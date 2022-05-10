41 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain and more
Available in seven colors and five sizes.
Promising review:
"Love this rug. These were recommended by a friend for use on my outdoor patio. They are terrific. So easy to clean and no matter what the weather brings, they always look fantastic.
And they make my outdoors look like a living room. Great, inexpensive way to spruce up a backyard." —Miami
Interlocking Teak tiles you don't need tools to install
This listing is for 10-square feet.
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle
A pair of matching containers you can set on your patio
Available in seven styles.
A weather-resistant cedar pathway
This comes as an 8-foot path.
Some small picket fencing (1 foot tall!) to surround your prized garden beds
This is for 18 composite pieces.
Promising review:
"I have been looking for fencing to keep skunks out of my 'patio pond'....this fit the size, is good quality and is 'flexible' enough to bend around corners. Problems with the way they attach to each other but that seems to be common to these types of fencing. The manufacturer should look into some sort of clips to keep the pieces connected......decent price for as many as I got!" —Roseann from Dayton, OH
Waterproof globe lights for a big style impact
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs. Available in three styles and lengths.Promising review:
"These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins
Stake solar lights for lining a walkway or pond
This comes in a pack of six.
Promising review:
"Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." —Percussionist
Nice-looking sheds for extra storage
Also check out a similar shed in several sizes
to find the right one to fit your space and needs.
Promising review:
"Good quality. Easy to assemble. Parts are individually bagged and labeled. Holds two 32-gallon round barrels — which is what I wanted it for. Very compact, which was a factor for where i had to put it." —Joe in Brooklyn
Rapid-fill water balloons so you can cut down on prep time
This listing is for 350 balloons, available in three color combos.
Promising review:
"My family has had a blast with these this summer. Easy to fill up to get the fun started! Just make sure to make all players agree to the yard pickup afterwards, but it’s worth it!" —Momof3
Mama Love Boutique / Etsy
Or try out a set of reusable water balloons in case you wanna keep the fun going with less waste
Mama Love Boutique is a Sellersville, Pennsylvania-based shop that specializes in these balloons and knit hats. This is for a 12-pack, available in three color combos.
These water balloons are handmade with a chenille-like yarn, which means they're soft, absorbent, and a great alternative to wasteful plastic single-use water balloons. Promising review:
"Got them, opened them, used them in the same day. I have two boys with LOTS of energy and they had so much fun pummeling me with these water 'balloons' 🤣 and I had fun throwing them right back. Not just for kids. Very well made. So happy with this purchase!" —Carley Campbell
Win the Parent of the Year Award with a mini sprinkler pool
Several reviewers shared that this little pool kept their kids engaged for hours.Promising review:
"My kids love this. It is soo easy to plug the hose into and turn the water on and the kids can have hours of fun. Once the kids are done playing, I disconnect the hose let the water drain, and hang it over the porch." —Austin
Allow your neighbors to marvel over some magnetic grill lights
But really though, why isn't every grill equipped with these from the factory?Promising review:
"This was a surprise for my husband. He loves them. The lights are nice and bright and make grilling those last few things that didn't get finished before dark hot. He's also used them early in the morning when he's setting the smoker up before dawn. He's happy and finding them very useful. He especially loves the magnet on bottom so he can hang them off of so many things while he's busy and he can use the flexibility to shine them where he needs them. Very awesome and easy to use." —Holly Gomez
And keep an instant-read meat thermometer handy
Promising review:
"Couldn't be easier to use really. I tested it with ice water and boiling water and it seems to be pretty accurate. I've already cooked some steaks using it and they came out perfect.
Plan to use it a lot with my smoker and expect good results there too. I love that it has the magnets so I can stick on the fridge, the grill or the smoker and it's always handy. And you really can't beat the price at under $10!" —FCC
Let an outdoor drink stakes set hold your beer while you tend to the fire pit
Get a set of six, or get a set made for stemmed wine glasses here
.
Promising review:
"As always, my order was shipped quickly and in perfect condition. I love the bright colors and they are talk and sturdy. They are perfect for bottles, cabs, and cups... Not so good with stemmed wine glasses! No problem: I just ordered silicone stemless wine glasses
!" —LaDonna Clark
Spruce up stained concrete patios or walkways with some concrete paint
OK, so painting your concrete patio may not sound like the easiest
upgrade but if you're no stranger to painting and want a big impact, give it a try! This is available in two shades of gray.Promising review:
"Excellent, easy to use and clean up. My outdoor patio is a little rough and it took a full gallon to cover 200 sq feet." —RLB
A power washer will give you an oh-so-satisfying "after"
Promising review:
"Great product! I did my entire fence line with the 15 degree nozzle and it blasted off 15 years of mold and sun fading with ease... Definitely recommend! Next up the driveway..." —Trent
Extend your backyard time by investing in a lighted umbrella
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table! Available in 11 color combos.Promising review:
"I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee Williams
A brick pizza oven building kit (with a foam form for easier building) for amazing dinner parties
Brickwood Ovens is a Lynden, Washington-based shop that sells downloadable pizza oven plans
for less than a buck, along with this form! With this form you can build the base and oven in just three weekends (or less). And it looks great with any color of fire brick. This listing is for the plans for the oven.
A conversation set with coordinating seats and a table
The four-piece set includes two club chairs, a loveseat, and one coffee table. This is available in three colors.
Attach a roll of faux ivy to ugly wire fencing, railing or a trellis
This is a 94-inch X 39-inch roll.
Promising review:
"This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz
A handsome privacy screen that'll also help obscure recycling bins
Make a lil' oasis for yourself, even in the smallest of backyards, with a hanging lounge chair
This is available in six colors.
Promising review:
"The only problem I have with this chair is: I only have one of them and the whole family now fights over it! Seriously, it is THAT comfortable and relaxing. Pretty easy to put together, my husband got it all assembled in less than an hour and then proceeded to open up a beer and fall asleep in it next to the pool, HA! I like to take my laptop out with me and work in it as the moveable umbrella shades my screen. Love love LOVE it!!" —Erin S
Nestle some light-up flowers amongst the *real* flowers in your flowerbeds
Get eight flowers (between two bunches).
Promising review:
"The pictures don't do these justice. At night my backyard looks like a scene from Avatar
. The light itself is not bright, but the colors are very vibrant and intense. The color transition is gradual and glowing. They are hypnotic to watch. During the day they are unobtrusive and don't look too fake or artificial. The green leaves are very bendable, the stems of the flowers are somewhat pliable, and the cloth that makes up the petals can be smoothed and manipulated a bit so you can make them look different and more realistic.
I've had them for a couple of weeks and so far they are performing perfectly. They are simply beautiful and we love them!" —Zavanna
Bring the island(-ish) vibes to your landlocked home with a light-up palm tree
Lots of reviewers actually bought this to use as a Christmas tree! Available in three heights.Promising review:
"The palm tree was a perfect addition to our backyard patio! We like it very much. Everything about it works great." —James Poppe
Set up shop with a double hammock
FYI, this includes a spreader bar for easy setup and can hold up to 450 lbs. This is available in 23 colors.Promising review:
"This hammock is much more comfortable than any of those that we’ve had in the past. It looks great in the yard and is very comfortable and soft." —D
A celestial fire pit that'll look great in the daylight and downright magical at night
Promising review:
"Very pretty, and comes with a cover. Delivery was easy and no damage." —Tara
Invest in a set of s'mores sticks to *safely* reach closer to the fire
Available in five color combos.
Promising review:
"These roasting sticks will get the job done. They retract easily and will be perfect for light use (roasting marshmallows) with our fire pit. Not extremely sturdy but not flimsy either. The metal points are not sharp which is a good thing if kids are handling them. I like the storage pouch it comes with too." —Sheri J. O
And some chocolate-stuffed to upgrade your s'mores
Get two bags, one original and one chocolate-on-chocolate.
Promising review:
"A friend had come across these once when they had gone camping for making smores. I thought that they would be great for our 'camping' that we have done during our lockdowns. They make the smores making experience so much easier. I love how the chocolate gets all warm too.
I have been brave and even tried some of their recipes for other uses for the marshmallows like making hot chocolate for the chocolate/chocolate ones. Super yummy, just make sure to cut them in half and that your milk is very warm before adding them." —MG.
PalletsandPaintbyJN / Etsy
And park a cute s'mores station to keep nearby
PalletsandPaintbyJN is an Oklahoma City-based Etsy shop that specializes in wood signs and decorations.
Tap into your fam's interests with cute Brontosaurus sculptures
Swap out your gate hardware for substantial handles and latches
Get the full tutorial on Oh So Lovely
and the hardware from Amazon, available in two finishes.
Brighten up a railing thanks to some colorful flower pots with draining holes and hooks
This is for a set of 10.
A tiered planter stand where you can display your thriving plants
Establish a garden focal point with an easy-to-install trellis
It's just ready and waiting for a vine you can train to climb it! Available in two colors.Promising review:
"Five stars. Easy assembly, lightweight yet sturdy, used outside on a freshly made patio! Added ivy and solar lights along with solar fireflies! The stakes for these are super strong and easy to put into the ground. This set up with a turtle fountain, solar accent lighting, some plants, a chiminae, and the fencing for covering the garbage bins has the neighbors stopping by with envy!" —Dena
A dome trellis you can train plants onto for a straight-up magical effect
Sunrise Domes is a South Killingly, Connecticut-based biz that specializes in geodesic domes. Reviewers also use these structures from this Etsy shop as sculptures or even to contain their yard turkeys!
Rig up a sunshade triangle rather than a canopy over the patio
Available in six sizes and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"My pool is awesome when it gets into the hundreds of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better-shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day."
—Amazon Customer
A set of jumbo lawn dice you can keep handy for those lazy afternoons
But what do you do with them? Well, you can use them to play huge versions of your favorite dice games or invent your own! Plus, they come with dry-erase game boards to keep all participants honest ;).
Provide your dog with a wading pool to cool off in
Plus it isn't inflatable like other little pools, so you don't have to worry about your dog puncturing it. And while we're on the subject, check out hot weather pet tips from the ASPCA
. Available in three sizes.Promising review:
"The perfect size for our golden retriever (80 lbs). Easy to open, unfold, fill up, and put away! Very happy I selected this model and size when searching for a pool for him." —Katy Ryan
A set of colorful stacking chairs to give everyone a seat
This is for sets of two and four chairs, in four colors.
Promising review:
"In love with my new chairs. Strong enough for outdoor." —Alene
Give other lil' creatures somewhere to go with an adorable bird bath
Promising review:
"It works! Windy here so I just put a heavy decorative rock to keep it in place. Yes, you should buy this... and buy the little solar fountain too :)" —Amazon Customer
Flower Child Ceramics / Etsy
Attract butterflies with a pretty puddler that'll also look so nice nestled in a garden bed
Flower Child Ceramics is an Etsy shop full of cute ceramic accents.