ShoppingStylehomeWellness

43 So Good You'll Want To Use The Next-Day Shipping Option Amazon Finds

Once again, Amazon to the rescue for those of us with zero patience.
Amanda Davis
Two-piece set, Cinnamon Toast Crunch powder and clear book vase.
Amazon
Two-piece set, Cinnamon Toast Crunch powder and clear book vase.

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A luxe loungewear set you'll want to wear everyday
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "Surprisingly great quality! I went out on a TikTok whim with this set and was SO happy that I did! Very nice, thin yet heavy material...for now 10/10." — Alicia Tomasko

"I never write reviews on Amazon but had to for this set. It’s probably the best set/clothing item I’ve bought from Amazon. It is perfect... It is the perfect travel fit. Comfy but still looks put together... Will definitely be ordering other colors. Buy this for sure!" — Stephanie Saenz


$36.54 at Amazon
2
An acrylic book-shaped flower vase perfect for book worms
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "I’ve always been a big reader and when I saw this on #bookstagram I knew I had to have it. It’s so pretty and easy to use. I’m going to be ordering at LEAST one more to have in my office. It’s a great addition to anyone’s shelves." — Alyssa

"Beautiful and unique design. Doesn’t leak water. I am very happy with my purchase." — Fernando Perepechkin
$12.99 at Amazon
3
A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Check out a TikTok of the Cinnadust in action.

Promising review: "Ten out of ten, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" — ThatGuy


$3.44 at Amazon
4
A ginormous super soft chunky scarf that feels as soft as cashmere
Amazon
,
Amazon
Promising reviews: "I am in love with this scarf and it is so buttery soft. It’s good quality for the price and it will be so warm in the winter. It’s not too thin and gives the full scarf look. I am impressed." — Kenna

"This is a great scarf. I am very particular when it comes to fabric and feel and I can honestly say this scarf is worth the money. It's chunky and is true to the colors you see online. I ordered the brown and black check. I don’t expect much when ordering online but this was actually true to the description and it is unbelievably soft." — Purple
$9.99+ at Amazon
5
An initial pendant necklace reviewers say is long-lasting
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "I’ve had the necklace for two months now, wear it every day to sleep and in the shower, and it still looks like new. No color changing, no tangling, and definitely worth the money. I paired it with two other necklaces and it complements every outfit. Would buy again." — Dasia Johnson
$12.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A ceramic cone mug because it's basically a functional piece of art
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower loves these cups!: "I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that are also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart! These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts!"

Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" — G. M. Kraus
$15.99+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A versatile oversized sweater vest
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " — Shelly Kuntz
$31.99 at Amazon
8
A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to fill a room
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" — Amazon customer
$19.98+ at Amazon
9
A versatile velvet storage ottoman featuring a removable top
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more. The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. Has the ability to hold things in the storage and looks amazing. This is a must-buy. If you are wondering if you should buy this item, buy it buy it. If I need more foot stools I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." — Jennifer fry

"This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." — Andrea
$43.99 at Amazon
10
A large versatile scarf sure to be the most used item in your closet
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "I love this product! I purchased to fashion into a top for various occasions. The scarf is higher quality than I anticipated. Fabric feels the same in thickness as an Hermès...Will definitely be purchasing in different patterns!" — ACP1997

"I actually get compliments on this all the time. I just bought it as a cheap little way to accent my black purse and people are shocked when I say it's just a $7 scarf off Amazon. The print looks great and it's really soft!" — Katie Payne
$6.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A quilted versatile crossbody bag that can be worn two ways
This bag has four components you can mix and match: the bag itself, a smaller quilted pouch, a fabric strap, and a chain strap.

Promising review: "The bag came just as pictured! It also comes with a dust bag (huge plus for storing). I love that the chain, coin bag, and shoulder strap are all removable. This bag is really chic and classy for on-the-go errands while looking effortlessly fashionable. It’s nice that there are no logos on it too, so that it has a clean look overall. I love this bag so much, definitely worth purchasing!" — Samantha Vo
$31.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
An eight-piece set of measuring cups with wood handles
Promising review: "Set is of great quality. Packaged well and looks and feels high-end. The black and wood matches my aesthetic beautifully!" — Amazon customer
$22.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A rattan plant stand so your plant collection isn't full of the same ole boring pots
This was another impulse purchase of my own doing and it was so worth it! I got the medium size for myself and it's tall, durable, and fills up an empty corner very very nicely. The plant holder is really well made and holds my humongous Birds of Paradise without a budge, so it's definitely worth the price.

Kouboo is a family-owned small biz that produces unique home decor items, all made from natural materials sourced around the world.

Promising review: "I absolutely ADORE this plant stand! It is unbelievably gorgeous, the perfect size, wonderfully sturdy and stable (level feet to the floor) and is solidly built. Color is true to advertised photos. Arrived in excellent condition (was very securely packaged). While I found it a bit pricey, it absolutely delivers in style, function, and quality. Desperately wanting a second one!!!" — N.M.
$69.50 at Amazon
14
OR a hanging disco ball planter to keep the plant party going
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "So pretty!... This little planter came with a plastic insert to help with drainage and all the little mirrors were firmly attached and it's beautiful! Also came with a choice of a metal chain or macrame yarn hanger." — Danielle
$27.97 at Amazon
15
A zigzag martini glass set that looks like something you scored at a flea market
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "Omg I love these martini glasses!! Really elevates your bar cart and adds a fun and modern feel!! The price is so good and the quality is amazing." — Elizabeth

"Was thrilled with the quality of these glasses given the price point. They look great and seem sturdy. They have a nice weight to them as well - I would recommend!" — Natalie Alshouse
$24.99 at Amazon
16
A grassland, knitted jumper that'll have everyone mooing and aahing
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
One reviewer said, "Moo-ve over sweater competition!" and I felt it was an obligation to share that with the world.

Promising review: "Basically perfect. The sweater's design is beautiful, and the materials are very soft and thick, definitely has some weight to it folded up, and it makes it feel very nice and high quality. It can get fuzzy but fortunately doesn’t fall off and get everywhere, so it looks great. Keeps you pretty warm and [very] comfortable, and it’s a bit oversized which is great!" — Erik
$45.99+ at Amazon
17
A top-rated Baroque mirror truly fit for royalty
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" — Celeste C
$114.99+ at Amazon
18
A set of velvet color block pillow covers
Amazon
,
Amazon
Promising review: "These are gorgeous, soft, and well made. I chose the orange and teal combination. Perfect! No loose strings at all, which is rare in itself when you order textiles. I want to get some more. Just luscious!... They are a different color on the other side which add more interesting contrast. I definitely recommend these. They can work in a casual or more formal setting. The colors are unique as well. I suggest getting inserts the same size if you want a soft pillow, and size up the insert if you want a firmer, puffier look." — A. Jerry
$32.50 at Amazon
19
A TikTok Bluetooth remote control for easy scrolling!
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
Promising reviews: "Cute, compact, and convenient. I use it with TikTok and Kindle App. I knit at the same time as watching TikTok vids or reading so this is an amazing little gadget. It also wouldn't take up much room in a purse so I can travel with it." — annaangela

"Super compact and works great! Setting it up was easy and it fits snugly in my book bag without taking up a lot of room. It’s great for laying in bed while having my tablet set up and scrolling without removing my arms from my blanket." — Kindle customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
20
A comfy wide-leg jumpsuit you can dress up or down
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "Super cute and cozy! I usually struggle with dresses and jumpers being too long but it fit perfectly! And you gotta love the pockets! Sleeves stayed up with all my movement and didn’t shrink or wrinkle when washed." — Amazon customer
$38.92 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A six-piece set of handcrafted ceramic dinner plates
Promising review: "Best of the best!!! We hosted a large multi course dinner party and bought these plates for it. These plates are so perfect for everything!!!! I’m so so so in love with them!" — Mark Ravanilla
$49.95 at Amazon
22
A unique glass vase to hold your flowers
Amazon
,
Amazon
Promising review: "This is a real find, the quality is great, very sturdy. It's such a unique design and can be used in many different ways. I love laying a bouquet of flowers with the stalks at the small end and the flowers at the big end. It looks beautiful." — Melinda M. Sandor
$24.99 at Amazon
23
A fur bucket that comes in tons of prints and colors
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "Not only is it warm for the winter season but sooooo warm and FASHIONABLE!! I have been wearing this hat everywhere!! It’s a bit big but honestly that just makes it more cozy. I love it!!" — Grace Beardsley

"Very cute and cozy, fits over my curly hair nicely." — Naomi Boye
$16.99 at Amazon
24
A stylish midi tank dress perfect for those with a minimalist closet
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about buying a bodycon dress from an unknown... but am soooo glad I did. The fit is amazing. I can dress it up or down (think New Years Eve, or a beach party). It is really that cool and versatile... This is an all season, all event dress... This dress will work for a variety of body shapes. Cons: Sorry, can't think of any." — Susan R.
$49.90 at Amazon
25
Amazon
An ultra-soft nonslip bathroom rug that's washable, durable and just plain cute
Promising review: "My kids raved about this bath mat the moment we put it on the floor. It is incredibly soft and doesn't slip around on the ground. It is a beautiful pattern and for great with our style choice. The mat is a wonderful size and didn't bubble up from being folded in the packaging. It absorbed water nicely and dried out well." — MamaVH
$15.99 at Amazon
26
A bottle of Drop It, a wine sulfate and tannin remover
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds and you're good to go.

Promising reviews: "I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok...and I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning ( one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning." — Theresa B.

"YOU NEED THIS STUFF! This stuff is almost unreal. It’s a tiny bottle of mercy drops sent down from God him/herself. I had sworn off alcohol the past couple of months because it made me feel terrible the next day. You know the deal...tired, throbbing head, bloated feeling, congestion, the hangover works. I was skeptical about this product but figured I’d try it based on the reviews. I’m so glad I did because this will now be a staple in my life.

For reference, my boyfriend and I split a bottle of Malbec wine (14.2% ABV), put the recommended amount of drops into the bottle, and swirled it around. Typically we both would have woken up with nasty hangover symptoms but we oddly woke up feeling refreshed. I did not drink a lot of water with my wine so as to offset the potential hangover, so I know it was all on this little bottle of heaven... It’s flavorless so you don’t notice it’s addition whatsoever. Excellent product." — Amazon customer
$13.99 at Amazon
27
Durable matte hair clips that are secure and hold all types of hair
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Amazon customer
$8.99 at Amazon
28
Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
Wonderskin is a small business that specializes in makeup and skincare products.

Promising reviews: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" — PM

"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12 hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." — Brandy
$22 at Amazon
29
A set of twisted candles that come in just about every color of the rainbow
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "Each candle arrived perfectly. Candles burned cleanly. Color was accurate. Guests thought the spiral design was unique and fun." — Mistie the Dog
$15.99 at Amazon
30
A leak-proof Simple Modern tumbler, the insulated tumbler you keep seeing all over TikTok
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "I’m a pretty unaware about things…like when I have a cup in my arms and I bend over to pick things up. The Stanley brand isn’t a good fit for me because my drink will end up everywhere. Saw a TikTok of [someone] turning this cup upside down with minimal spillage. Tried it at home and sure enough, 40 oz of water in this cup turned completely upside down will result in a very small trickle out of the straw thanks to the rubber seal that holds the straw in place. Also: Keeps drinks ice cold. Took her to Vegas in 117 degree heat and she kept my water icy! Dishwasher Safe Cute! Love the light leopard print. -Fits in your normal cup holders -PRICE." — Nicole
$29.99 at Amazon
31
And if you've already got a Stanley Cup, an attachable tumbler snack bowl
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action.

Promising review: "It holds the right amount of snacks and fits great on my tumbler. Perfect for grapes, baby carrots and dip, small pretzels, etc. It seems very durable also. Nothing to assemble and slips right on." — Todd
$12.79 at Amazon
32
A pair of puffy kitten heels you can confidently step out in
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. The white color is crisp and clean, and they look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes!" — Mo
$89 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A cool desktop jewelry organizer that's cactus-shaped
Promising reviews: "It is perfect!! The right size, cute, sturdy, and fits everything I wanted. Love it!!" — Kat R.
$19.99 at Amazon
34
The famous Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush
Alleyoop
,
Alleyoop
See it in action on TikTok here.

Alleoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have several functions!

Promising review: "This is a great brush for travel. It cuts down on the amount of brushes you might need to bring on a trip. You could probably get along with only this brush. It is very versatile. I bought the one with the sponge. Looks great,...is very useful, and lightens the beauty bag load." — KMC

"I am so glad I impulse-bought this brush! It’s an all-in-one, the blender and brush are great and the inner tools work well too. I think I cut my makeup time down just having all the tools in one and not searching for brushes." — Kimberly J. Donnelly
$28 at Amazon
35
A ridiculously plush blanket
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
$23.19 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A pack of super fun iridescent shelves
Promising review: "Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." — Suzan Simon
$29.99 at Amazon
37
A pair of hypoallergenic hoop earrings
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "This is probably the fourth piece of Pavoi jewelry I’ve purchased now, and it will definitely not be the last. I continue to be extremely happy with their products. These are such a great size, the width of the hoop is really nice and substantial. Overall the quality is great, they honestly look like they are gold rather than gold plated, and have a nice weight to them (they don’t feel flimsy). They also are very elegant looking, and can definitely be worn for more dressy occasions as well as casually. It’s so pleasantly surprising each time to see the quality is so great given the price point is so affordable. These are fun, and a perfect addition to my jewelry collection just in time for summer!" — Leslie R.
$13.95 at Amazon
38
A crystal carafe that comes with a matching tumbler glass
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "Want to feel classy AND have water at your bedside at all times: this is it. It’s gorgeous and functional." — Thuneman
$16.99 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A pack of Gameboy wall decals as easy as peel, stick and stare in awe
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because I knew my boyfriend would laugh and appreciate the heck out of it...My boyfriend plays video games and has a fair share of Cowboy Bebop figurines, so when I saw it I knew he'd get a kick out of it. 11/10 would buy again just for another chance to see his reaction. And honestly it looks great [and] transformed a boring white fridge we paid no mind to, to a clever and cute conversation piece that ~also~ serves a function." — Olivia
$18.26 at Amazon
40
A rose-shaped ice mold that'll make any beverage a floral dream
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!

Check it out on TikTok here.

Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" — Siri US
$4.49 at Amazon
41
A pack of mesh socks for an adorably elegant finishing touch
Amazon
,
Amazon
,
Amazon
Promising review: "These socks are so cute! They arrive well packaged in a resealable pouch. They are adorable with T-strap shoes and can be scrunched around the ankle. The single seam can be worn toward the inside or on the outside. I highly recommend them!" — Tara B.
$11.99+ at Amazon
42
Cute handmade hanging baskets
Amazon
,
Amazon
Snug Life is a Nevada-based small business that designs and handcrafts macrame home decor! Everything from placemats, shower curtains, hanging shelves, and more.

Promising review: "I love this produce basket! It’s natural, sturdy, well-made, and gives my kitchen a little more character. Fits lots of large onions and tomatoes on the bottom tier, a couple of bags of small potatoes in the second one, and eventually a little potted vine will go in the top. Use a toggle bolt to hang. The baskets are stretchy, too, due to the weave, so you can pack them full!" — Kelly Pate White
$29.99 at Amazon
43
A Bluetooth typewriter keyboard with a holding slot for your iPad or tablet!
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "This little keyboard is awesome! Just like typing on a retro typewriter. I love the feel of the keys. Super easy to pair up with my phone and iPad. Highly recommend this!" — Michele Sanises

"Definitely worth the purchase. My favorite quality is that it holds my phone up too!! The keys stick up higher than a normal keyboard and it took some getting used to, but I love it. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it and it makes that satisfying clicky sound when you use it. it’s super easy to connect and it is compatible with a Mac, which can be a pain if you know anything about Macs lol. buy it!" — Abby Victoria
$51.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING