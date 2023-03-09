43 Efficient TikTok Products For Anyone Who Hates Wasting Time

Popular items from this list:
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget"
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
A deeply innovative "Laundry Turtle" to make pulling things out of the dryer a breeze
Check out a TikTok of the Laundry Turtle
in action.Promising review:
"I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion,
so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy!
I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." —Jeril
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon customer
A chic fruit bowl/colander
Check out a TikTok of the colander
in action. Promising review:
"Absolutely love this fruit bowl! The bottom comes off for drainage and it’s super easy to clean. It looks great on the counter and fits a decent amount of fruit! Great find and I would recommend this product!" —Faith Reviews
A TikTok remote control ring
Promising review:
"I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." —The Shopper around the Corner
A handy collapsible twisting whisk that's way easier to clean
Check out a TikTok of the collapsible whisk
in action. Promising review:
"Absolutely perfect. Easy to clean, easy to use, very sturdy. The whisk stays in the positions quite well, it stows away quite flat. The perfect solution for a kitchen with limited storage!" —CMA01
A hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it
Peach & Lily
is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots
in action. Promising review:
"This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain
. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out
." — Savannah Wilson
And Hero’s “Rescue Balm” post-blemish recovery cream
Promising review:
"Love this stuff. Found this on TikTok and so glad I did." — Stephanie G.Another promising review
: "This gentle exfoliant is an excellent, successful product. It actually works, especially on cystic spots. Use it at night before bed, when your body is in repair and restore mode, and you'll be so happy with the improvement of your skin in the morning.
Fades scars quickly, too." — sisdisco
A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) you can use to drink coffee or water on the go
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup
in action. Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup.
Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck,this is a good purchase.
You'll have it for years." —ViciousCycle
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner, which is beloved by kids and adults
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray
in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!!
This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry
. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
An attachable elastic laptop accessory belt you'll especially love if you work remotely
Beblau
is an Italy-based, family-owned small business specializing in products for digital nomads.
Check out a TikTok of the laptop belt
in action. Promising review
: "This product is a lifesaver for a teacher on the go. I use it for my iPad Pro and my school issued laptop. I no longer drop things as I move place to place! Just the basics will fit, pen, cards, small writing tablet." —Elementary Techy Teacher
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is deeply beloved by pet owners
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A RobeCurls heatless hair curler, for anyone who worries about getting heat damage from hair appliances
Emikeni
is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials
included on their site!
Psst — this TikTok also shows you how to get curls with the RobeCurls fast
if you don't have time to wait overnight! Promising review
: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in.
Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!
" —Katie Porter
A set of three reusable silicone air fryer liners so you can crisp up your messiest dishes
Promising review
: "I bought these because I was tired of cleaning the whole air fryer container.
These were bought on a whim for both mine and my boyfriend's parents, who each have an air fryer. They work great, keeping all greases and crumbs inside, and make it easier to clean.
The only bad thing (and this may just be me) is the ridges/ripples on the bottom of the inside of the liner. When you try to wash it in the sink, don’t put the stream of water right on those unless you want to take a small bath. Other than that, these are fantastic. My boyfriend also says that it seems to make everything crispier, and we love that."
— Jordan Hixson
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to scrub your scalp faster and more efficiently
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A dual hair dryer and brush to dry your hair as you style it
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift, and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures
— reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time
! Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!!
It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." —Sydney
A power scrubber brush you can attach to a DRILL
Useful Products
is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments. Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. Givens
An automatic pan stirrer so you can set the timer and go back to watching Netflix
Check out a TikTok of the automatic pan stirrer
in action. Promising review:
"Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention.
Bought another one! Not laughing now!" —Luvdvm
A batch of FryAway cooking oil solidifier you'll want to have in supply the next time you make bacon
FryAway
is a US-based small business specializing in planet-friendly cooking waste solutions. Promising review:
"I will always keep this stocked in my house! My husband sent me a TikTok, I know I know, and I thought it couldn't hurt to try it out. I loved after the first night! I could easily remove the hardened oil and throw it out." —Roberta
A dishwasher magnet to tell you the dish status
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll suck the gunk on your floors
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
"The Clean Ball," which is a nifty little gizmo you can stick in your purse or bag to pick up all the crumbs and debris
Promising review:
"Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — WenhetherAnother promising review:
"This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again.
The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
A satin pillowcase that not only has a cooling effect, but is soft on skin and creates less friction
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon customer 🌷
A SwitchBot button pusher to turn virtually any device with a press-able "on/off" switch
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A "Cork Pop," a ridiculously easy-to-use wine bottle opener that uses pressurized air to pop off the cork
Promising review:
"Awesome product. Works every time. Especially handy with old wine where the cork has dried. Pops it right out. Highly recommend." — heco 5375
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks
Promising review
: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." — Christina
An under-cabinet lid opener to keep your jar open
Check out a TikTok of the jar opener
in action.Promising review:
"I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters.
There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the 'V' closest to you and with it placed in the front, in the right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions, and it works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." — cat lover
A ridiculously beloved grocery bag carrier to help you lift bulky, heavy bags so easily
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A "Worky" station, a 15-in-1 mobile work station you can take on the go
Worky
is a small business that specializes in products to improve remote working experiences.
Check out a TikTok of the Worky station
in action. Promising review
: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears.
The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the multiple charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal.
Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." — Amy
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray
in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood!
I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after
you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened
(I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods).Promising review:
"For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night
(sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there.
(There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding
." — NYC Buyer
A bagel guillotine for all of your carb-slicing needs
Promising review:
"My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" — Ci DiPalma
A cereal dispenser to deeply enhance your morning cereal and midnight snacking adventures
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast!
It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" — tenle
An easy-to-use corer, because slicing apples by hand with a knife is a big ole waste of time
Check out a TikTok of the corer
in action. Promising review:
"This thing is great. Very sturdy. Works amazingly well. I bought this because I had 1 1/2 bushels of apples I needed to core to make apple butter. Did the job in no time at all with this gadget. Much less waste than cutting around the core and in 99+% of the apples it removed the entire core and seeds without me having to do touch-ups with a paring knife
. I highly recommend this tool and will be buying more of them to give as gifts for friends who enjoy the culinary arts." — James Miller
A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers shaped like trays so you can meal prep in the oven without wasting a ton of foil
Prepd
is a small business established in 2020 that specializes in sheet pan cooking products.
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers
in action. Promising review:
"Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen.
" — yule
An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner that uses vinegar and water to blow hot steam into your microwave
Check out a Tiktok of the "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn, and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than one minute just wiping down the microwave!!!
I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" —Desiree Barlow
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first go
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
A quick-drying mesh bath toy storage bag parents swear by for quick and easy cleanup
Check out a TikTok of the bath toy storage bag
in action. Promising review:
"We’ve had this for about three months and the suction is great, we haven’t had it fall even with kids who tug and yank on it to get their toys out. It also makes bath time cleanup so much easier, and I love how it air dries the toys without much work on my part." —Molly
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush designed specifically to get in the nooks and crannies
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest reviewers swear by for getting perfectly cracked, shell-free eggs every time
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker
in action. Promising review:
"I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement.
If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time.
" —Edwin Myers