41 Genius Products You’ll Probably Wish You’d Discovered Years Ago

A stylish cat cushion boasting a sculpted foam core and anti-slip bottom

Jackson Cunningham founded his small business, Tuft + Paw, in 2016 after adopting a cat from a local rescue. He started Tuft + Paw to create quality cat-first furniture, which he felt was missing from the market. Tuft + Paw also offers a 50% discount if you purchase and donate any of their products to a shelter.