jar lights around your backyard to liven up evenings
Since these are solar-powered, you'll need to place them in the sun to get them to light up. Six to eight hours of sun exposure will work if you want roughly eight hours of light. And if you don't want to do that, no worries, because they have a spot for an optional AAA battery
if you'd rather power them up without the sun.Promising review:
"Absolutely love these lights. I bought these about five years ago and they were very loved, so I upgraded and bought more this year. They add such whimsy to your garden and beautiful ambiance.
I love that they're solar-powered. I will definitely recommend getting these." — folse1
Set up an area for s'mores, late-night chats and star-gazing around a cosmic-themed fire pit
Promising review
: "Got this as part of our backyard renovation project. Shipping was super fast, received it earlier than expected. Large fire pit, super easy to assemble
. It’s a sturdy piece! I read the reviews and decided to take some precautions — we drilled 3 drain holes at the base, fast and easy to do. We also bought a cover just in case. Used it the same day during a chilly NC night to watch an outdoor movie with friends and blankets in the backyard. Worked amazingly and kept us toasty. Love the cutouts! Friends asked where we got it all night. Would recommend to anyone!" — Isabel
Instead of pulling out your mismatched assortment of camping chairs, invest in some classic comfortable, weather-resistant Adirondack chairs
Promising review
: "It took me about 25 minutes to assemble, I will admit I was a little overwhelmed at first, but luckily the instructions were very clear and easy to follow. The finished product was well worth it. The wood look finish is even prettier in person. It has somewhat of a gloss to it but not too much; it looks gorgeous when the sun is beaming on it.Totally surpassed my expectations!
The color is also just what I was expecting from the pictures, so it matches the rest of my decor perfectly. The chair is quite heavy; it is totally designed to last! I am sure I will get many years of use out of this. A gorgeous new addition to my backyard." — Barby4321
And pick up an outdoor drink stakes set if your backyard chairs don't have cup holders
Promising review:
"We put them out by the fire pit immediately and everyone loves them, plus the different colors help keep track of whose is whose
if you get up and forget." — Amanda
Shade is a must, so add some cover to your hangout spot with a lighted umbrella
Promising review:
"Great umbrella! We don't keep it up all the time, just take it out when needed. Great quality. The lights are great at night, really elevates our backyard!
The option for leaning the umbrella is really nice, too, in the mornings when I want to sit outside without the morning sun blaring down on me. If you don't want it to break, don't keep it outside all the time, that simple!" — Morgan
Or hang a sunshade triangle to block the sun while still letting the breeze pass through
Promising review:
"I’ve been meaning to get something like this for years. Our patio has no cover at all, especially early spring when the leaves aren’t back. the sun in unbearable at times.
We bought the install kit and used it to attach the two sides to the house and used a ratchet strap to attach the other end to a tree on the other side of the patio. So far it’s holding up well. We added lights which makes it super cozy at night and completely changes the feel of our patio
." — Kaitlyn Tugend
Shield your yard from the view of your neighbor's messy backyard by placing faux ivy along a fence
Promising review:
"This was exactly what we needed for the backyard. It definitely provides enough privacy, and it gives the backyard a very nice ambiance!
The leaves completely blend in with the other trees and plants we have in the backyard, and it looks like we made a huge upgrade in our gardening game. I'm now just hoping it can withstand the AZ summer and not fade with the sun (product description does state fade resistant). Don't be hesitant with purchasing; it's totally worth it!!" — Amazon customer
Or set up a handsome privacy screen that's super sleek and warms up a space
Promising review
: "My husband and I purchased two of these for our backyard patio so we can have some privacy from our neighbors. The height is perfect.
If you're looking for a privacy wall, I would suggest purchasing two. We added river rocks inside each of the planter boxes and filled it completely to the top to support our privacy wall in the strong winds. I plan on adding small potted flowers to place on top of the rocks in the summer. We also painted these with two coats of spar urethane
to protect the wood in all weather environments just as a precaution. Very happy with our purchase! ***Update*** It’s been over a year since I purchased this product, and this held up throughout Northeast Ohio windy lake effect snow storms without any problem!
I am so happy my river rocks worked, and I also tied this down to my deck railings during the winter as an extra precaution. As long as you weigh it down and secure it properly, you won’t have any issues." — Kristina Marie
Hang a hammock chair that everyone will be fighting to sit in during bonfires and cookouts
Promising review:
"No assembly required; super easy to put up and adds so much character to our backyard
. It's also very comfortable to sit in. I'm only 5 feet tall, so I'm able to sit cross-legged with extra room." — Amazon customer
Place a tall table-cooler combo in the fire pit area, by the pool or wherever people are hanging out
Promising review:
"Have gotten so many compliments on this already. Great even when not using as a cooler for just a functional end table near our furniture around the fire pit. Can put drinks on there, s'mores stuff, etc. It's nice because it functions as a table without being big and bulky. It can easily be moved around to where it is needed.
and the cooler function of course is what sets it apart from all other tables and makes it awesome!" — Amy M.
Hang a discreet pair of waterproof LED-lit Bluetooth speakers around your fire pit, patio or table
Promising review
: "The surround sound that we get at night while sitting around the fire pit is wonderful! We invested in shepherd's hooks
so that we can relocate wherever we want! Nice." — Denise Peoples
Secure a pair of flexible magnetic lights to your grill and you'll be able to keep the crowd well-fed even after the sun's gone down
Promising review:
"I used these for the first time the other night and they were exactly what I wanted. I often tend to grill after dark and I can’t see what’s on the grill, but not anymore. These light up the entire grill surface area perfectly.
Would definitely buy again." — Flossie DeGrave
Place colorful outdoor inflatable ottomans by the pool, on your patio or in the garden for not only chic decor, but also places to sit or rest your feet
Promising review:
"These are too cool!! The fabric cover is sturdy and really nice; the colors are bright and vibrant. Ordering more for the patio and son's play area. And wherever else! Note: Gotta put the inflatable part in the cover before you inflate it LOL. I didn't read the instructions first." — Jennifer S.
Pick up a set of color-changing inflatable pool balls for when the sun goes down but no one's ready to get out
Promising review:
"My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW!
The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun and they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk (it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful.
They have a loop at the top if you would like to hang them. They would be magical hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy.
" — J. Matheson
Eliminate the weeds taking over your pathways, garden beds and brickwork with a super concentrated weed and grass killer
Promising review
: "I was pleasantly surprised at how long this product works. 10 months later and still little to no weeds in areas I sprayed. So much nicer than using a weed eater every couple of weeks.
Sometimes on some plants it takes a while to work but it gets there. Some weeds appear to be a little resistant but they too eventually wither away." — R.M.
And hang some of your greenery so your yard really feels like a tropical getaway
Promising review:
"I really love these hanging planters. Highly recommended. Lightweight, modern, and has drainage holes!" — helma marie hart
Make your flowerbed pop with some solar-powered light-up flowers that'll come on as the sun goes down
Promising reviews:
"I absolutely LOVE THESE!!!! They’re so colorful and bright...I’ve said 100 times I wish I could put them all over my front and backyard.
My favorite Amazon purchase all summer!!!!!" — Misty
Or place solar-powered garden lights that look like little fireflies so you can enjoy your gorgeous flowers and landscaping at night
Promising review:
"I am totally obsessed with these lights. I bought my first set and had them for about a week and couldn’t get over how lovely they were. So I have now purchased two more sets. They light up my flowers and azalea bushes beautifully. They have a lovely orange glow like little fireflies." — A Lombardo
If you're constantly planning your next vacation, channel some of that tropical ambiance into your own backyard with a light-up palm tree
Promising review:
"New pool needed a little something and this tree made it! We love it! Our neighbors love it! Our guests love it and everyone is asking where to get one! Fast delivery, easy set up and looks terrific! Daytime and nighttime awe! It's held up to storms and wind so far.
I screwed the base down into the deck but the framework is sturdy! I've even had birds fooled into thinking this thing is REAL! Well worth it folks!" — Jon
Throw some color onto your fences and railings with a rainbow collection of flower pots
Promising review
: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard
. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." — Maegan
Designate an area as the outdoor movie spot so you can host your own movie nights in the open air
Promising review for the projector:
"I NEVER leave reviews, but thought I should leave one because this thing is awesome. Super good quality picture! Could be a liiiittle brighter, but for the price, I’m not complaining. I use a Fire Stick and have no problems streaming anything at all. The sound isn’t super loud and doesn’t have any bass, so if you have people over, you probably won’t be able to hear very well if you use the projector speaker. Plug in a speaker through the aux cord jack, and there’s no issues!! 10/10 recommend for anyone wanting to have movie nights in the backyard.
I got so many compliments; all of my friends have been asking me where to get it!" — Amazon customer
Promising reviewfor the screen
: "Bought this screen to use for a budget friendly projector we purchased and it worked great in our back yard. The screen has Grommet holes around the entire perimeter of the screen. I was able to pull up a video to create a frame out of PVC and hang this entire screen from my garage for a temporary outdoor movie experience. Worked well on a budget projector and provided a nice clear image." — TJ
Mount an outdoor fan, because keeping the air circulating won't just keep things cool
Promising review
: "Great fan at a good price! I bought this fan for my backyard to help circulate the air in hot days and to help deter mosquitoes at night around the fire pit. This fan worked perfectly
. It has three speeds, the highest of which is super strong. The fan at high speed is a bit noisy, but nothing unexpected of a powerful fan. It is also 100% waterproof, which is a must. My only minor issues would be 1) it would be nice if the fan came with a cover for when it’s not used (I bought 20-inch tire storage covers to do the job), and 2) the fan is only adjustable up and down not side to side — if they could make it oscillate that would be great. Having said that, I would recommend this fan for sure and would not hesitate to buy it again" — Bigdad
Create the ultimate relaxation zone with an inflatable hot tub, because if you've never sat in a hot tub on a clear night with a chilled drink, you're missing out
Promising review:
"My fiancé and I wanted a hot tub but weren't sold on the idea and didn't want to invest a lot of money on something that we weren't sure about, so we thought that we would buy this mini hot tub to try it out and see how we enjoyed it. We were so surprised, it was packaged well, arrived a day early. Very easy to assemble
, it took us about 35 minutes to get it all put together and blown up. It filled up really fast and took a full day to get up to 104 degrees. We bought a few LED lights and a Bluetooth speaker for it and we've had a blast in this little tub.
" — Monica
If you're tired of getting eaten alive when you're just trying to catch up with friends and family outside, set up a patio table mosquito net enclosure
Promising review:
“We bought this for a rather large umbrella over our table in the back yard, and used it for the first time last night. We were less concerned about mosquitoes because we have a service to eliminate them — it's the bees that were disturbing our outdoor meals and events. My wife hosted a few friends last night, and they all fell in love with this. They've all been fighting with bees lately, and they were not bothered once by any bugs
. Every friend bought the netting on the spot. Also, when you're inside the netting sitting on chairs, it's almost as if the netting is invisible; most of the time you can't tell whether it's even there, especially at night.” — Sara Olshanky
One Man One Garage / Etsy
Invite the birds to stay a while with a vintage camper birdhouse that'll make your backyard their personal campground
Promising review:
"I love this so much! I just built it, so I'm not sure if I will get any inhabitants or not, but that's okay because it’s SO CUTE. Took a little brain power to put together cause the pieces aren’t labeled, but it’s (clearly) do-able and a fun little project regardless. The little details are so fun, and it is very well-made. Highly recommend!" — Lauren Woods
Delgado Handcrafted Treasures / Etsy
And distract those mischievous squirrels from getting into the birds' food by setting up a picnic table with a screw to hold a cob of corn and a hole to hold a little bowl for other snacks
Promising review:
"Adorable! My outdoor eatery quickly became a hit. The seller went above and beyond keeping me posted on tracking the package. Excellent customer service. I would highly recommend ordering from this shop." — irosing
Copper Hummingbird / Etsy
Don't forget the hummingbirds! Stick a drip- and bee-proof copper feeder into your flowerbed to turn your backyard into a local aviary
Promising review:
"I love these feeders, nice weight, and quality craftsmanship. Arrived quick and packaged nice. Highly recommend these feeders.
Easy to keep the nectar fresh given the size, which is perfect." — Linda Victory
Lay down interlocking Teak tiles to cover a surface that has seen better days
Promising review:
"Spendy, but hey if you have the $! Getting them added a very nice touch to our backyard.
We are renting our townhouse so didn’t want to do too much back there, but these are perfect! We have gotten so many compliments. Also a perk: We reside in Portland, Oregon where it rains cats and dogs, so they are durable for sure!" — Tally
Upgrade your garden area with a classic, easy-to-install trellis that'll draw everyone's eye
Promising review:
"Great trellis! It is a nice size. I used it along with silk vine to hide my air conditioning unit
and I couldn't be more pleased! It was pretty easy to build and seems pretty sturdy. I like the metal stakes that connect to the bottom of the trellis and go into the ground. It makes the trellis much more stable. The plastic material is thick and looks like it will last a long time. I live in south Florida so I needed something sturdy and something to withstand the sun!
" — Beth Cohen
And install some small picket fencing around your garden beds to really make them stand out and look nice
Promising review:
"I was apprehensive when I purchased this item, thinking it had to be low quality because of the reasonable price — I stand corrected. This is a marvelous little fencing set!Made from fir, this set has lasted all summer
and the only thing I think I may do for my next go round is add some type of sealer
to it — it looks like maybe the stain has faded a bit after four months. For people that need to surround flower beds or make a cute country cottage house look cuter, country-er and cottage-yer this is definitely something you'll want.
Heads up: Fir is a SOFT wood, so don't be alarmed when it feels like the screws are loose in the holes — you may need to reinforce them a bit. Definitely worth the buy!" — Heidi Ann
Set up an outdoor daybed so you can start taking your mid-day naps outside without fear of getting a sunburn
Promising review
: "Took about two hours total with one person — everything was included (a couple of extra screws helped out). Assembly instructions were visual and easy to understand. Had to reverse the front canopy piece after assembly, but their video tells you how to determine if it's backwards. Once I had it assembled, my wife promptly took a two-hour nap on it and said it was great — worth every penny.
Make sure you purchase a weather cover
for it, and it'll give you long-lasting satisfaction!" — Joseph Vivona
Or keep it simple with a hammock so comfortable, it has reviewers swearing off their actual beds entirely
Promising review:
"Features to love: The cotton fabric is sturdy and breathable. I never feel stuck to it the way I do in a nylon hammock. The set up/take down is super easy and the frame is very sturdy
— we have definitely put 300+ pounds in it. The ability to raise and lower the hammock with the multiple hook positions might be the best feature.
I have bad knees and like to get into the hammock from a higher position... no problem. My kids like it lower so they can reach the ground to swing it... no problem. It works great as a traditional hammock to lay in. It works as a 'swing' to sit on. It has enough fabric that you can cover up if you're cold or want to block out light or bugs. We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times and it dries great, hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell.
Things not to love: Nothing! This is a great hammock. It may not be as portable as those little nylon hammocks but if this is for your yard and not for camping, this is hard to beat." — Mary