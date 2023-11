41 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out During The Holidays

The Big Dig Sandbox Digger excavator crane, a dream toy for the construction lovers in your life

, so we were happy when we found this option for him. I was pleasantly surprised that he was able to get a hang of it right away, it will last him a long time. Our 5-year-old daughter also enjoys playing with it. It’s very sturdy and they enjoy that it’s on wheels. Since we got this in the winter, we have it in the house and put foam blocks in a box that they can scoop out of. Very glad we choose to go with this style instead of the smaller ones that are like the ride on cars, this won’t outgrow the kids nearly as fast."Grandkids love this!! Have had it for about one year and had to replace one broken screw. Very easy to put together. I’m 62-year-old Grammy and did it with no problem! And 3-year-old twins are using it...I’m really surprised this has lasted this long and still looks good." — Julie Paulk