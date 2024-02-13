43 Products With Before And Afters So Scary You Can Show Them Around A Campfire

Popular items from this list:
A mouthguard and retainer cleaner that will demolish odor-causing bacteria, discoloration and plaque
You can use these tablets on your Invisalign, night guards, retainers, dentures and more.
"I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner.
I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have.
" — Lisa R.
A pumice cleaning stone so you can power through years of rust, lime and calcium buildup
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
"Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it
. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new.
" — Debra L.
A ChomChom pet hair remover for those who love their fur babies but not the horrific hair problem
: "I have three indoor cats, two of them seniors and they have really started shedding terribly.
I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. Normally, I time my pet hair removal sessions to right before I shower because I am dripping sweat after half an hour of grueling work. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than five minutes and I didn't even break a sweat
. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" — A.W.
A handy Wet & Forget cleaner to help get your nightmare of a shower sparkling clean and mildew-free
Each bottle lasts for 12 weeks' worth of treatments.
"I debated getting this and read so many reviews. I bit the bullet and bought it. No regrets! Absolutely love it. Let it sit for hours, and it wiped away with so much ease.
I didn’t have to scrub anything. 10/10." — Stephanie Mueller
K-Cup cleaning pods to face the mysterious buildup brewing inside your coffee maker
"OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." — Mads0421
An ear treatment that'll eliminate the gunk that's been causing irritation and inflammation for your pet
"Saved a ton of money for vet bills. This stuff works fantastic and my cat actually doesn't mind getting the drops.
I followed the instructions and they did exactly as they said. After reading the reviews, I was sort of convinced but now I won't get anything else. Totally worth the money.
" — Debbie M
"I bought this to help my dog’s ears and it’s the best on the market.
Within days, her ears started clearing up and she stopped scratching her ears and shaking her head. Awesome product, well worth the money.
" — handheld
A hard-water stain remover for getting rid of those ghastly stains in your shower
This helps eliminate hard water stains, rust and limescale from many surfaces, including shower doors, shower stalls, shower glass, windshields, windows, glass, barbecues, chrome, tile, toilets, granite, steel, fiberglass, pools, bathtubs, sinks, granite, marble, chrome, boats, autos, brass, stone, metals, porcelain, brass, aluminum, stainless steel, hard vinyl and more!
"The difference was INSTANT and amazing!
Also, this is a large bottle. I’m so thrilled with this product. I wish I’d taken before and after pictures, but I was embarrassed. My only regret is that I didn’t find this product years ago!
" — Julie G.
A leave-on teeth-whitening kit if you need a fast and easy way to perfect your pearly whites
Awesome product! I’ve tried almost every whitening tool/trick and nothing worked like this
. Very easy to apply and it has a minty taste. I did only my top teeth just to try it out to see the difference and wow! In three days (using four times a day) I noticed a HUGE difference
. I’m amazed and will be using it on my bottom teeth. I honestly can’t believe how fast and well it worked. 10/10 product." — Adrianna Panek
Or a "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen for instant results that'll make you a believer
"I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying, I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." — Sheri Blanchard
A mold and mildew remover to resolve one of the most annoying issues you'll ever deal with
"This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge
. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." — Rochelle
A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo because you need to wash away those impurities
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and paraben-free.
"I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I'd never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint shampoo scent but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. It got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning.
One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz it out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender
, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" — Ryan Brooks
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that'll give your machine a super thorough cleaning
"I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous
. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" — Jenny
A hydrating intense-therapy balm if your lips need some sweet relief
Promising review:
"I have suffered with chronic dry cracking lips for over 20 yrs. I have tried everything on the market and nothing has worked.
Sometimes I would have to apply balm every hour to find some relief. This product has cured my dry lips after two days of use!!!
I have been using this balm for two weeks now. I apply 2–3 times per day." — JSal
A professional-strength grout cleaner so shockingly good at its job, you'll only wish you'd found it sooner
Promising review:
"I have a white tile floor and I was pretty sure the grout was white also, but it was hard to tell since it was so dirty. I had tried many different methods to clean the grout, with limited or no success, so I gave this product a whirl, and was very pleased with the results.
Essentially, you squeeze the bottle, aiming for the grout lines, but in reality, it's a little hard to control, but eventually finds its way to the recessed grout lines, and then let it sit. I let mine sit for 10 minutes. You then need to use a scrub brush to 'agitate' the solution, and it lifted up an amazing amount of grime. You have to wipe up the dirty solution, which sometimes gets into the grout again, so a second application may be needed depending on how dirty your grout is. I have a 6'x6' tiled area on my bathroom floor, so it's a small area, and ended up using about half of the bottle, so this is fairly expensive, but in my opinion, it's well worth the expense because it's the only thing that's worked.
" — Joseph Canas
A bottle of Bio-Oil with endless benefits such as evening skin tone, fading stretch marks and reducing the appearance of acne scars
Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun, so don't forget your sunscreen!Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde can vouch for this stuff:
"I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend applying it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think."Promising review:
"I used this for the first time last night on some recent acne scars, and I'm in utter shock. They look like they've been healing for weeks.... this stuff must be made of pixie dust or something. It's way too good to be true.
From now on, I will be putting this all over my skin before bed every night! I don't even care if it means washing my sheets more often — SO WORTH IT!" — Julia Richardson
A beloved Folex carpet cleaner for messes that seem utterly hopeless
"I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt and wine stains removed
, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" — empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well!
They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets.
Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" — JRreview
Magic Erasers because everyone could use a little magic when cleaning around the house
: "First-time homeowner. We expected to do deep cleaning BUT THIS is just a small fraction of how filthy the cabinets were! I will forever live and advocate in favor of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser! Along with lots and lots of wood cleaner!" — Amazon customer
"A gentleman who saw the paint on my van recommended this. And Holy cow it actually removed the paint off my van.
I was skeptical at first because I tried other things and it didn't work. But only with one magic eraser it came out! Simple instructions just wetting it, squeezing it, and scrubbing the area. I'm super happy and it looks like nothing ever happened! Totally with the money!" — Keiry
A nail repair pen so you can wear sandals without worrying about that one odd-looking toenail
Promising review:
"I definitely recommend this product, it worked for me from the first application. I can definitely see my nail growing and looking healthier.
I applied it twice a day for the first three weeks, I cut and filed my nail once a week after I showered and applied the product." — Claudia
A tub of The Pink Stuff to purge your home of stains with THE holy-grail cleaning paste
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says
: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had
been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath
. While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to dazzle, I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is
white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"Promising review:
"What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again.
This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." — Happy customer
An oddly satisfying foot file that'll repair dry, cracked feet without a trip to the nail salon
Promising review:
"I was BLOWN AWAY by this product! I have dealt with calloused, cracked heels for as long as I can remember. Some things have worked better than others in the past, but I’ve been in a rut of bad feet for the past several months. The foot rasp/file/scraper that I had was not even coming close to doing the job, and it is a similar style to this one, so I wasn’t getting my hopes up for this one. Based on the reviews and before/after pics, I had to give it a shot though! I gave it a go before getting in the shower and was just so impressed with how easy to use it was and how incredibly it worked.
It took less than 15 minutes between both feet and VERY LITTLE pressure/effort was required. This $11 product gave me better results than most professional pedicures I’ve had!
"— Halk
An enzymatic dog toothpaste for taking care of your pup's oral hygiene
This no-rinse, non-foaming toothpaste comes in two yummy flavors that dogs will love (peanut butter or poultry!). For best results, it's recommended to brush their teeth at least 2–3 times per week.
"The dogs love this stuff. The picture attached is only after two weeks of use (brushing two times a day). The dogs love the flavor and actually think of tooth brushing as a treat now.
I also put it in a chew toy for them to chew on to help brush their own teeth. We used children tooth brushes at first to help her gums adjust and now use an actual dog toothbrush." — Paisley
A storage lid organizer to prevent that feeling of impending doom when you open a cabinet
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!YouCopia
is a woman-owned small biz that makes home and kitchen storage solutions.Promising review:
"I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard.
Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." — Laura
A stainless-steel tongue scraper so you can conquer rough breath and leave your mouth with that fresh clean feeling
Promising review:
"This product works!! High-quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And, it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!!
Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy and my throat feels better.
Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to postnasal drip there's nothing else that got rid of it. It's easy to hold, and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." — Saffire Dragon
Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray because sometimes cats need help with their coats!
Promising review:
"I spray this on my cats' brushes and they both love it. It really picks up the dander from my one cat and helps a lot with any hotspots he has. There's marked improvement in both of their coats, definitely worth the purchase.
I’m glad I bought two bottles." — doink
A pack of Bottle Bright tablets that'll address all the nastiness living at the bottom of your mugs or bottles
Simply fill your dirty mug with water, add a tablet, let it fizz for 15–30 minutes, and then give it a thorough rinsing before drinking from it!
"Got these to clean an old water bladder I had neglected. Left it to soak overnight and it’s as good as new! Smells and tastes clean.
Then I used the tabs on some water bottles, and it worked great on those too. In the past, I’ve tried to use all sorts of household stuff to clean water bottles. Finally, I caved and bought Bottle Bright, and I don’t regret it.
Will buy more when needed." — Nate
A grout paint pen if you're tired of buying multiple throw rugs to hide your filthy grout
Promising review:
"I love this stuff! It takes the hard work of scrubbing and bleaching your grout away and lets you spend your day doing more enjoyable things.
Who wants to spend hours trying to restore their grout to that pristine white that it once was? This will help to achieve that look without any of the elbow grease or the sweat or the toxic fumes. Just draw it in the crack and walk away!! Wow! Like new!!"
— Jay Williams
Some wart-removing pads for getting rid of warts the easy way
Promising review:
"I had a wart on my finger that I had been trying to get rid of for a while. I used all different kinds of freezing medicines and wart removers and ended up with this as a last resort before going to a doctor. These had my wart come off my finger within a week — no pain, literally just came off when I decided to change my bandaid
. Amazing!!" — K Pic
A portable Bissell Little Green machine to defeat all the tough stains that kids, pets and guests leave behind
The Bissell Little Green machine offers strong spray and suction to remove tough pet stains with ease. It has a 48-ounce tank that allows you to do plenty of cleaning before a refill is needed. It comes with a three-inch tough stain tool, a self-cleaning hose tool and a trial-size of Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
.Promising review:
"Two months ago we got a 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made cleanup of everything so much simpler
and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour
." — Kindle customer
An acne patch when you're looking for a way to draw the gunk out of angry pimples without touching your face
These hydrocolloid patches contain tea tree oil and calendula oil to gently but effectively heal pimples faster!
"These did exactly what they said they would.
I had a rather large acne area breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared!
I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." — Heather E Tapp
A cable organizer box so you can finally conceal all those ugly wires dangling from behind your desk
And grab that sleek cable sleeve
(aka a wire cover) while you're at it!Promising reviews:
"I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic!
I highly recommend this product." — Lauryn
"Seriously where has this been all my life???
Highly recommend. Excellent cord management soulmate (I meant to type solution and it autocorrected to soulmate, however I think that’s accurate LOL.) Just get it. Won’t regret." — April Olsen
A hairbrush cleaning tool that'll actually pull out the hair and product buildup that has accumulated in your brush
The reviewer above got such amazing results by using this tool along with soaking their brush in a Dawn-and-diluted-vinegar solution!
"When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything.
It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." — HeartsofHavoc
A cuticle oil for restoring dull nails ASAP
Promising review:
"This product is amazing.
I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing!
I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub so you can achieve smooth, healthy skin without any dry patches or bumps ruining your day
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa
A jetted tub cleaner because no one wants to bathe in a tub with filthy jets
It takes just 15 minutes to clean. Run the water, pour it in and fire up the jets!Oh Yuk
is a family-owned small business based in Minnesota that specializes in chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs. Promising review:
"We bought a house with a jetted tub in December. Despite several DIY cleaners, the jets still had a funky smell. Bought this product after seeing it on YouTube, and do not regret my purchase! The amount of 'yuck' that came out of the system was 'ewwww'!
Bonus is my entire bedroom suite smelled clean after using!" — Meganb
An antifungal tea tree balm that can treat just about any persistent skin condition you've been battling
Promising review:
"I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely!
As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment.
" — anengstrom
A drill brush kit if you need more than a bit of elbow grease to accomplish your most dreaded cleaning tasks
Check out this TikTok of the drill brush kit
in action. Keep in mind thedrill is NOT included. This is a set of three brushes that attach to your existing drill. If you need one, check out this drill
.Drill Brush
is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.Promising review:
"I have a white shower and soap scum is so visible! It was hard to clean it off until I saw this product on TikTok.
I bought it and used it right after receiving it. I sprayed my shower with cleaner and was done in 10 minutes. 10/10" — Asha Dunn
A stain and odor eliminator so you'll be ready to handle any accidents as soon as they happen!
This stain- and odor-eliminator spray uses a chlorine-free and color-safe formula that is safe to use around pets and
children. The natural enzymes in this product are activated on contact, which allows it to feed on ammonia crystals and organic matter until they're completely eliminated.Rocco & Roxie
is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories and toys.Promising review
: "I don’t leave reviews, EVER! BUT this product is hands down worth every penny. I’m amazed, it’s magic.
The dog urine smell from our kitchen tile grout was driving me [wild], to the point I was convincing my husband to buy me new flooring. I thought I would try this before dropping thousands on that idea. I’m glad I did! This stuff smells so damn good and the next day, I didn’t smell any urine anymore.
Super thankful for this product, it’s my new go-to!" — Amazon customer
A Waterpik flosser for lifting plaque and food particles from those areas that are too hard to reach with a toothbrush
This water flosser has 10 settings for a custom clean, a massage mode for gum stimulation and a built-in timer to help you track flossing time. It comes with seven rotating tips and has a removable reservoir that holds up to 22 ounces of water, which allows for 90 seconds of use without any refilling required.
"This Waterpik does an outstanding job, and I can see the difference in my teeth and gums after a few days' use
. It is good for cleaning between the teeth where the toothbrush misses. If you get this, follow the directions. Money well spent.
" — Roy
FryAway's cooking oil solidifier that'll help you dispose of leftover cooking grease
FryAway
is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.Promising review:
" I used to HATE cooking with oil because I never knew what to do with it when I was finished. Not anymore! This stuff works amazingly well, is easy to use, and allows me to trash oil without a big mess!
It just takes a little scoop and a short amount of time for it to set into a gel, and then it all scoops out of the pan so easily! I’m just sad I didn’t find this product sooner!
" — TheBjamin
A Briogeo exfoliating shampoo to help remove itchy flakes and buildup, stat
Briogeo
is a Black woman-founded business known for its haircare products, which are free from SLS/SLES sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, synthetic color and DEA. If you're looking for nourishing shampoo, conditioners and curl-friendly treatments, you'll find so many goods that'll be a big help for hair styling.Promising reviews:
"I have had dry scalp issues for years. This cleared it up in three to four washes when using the complete set
. Couldn't recommend more!" — Lauren C.
"I get really bad dry patches on certain areas of my scalp. I’ve tried all sorts of products for years and nothing has made a dent until I started adding Briogeo Scalp Revival products to my routine. Specifically, this scrub has done wonders and practically eliminated the problem even in this much drier winter weather.
I can’t go many days without washing my hair and I use this product about once, sometimes twice, a week." — Jennifer T.
A microwave cleaner so you can get all that nasty gunk out
Promising review:
"I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran this one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. I highly recommend using it (more often than once every six months) for a super fast, super clean microwave!" — Kelsey
A bottle of wood polish and conditioner
Promising review:
"I have no regrets with this. I have a bunch of antique wood furniture. I have three particular tables that really need some love, especially in the wintertime and, up until this point, I was using some oil stuff that worked. For a minute. So I saw this and was like, I guess it seems legit. Over the weekend, I went after those tables with this stuff, and so far it's outlasted my oil by a long shot. I didn't do any special prep of the tables and just kind of went for it. I didn't glove up, so I did get messy. And if you're a train wreck like me; you'll want to wear old clothes while doing this, but I was happy that I could get this off my hands with just some normal hand soap. I let it sit and soak up for the advised time and came back through and buffed it. The pieces have never looked so good since I've had them.
" — Kid
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
An all-natural scouring paste for cleaning basically any dirty surface in your home
Humble Suds
is a small business based in Evergreen, Colorado, and run by moms Holli and Jennifer.BuzzFeed Shopping writer Danielle Healy swears by this stuff. In her own words:
"I recently moved into a new apartment, so lately I've been cleaning A LOT. Shortly after moving in, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick
layer of grime. After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success), we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver.
If it can handle that grossness, it's going to have no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"Promising review
: "Buyer beware: don’t buy just one!! Learn from my mistake, and buy at least two jars because this stuff is INCREDIBLE. I used it on my textured shower floor. It was EASIER to clean and required less scrubbing than any other product I’ve used
, including CLR. If you have black matte bathroom fixtures, this is the stuff you need. My shower and sink drains look brand new. My other favorite part about this scour paste, is the fact that I don’t need to use any paper towels. Just a wet rag to wipe it all down at the end.
I will be buying more jars for myself and to give to my friends because this stuff is absolutely amazing. You won’t regret it!" —littleashleyshortcak