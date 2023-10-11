ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023 affordable

41 Things Under $25 You'll Want To Buy On Fall Prime Day

These budget finds just got even more wallet friendly — but the deals don’t last for long.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 42% off
For rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.

Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc

Price:$14.49 (originally $25)
2
amazon.com
A mock-neck bodysuit for up to 54% off
It'll function as both a stylish top *and* a warm base layer, as well as allow you to bring back some of your favorite summer dresses you thought it was too cold to wear. Reviewers swear it's surprisingly comfortable, so you won't feel like you're being sawed in half.

Promising review: "It fits AMAZINGLY and I cannot emphasize that enough. The material feels very high quality and it has a bit of a stretch to where the shirt is form-fitting and super comfortable. I have very long arms and was afraid that the sleeves might be a bit short, but no! Also, the clasp at the bottom is not stressed at all and I can't actually feel that it is there, like it should be. I'm very happy and satisfied with this purchase. :D" —Madison Beard

Price:$17.49+ (originally $38; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors)If the mock neck isn't your style, check out the rest of Mangopop's stylesthey're up to 58% off!
3
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off
Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 50% off right now)
4
amazon.com
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 43% off t
It'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $14.25 (originally $25)
5
amazon.com
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off
For dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

Price:$11.99 (originally $18.49)
6
amazon.com
The fan-favorite Chom Chom pet hair roller for 37% off plus an extra $5 off coupon
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

Price:$14.99 (originally $31.99 — clip the coupon for this price)
7
amazon.com
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
They'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
8
amazon.com
A dry shampoo powder for 25% off
Promising review: "I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used. The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer. The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me." —Lexi Jean

Price:$12 (originally $16)
9
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
A splurge-worthy tube of Stila mascara for 30% off
Promising review: "BEST mascara ever!!! I’m asked all the time if my eyelashes are real or if they are mine. Keep in mind I am 57 years old! This makes my lashes look lush and long and healthy." —KC (Houston,TX)

Price:$18.20 (originally $26)
10
amazon.com
And a cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off f
Promising review: "Love this mascara! I’ve used the 'best of the best' designer, super hyped, ultra popular mascara available and NOTHING compares to this stuff! I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare (yes, it’s that good!!). I highly recommend this particular mascara...it goes on effortlessly, it lasts pretty much all day, and the price — I feel like I’m almost stealing it! I’d give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —chulaboola

Price:$3.99 (originally $4.99)
11
Amazon
An odor-eliminating spray for 25% off to lift stains and odors fast
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Price: $14.98 (originally $19.97)
12
amazon.com
An allergy supplement for 30% off so your poor pup can find relief from itchy skin and allergies
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price:$14.67+ (originally $20.97+; available in five styles)
13
Amazon
A HyperChiller for up to 33% off to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds
Promising review: "I have a cold brew set to make concentrate which is nice but it takes 24+ hours. Sometimes I forget/run out/am lazy and you can literally brew hot coffee into this thing and have ice cold coffee about two minutes later. From hot brewed to so cold in less than two minutes that the coffee doesn't even melt ice in the glass. Highly recommend if you're an iced coffee fan like me!" —Billy S.

Price: $16.71+ (originally $24.99; available in four colors)
14
Amazon
A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off
Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

Price:$17.49 (originally $24.99)
15
Amazon
An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent dryness or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over.And by Day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference longwear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors)
16
Amazon
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

Price:$12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)
17
amazon.com
A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off
Promising review: "I started using this product and my sister told me that she saw the difference it made on my arms from the keratosis pilaris! I see myself everyday and doubted that it had made a difference but when someone points it out, it makes it clear and feels for comforting knowing you didn’t waste money LOL!" —denise.m.l

Price: $9+ (originally $12+; available in three sizes).
18
amazon.com
An Echo Dot for 54% off
Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

Price:$22.99 (originally $54.99; available in three colors)
19
Amazon
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 30% off
Promising review: "Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing! Not long ago, I had a deep pimple that was building to a slow crescendo of awful (important to note, I usually have clear skin), and my mother-in-law recommended this stuff to me. She promised that it would drastically reduce the pimple, if not zap it altogether, overnight. I was weary, but I also had a business trip coming up and I was worried that the tender mound was going to blossom into a third eyeball by the time I stepped off the plane for client meetings. I dabbed a tiny amount of this stuff on the zit after my nightly facial routine (it kind of looks like calamine lotion) and went to bed not expecting much. No joke, this miracle elixir managed to shrink the nasty little sucker so much, that the tenderness had gone away!" —Caerley Hill

Price:$11.90 (originally $17; available in two packaging options)
20
amazon.com
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% off
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.
21
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 30% off
Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

Price:$11.75+ (originally $16.88; available in 3 styles and 12 color combinations)
22
Amazon
A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water
Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

Price:$9.99 (originally $19.95, available in four colors)
23
Amazon
A tripod for 47% off that can extend allll the way up to 62"
Promising review: "I’ve gone through quite a few tripods over the years and Sensyne is by far the best brand. I also have their ring light and a smaller phone holder I absolutely love! All of their products seem to be sturdier compared to others out there. Always easy to use and put together. This tripod is super sturdy and I love that it’s adjustable, locks in place so my heavy iPhone is safe, and extends up high. I’m tall so this is perfect for me for selfies and TikTok’s. I’d recommend this tripod and the Sensyne brand to anyone." —Lauren Kridzelis

Price:$15.98 (originally $29.99, available in three colors)
24
amazon.com
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's 40% off
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 28 shades)
25
amazon.com
Hard-working acne patches
Check these out on TikTok here!These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.

Promising review: "I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made. I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." —Demetria Olsen
Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

Price:$9.57 for 36 stickers (originally $11.97)
26
amazon.com
A calming cream for up to 41% off if your complexion is often red and splotchy
Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results. *I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." —Amazon Customer

Price:$17.50+ (originally $25+; available in two sizes)
27
Amazon
Some cloud-shaped utility knives for 27% off
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.

Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

Price:$7.28 (originally $9.99)
28
amazon.com
A set of Globbles for 21% off if you've got fidgety hands
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.

Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer

Price:$8.45 for six (originally $10.69)
29
amazon.com
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that's 31% off
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.

Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get!When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman

Price:$8.99 (originally $12.99)
30
Amazon
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive :D" —Synthian

Price:$7.99 (originally $9.99)
31
amazon.com
A vampire-shaped garlic press for 40% off
Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient, and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer

Price:$17.95 (originally $29.95)
32
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A hair-removing glove for 40% off that'll curb your dog's shedding
Promising review: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand." —AnaMaria Glavan

Price: $5.99 (originally $9.99)
33
amazon.com
An Anastasia Beverly Hills iconic Brow Wiz pencil that's 30% off
Promising review: "Brow Wiz is LIFE CHANGING. Get it. Now. Seriously. I suffer from early 2000s brows (plucked them to thin lines, and now they won't grow back), and this pencil lets me fill in gaps and make little feather-light strokes to mimic hair. I'm by no means a makeup artist, but I feel confident enough in this tool to use it often and not worry about looking weird. On days I don't want to wear makeup, I'll still put my brows on because this just looks so natural." —Lucie L.

Price:$17.50 (originally $25; available in 12 shades)
34
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
A tub of CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream — it's 31% off
It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!

Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

Price:$15.16 (originally $21.99)
35
Amazon
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)
36
Amazon
A great pair of KitchenAid shears that's 34% off
I have these shears and they're an absolute staple in the kitchen.

Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the "sharp object" drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666

Price:$7.94 (originally $11.99) and shop more KitchenAid tools up to 57% off here. You can find KitchenAid stand mixer deals here too!
37
amazon.com
Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 44% off
And it's cruelty-free!

Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

Price:$11.19 (originally $20)
38
amazon.com
A seriously *stunning* slip dress for up to 76% off
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Price:$13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)
39
Amazon
A game of Guess Who for 27% off
Check out a TikTok of Guess Who in action. This set comes with both people and pet cards.

Promising review: "This game is great. My problem with board games is they tend to last forever — especially with children who aren't the fastest. Although there's technically five rounds to make one game, you can play just one or two rounds and it will be over in less than 10 minutes. My children really enjoy it and so do I. I love the diverse characters, it is really great to see everyone represented, and it makes the game more fun too!!" —Jann Elaine

Price:$10.99 (originally $14.99)
40
amazon.com
A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 38% of
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.

Promising review: "I moved last year from southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

Price:$7.99 for 10 (originally $12.99)
41
amazon.com
An automatic water fountain for 44% off
Promising review: "I adopted a 6-month-old kitten from a rescue group and I noticed that he did not want to drink much water from his bowl. I discovered that he loved to drink lots of water if I turned on the faucet. This fountain was the perfect answer. He absolutely loves it and is drinking lots of water now. My other cat also loves it. Neither have went back to their bowl of water since I put this fountain out. The fountain is very quiet and holds a lot of water. It is cute and does not take up a lot of space. I highly recommend." —Lostie4ever

Price:$20.59+ (originally $36.99+; also available in blue)

