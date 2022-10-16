- First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser body scrub exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin.
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser to help exfoliate and smooth skin
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use
Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because we've all wasted too many years looking for the holy grail mascara
Paula's Choice salicylic acid exfoliant, a true skincare MVP that reviewers swear by
BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup
An air purifier for anyone whose seasonal allergies are just waiting to play jump rope with their sinuses
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, an Olaplex "dupe" repairing mask infused with collagen
A set of effective extra soft toothbrushes perfect for anyone whose gums are sensitive
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats and overheating issues swear by
Plus a set of satin pillowcases that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on your skin
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with melatonin to help wind you down for the night
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use in your skin routine
CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin
A suuuper-popular Bio-Oil made with vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Match Pimple Spot Treatment
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer that reviewers swear by
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to exfoliate
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
A popular Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel
A multi-use pill splitter that also has a function to grind pills and serves as a pill storage box
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic in just 20 seconds
A bottle of Meltdown acne oil for anyone who's cycled through a bunch of harsh prescription acne treatments
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner, which is beloved by kids and adults alike
A dual hair dryer and brush to dry your hair as you style it and give your do an incredible amount of volume and shine
An affordable sunrise alarm clock so you can trick your human brain into thinking you're already dappled in the light of a bright, sunshiny day
A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo to relieve flaking and itching and help prevent outbreaks
A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads, a wax a ton of professional salons use
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow facial toner
A stainless-steel tongue scraper that a lot of reviewers bought to prevent bad breath
A facial ice roller you can stash in the fridge or freezer
A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick reviewers use for everything
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you can use to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs
A folding travel mirror to see what's going on with your makeup.
A lightweight double-sided cooling blanket reviewers living in hotter climates swear by
A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm you can apply between your thighs or under your bra
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm, a game-changing makeup remover
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce itchiness