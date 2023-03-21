ShoppingAmazonFoodhome

43 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

Even if you don't believe in magic, you're about to start believing reeeeal hard in this magical hair mask and TikTok-famous veggie chopper.
Emma Lord
Fullstar vegetable chopper, Elizavecca hair mask and BISSELL Little Green portable carpet cleaner.
Amazon
Fullstar vegetable chopper, Elizavecca hair mask and BISSELL Little Green portable carpet cleaner.

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon customer

"Where has this been all my life? It's absolutely magic. So easy to set up, and worth every penny. We all work hard and life is stressful enough, without worrying about one more thing and having to always be ON when working remote. If we need to step away or pop out this allows us to do so if we work for an organization that monitors every single second. Don't hesitate ... buy this now!" —britgirl
$29.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

"Magic in a bottle. I didn’t really expect much from this. Had it on my beauty list for over six months. Finally decided to give it a try when nothing else was working for my fine lines and acne. Holy crap! It WORKS! It boosted the effects of my other skincare items (retinol and AHA/BHA/PHA toner) and really really helped my skin. I’m 39 and I try to take good care of my skin. This helped so much! My fine lines are almost gone and my acne has never been better! My skin glows! It glows! I can honestly say this is a game changer! I’m shook!" —MyssLynx
$25 at Amazon
3
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.

Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.

"I love this new toothbrush. It surpasses any manual toothbrush I have ever tried. I also have electric but prefer this one. The bristles feel soft but work like magic. I would recommend this to anyone. Very satisfied." —Amazon customer
$9.90 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears!" —Katlyn D Arnold

"Wireless earbuds that are magical! I couldn’t believe my ears when I tried these! The earbuds are very comfortable and fit nicely in my ears. I’m so happy I bought these!" —Laura D.
$21.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

"This thing is like magic. Super quick and nice clean cuts. Making soup is a freaking breeze, chopped potatoes and onions for breakfast home fries, like 30 seconds. I cut medium to large onions and potatoes in have then lay them in the chopper and give it a nice shove and there it is. Perfectly chopped so it all cooks evenly. I am in love! Nice and sturdy too." —John Willis
$29.97 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.

Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.

Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson

"I don’t know what magic is in these, but they work like a charm. I put the disc on before bed and, depending on the severity, the pimple is either completely gone or significantly decreased. On the rare occasions I need to apply two days in a row, it’s gone after the second night. In my experience, the pimple has to have a head or opening for these to work and do not work on cystic acne that does not have a head. These are amazing and I recommend them to everyone." —Melissa S.
$4.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99.

Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos

"Love this vacuum. I bought it for my couches and it works magic. I use it for my Sunbrella outdoor material couches and for my inside couches, and it cleans super well. I do recommend." —Josely D.
$109 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
8
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline

"I searched, and spent literally thousands (over time it adds up). It’s called a dupe for Olaplex. We’re dupes for ever paying for Olaplex instead of this! I don’t understand how it’s so good but so cheap! I’m getting ready to order my fifth bottle. This stuff is magic, at this price it would be a crime for you to buy anything else. Just try it and donate the extra you would have spent to a charity in my name. Ok, not really, you can do it in your name." —Crystal Larel

Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
$7.50 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink and run a little water
Promising review: "I don't know what it is about these, but putting one down my sink and watching the foamy bubbles come up is SO satisfying. Really scratches an itch that I didn't even realize I had. I read about these in some article about popular products on TikTok and wanted to try them because my garbage disposal had not been smelling super lately. They did not disappoint! Super easy to use and leaves the disposal smelling fresh." —Liz R.

"Magic! Great stuff. You wouldn’t believe the smell coming out of our disposal. Had to use two pouches the first time but amazing results!" —Kayla
$3.78 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A set of two traceless adhesive shelves for your bathroom or kitchen that don't require any drilling
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B

"I was skeptical at first because I've had issues with using products that have adhesives and suction cups that were a waste of my time repeatedly. This product works unbelievably. Measure, stick the shelves where you want them, put stuff on them and forget the shelves are there because they never fall down. It's like magic!" —Lorraina
$31.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget"
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo

"It’s magic, I swear. Scrubbing the shower and tub is my least favorite thing to do, and with my bad back it’s always an awful chore. I sprayed this on the whole shower and tub after a shower and let it sit overnight. I was shocked how well it worked on soap scum on the shower doors. I used it twice in the first week to help get rid of the existing soap scum and grime, and now I use it once a week to keep things clean. It’s amazing." —N. Cawthray
$20 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo

"I tried several teeth whitening products over the years and all seems to not work as advertised. But Venus Visage whitening works like magic. My teeth are three phases whiter than before (years of drinking coffee and whiskey). Happy to smile much bigger these days." —The Jedi
$19.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A set of extra soft cooling bedsheets
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the twin size).

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

"These sheets are magical! I am in love with these sheets. They have deep pockets and they actually stay on the bed. Here’s the thing: our bed is an adjustable bed. When we move the bed we tend to lose the bottom sheet. But not with these! They stay put! Also my husband tends to 'jump' into bed. Every day for years I have had to pull the fitted sheet back up to keep it on the bed. But not with these sheets! These sheets are magical and completely husband proof! They are super soft and very comfortable to sleep on. We will be ordering more of these in gorgeous colors. Oh, and even the husband made a comment that he loved these sheets! Winning!" —Wonder Diva
$39.97+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A jar of internet-beloved Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

Promising review: "The Pink Stuff is definitely worth all the hype it has been receiving. I had seen it in some TikTok compilations and decided to give it a try. The very first thing I cleaned was the inside of my bathtub and wow! It really made my bathtub shine. Before I was using Kaboom, and that didn't clean as well as The Pink Stuff did. I was seriously shocked. The next thing I decided to use it on was some caked on grease on my hood vent. Just like the bathtub I was shocked that it was able to get it all off. All you do is apply the paste with a sponge or cloth to whatever you're cleaning, and then rinse it with warm water. I found with stubborn spots, add a little warm water on the paste (if you have a spray bottle I'd recommend filling that with warm water and mist the paste), scrub the spot a little longer, and then rinse. It worked with no issue. I'm definitely interested in to looking at their other cleaning products. I would highly recommend giving The Pink Stuff a try yourself!" —JMURR

"Best cleaner possible. I absolutely love The Pink Stuff. I haven't been able to find it in stores, but of course Amazon has everything, so I was thankful able to get some more. This stuff is magic, works on everything. Have no issues with it scratching anything. A little bit goes a long way and the amount you get is a lot and lasts me awhile. 100% would recommend." —Mandi
$5.97 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

"I was so excited for this machine after having made this 'ice cream' previously with a food processor!! This machine is magic! It was easy to wash by hand prior to first use and super easy to clean once it was used! I have a huge sweet tooth and a big soft spot for ice cream so this will be a game changer for me lol. On my quest to be healthier, this machine is my new favorite kitchen gadget!" —S
$38.26 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A power scrubber brush you can attach to a drill
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.

Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens

"This might be my favorite Amazon purchase ever! Cleaning the grout with this magical brush prevented us from needing to buy new flooring for the kitchen. I can’t stop telling all of my friends and everyone I know how great this is!!!" —KY Momma

Psst – each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
$16.10 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer
LOL, allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN. Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance!

Promising review: "Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1

"I LOVE this stuff ... it is like magic on my skin! I can't believe I didn't know about this sooner. It makes my makeup so smooth and beautiful. It also helps my makeup stay on all day without any touch-ups. If you are looking for something to make your makeup look better or reduce the look of fine lines, this is a miracle worker, in my opinion." —Kitty Blocher
$9.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A slim magnetic stove shelf that quickly and securely fastens right on the top of your stove
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.

Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.

Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong, keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon customer

"BUY THIS. LIFE CHANGING MAGIC. This shelf is absolutely magnificent. The top part of my stove is rounded and the spices constantly fell about and caused a ruckus. NO LONGER. So much room for spice activities. Do yourself the favor and purchase this." —DJ
$39.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub a
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel

"This is like magic! I could not believe how well this worked the first time! I'm pretty low-key on facial care but thought I'd splurge on this and am so amazed. I will be buying this product again, it is amazing!" —NotLimaH
$12.50 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A firming eye cream made with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower extract
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and decided to give it a try. It is very moisturizing without being greasy. I just ordered my second bottle because of the results." —LAD

"A miracle for VERY sensitive skin. I’m a huge skincare nerd but have forever failed at finding an eye cream that was effective without irritating. Fortunately, I recently found out I have perioral dermatitis, which lets me treat the semi-frequent flare ups around my eyes. But I can still use this eye cream even when I’m having a flare up. It's never irritated my already irritated skin — even when Aquaphor burns, this stuff is always calming. It’s magic. Because it’s also amazing at smoothing fine lines, even my esthetician seen a huge improvements since I’ve started using this cream. The best eye cream is one you use every day, this is the only eye cream I can, and do, use twice a day, every day." —Emily
$22 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.

Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.

Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods).

Promising review: "Magic stain-removing potion. I had a white blouse that got black leather cleaner on it. I treated it with a different stain remover — which took out the black but left these huge rusty-looking water marks down the fabric. I love this blouse, so I stuck it on top of the washing machine intending to try to save it at some point. Fast forward who knows how many months and it's still sitting there, still with the marks. Got this stuff a few days ago and gave it a shot. Soaked the stains like it said, scrubbed the fabric together around it, and then left it sitting for a few days. I came back and there was just ONE faint little mark remaining. I treated it again and washed it ... THE STAINS ARE GONE. I also had another shirt that got puppy puke on it before I even got to wear it and had been sitting for awhile. Sprayed it down, threw it in the wash — BOOM, GONE. Then I tried it on the rug in my bedroom that had gotten blood on it when I had a run-in with an agave bush. I'd cleaned the spots, but the same thing happened — residual rings. Sprayed this on it, rubbed it with a rag ... GONE. I might be tempted to try this if any ex-boyfriends show up, because I'm not sure there is anything this cannot get rid of." —Candace Burton
$9.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.

Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow

"What kind of magic is this? This pretty clear sparkly tube brings soft cherry prettiness to my lips! And for the price, I'll be ordering several." —Amazon Customer
$3.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is deeply beloved by pet owners
Promising review: "My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag. But no, this is a very very necessary item in my day to day life. Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-having friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product. I like that it picks up human hair too because as a long hair haver I can shed about as much as my cat does. It's a durable product too, I've had mine for about a year now and it still works like it used to and it's fairly easy to clean the inside." —Connie

"This is an amazing gadget if you have pets that shed! Forget sticky rollers, upholstery vacuum attachments or lint brushes. I have a Siberian Husky that loves to sit by me on the (dark red) sofa. Yikes! I used to dread getting out the vacuum every day and going over and over the spot she loves. Notanymore! Just a few strokes with the ChomChom and pet hair is captured in the cylindrical compartment and easily disposed of with the touch of your thumb! This is magic! I highly recommend it to anyone with pets that shed. If I could give it 50 stars I would!" —sharon reeves
$29.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.

Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings

"I don’t know what kind of magic makes these things work, and I don’t care as long as it keeps my sheets from tangling up in the washer and dryer. This saves me so much time in the laundry room. I have king-sized sheets that always end up in a twisted cocoon of wetness in both my front load washer and my dryer. Before I always had to stop the dryer and untangle everything, now I just toss them in with no worries. I admit when I first purchased it I expected it wouldn’t work, but was willing to try if there was a slim chance it might. After washing and drying three separate loads of sheets with Wad-Free I purchased two more sets of Wad-Free for my parents. Friends and family are definitely getting this for the holidays come December." —ZombieQT
$19.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather

"Works like magic!! This product cleaned my diamonds and my smoky quartz ring beyond my expectations. I had to take my rings to the jeweler to get this level of sparkle and clean. I could never get in between all the crevices. The solution and brush works wonders and takes only seconds. I’m so amazed I had to write this review." —Charmin Moore
$8.29 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A citrus-scented foaming car upholstery cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the car upholstery cleaner in action.

Promising review: "So I had a spot on my dash that I wanted to clean and grabbed this stuff because I figured my car could use some TLC over the years. Well, I went to clean one small part and ended up almost detailing the entire inside of both front and back driver and passenger side doors. It worked so well, so fast, and smelled so good that I couldn't stop. My car looks brand-new!" —Michael

"This stuff is magical! My dog and nephews regularly make a mess out of my cloth car seats and all I have to do is spray this stuff (I diluted it with some warm water) and let it sit for a second or two for deeper stains and scrub a little and the stains come right out. No fuss! It looks like my seats are brand new every time I use this and the scent is light and refreshing and not at all overpowering. Highly recommended for frequent car cleaning." —Krysblu87
$10.99 at Amazon
27
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup because it practically does all the work
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.

Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!

Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.

I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.

Promising review: "This stuff is magic in a bottle! It goes on completely clear, and it quickly changes to a pink that is unique to each person wearing it! It's so cool, and it can be worn as a blush as well as lip gloss. I actually prefer it on my lips, because the color it changes to is perfect for my skin tone and the oil is very moisturizing. The color lasts and looks great under other lip glosses/shimmers/balms. No bad taste (no taste at all really), no scent, just awesome color that leaves my lips soft. The price is a bit steep, but a little goes a long way and this stuff is worth every penny. Great product!" —Wheeler985
$36 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana

"Magic!! I have had an issue with bumps on the back of my arms and on the side of my thighs. I could get rid of them after like a week and a half of exfoliating and lotion, but if I skipped a few days it’s like boom they would be right back. Just so annoying and hard to keep up with! BUT the first time I used this product, the NEXT morning allllll gone!!!! UNREAL!! And as along as I just shave and use it twice a week they stay away! Not hard to keep up with, so easy! If you have those annoying bumps, get this you will not be disappointed!!" —Thomas W. Petrusko
$12 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen
Promising review: "This stuff is magic. I am not kidding you, this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago my nails were brittle and peeling, I always had my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" —Jocelyn Nackley
$9.90 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! it’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz

"Wizardry! We have skinnyyyyy little drawers and we lost hope of putting utensils inside them. This magical device lets us keep our silverware in a drawer! Great for smaller kitchens." —Hanna
$11.98+ at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker perfect for the lazy coffee guzzler
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.

"Ever find a product that just really really works and delivers everything as promised? Well, if you haven't, I strongly suggest buying this cold brew maker. You will not be disappointed. Takeya is my new best friend and that's saying a lot because I've had the same best friend since childhood for thirtysomething years, but this girl is magic ... She's amazing! I am so pleased with the cold brew coming from this little inexpensive maker. It's easy to use and delivers perfect delicious results. I was spending $10 a day buying coffee from the chains but now, nope. Extra cash in my pocket!" Jamie
$27.99 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A batch of FryAway cooking oil solidifier
FryAway is a US-based small business specializing in planet-friendly cooking waste solutions.

Promising review: "I will always keep this stocked in my house! My husband sent me a TikTok, I know I know, and I thought it couldn't hurt to try it out. I loved after the first night! I could easily remove the hardened oil and throw it out." —Roberta

"It works like a charm. I just sprinkled a small amount of the powder over the surface of the oil and magic! When it was cold, I was able to discard a gelatinous disc." —KPW
$12.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Promising review: "I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" —Shealen

"I love all the ingredients in this and am hoping they never stop making this exact product unless to improve it even more. The niacinamide must have cleared up my skin because this stuff works like magic for daily use and the barrier building compounds in this actually work, my skin looks and feels healthier." —Pavel
$24.99 at Amazon
34
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic on your glass
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok with further investigation. And I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning (one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning 😊." —Theresa B.

"No more headaches! I take these wherever I go! I am an avid wine drinker and this has seriously changed my life! I will say the other reviews are correct when stating that the drops do come out very fast, which can lead to too many drops (if going per glass). As long as your contentious when dropping them in, these work magic!" —Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A mold and mildew removal gel
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen

"I'm a sucker for those lists ('20 Products You Can't Live Without,' '15 Best Amazon Buys') that land in my email box. I was in the market for grout cleaner and it was serendipity that a 'Best Cleaning Supplies' list was waiting for me. I bought it on a whim and, when it arrived, I was skeptical and regretted being so impulsive. BUT, I had it so I used it. Oh boy! It's like magic! My grout is all white and sparkling clean! Was totally a best impulsive buy!" —Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm you can apply between your thighs
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a summer run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands, no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds were stinging.

Promising review: "This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." —EBATL

"From riding bikes to walking around an amusement park in shorts ... any activity that caused my thighs to rub for extended periods of time left chafing and even scabs on my inner thighs. A friend of mine is a triathlete and she recommended this product. What a life changer! I can go bike riding in the Florida heat in shorts now! I had succumbed to wearing capris to protect my thighs. I can once again go to theme parks or the beach and walk around all day without having to suffer. This stuff is literally magic. I coat it on just before my activity and I don’t ever need to reapply. Doesn’t leave any white marks or do anything funky. It’s like it’s not even there. I love love love this stuff." —amazon customer
$11.27 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner kit to make all your kitchen appliances gleam and glisten
Promising review: "This is a miracle worker on stainless. I have tried everything to get my stainless to shine like it should, even the home remedies, which do NOT work — sorry but they don't. This stuff is the best I have tried. I follow a girl on TikTok who recommended it and she has been right 100% on her Amazon recommendations. She nailed it again. You will love this stuff." —Amazonwoman

"It's magic! I’m always trying to get streaks off my stainless. I’ve tried several things. This product was SO easy and I didn’t have to buff and buff and buff. It’s FABULOUS!! It’s so easy, it’s the prettiest shine ever." —Janie Romine
$19.95 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren

"When I say this works like a charm, I mean it's like magic. My Keurig decided earlier this month, or towards the end of last month, to not work as effectively as it could. It was only brewing half a cup and it wasn't hot. So I hopped on Amazon to find something that would hopefully help, and after reading the reviews, I decided on this cleaning cup. I read a couple that said to run it through with the cup in it twice. I decided to run it through with the cup in it for a third time, and it seemed to bring back all the water that my Keurig was hiding in her depths back, and overflowed the coffee cup. I also rinsed my machine three times, and my coffee tasted just fine and normal this morning. These cups *literally* brought my Keurig back from the brink, and from a premature end in the landfill. 5 stars, highly recommend." KaityDid

.
$9.95 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover to see it in action!

Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Katie Tuite

"It is exactly what the product says it is and it does exactly what it says it does. Just spraying is enough for stains to disappear like magic before your eyes. I rarely have to rub it a little bit for it to work. This is my second time buying it. Definitely a house must have." —Nathaneal Adams
$6.65 at Amazon
40
Amazon
A set of satin pillowcases that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on your skin
Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key

"My hair is curly and bleached, and when I wake up it’s one big mess of dried out frizz. This morning, after three nights of sleeping with these pillow cases, my hair was darn near as silky as it was when I went to sleep! I don’t know what magic these work overnight to keep my hair soft, but I’m keeping them." —J. Roth
$7.99 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
An under-cabinet lid opener
Check out a TikTok of the jar opener in action (or peruse BuzzFeed's review of the EZ Off Jar Opener).

Promising review: "I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters. There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the 'V' closest to you and with it placed in the front, in the right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions, and it works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." —cat lover

"This is simple to install and works like a charm. I simply installed it so the point of the V was at the front (closest to me) and every single time it works like magic. No more fussing trying to open things or waiting for my husband to get home. Genius invention!!" —Becky Orton
$18 at Amazon
42
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).

Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —Joe

"I’m shocked that this works so well. I bought it to give it a try since my 4-year-old son is allergic to mosquitos, I was skeptical but it worked like magic! My son had a big swollen red mosquito bite (his normal reaction) and usually he scratches a bite for a few days and takes up to a week to completely heal. I used this thing on his bite last night and today told him I wanted to check his mosquito bite and he said 'What bite?' He hasn’t itched it at all and didn’t even know he had a bite anymore! The bite has gone down to practically nothing and almost healed in 24 hours! I’m so so so glad we have this Bug Bite Thing to use anytime he gets a bite from now on!" —TiffK
$9.90 at Amazon
43
www.amazon.com
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you can use to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko

"Magic!! Oh. My. God. How has it taken me this long to discover these?! My skin has never looked so smooth!! It was so quick and easy to use and now I feel like my moisturizer and face oils absorb even better. My skin is so exfoliated and GLOWING! Buy these now!!!" —KatherineV
$5 at Amazon
