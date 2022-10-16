Shopping
38 TikTok Personal Care Products Reviewers Are Raving About

It's a mood, it's a vibe, it's actually just this little air purifier pulling all the allergens and dust and pet dander out of circulation so you can breathe a little easier.
Emma Lord
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071D58ZY5?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071D58ZY5?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Air purifier</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087BJQCTB?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dr. Teal&#x27;s" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087BJQCTB?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dr. Teal's</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GNS58PQ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&ie=UTF8&th=1" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bump cream." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GNS58PQ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6345b2d4e4b0b7f89f50c3f1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&ie=UTF8&th=1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">bump cream.</a>
Amazon
1
www.amazon.com
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser to help exfoliate and smooth skin
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Lana
$9 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
$19.99 at Amazon
3
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because we've all wasted too many years looking for the holy grail mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
$4.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
Paula's Choice salicylic acid exfoliant, a true skincare MVP that reviewers swear by
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza
$27.20 at Amazon
5
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!

Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action. I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too. I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.

Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
$36 at Youthforia$28.79 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
An air purifier for anyone whose seasonal allergies are just waiting to play jump rope with their sinuses
Psst — this even has a smart filter that lets you know when it's time for a replacement! Check out a TikTok of the air purifier in action.

Promising review: "I live on the Wasatch front in Utah, known for its poor air quality during the winter inversions and summer wildfires. I’ve had my Levoit air purifier in my bedroom for over three years and can attest to how great it works. I feel a noticeable difference in how my respiratory system feels during the inversions, wildfires (smoky air), and allergy season — if I don’t run the air purifier at night, I almost always notice an uptick in nasal congestion and respiratory irritation. The filters are very reasonably priced and the device is not too loud—it provides a nice amount of white noise as a backdrop for sleeping. And the LED light feature is easily turned off for unobtrusive use. I highly recommend it!" — Elizabeth V
$62.99 at Amazon
7
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, an Olaplex "dupe" repairing mask infused with collagen
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
$7.84 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A set of effective extra soft toothbrushes perfect for anyone whose gums are sensitive
Promising review: "I bought these for our eldest son who recently got braces. Other brushes were irritating his gums, and I happened to see these on TikTok, so I thought what could it hurt. My son loves them — cleans his teeth, and no irritated gums. Will definitely be buying more in the future. Highly recommended." — Stina
$7.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats and overheating issues swear by
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the twin size).

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" — Julia Monroe
$39.97 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Plus a set of satin pillowcases that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on your skin
Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok, and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key

Another promising review: "I had trouble falling asleep every night; I had 'hot' issues and I had very badly knotted hair issues. I decided that the last two issues might be improved with a different pillowcase. I researched for hours and hours and decided to give these a try based on the Amazon reviews. I figured that if this many people thought enough of these to not only buy them but take the time to write a review, the pillowcases had to be good. And I must tell you that they exceeded all of my expectations. They are amazing. My head is no longer hot and my hair looks exactly the same before and after a night's sleep. I cannot believe that a pillowcase can make that much of a difference but it does. I have washed and dried them in the dryer just the same as any pillowcase and they came out good as new. The standard size fits my standard pillows perfectly. And they are very reasonably priced. What more could I want (except the secret to falling asleep)? I have been back for more and I highly recommend them!" — Vern Dewitt
$7.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with melatonin to help wind you down for the night
Check out a TikTok of the melatonin spray in action.

Promising review: "A coworker suggested this product because I have a tough time falling asleep and do not want to take sleep meds. This smells incredible and, for me, has really worked. It’s a little shocking actually as I didn’t have big expectations for it. I’m on my second bottle however and both my boyfriend and I really enjoy it." — Amazon customer
$7.79 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use in your skin routine
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel

*Another* promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin
Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L. Ashburne
$14.13 at Amazon
14
www.instagram.com
A suuuper-popular Bio-Oil made with vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender
I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night.

Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
$8.92 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Match Pimple Spot Treatment
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
$12.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer that reviewers swear by
Allow me to be the one to shout to "GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN!" Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance!

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
$9.99 at Amazon
17
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to exfoliate
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice.

Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
$6.98 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Promising review: "I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" — Shealen
$19.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A popular Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it, and it works as long as you use a few tips and tricks! 1. Soak your feet for 30 minutes in water before use. 2. Let feet sit in mask for 90 to 120 minutes upon first use or if you have bad callouses. 3. Soak feet daily to assist in peeling. Hope this helps!!" — Kelsey Mitchell
$20 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A multi-use pill splitter that also has a function to grind pills and serves as a pill storage box
Check out a TikTok of the pill crusher and grinder in action.

Promising review: "I can't swallow pills (effects of GERD) so pill crushing has been a mess and a pain. This little gadget is quick, easy and keeps the process tidy. Made of sturdy plastic, it's lightweight and compact and does the job beautifully! Highly recommend!" — Stephanie
$9.49 at Amazon
21
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic in just 20 seconds
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok with further investigation. And I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning (one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning ." — Theresa B.
$10.99 at Amazon
22
Blume
A bottle of Meltdown acne oil for anyone who's cycled through a bunch of harsh prescription acne treatments
Blume is a women- and POC-owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan and environmentally-friendly products for skin, body and period care.

You can use this oil to either spot treat acne or mix it with your moisturizer or a clay mask, plus you can wear it under your makeup, so it's super versatile. Check out a TikTok of the Meltdown Acne Oil in action.

Promising review: "Will forever repurchase. As someone who deals with hormonal acne when PMS-ing and the addition of mask acne in the past few months, this has been my lifesaver. It completely got rid of those stubborn breakouts." — Andrea P.
$22.40 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner, which is beloved by kids and adults alike
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!

Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
$7.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A dual hair dryer and brush to dry your hair as you style it and give your do an incredible amount of volume and shine
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
$31.18 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
An affordable sunrise alarm clock so you can trick your human brain into thinking you're already dappled in the light of a bright, sunshiny day
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
$39.98 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo to relieve flaking and itching and help prevent outbreaks
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, dyed and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years, fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head and Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff-free for two months so far. Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." —Martin C.
$11.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads, a wax a ton of professional salons use
Promising review: "Best wax ever. I saw this on someone's TikTok and as a first timer I was easily impressed on how easy this was to spread and remove." — L
$23.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow facial toner
Promising review: "Totally worth it! I love it so much! It made my skin smooth, clear, and hydrated. I pour it on my palm and apply on my face. I bought this product as it is viral on TikTok and I consider it one of my best skincare purchases." – APS
$34 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A stainless-steel tongue scraper that a lot of reviewers bought to prevent bad breath
Promising review: "On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these but here I am AMAZED!! I really recommend. True game-changer!" — Aliyah Lofton
$8.24 ay Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A facial ice roller you can stash in the fridge or freezer
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines and cooling down on hot days.

Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" — PinkRibbonGIrl
$15.19 at Amazon
31
Cocokind
A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick reviewers use for everything
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health.

Promising review: "This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." — alizza d.
$8.99 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you can use to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
$4.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A folding travel mirror to see what's going on with your makeup.
Check out a TikTok of the travel mirror in action.

Promising review: "Absolute must for travel. Hotels and Airbnbs rarely have both good lighting and a good mirror to sit down and do your makeup at. With this guy though, you won't have that worry. The different lights are wonderful for different settings; the mirror is sturdy and lightweight. It does not feel cheap at all; in fact, it is the best travel mirror I have purchased. I am now using this on a daily basis, so I think it was an awesome find, not just for traveling but also for every day! It also is really slim and fits in your carry-on easily." — Alexandra
$29.24 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A lightweight double-sided cooling blanket reviewers living in hotter climates swear by
Promising review: "My daughter found this on TikTok — she knew I was looking for something like this so I gave it a go. It actually works. The material is a bit weird and it takes some getting used to — just because it is NOT a blanket, but it works. The current temp here in Texas has been and will be 100+ with humidity probably forever ... this will definitely help keep you cool at night. I assume alien technology at this point but eh, I'll take it." — Tehru
$35.19 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily" — Amazon customer
$48.99 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm you can apply between your thighs or under your bra
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a summer run, I just won't go out. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands, no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds were stinging.

Promising review: "This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
$21.99 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm, a game-changing makeup remover
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes that includes Micellar Water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
$12.29 at Amazon
38
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce itchiness
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).

Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
$9.95 at Amazon
