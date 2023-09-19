43 TikTok Products You’ll Be So Happy You Took A Chance On

Popular items from this list:
A cloud-shaped utility knife
Promising review:
"I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A seamless Skims-esque bodysuit
Promising review:
"Obsessed! Finally got the TikTok body suit! I’m obsessed, it fits like a glove but isn’t cutting of my ability to breathe or stuff my face with food. The fabric is so comfortable! BUY IT!" — Kenley
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how
much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
COSRX snail mucin serum
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
Plus, COSRX snail mucin moisturizer, the snail essence cream's partner in crime
Promising review:
"I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement!
My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set!
I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid
." — May
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before
author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn.
I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm. Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A touchscreen mist cleaner that doubles as a microfiber cloth to wipe it down streak-free
Promising review
: "When you think you don’t need it. But TikTok thinks you do. I definitely am glad that this product was what I need. Works on laptop, tablets, and phones! Love it! Highly recommend this product!" — Laura Schlutt
A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick
in action. Promising review
: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up.
The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is
." — Kristina Bumbelo
A migraine relief cap
Promising review:
"I heard about it on TikTok and I was skeptical. I put it in the freezer as soon as I got it in the mail. Then, out of nowhere, I felt a headache coming on. I pulled it out of the freezer, slipped it on and I passed out. When I woke up, my migraine was gone
. I now go to bed with it on almost every night. I love that it's a black out mask. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!" — TheWalkFam
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A reusable, delightfully portable gel lint roller
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over.
It’s super sticky and works great!" — Ella
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — JolieBuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this —
she packed it as her only bag for a trip to busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
EyeVac
is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use. Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner.
Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." — Tara D.
An AirPod cleaning pen
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
A compact silicone toilet brush so well-designed because it's easier to sanitize
Check out a TikTok of the silicone toilet brush
in action.
Bonus: you can either let it sit in the holder on the floor, or mount the holder on the wall or the side of the toilet! Promising review
: "Loved it and bought three of them. The design is very cute, compact, and stylish, adding a touch of elegance to my bathroom. The silicone material makes it easy to clean
, and I love that it stays dry clean itself through the vent holes the bottom of the holder. The flexible brush reaches all the nooks and crannies with ease,
ensuring thorough cleaning." — Anthony Olsen
BYO blush oil
Youthforia
is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush
in action.
I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.
A cult-favorite ice cream scoop to swear you off all other scoops forever
Promising review:
"I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever!
I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!
" — MamaKickAsh
A five-compartment snack spinner
Check out a TikTok of the snack spinner
in action.Promising review:
"I bought these before they were on Amazon. I’m obsessed. My kids think it’s a game, and they’re so intent on eating all the food inside.
Even my picky eater. As a mom who absolutely hates to hand wash things, I’m so grateful that a) the entire thing comes apart for washing and b) it’s completely dishwasher-safe. This thing is awesome.
One of a kind. I own five right now. Will probably be getting more in the future for when the baby is old enough to snack independently." — Jordan Christman
A portable facial mister with a soft, cooling spray
Promising review
: "I first saw this on TikTok. This product makes my face feel so hydrated and refreshed. Just buy it, trust me." — alicia
A sleek Beast Blender that can blend smoothies and shakes and infuse water
Check out a TikTok of the Beast Blender
in action. Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer — who has used it to make crepe batter, thick smoothies, and crushed ice — has to say about it:
"If you like to start your day with a smoothie, like whipping up not-huge amounts of blended sauces or soups, or just hate dealing with (and washing) a full-size blender, the Beast Blender really might be the perfect one for you." Check out her full review of the Beast Blender
for more deets!
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to clear out all the gunk from your culinary adventures
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A handy pancake batter dispenser and mixer
Promising review:
"My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes.
" — Amazon customer
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dano's seasoning
Dano's seasoning
is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 4.1 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." — Heartcri
A universal stroller cup holder
Promising review:
"This is the best invention ever! Our stroller does not have a cup holder, now I can hold my drink or my phone/keys/sunglasses.
I also bought two more so our boys can keep their water bottles in one spot since they lose them all the time. I’ve put them in the house and I’ve hung them in the car. I think I need 10 more of these things
. Must have product." — Healthnut
An Airplane Pocket tray cover designed to slide seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub
Promising review:
"I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle.
It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too
. Highly recommend it." — Sue G.
An adorable little car diffuser you can tuck right into the drink holder
Promising review
: "Fits perfectly in the cupholder of my Prius C. This has lasted over an hour of driving
. There are times I have to shut it off because it's so powerful and my car is so small. I purchased the black one to match my interior. The lights transition effortlessly and look great. It's very intuitive and easy to use.
I'm so glad I bought this one (the cord doesn't bother me) instead of paying over $70 for a cordless one. It looks sleek, works great, seals well, and the cord it comes with is long.
I highly recommend it." — Jennifer Mandeville
A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force and to your sushi
Promising review:
"The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars
nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars
nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." — Anthony
A quick-drying stone bath mat reviewers are obsessed with
Promising review
: "I actually saw this type of bath mat on TikTok and decided to look them up. I ordered the gray one and was extremely impressed with it.
I’ve already recommended it to coworkers. It’s very absorbent and quickly dries up the water after a showe
r." — DirectorPrime
Nyx's pore-filling stick
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler
in action. Promising review
: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding.
My skin looks so smooth when I use this product." — Jenny Penny
A tube of chocolate-flavored natural toothpaste
Promising review:
"Loved this product. Saw someone using it on TikTok and figured I'd try it out. Product really makes a big difference — I have a noticeable whiter smile." —Kandi Yams
"Even better than expected. Subtle flavor similar to chocolate taffy.
Not super sweet of course, and does not foam a lot. Makes teeth brushing much easier and less overwhelming experience — if you have sensory sensitivities this is a good brand.
Leaves me feeling fresh and clean, and my teeth looking white just like normal toothpaste." — Katt
A decorative rainbow window film
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" — Amazon customer
A neat-o little rolling egg dispenser to save space in your fridge
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller
in action. YouCopia
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. Promising review: "
Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon!
How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them
. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." — Karingen
A silicone hybrid plunger scooper
Promising reviews:
"I saw a video of this product on TikTok and knew I had to get it for our kitchen! Makes it a breeze to fill muffin liners
!!" — Elisabeth
"I can’t say enough good things about this little tool! It changed my cupcake game forever
! No mess and uniform sized cupcakes every time." — Jillip