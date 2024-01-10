45 Deeply Helpful TikTok Products You Owe It To Yourself To Buy In 2024

A popular foot exfoliant peel reviewers swear by for calluses and rough, cracked skin

Apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour, wash your feet, and then, over the next five to seven days, enjoy the bizarre satisfaction of watching the dead skin on your feet peel away to reveal smooth feet."I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok.Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally.