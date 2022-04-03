43 TikTok-Famous Products So Useful, They're For Sure Worth The Hype

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower
Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —ZGet it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
A watermelon cutter making fruit cutting a breeze
Promising review:
"Thanks, TikTok! It works!" —Tanesha
"This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than 5 minutes.
It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small left over, hard to reach places." —Andrea DraineGet it from Amazon for $12.37.
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A jewelry cleaning brush to keep your diamonds shining
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —HeatherGet it from Amazon for $7.50.And check out one BuzzFeed Shopping Editor's full review of the Diamond Dazzle Stik here.
A toothbrush holder and dispenser to clean up your counter
This includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.Promising review:
"I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us!
There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. I would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-tips, or flossers.
" —Sariyah JGet it from Amazon for $20.91+ (available in three colors).
A set of dermaplaning razors for eye brow shaping and hair removal
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows, and they're perfect." —Megan KopickoGet a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
A FURemover squeegee that works to remove pet *and* human hair from rugs
The broom is made with 100% natural rubber that attracts hair. It can be used on carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat. Being one with a dust and dander allergy, I have to vacuum often, but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works, and I was shocked at how well it does.
I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." —Theo AckermanGet it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in six styles).
A Marshmallow Whip Maker to froth up your favorite face cleanser
To use, add a pearl-sized drop of cleanser, fill the container with water to the dotted line, and pump into it's foam.Promising review:
"I bought this product after doing a bunch of reviews after seeing it all over my TikTok feed. This device takes your cleanser and turns it into a foamy product. Why would you want your cleanser to be foam? First, you will make your cleanser last WAY longer.
You add a little bit of cleanser and water, then pump it a few times. Instantly it’s foam. You will be using less product, which means you will save money. Another reason is that the product became concentrated and when you put on your face you get the whole product all over your entire face. Foam cleansers are preferred when cleansing because it’s more thorough when washing. It gets the whole surface area.
Third, it’s fun! You pump and you instantly have foam. I made a video on TikTok and it went viral! This product is so cute and fun plus it will help stretch your cleanser." —Aimee RouseauGet it from Amazon for $7.
A portable door lock, a must-have for anyone who travels alone
Promising review:
"My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it!
I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." —AnnaGet it from Amazon for $14.99.
A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatment to basically work magic on your acne.
Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok, so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. I will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner for cars, couches and more
Promising review:
"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used.
I even bought a second one!" —DavinaGet it from Amazon for $108.59.
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool to stop that annoying itching
Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —JoeGet it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
A rose gold electric lighter to light hard-to-reach wicks
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. I knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles, and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).And checkout one BuzzFeed editor's full review of the Leejie electric lighter here.
A hand-powered chopper making food prep easy
Promising review:
"This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups.
There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —ValjuliaGet it from Amazon for $18.39 (available in three colors).
An Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Towel to dry you locks fast
Promising review:
"I’m surprised by how well this actually works! I truly have coarse, un-tame-able hair that I must half air-dry and then blow-dry — it’s a science. But this towel really helps the texture of my hair and helps it dry more quickly. Now I can put the towel on when I get out of the shower, then be blow-drying in 15 minutes.
Cuts down 'handling' time when it comes to drying!" —KatieGet it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).And read one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's full review of the Aquis Hair Towel here!
A touchless stationary vacuum to suck up dirt after sweeping
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.Promising review:
"I saw it on Tiktok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $114 (available in six colors).
A set of bag sealers o ensure that those Chili & Lime Tortilla Chips from Trader Joe’s stay crunchy.
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed'. Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room.
My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." —Can7Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.80 (available in three colors and two single styles).
A set of scrubbing attachments to clean your whole bathroom
Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. GivensGet it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors).
A pancake batter dispenser to pour batter with no mess
Promising review:
"If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —BuchiiGet it from Amazon for $14.99.
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker to transform fruit into sorbet
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAYGet it from Amazon for $45.25 (available in five colors).
An exfoliating scrub mitt to remove excess dead skin
Promising review:
"I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing!
I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all.
However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized
." — KatGet it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a set of two).
A set of scrunchies designed with a useful pouch
Promising review:
"I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft, and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" —MichaelaGet a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two color combinations).
A rapid egg cooker to hard boil in minutes
Multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team love this little device and so others, as it has more than 8,800 5-star ratings
. Plus, it comes with a recipe book to help you come up with a few new ideas to try. Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —GinaGet it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in seven colors).And read one BuzzFeed writer's full review of the Dash rapid egg cooker.
A rolling desk bike to keep your legs moving as you work from home
Not only is the rolling desk bike compact, but it's also height adjustable to make it fit perfectly for you. The pedaling is also quiet, there's eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more.Promising review:
"I saw this in TikTok, and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before.
The table top part is a little loose, but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who looking to move more!!" —Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $399.99 (also available in five other styles).
A pack of AirPod cleaning putty made to remove earwax, dirt and dust
Promising review:
"OKAY. I bought this because I saw it on a TikTok. I was hesitant to buy it because I was afraid the putty would get stuck to and damage my AirPods, which were FILTHY (unfortunately). However, when I tried it out, it worked really well; you can put a decent amount of pressure, and it does not stick to the AirPods at all. It got a LOT of gunk out of the AirPods. I was so shocked.
But the best part was that after I used it, my AirPods' SOUND QUALITY was so good?!?!?!?!? It was great.
10/10 I'd recommend this 100%." —NJoshiGet a 12-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a 24- and 36-pack).
A continuous water mister, for days two and three after you wash your hair
Promising review:
"Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for some thing for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has a longer spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet.
All in all worth it especially for the price." —M. Zuniga Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five sizes).
Cleaning putty that may actually make cleaning fun
Promising review:
"I was thrilled with how well this cleaned my keyboard, as a cleaner, but as a last resort, today I tried it to unstick some keys on my keyboard that wouldn't unstick using normal "unsticking" tricks. It so very easily "unstuck" the stuck keys, just like magic.
Everyone should have this on hand. It picks up crumbs that drop into the keyboard and fall around the keys and works so easily. It's sort of like the putty we played with as kids. You really can't go wrong with this, and it's reusable. Just put it back into the jar and use it again. It couldn't be easier to use. I very highly recommend this gel. It makes cleaning fun." —DreamyOneGet it from Amazon for $6.88.
A facial applicator brush for no-mess face masks
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier.
I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" —CaterinaGet a 2-pack from Amazon for $4.39.
An acupressure mat and pillow set to naturally reduce muscle tension
Promising review:
"Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for 20 bucks I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure
. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8 to 10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." —Arlington InkGet it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two styles and 14 colors).
Portable soap paper sheets to keep your hands clean
Promising reviews:
"I put one in my car and one in my son's diaper bag. Saw these on TikTok and had to get them.
It’s horrible when you go somewhere and they have no soap so this is a lifesaver." —Kailyn Walsh
"Cute little containers that fit in your pocket. One piece lathers nicely. Great to have if traveling or just out and find yourself in a bathroom with no soap.
Also, great for campers." —NickiGet 200 sheets from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors and multiple size packs).
A leakproof, portable dog water bottle so your fur baby stays hydrated
Promising review
: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now I want to be sure she is well hydrated
. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water, and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around.
I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." —Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors and two sizes).
A yuzu-scented hand soap that pumps out as a foamy flower
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says:
"I've *also* been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly handwashing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap
for $12.50
from then on out." Read more of her yuzu-scented hand soap review
(it's #32).Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand.
Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." —Christina HansenGet it from Amazon for $17.98 (available in six styles).
A sliding magnet to make it abundantly clear when it's time to do dishes
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. WashingtonGet it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles).
Bio-Oil, to help with scars and dry skin
Promising review:
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference.
It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin RodriguezGet it from Amazon for $8.92+ (available in four sizes and two bundles).
A mini waffle maker that heats up in minutes
Promising review:
"I saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles, but I don't always remember to buy them, so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. Its so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect.
I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash, and its great!" —KenGet it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 22 colors).
An anti-chafe balm to protect you from chafing
Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." —EBATLGet it from Amazon for $10.99.
A pumice stone toilet cleaner you swish around the bowl
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary25Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A Takeya cold brew maker to being the coffee shop to your kitchen
Plus, it's so easy to make! Just add six tablespoons of your favorite coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and let it sit in your fridge for 24 hours. Then just take the filter out of the pitcher and enjoy your coffee!Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option), so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin Donuts every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin Donuts, but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME. I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER.
All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid, screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this
!!" —Carmen EGet it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).And to learn more, read the full review of the Takeya cold brew coffee maker here.
A stainless-steel tongue scraper to stop bad breath
Promising review:
"On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these but here I am AMAZED!! I really recommend. True game-changer!" —Aliyah LoftonGet a two-pack from Amazon for $8.61.
A Saucemoto dip clip about to transform your next road trip
Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase, and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent, and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)
Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap, and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure PamelaGet set of two from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four pack sizes and four colors).
A microfiber spin mop reviewers *swear* actually makes mopping fun
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" —MollyGet it from Amazon for $53.99.
A light-up wall charger with six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports
Promising review:
"Better than any strip! I saw this on TikTok, and it’s everything. I love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. I will be ordering more." —KellieGet it from Amazon for $19.97.
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to gently eliminate rough or bumpy skin
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —LanaGet it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to stop any buildup or odors
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica HamiltonGet a four-pack from Amazon for $6.90.