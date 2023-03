43 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash

Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action. Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life,I bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash.(I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods).I had a white blouse that got black leather cleaner on it. I treated it with a different stain remover — which took out the black but left these huge rusty-looking water marks down the fabricFast forward who knows how many months and it's still sitting there, still with the marks. Got this stuff a few days ago and gave it a shot.I came back and there was just ONE faint little mark remaining. I treated it again and washed it ... THE STAINS ARE GONE. I also had another shirt that got puppy puke on it before I even got to wear it and had been sitting for awhile.. Then I tried it on the rug in my bedroom that had gotten blood on it when I had a run-in with an agave bush. I'd cleaned the spots, but the same thing happened — residual rings. Sprayed this on it, rubbed it with a rag ... GONE. I might be tempted to try this if any ex-boyfriends show up, because I'm not sure there is anything this cannot get rid of." — Candace Burton