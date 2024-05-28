42 Loungewear Items That’ll Look Chic On Vacation, Too

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A chic tie-front romper
Promising review:
"I usually do not like rompers because the shorts always ride up my thighs when I walk. These shorts are flowy and perfect! The adjustable tie lets you cover your boobs as much or as little as you want.
Perfect material and super cute! I am a 34D cup and the medium fits perfectly." — Ashley Wells
A top-rated ribbed seamless bra top so comfy you'll want to sleep in it
Promising review:
"Love this simple and cute cami! Great for every day wear, fits well and is comfy. Love!" — Beylie8102
A stylish overall jumpsuit to take a casual T-shirt to the next level
Promising review:
"I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable!
Especially for layering!" — Brie Parry
A mini ruffle dress because it's seriously Insta-worthy
Promising review:
"What a beautiful dress. Got so many compliments
on the color [pictured above on the left]. Fits surprisingly well. I'm a size 2X and the XL fit me just fine.
.. There's pockets and a zipper on the side!! Would definitely try a different color next time too." — Vallory Hernandez
A long floral chiffon cardigan
Promising review:
"LOVE! The colors are vibrant and light enough to be cool during the summer and heavy enough to where it doesn't feel cheap.
I love the slit it has in the side because it gives it a different look. I am 5'9 and it is right above my knees. For the price I am shocked as to how beautiful they are. I agree with everyone else to buy a size up. The length will not change but can be a bit tighter in the shoulder area." — Andrea
A wildflower matching set
Lisa Says Gah
is a woman-owned small business that has earned Insta fame and is known for their quirky, colorful, and retro printed clothes. They work with female designers and produce sustainable and ethically sourced clothing.
OR A chic solid color two-piece
Promising reviews:
"Wore this for my 33rd birthday with a cute lace up corset and I got soooooo many compliments! It’s runs a lil bit bigger but I’m also in between sizes right now! But so comfy and stylish
I’m literally gonna buy every color lol" — Bianca Melody
"Nice summer outfit, dress up or down. It fits great and the material is cool and flowing.
I purchased the fuchsia pink and received many compliments." — JVC
A pair of high-waisted flow-y pants that'll be your new vacation go-to
Promising review:
"These pants are so comfortable and chic!
I love that they are wide-legged and flowy. They give you the same breezy feeling that you get with a maxi skirt. The material is super soft and the perfect weight for warm weather pants.
The belted ties are just the right length and add a very feminine touch. The pant legs are very wide. I cannot wait for warmer weather to get here so I can wear this outfit!" — Brittany Williams
A cropped tank because it's a stylish basic
Promising review:
"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right.
I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times.
" — Katherine
A stunning handmade linen dress
Linen Fox
is a small biz that creates beautifully made linen clothing — everything from comfy dresses and pants, to coats and aprons.Promising review on Linen Fox's quality:
"This is my third Linen Fox dress, the quality is just amazing. This dress is a replacement for one that I wore weekly for almost five years!
The color hardly faded in that time. They are so beautifully so beautifully made and worth every cent :)" — Elisa Bates
A soft tie-dye maxi dress
Promising review:
"I get compliments every time I wear this dress.
I love the fit and the feel. It's the perfect length. The fabric is really nice. The pockets are good for very light things. If you put your phone in there it throws the whole game off." — Maggie
Some sweater pants
Promising review
: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such and awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." – Kyrene Galanis
A villa-worthy set complete with high slit pants and a matching ruffled crop top
Promising review:
"This outfit is super cute and perfect going from day to night! The fit is perfect and slots are not too high! The fabric is light weight, but not see through. I wore it on vacay!" — Megan Phimmasone
A basic cropped tee with a twist — literally
Promising reviews:
"I got this shirt to workout in/lounge in. It is very comfy for both... the stretch and the front knot is very [cute]. Definitely a keep!" — Elizabeth Redwine
"OK so I wouldn't say that I'm a huge fam of crop tops...BUT I have been wanting a crop to wear with high waisted midi skirts and dresses and voila!! The shirt is actually pretty thick so you can't see the outline of the dresses too much.
I'm really digging it for layering and I like it better than the DIY tied white tee look. SO if you are turned off by crop tops, consider it as a way to wear even more clothes and not just less!" — FerristOfThemAll
A pair of cinched jogger pants that I guarantee are unlike any other lounge pants you've seen
Promising reviews:
"Love these pants, I have two pairs I wear them all the time. Perfect for summer, soft, light weight, and cute! Just buy them." — Alyyyy444
"My new favorite pants. These are SO CUTE. I'm obsessed with the green color, [super] comfy, waistband is soft and adjustable, and the length is good. Just so obsessed and pleased." — blunt
A pair of perfectly patterned full-length leggings
Promising review:
"These are my first pair and I’m already [obsessed] (I’ve already ordered more). They’re so [cute], they are COMFY AF, they hold everything in place, and they don’t move during workouts...I’m blown away by these leggings!" — Emily Zamierowski
A boxy T-shirt dress because it's an instant cute outfit without the effort
Promising reviews:
"I love this dress! The jersey fabric feels amazing and it’s a loose fit. I’m buying it in every color!" — AD
"This dress is everything.
It fits comfortably and as expected for an oversized style t-shirt dress. On me, this dress hits just above the knee. It’s held up perfectly through many washes. It can be dressed up with a cardigan and makes me feel super chic when I’m just lounging around the house
." — Amazon customer
A crochet top you can easily throw over a simple tank for a more vibrant look
Impressions
is a woman-owned boutique based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. They've got tons of options for stylish and affordable clothing.
A flowy tank dress made from a super soft and lightweight material
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! It’s loose, lightweight but not sheer, and great for summer. I wanted something very comfortable for chasing around the kids I babysit in NYC humidity. The slits on both sides make it really easy to move around in without being too risqué. I also love the adjustable straps." — Kat Y.
A glamorous ruched top and flare pants set
Promising reviews:
"Modern and chic. Wore it in Vegas, and it was like I was walking around in socially acceptable pajamas.
Loved it... The top was a little large in my shoulders, and I got a small, but I like the oversized look so I’m not complaining. The pants fit perfect. Would but in more colors. Got it in black. Closet staple." — Monet
A stunning Hill House nap dress
Promising reviews:
"I am shocked. This dress [fits great] and the straps are just magnificent!!! They stay up and make the dress feel elegant and regal. Definitely a must-buy!! I love how you can dress it up or down!! Also, you can wear a bra with straps because it gets covered by the straps of the dress! Very impressed." — Tabitha
"I live in this dress now.
If I were a cartoon character who wore the same outfit every day I would pick this. My love for these dresses is becoming a personality trait." — Anna L.
A sleeveless drawstring jumpsuit
Promising review:
"This is probably the sixth or seventh romper I’ve attempted. And it is the only one that has looked cute. They’re always too short on me and fall weird but the fitted cuff is just perfect on this!
I also loved that I had thicker straps because I have pretty large boobs. Spaghetti straps just don’t look good on me. As far as I’m concerned this is the only romper I’ll ever buy!
" — Angie
A comfortable pair of biker shorts
Promising reviews
: "Highly recommend these shorts. Soft, thick, stretch material, not see through at all. Shorts are long enough to prevent chaffing and [are also] high waisted.
I ordered a Large in black and the size fit as expected, true to size. Will be ordering another pair." — E. R."
These are my favorite biker shorts I’ve bought! I love that they’re longer and they did not ride up at all.
I didn’t have to do any always adjusting during my [spin class]. The top has a little bit of compression, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable when you sit. Highly recommend and I will probably buy more for the summer!" — Zachary Fiehweg
A two-piece number complete with ribbed wide leg pants and a matching top
Rebdolls
is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in Harlem, NY that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.
A pair of drawstring shorts you can throw on during one of those extra hot travel days
Promising review:
"I LOVE these shorts. They are so comfortable and they fit perfectly. I want them in every color!!" — AM.
A flowy jumpsuit from an eco-friendly small business
Mien's signature fabric is made from 100% GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified organic cotton, all of their garments are dyed locally using non-toxic AZO-free dyes, and to reduce waste, they produce everything in small batches. To top it all off, everything (including this jumpsuit!) is knit, cut, sewn, and dyed in Los Angeles, family-owned factories that pay fair wages and provide their workers with a safe working environment. 👏Promising review:
"This jumpsuit is perfection — the material, the color, the fit! It’s my go-to piece for when I want to feel lovely, put together, and comfortable." — Victoria T.
A best selling Girlfriend Collective workout dress
Promising review:
"Well this might be the best impulse-buy of the year!
This dress looks and feels amazing! I love the shorts underneath with the pocket and the material is so soft and really good quality.
The shape is [great] too. I am eight months postpartum and I feel confident in this dress. I went with black just to be safe and would totally try it in another color. Can’t wait to wear this all summer!" — Kristen E.
A chic two-piece set that comes with a button-down top and drawstring shorts
Promising review:
"I bought this for vacation but also just a cute summer set and I love it! The shorts fit great and the top is oversized just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned...I washed it right away and air dried it, it wasn't ruined at all by the wash. I want to buy it in another colorway :)" — Jessica
A ribbed workout set complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra to match
Promising reviews:
"LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those “TikTok made me buy it” purchases 😂 I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it. You will not be disappointed." — Amazon customer
"Found this on TikTok and expected it to not be worth the hype. I was totally wrong! Would buy it in every color." — CJ
A versatile set of satin pajamas that'll be like packing three outfits in one
Promising review:
"Love love love these. First off the material is well made and very very soft... These pants sit about midi in the waist not super high waisted but not low rise either and they have a great amount of stretch to them. I ordered the medium and it fits perfectly. It's loose enough to lounge around in but fitted enough to be presentable in.
I think I could wear each piece of this outfit in public and dress the pants or the shirt up as well. They are not see through, and after washing I haven't had any issues with wrinkling or shrinking. I think these might be my new favorite
and I'm typically a VS pj person. Will absolutely be buying every color." — Brianna Brubach
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit
Promising reviews:
"[This is] a jumpsuit for all seasons.
You can wear it in the summer with sandals or espadrilles. In the winter, you can wear it with a light jacket or cardigan. I have worn it at work recently, with heels...And yes, it is fitted enough that it works for both formal and casual settings...A great buy for the price! " — Nina Cates
"This feels like a comfy pair of jammies but can be dressed up
with a belt and heels. ... The waistband is elastic and the material is a medium weight stretchy material... Surprisingly nice quality piece for the price. — Marthastoo
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price.
The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna
A tiered dress that's sweet, simple, and classy
Promising reviews:
"This dress is perfect; so comfortable and cute. Can wear with sneakers or dress up with heels." — Paige Kim
"Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you)
. A stranger even complimented me on it so 10/10 all around." — Mira
A lightweight button-down tank for an easy breezy kind of look
Promising review:
"I love these shirts so much! I have a couple of colors and will buy more! They’re super comfortable, the material is great, and they look good with pretty much any bottoms!
You can dress them down or up, and so far, they’ve been fine in both the washer and dryer." — C_Jameson
A versatile knit pullover and shorts set with a balloon-sleeve top that would look great with jeans
Promising review:
"I adore this Set! I brought two and I need more. It's the perfect lounge wear set for the cooler months. Plus, you get to look cute around the house." — IamMckenzieRose
A pair of high-waisted fun print pants to brighten up your closet even more
Promising review:
"Everyone loved these pants (and I do too!!) I got SO many compliments on them!! I have a larger butt but with a smaller overall body, so I was a bit hesitant ordering a size small, but they ending up fitting nicely. I definitely plan on ordering more of these pants in different patterns soon!" — Kaitlyn Campshure
A belted romper that can be worn year-round
Promising reviews:
"This romper is so beautiful and classy! It is not see-through. It is lined. The buttons are functional (nursing friendly)." — Lauren Fuquay
"I love this romper! It's so easy to slip on and look 'dressed up' with wedges or wear casually with flip-flops. It's made of really soft material that breathes so you don't die of sweat in the summer. I love the wrap-around tie belt so you can adjust how tight it is. It's plenty long in the crotch area as well so I'm not bunched up. Thinking this is the perfect outfit for Thanksgiving in Arizona. Buying in more colors. I sure do love when I find a brand/seller that works! Online shopping can always be a pain but not with this one!" — SmithHaus
A warm, oversized waffle knit cardigan
Promising review:
"I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more
? They are thick and heavy
, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing
. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." — Anonimous
A sweatshirt hoodie dress, because there's nothing more comfortable than that
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this dress! I expected it not to fit. I WAS SO WRONG. Not only does it fit but it's the perfect length, hitting right above the knee. I got so many compliments on this dress!
It shows off my curves without being uncomfortably tight. It's warm without making me too hot/sweaty. Cannot say enough good things!" — Erica Baldwin
A graphic tee great for when you want to throw on a casual outfit
Promising review:
"This is my new favorite T-shirt. First time wearing it out, I received so many compliments.
When ordering, I really didn’t know what to expect from the sizing, but after reading the reviews I decided to choose an extra large due to everyone saying it was kind of crop-toppy, which is very true." — Sarah DaVitte
A puff-sleeve romper
Promising reviews:
"I have never ventured outside in this... I feel very cool and bohemian in this.
It makes me feel special and like I'm trying even though it's just loungewear. I pretty much exclusively wear this backwards with the criss cross in the front. I was very surprised that my normal bras actually work with it, but I also wear it without a bra a lot of the time." — Rosegarden
"I’m in love!..Its comfortable and will stretch with my baby bump, yet still look amazing on my postpartum body. Perfect for nursing too!" — Kikamo
A matching set perfect for an adventure vacay that keeps you on the go
Promising review:
"Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." — Kesha Follz