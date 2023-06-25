41 Genius Products You’ll Probably Wish You’d Discovered Years Ago

Popular items from this list:
A cult-favorite box of Mighty Patch Original hydrocolloid patches
"FYI, I use these and they work so well that I curse the sky that these weren't around when I was in middle school before I went on Accutane. Yep, I shout at the sky EVERY SINGLE TIME." — Elizabeth LillyPromising review:
"So I won't show you any of the gory details but man do these things work. I don't wear makeup, so it's perfect for just covering it up to go out because it's almost exactly my skin color. More than that, wearing it at night it takes away most of the bump by the time I wake up. I will say that these are more for that specific annoying acne that like it's huge and that you kind of have to bust, but that only makes it bigger. But it's amazing, it might take a couple days but it definitely helps acne get back to normal looking faster. Update: Here are the gory details. The back acne is real." — Rebecca Gabriela Terrones
Or an extra-large version of Avarelle's patches you can use on your body
Promising review:
"Love these! I had previously bought the small patches for individual pimples, but wanted bigger ones for the larger pores on my nose. I sleep in them and where for 10–12 hrs, and find then when I remove it I am able to extract my pores sooooo easily
. Plus seeing all that gunk on the patch is sooooo satisfying. They def have my nose looking cleaner than ever.... I use it about once a week!" — Kaiti
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover designed to slough away dead skin
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A watermelon cutter
Promising review:
"Thanks, TikTok! It works!" — Tanesha
"This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than five minutes.
It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small leftover, hard-to-reach places." — Andrea Draine
A best-selling Revlon oil-absorbing face roller made of real volcanic stone
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it
. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
A leave-in conditioner created for kids (that can definitely be used by adults)
Promising review:
"This stuff is beyond 5 stars
. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!
" — Bea
A popular primer to help reduce the appearance of pores
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
Some easy-to-use Venus Visage teeth whitening pens
You can use each pen about 20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.Promising review:
"I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." — vicki houska
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
Some Affresh dishwasher tablets
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended.
I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
An automatic bleach cleaning system that'll give your toilet a quick wash every time you flush it
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!Promising review:
"I've installed these in all six toilets in my home and they are a great idea. I've been using this for about four to five years. This device circulates bleach product into the toilet bowl after every flush, where it is needed to prevent staining such as water lines from calcium buildup.
The chlorine water is restricted to the bowl, not the tank. If chlorine is in the tank it will erode away the flapper and foam seal which separates the tank from the bowl, requiring more expensive repairs. This product solves that problem with no drawbacks and don't look unsightly like the clamp-on bars of chlorine that are permanently inside the bowl.
" — Dr. D123
Two Lilacs Studio on Etsy
A faucet splash catcher you can count on to absorb excess water
Two Lilacs Studio is a Saint Helens, Oregon-based Etsy shop specializing in quality handmade goods with personalized options.
The Clean Ball
Promising review:
"This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs.
It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must have!!" — dj3biggs
A buildable, color-changing blush oil
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on! Promising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
An insulated soundproofing strip
It also keeps cool air in your room.Promising review:
"Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation,
I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install
." — Sandra Revueltas
A top-rated face and body oil revered for its ability to fade hyperpigmentation and scars
"OK, so I've never used my bottle of Bio-Oil to specifically treat my rosacea. Yet, I've used it to moisturize my skin in the dead of winter or target super dry elbows and knees. This is gonna be your new fave multi-purpose skincare product. (Psst, a lil' goes a long way.)" — Elizabeth LillyPromising review:
"If you have sensitive, dry skin, or rosacea, this is the product for you! I’ve been using this product for two years now, and I’m obsessed. I use it for uneven skin tone and dry skin. It’s super light, smells good, and never irritates my face. I recently had a massive dry skin rosacea outbreak and used this three times a day and it went away in two days!
" — Beatrice
And a bottle of Bio-Oil body lotion to help your skin stay super hydrated year-round
"Now, this lotion is much more viscous than your standard lotions, which in normal people speak means that it's runny. But! That's because it has more moisturizing oils in it than regular lotion. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea oil, and rosehip oil give you a dose of hydration without feeling greasy. My skin tends to be drier (which is a thing that happened a few years ago once I hit my 30s) and I hate how heavy lotion and body cream can feel. So a lot of times I'll only wear it at night, lest I step outside with lotioned legs and start sweating even more than usual. This lotion doesn't have that effect on me. I can tell that my skin looks healthy and glowy, but it doesn't feel like anything at all is weighing me down!" — Elizabeth Lilly
A super nourishing tattoo aftercare salve
Mad Rabbit
is a Black-owned biz founded by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. They pitched their tattoo salve in season 12 of Shark Tank.
BTW, it's made from just seven vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, this balm is sensitive skin-safe and will make both colored and monochrome tats POP.Promising review:
"Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." — Janson Ward
A pet odor-focused candle or room spray
Promising review:
"My favorite candles so far! My cat approves it too! My cat is super sensitive and gets allergic to certain scents but this candle has really been a hit! We both love the scent and the relaxing smell helps to keep my cat calm. P.S The customer service is AMAZING! We ordered the lavender green tea candle." — Natalia
A powerful dish-washing spray (plus three refills)
"I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce and the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well." — Elizabeth Lilly
A bottle of air sanitizer capable of actually eliminating terrible smells
"Other reviews on sold-out listings mention that it's great for covering up dead animal smells (sometimes mice get in your car?!) and that funeral directors also swear by it. So there's that. My mom uses this on regular smells (like our alive family dog Hank and cooking wafts), and it WORKS." — Elizabeth LillyPromising review:
"If there is a smell you need to ELIMINATE, not cover up, Ozium is the go-to. Pet odor, smoke, anything. Simply the best." — Jonathan Cashman
Dip clips you'll soon be unable to live without
They'll fit onto horizontal or vertical air vents and can hold sauce packs from all popular fast food chains!Promising review:
"I love this in my car! It stays in place and lets me do all the dipping I want while I drive without making a mess." — krystie
A space-saving hair wash that comes in the form of powder and transforms to foam
"In case you're wondering, 'OK, but does it work?' The answer is a big yes. I've used most every kind of shampoo on my super thick, long, naturally wavy, and color-treated hair, and this stuff works JUST as well as traditional shampoo. Just a dash of powder TRULY transforms into a good amount of foam. It's surprising!" — Elizabeth Lilly
An easy-to-use bug bite suction tool
Promising review:
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived on Monday and on Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm. I used this little tool (3x per the instructions) and documented with photos. Immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump/bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca
And a Sunyear camping hammock with a net to keep mosquitoes out
The net isn't removable but if you choose not to use it, you can flip it to the underside while in use. Promising review:
"We recently took two of these camping and they worked well. Hammock sleeping takes some getting used to. They are initially comfy but, depending on how you set it up, your legs can end up high which caused me to wake up a few times to adjust my sleeping position. The mosquito netting is a great add.
Be careful getting into the hammock as one of the lines we used to hold up the netting was caught in our hand and snapped when the full weight of your body was applied. It's not really a product flaw, you just have to make sure you are only putting your weight on the sleeping surface and not the netting when getting in. Common sense really, just something to watch for." — Tony
A stainless-steel soap bar to erase garlic and fish odors from your hands
Promising review:
"I just got two more! This product is very useful in the kitchen or the grill. You don't have to wash your hands 10 times before you get rid of the onion smell on your hands." — Rogoltz
A stylish cat cushion boasting a sculpted foam core and anti-slip bottom
Jackson Cunningham founded his small business, Tuft + Paw, in 2016 after adopting a cat from a local rescue. He started Tuft + Paw to create quality cat-first furniture, which he felt was missing from the market. Tuft + Paw also offers a 50% discount if you purchase and donate any of their products to a shelter.
A silicone dishwasher net
Promising review:
"I love this dishwasher netting. It’s perfect for all of my plastic containers that otherwise would flip over and fill up with dirty dish water. It’s very flexible and can stretch in all directions and has convenient hooks to hold the netting in place. Very happy with my purchase." — JB
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"This thing is amazing. With multiple cats and two dogs who have no boundaries in the house (couches, chairs and beds are free game), and more than a few with black fur, our furniture and carpets were constantly covered. This thing works wonders! Easy to use, does the job right, and cheap. What a bang for your buck. The fur comes right off, it's a miracle.
I recently used it in our bedroom since we have light blue carpet. The vacuum wasn't sucking up the fur and the carpet looked dingy and dirty. I got down and went to town on the carpet with this thing and the difference is like night and day. Seriously, if you have pets, this is a must. Bought it in March, it's now October and it still works like a beast. You won't regret buying this." — dameow687
A hair finishing cream on a mascara-like wand
Promising review:
"No matter what I do or what expensive and high-rated product I try, my fly-aways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top of head fly-away frizz!
I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smoothes my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way!" — RachelOK
A stick of anti-chafing balm destined to be your newest obsession
"I own this and yes, can vouch that it's QUITE effective for inner-thigh chafing (the bane of my existence)." — Elizabeth LillyPromising review:
"Omg this stuff is the best! I am a chubby girl and I recently went to Thailand where it was 90 degrees Fahrenheit with a 70% humidity every single day I was there. This stuff got me through! I was able to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing! And I only ever had to apply in the morning and once in the middle of the day! My life is forever changed I’ve already ordered two more!" — Amazon Customer
A bidet attachment
Promising review:
"Life-changing. If I have to drop a #2 and there is no tushy, I’ll just hold it and race home. There is no going back to the pre-bidet life. Only an ignorant miscreant would advocate for toilet paper." — Zachary R
A pair of comfortable tie-dye thigh high stockings
Kixies is a woman-founded small biz inspired by a desire to not be crammed into a pair of tights. Relatable! This brand makes stockings with a triple band no-slip grip so you won't be tugging them up all day like other thigh highs you've tried in the past.
A cooling towel
Promising review
: "I am so in love with these
, mostly use them for running, etc. I use them at night a lot because I’m going through menopause. It has been a miracle for me, I’ve tried all kinds of supplements they help but this actually works better for me. Also had a virus and used one to cool me down and help with fever. So they have so many uses, I suggest that everyone get these!" — Annette Looper
An adjustable selfie ring light
Use it with your phone mounted under the light or set up the tripod behind your computer on your desk for meetings. Promising review:
"I’ve been having to work from home. During this time, I’m in front of my computer doing WebEx calls and Teams. Having to present and talk in front of 20-50+ people. This light is AWESOME
! My team even asked what I did and then made their purchase right away!" — Anna Chouinard
Some rapid-fill water balloons
Promising review:
"These are SO cool!! Super easy to use and fill up. Fun for hours for the kids. The worst part was clean up because there were so many. My son is begging me to get some more of these. All you do is attach the nozzle to a hose and the balloons fill up, seal off, and drop off all by themselves. No tying or trying to squeeze them over anything." — Amanda B.
A colorless, odorless SPF 40 sunscreen
Promising review:
"I've tried a lot of facial sunscreens, and Supergoop is by far the best one. It's lightweight, goes on smoothly, and doesn't leave feel sticky or greasy even in the hottest weather. And because it's clear, I don't have to worry about it leaving a white, chalky, mask-like film on my face." — mskate
A conveniently foldable over-the-sink drying rack
Promising review:
"Drain washed fruit on top. Dry pots and pans. I love that it rolls up and hides away under sink. So much better than what we had and I like better than the big metal drying racks that you always see even when not using." — maryconlin
An ultra thin electrical cover
Promising review:
"The design of this is great. I always hated putting plugs behind furniture and either not using the plug, or the furniture being inches away from the wall. This is the perfect solution. I have a few of these now behind couches and dressers in the house and they are great. This is more expensive than some other flat extension cords but I think the look and quality of these is worth it." — Adam C.
A waterless foaming cat bath made with natural ingredients
Promising review:
"This product is great at helping me keep my long haired persian's hair smelling and feeling clean without actually having to bathe her multiple times a month. She is a rather messy eater and gets her chest dirty, and this waterless foam cleans the mess right up
. I have also noticed less shedding since using this product and her hair is so soft and fluffy. The smell is pleasant too. (Picture of Purrsephone and all her glorious floof thanks to the help of this product.)" — Crystal M.
An adjustable laptop riser
Promising review:
"I have a heavy 17-inch laptop. I can adjust it to my liking and it's very easy to work with. The best part is, I didn't even have to build anything! It was ready to go out of the box. I can only complain about the size of the mouse pad." — Crystal