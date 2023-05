42 Loungewear Items That’ll Look Chic On Vacation, Too

A basic cropped tee with a twist — literally

"I got this shirt to workout in/lounge in. It is very comfy for both... the stretch and the front knot is very [cute]. Definitely a keep!" — Elizabeth Redwine "OK so I wouldn't say that I'm a huge fam of crop tops...BUT I have been wanting a crop to wear with high waisted midi skirts and dresses and voila!!I'm really digging it for layering and I like it better than the DIY tied white tee look. SO if you are turned off by crop tops, consider it as a way to wear even more clothes and not just less!" — FerristOfThemAll