43 Parenting Products Under $20 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

A two-pack of super soft and stretchy sheets designed to fit most pack-n-play mattresses like a glove, eliminating any bunching.
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom, that sucks out all kinds of bug bites, instantly relieving itching and swelling, so your kids aren’t left scratching.
And a clever sight word Bingo game that makes learning fun.
An ultra soothing Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo with a mild Calendula scent
Promising review:
"Both of my daughters have very sensitive skin. Most of the children's soaps and shampoos make them have little bumps all over so even as they have gotten older we have had to stick with baby sensitive skin body washes and combos. This one has been my favorite so far. I was a Dove fan until I found this one. The scent is light and fresh while being soft on sensitive skin.
I use it with the Cetaphil cream to help their skin. Definitely recommend." —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $4.97+ (available in two sizes).
A pack of bright laminated flash cards to learn ABCs, 123s, shapes and colors on the go
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old mastered the her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards.
When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler.
I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." —M. AbdallahGet a pack of 58 cards from Amazon for $12.99 (also available for babies).
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), and players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!Promising review:
"Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her
and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old sister even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her Bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun!
I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" —JennieGet it from Amazon for $8.69.
A Contigo spill-proof tumbler that reviewers call "holy grail"
Promising review: "The holy grail of sippy cups!! This cup is THE BOMB! No leaking, easy to clean
, my 18- month-old, who wants to do and have everything like his 6-year-old brother, loves this cup! Both boys use them. Not too babyish for my older one and easy enough that my little guy can use them, we now have four of them! I’m sure a couple more are in our future! And the price is great." —shoeloverPromising review:
"I was skeptical that these were ACTUALLY leak proof. After all I have a toddler, they can make literally anything leak or spill. I have been through sooooo many cups
trying to find ones that will not leave a puddle of water behind when it's left in its near permanent horizontal resting place on the floor or break or pour when my son inevitably bashes it onto the hardwood floor. The only liquid that comes out is what is left behind in the top of the straw after he drinks from it, which there is nothing you can do to even fix that. These are magnificent! They are easy to clean but then again I only use these for water so thicker liquid or drinks that tend to spoil may be more difficult to clean out. Overall this is the BEST cup I've come across when it comes to capacity, functionality, and most importantly ACTUALLY NOT LEAKING!"
—Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $15.04+ (available in 11 prints).
And a pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers to catch all the crumbs
Promising review:
"My son is 20-months-old, and these are awesome! It gives him some independence and helps use fine motor skills and thinking to get his snacks which is great.
But when he inevitably throws his snack, it doesn’t go everywhere! I highly recommend!" —StephaniePromising review:
"After having my 18-month-old crush her graham crackers in the bag and then toss it all up in the air covering herself and everyone and everything in graham cracker powder (including the interior of my car), I had enough. These cups are a godsend! They are the perfect size for her hand and she can’t just yank the top off. She likes the independence they grant her
and my husband likes not having to strip her car seat and have the car detailed over cracker crumbs." —Shawny
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.95 (available in two color combos).
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair that's free from any toxic stuff
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.Promising review:
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls!
I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." —Carolyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.
Or a coconut and shea butter conditioning detangler with 11,200 5-star reviews
BTW, it's not just for kids; adults love it too and say it detangles and softens straight and curly (including Type 4) hair!Promising review:
"All I can say is WOW!!!!! This is by far the best conditioning spray I have purchased. I have spent a lot of money on the expensive 'miracle detanglers' and 'miracle brushes,' coconut oils, and hours combing out big knots in my daughter's hair when this is all that’s needed! Her hair is a disaster full of knots after the beach. I sprayed this on before going to the beach and it made all the difference in the world.
Goes to show that the expensive stuff is NOT always the best. PLEASE DON’T EVER STOP MAKING THIS!!!!!
" —G
Get it from Amazon for $5.60.
And a detangling brush that'll glide through knots
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3A–4C hair). Promising review:
"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair.
This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.
Promising review:
"Best detangling brush I've ever used! My daughter has really curly hair and puts up a fight every time I have to brush it! This brush has made bath time a much more enjoyable experience for both of us! 😅 If you have thick, curly hair this brush is a must-have!
" —Tiffany Marie
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors).
A set of starter spoons designed to encourage your babe to self feed
The set includes a stage one spoon and stage two spoon. The first stage spoon doubles as a teether, and is designed to introduce babies to holding utensils and exploring purees, as they soothe their sore gums. The second stage spoon is capable of holding more food and can even be loaded with solids for the child to grab and eat. Note:
The spoons don't have a stopper, so please supervise your babies to make sure they don't stick the spoon too far back in their mouth. Recommended for ages 6 months+.Promising review:
"Y'all, these are a GAME CHANGER! Our 1-year-old wanted so badly to have more independence with feeding.
But some foods can't be eaten with fingers (think applesauce, yogurt, cottage cheese, oatmeal...) We were using spoons that had long handles. Babe would get so frustrated not being able to hold the spoon comfortably, not knowing yet how to scoop and hold enough on the spoon from the bowl to the mouth...and the mess...ugh! But these work so well! They're the perfect size for little hands. They grab and hold the food, so it gets into the mouth. Mealtime is way less messy, so we don't regret handing over the spoon for independent eating. AND these are teething friendly, so let 'em chew! This product is a winner, and little ones will feel like winners being able to practice feeding themselves." —GC
Promising review:
"Have used these pre-utensils for both of my boys, now 3 and 8 months, and I really love them. I'm a pediatric occupational therapist so I love that this allows my kids to start with some independence with their self-feeding skills early.
I pre-load the spoon with soup/yogurt/mashed fruit or veggie and he takes it, holds and brings to his mouth so well! Also doubles as a teether!" —Kirsten
Get a set from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and packs of two, four, or six spoons).
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer with a BlenderBall wire whisk for no-mess breakfast
Promising review:
"This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week
(my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done.
I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $14.99.
A two-pack of super soft and stretchy sheets designed to fit most pack-n-play mattresses
Promising review:
"Do they make these in adult sizes? These are the softest sheets I've ever felt in my life.
They are SO soft, perfect for cold or warm nights. I've purchased two packs now and they are the only sheets that fit our Graco pack n play PERFECTLY
. They also sell these for cribs and bassinets, which I will likely purchase!" —Kate
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99 (available in six print combos).
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers that can re-stick
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.Promising review:
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window.
You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers
." —Elizabeth A. Zapf
Get a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $7.99.
And a Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors for safe crafting
Promising review:
"Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day.
Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7
Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
A box of Avarelle hydrocolloid patches that'll shrink zits overnight
Promising review:
"I was skeptical when I saw these in a BuzzFeed article but for so little a price, took the chance, and I'm SO glad I did! I had a cystic acne pop up and it hurt. I stuck one of the three different sizes over the spot in the evening, did my thing, and then went to bed. Got up the next morning and WHAT?! It was gone?! There was gunk all inside the patch. It was gross, scary...satisfying? I don't know what type of witchcraft this is, but I LOVE IT!! My teenage kids use them, and we've never been happier to see our acne disappear. And I'm a 49-year-old woman...didn't think anything could surprise me anymore, but this did! It's a wonderful product, a must-have for anyone who needs a way to get rid of a zit in less than a day.
(I've ordered this product twice and will again.)" —Heather W
Promising review:
"This is really a must-have in your medicine cabinet. We have two teenage daughters at home, and they both use it anytime they have a pimple.
It is discreet and blends in nicely to your skin. It comes in three sizes to choose from, and it is made with tree tea oil, which I have found to be great in acne care." —Vanessa
Get 40 patches from Amazon for $8.49.
A Fridababy three-step cradle cap system for an all-in-one remedy
Promising review:
"A must-have for newborns. My 6-week-old had bad cradle cap and this brush worked miracles.
I wish I had it from birth. We have continued to use this brush even though the cradle cap has gone and it does wonders on the scalp and keeping the hair looking healthy. Highly highly recommend. Plus, my baby enjoys the gentle scalp massage from the soft bristles." —LM01
Get it from Amazon for $14.88.
And comforting Fridababy vapor drops to relieve stuffiness and congestion
Promising review: "Immediate difference. My 5-month-old was suffering nights of awful congestion/coughing and restlessness.
We tried all we could do before getting Breathe Frida and I wished we had it sooner. The first night she woke up only a couple of times in comparison to the ones before. The second night she had no middle of the night wakeups. Although these drops are not meant for cool mist humidifiers, we put them in there, just to see how it would work. We will have to get a diffuser or a warm mist humidifier in order to prevent our cool humidifier from getting damaged."—Angela
Promising review:
"My little one was sick with RSV and he needed the humidifier on every night.
With just the humidifier on, he didn't seem to be able to breathe any better but I got this vapor and during sleep and naps he started sounding so much better. I could tell it was working and it also made his room smell nice instead of like a sick baby!
He got much better much faster than I thought with all the extra things we were doing, and this is one I wouldn't leave out of my 'getting baby better' routine!"—Lindsey
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
The Pink Stuff, a magical all-purpose cleaning paste to keep walls clean
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and had to try it. Being a mom and a babysitter, we have the occasional crayon or marker on surfaces it is not supposed to be.
This takes it right off without a ton of elbow grease. I also used it on my converse today. They were covered in dirt and grass stains from doing yard work and now they look brand-new. This stuff is a lifesaver!" —TammyC117
Promising review:"
If you’ve ever got lipstick on anything you know how hard it is to remove. My 4-year-old loves makeup and thinks she the next Picasso. This stuff removed it with only rubbing it over it. No scrubbing at all. I’m completely sold!"
—Anastasha
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A wooden puzzle equivalent to playing Tetris but in tactile form
Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12. Promising review:
"This is so cool. Very educational and analytical. My 5-year-old loves it. It is definitely a brain puzzle and so much fun too...even adults have fun with it.
I enjoy it a lot as well. It is now our favorite puzzle. Everyone in the family loves it. A great STEM gift. Definitely recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A canvas growth chart so you can keep track of your munchkin's height
Promising review:
"This is a very cute addition to our playroom! Looks nice and she loves measuring herself (daily)." —Truth
Promising review:
"The designs on this are adorable and look great in my toddler's room.
It's soooo tall, too. You'll be able to measure even your giant kids before they go off to college. It rolls up nice and small so it will be easy to store
and take out when they are too big for the cutesy designs but you still want to torture them with your parental nostalgia." —Justina Schneeweis
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
A cult-favorite stain remover for stubborn stains like grass, oil or blood
Promising review:
"This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6, and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us,
even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff, and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids.
" —Lauren Ruffin
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.89.
A bath toy organizer that reviewers swear will actually stick to your wall
Promising review:
"For the price, this thing is unbeatable! The suction cups have held tight to the shower wall since I installed this stuff. It holds all my kid's toys and allows the water to run off of them to prevent mold. I think this is a must-have for bath-time organization!
"—internalburnGet it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two sizes and pre-stocked with toys or by itself).
And a whale-shaped bath spout cover to prevent ouchies in the tub
Promising review:
"My 1-year-old was always getting close to the faucet to play with the water and would end up crying all the time because he would end up bumping his head. But this saved him from that. Now he gets to enjoy the water without bumping his head, and if he does it won't hurt him since the whale is made of rubber. It's a plus that I can hang the spray tub lower and not have to stretch in my tippie toes every night. It's adjustable, so it fits pretty much all the faucets. This is a must-have if you have little ones.
" —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors).
A mushroom pacifier and teether designed to mimic a boob
Note:
Please supervise your baby when using this, and make sure it's never flipped inside out. Promising review: "MUST-HAVE FOR TEETHING BABY
. We have tried so many teethers, and none of them gave my little guy relief, and he had trouble holding, etc. He loves to chew on his hand, so this is perfect as it has grips in the middle under the mushroom. He chews on it for teething and uses it as a pacifier. LOVE THESE!! I already ordered two more. 🤣" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).
A bug bite suction tool that sucks out all kinds of bug bites, instantly relieving itching and swelling
Promising review:
"This is a MUST-HAVE in our household. I was a huge skeptic but decided to try it out of desperation.
My youngest daughter is highly allergic to mosquito bites and gets huge welts that itch horribly after being bit. This product drastically reduces her swelling and itching. All of my girls (and myself) immediately ask for it after being bit. It takes away, or at least drastically reduces, the itching immediately. We also used it on fire ant bites, and my daughter said they felt better almost immediately!" —Reyka Smith
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that measures in seconds
Promising review:
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have!
If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A pack of toilet seat covers to have on hand for potty-training
Promising review:
"If you're a germaphobe like myself, this is a must-have in your diaper bag. The thought of placing my son or daughter on a public toilet with only a seat liner is disturbing
especially since they're both little and still hold onto the toilet seat for support when peeing/pooping. These cover the toilet completely and even cover the lower part of the toilet where dangling legs and pants/skirts touch. My only complaint about these is that they are not flushable. It's difficult trying to gather the liner up (they are rather large) without touching the toilet or the possibly wet liner (because it partially fell in the water) and then scrunching it up to fit into a sanitary napkin bin. Other than that, these are great. Also, I don't use the adhesive strips at all since I have two little ones that usually need to go right away, so we don't have the time to remove the adhesive backing. I usually just place the liner on the toilet and then carefully plop my kid on top, and all's well." —Ting
Get a pack of 24 covers from Amazon for $10.79.
A pack of laminated math posters that make homework visually engaging
Promising review:
"As a homeschool mom, when I found these charts, I loved them. They cover a lot of material that my first-grader is learning, as well as many things to come. Seeing the visuals the way they have them set up helped him understand several concepts (place numbers, fractions, some things about reading time) much quicker than the ways we had been covering it.
Even if my son returns to the school system next year, we will keep these around for homework aids and to help the younger siblings as they approach learning these concepts. The boards are of nice quality. Bright colors, thick poster board that can be written on with dry-erase and wiped off. Homeschool must-have." —Marvel
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $14.99.
And a Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar that'll teach your preschooler the days of the week, months and weather
Promising review:
"My 4-year-old loves loves loves this! He gets excited to change the magnets every morning.
I had some magnet strips and made additional magnets for activities (preschool, zoo, library, Grandma's house). I am really happy I bought this, and it has helped teach him months, and days of the week. Determining the weather is fun too. One day we came home after school and he couldn't wait to change the weather from sunny to raining. I highly recommend this for preschoolers, it's a lot of fun." —Hammyg3
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
A pack of inconspicuous corner guards for protecting your toddler's fragile head from big bumps
Promising review:
"Must-have.
I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them.
They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
And a pack of inexpensive outlet covers to keep sockets safe
Promising review:
"I had some outlet protectors already, but my 10-month-old daughter figured those ones out. These ones are nice because they are discreet. They sit flush with the outlet. They aren’t distracting so my daughter doesn’t find interest in them. And they are too thin for her to pry them off. I actually kinda had trouble getting them out of one of my outlets but I find that a good thing, they are definitely child-proof.
Can’t beat the low price either. And they arrived very quickly." —Bazoo Studios
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $5.48 (also available as an 8-pack, 60-pack, and 120-pack).
Some high density foam guard to cushion sharp, jagged edges around the house
The set includes 18 feet of edge guard and 8 corner cushions, capable of covering 20.4 feet of surface area. Also, comes with 3M double-sided tape (36 feet of tape for the edge guard), while the corner guards are pre-taped.Promising review:
"Great product that saved my son a trip to the ER!
Funny story, when I installed these to cover my fire place brink corners I did so only to stop the nagging of my wife. BUT not 10 minutes after finishing the install did my son come up to the fire place and trip falling head first into the foam covered brick corner... THANK GOD I finally listened to my wife! Instead of a trip to the emergency room he just bounced off of the foam and went about his business unharmed!
" —Chris Y.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
A game-changing medicine dispenser that doubles as a pacifier
Promising review:
"This thing is worth its weight in gold! A must have in my opinion because it makes life so much easier.
We use it with gripe water or Tylenol around her immunizations. We bought it because she would cough and sputter because she wouldn't swallow well when given it in the cheek even in tiny amounts. It makes it a much faster process because all she has to do it suck like using a normal bottle or paci and she has never turned away because of taste either. It also happens to soothe like a regular paci afterward. Great buy." —Sullivan
Get it from Amazon for $11.04.
And a travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray that'll work fast to treat ouchies
Promising review:
"This is the perfect travel item to throw in my diaper bag. With a rambunctious toddler, I can always use some Neosporin on the go!" —Kelsey Marciano
Get it from Amazon for $4.97+ (available in three sizes).
A pack of Munchkin Arm & Hammer Pacifier Wipes to keep their binky clean
Promising review:
"If you have a baby, you know they can get into everything and anything. Keeping the baby and everything your baby uses CLEAN feels impossible. Plus a lot of options for cleaning out there make you concerned to clean your toy/pacifier/bottle/etc. and give it back to your baby. These wipes are 100% food safe. You can wipe off your pacifier or toy or bottle or so on, and as soon as it dries (about three seconds) you are good to give it back to your baby
and know that you are giving them something clean you WOULD put in your mouth. Have bought these since our baby was born in January 2019, and will continue to do so. The 36-packs are perfect for diaper bag and on the go! A must-have."—Matt
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $3.49.
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer to make DIY Smuckers Uncrustables
Promising review:
"These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them.
I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak
Get it from Amazon for $19.96.
A pack of brightly colored stacking cups that your kid will play with for hours
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.Promising review:
"I got these when my son was 7 months, and he is 11.5 months now. He immediately liked them and has not gotten tired of them yet. He hasn't learned to stack them, but he loves to push them over after I stack them, and he also puts them into each other. Once he's older he can stack them, and we can use them to learn colors and numbers. It's wild that a $4 'toy' that is so simple can be such a great all-purpose item for a baby that grows with them over time, all while being unbreakable and educational. This is a MUST-HAVE toy that every baby should have in their toy collection
." —IShop2Much
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $4.99.
A pack of motion-activated toilet night-lights for making those middle-of-the-night toilet runs less messy
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. Especially because with a husband and a son, they tend to sprinkle on the toilet seat in the middle of the night. With the color set to any bright color (like white, yellow, green, or blue) it illuminates every single sprinkle on the seat! You will no longer have a bottom wet with pee in the middle of the night! When I purchased this I bought a case of AAA batteries thinking I would have to change them often (with six people in the house they get used often). However I have not had to change the batteries once in a few months! Also the sensor is super sensitive so it turns on as you come through the door, or even a little before. Just a great product all around. Definitely recommend for households with children, you won't have to leave your bathroom light in all night anymore either! #MomWin
." —Angela
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $10.89.
A car vent dip clip for eating on the go
Promising review:
"Where have these been all my life?!?! These are the BEST! Idk how many times me or my kids have dropped sauces while in the car
and had a mess to clean up. These take all that hassle away. I gave one to my daughter and her friend asked her 'where does your mom find all the cool stuff'" —may
Promising review:
"These work so well! No more cringing when I give my kids ketchup in the car!
The removable cup that comes with it perfectly holds ketchup from the squeeze packets and with or without the removable cup, it perfectly holds condiment cups from fast food! I'm getting more to gift to my family! They all comment about how awesome they are when they ride in my car!" —MammaOfTew
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in four colors and also available as a four-pack and six-pack).
An inexpensive portable white noise machine that'll drown out noises
Promising review:
"We use it at night, during the day at home, and even on the go. With our first baby we had white noise on our phones, this just makes our lives so much easier.
We just leave it next to the baby with timer, and she sleeps for a few hours" —Tatiana FigueiredoPromising review:
"This product has been a lifesaver! Our child LOVES the sound of rain/whitenoise and this has calmed her down in the carseat sooooo much. She dislikes the carseat and the portable machine has made our lives easier.
We used it about everyday for a month before the batteries finally died. Worth the money 100%." —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
Sturdy and stretchy toy hammocks to keep toys off the floor
Promising review:
"Easy go install and stores a TON of stuffed animals! Not to mention, it’s cute playroom wall decor! LOL" —PrattKingBall Family
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.47 (available in three colors).
A 2-in-1 silicone feeder pacifier set for soothing achy gums and introducing new foods
Reviewer's say these silicone feeders are *waaay* easier to clean than the mesh ones because all the pieces come apart so there's no food residue left behind. The set contains two feeders, two large silicone teats, two medium silicone teats, and two small silicone teats.Promising review:
"This is amazing!! I am such a germ freak, so the mesh ones were not going to fly with me. The fact that this entire thing comes apart to sterilize is wonderful. Then add the different head sizes for it is great for those just starting foods. My little one has two teeth and absolutely loves this thing. We use frozen cut-up fruit and veggies and he goes nuts. Keeps him occupied for hours!! Definitely recommend.
😀" —Danielle Fox
Get a set from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two color combos).
A Haakaa manual silicone breast pump for pumping on the go
Promising review:
"I wish I bought this for my first child.
About one week after delivery I started using the Haakaa while nursing to catch the let down. After baby feeds on one side, I use the pump to make sure I have completely emptied and have saved so much milk. Picture (above) shows three weeks of collection, which is about a gallon-size bag filled with frozen milk each week! I am not pumping between nursing, this is really just what I am catching with nursing. I really struggled with milk production on my first (probably started running too soon) but I am amazed at how much I have already stored up by using the Haakaa. I love this product.
I already bought two more to always have one available when I am nursing." —L A R Amico
Get it from Amazon for $12.94.
And a set of breast milk storage bags to store breast milk compactly
Just run these bags under warm water to thaw out the milk. Lay them flat to store in the freezer, and make sure to squeeze the air out of the bag before sealing shut. Promising review:
"These are great! I love that they’re double sealed so your milk doesn’t leak through, and the write-on tab makes it easy to sort as I freeze my milk. They store flat
, so you can store and sort them easily into gallon zip lock bags. I originally got these in a registry box, and loved them. They’re the best ones I’ve gotten to try, so I ordered this whole box! They’re separated into four bags of 25, so if I don’t manage to use all of them I can donate to someone who can use them!" —Mom24Monsters
Get a set of 100 on Amazon for $13.88.