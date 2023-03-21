43 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

Popular items from this list:
1
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat
2
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
3
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
4
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
5
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen
6
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it
7
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
8
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients
9
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink and run a little water
10
A set of two traceless adhesive shelves for your bathroom or kitchen that don't require any drilling
11
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget"
12
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
13
A set of extra soft cooling bedsheets
14
A jar of internet-beloved Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things
15
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture
16
A power scrubber brush you can attach to a drill
17
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer
18
A slim magnetic stove shelf that quickly and securely fastens right on the top of your stove
19
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub a
20
A firming eye cream made with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower extract
21
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash
22
A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint
23
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is deeply beloved by pet owners
24
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
25
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush
26
A citrus-scented foaming car upholstery cleaner
27
BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup because it practically does all the work
28
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin
29
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen
30
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space
31
A cold brew coffee maker perfect for the lazy coffee guzzler
32
A batch of FryAway cooking oil solidifier
33
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
34
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic on your glass
35
A mold and mildew removal gel
36
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm you can apply between your thighs
37
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner kit to make all your kitchen appliances gleam and glisten
38
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine
39
A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover
40
A set of satin pillowcases that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on your skin
41
An under-cabinet lid opener
42
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing
43
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you can use to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs