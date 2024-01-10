45 Deeply Helpful TikTok Products You Owe It To Yourself To Buy In 2024

Popular items from this list:
A polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes
This formula is blended with Icelandic glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more refreshed.
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
An AirPod cleaning pen to gently dig into the nooks and crannies of your charger and speakers
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A "flossing toothbrush" with a second layer of longer bristles that are 10 times thinner to mimic flossing
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by a dentist and that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these, especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base to make people with oily skin rejoice
This formula locks eyeshadow in place to prevent the pigments from creasing or smudging, which is a very rude thing for your eyeshadow to do after you've worked so darn hard on it.
"So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
"Saw this used by a makeup artist on TikTok giving a tutorial for women over 40. Totally changed how my eyeshadow works. No clumping or crease lines!" — wo1995
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier
Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results. While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
Plus Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime
This gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it has improved texture, too. To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence
has dried on your face in your skincare routine. Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer
"I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement!
My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set!
I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid
." — May
A stainless-steel tongue scraper that a lot of reviewers bought to prevent bad breath
...And they up loving it even more because it made their mouth feel so squeaky clean. DrTung's
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in oral care products. Promising review:
"On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these, but here I am, AMAZED!! I recommend it. True game-changer!" — Aliyah Lofton
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain cleanliness
Once you apply it after a shower, it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
"I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner.
Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." — Tara D.
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen and protein extracts
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and then some
Not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes and your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, dry eyes and insomnia.
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon Customer
A popular foot exfoliant peel reviewers swear by for calluses and rough, cracked skin
Apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour, wash your feet, and then, over the next five to seven days, enjoy the bizarre satisfaction of watching the dead skin on your feet peel away to reveal smooth feet.
"I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok. I can now confirm that it works as directed and the results are amazing.
Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally. The shedding lasts for a few days. Results are incredible. Will use this again!"
— Vanessa
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams or Slack
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon Customer
An Orolay jacket, aka "the Amazon coat," with a fleece-lined hood, duck down and a snug warmth that is UNPARALLELED
It is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go, a gift that will just keep on giving and giving. And the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there
. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands). It's available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors.Promising review:
"I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype.
It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets...so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare.
It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" — Staci B
A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger
in action. It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions!
I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets.
They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big BIG baby about the cold).
The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend them enough!
A three-pack of cloud-shaped utility knives you need if you get a lot of packages
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife
in action. Promising review:
"I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that also deters pets from peeing in the same place again
Angry Orange
is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products. Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange
in action. Promising review:
"This product has become a must in our household
! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not!
It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." — Amazon Customer
A makeup setting spray with a matte finish to lock your look in place in just a few seconds
: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily when it's summer.
It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." — Tina J.
"I had seen this on TikTok and thought it was a waste of money, until I tried it, and it works. It locks in your makeup. You just have to make sure your makeup is perfect and then spray your face." — Mary
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray designed to give all hair types the smoothes, most frizz-free blowout
If your greatest enemy is summer humidity, this little bottle is about to be your secret weapon. Bonus: you only have to spray it once every three shampoos for it to work, so it'll last you a long time. Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations.
I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon Customer
A jar of internet-beloved cleaning paste The Pink Stuff
It tackles so many cleaning jobs that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!! A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks for three Laneige-like lip masks in one
: "Definitely fell into the TikTok trend. This product makes my lips so moist and soft. The flavor is amazing as well. I will be ordering more for sure!!" — Jennifer Vandergriff
A portable car vacuum to keep your interiors looking brand spanking new
Promising review:
"This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine
. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" — Amazon Customer
"TikTok made me buy it. I NEVER leave reviews buttt I was surprised at how well and powerful this vacuum was! And it wasn’t loud. 10 out of 10 recommended. Go buy it and try it for yourself." — Jessica D. Williams
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to suck the gunk on your floors right up
EyeVac
is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use. Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon Customer
A rapid cold brew maker that makes a whopping 40 ounces of ice-cold goodness in under nine minutes
Check out a TikTok of the rapid cold brew maker
in action. Promising review:
"I like cold brew year-round, which may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes, I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds like others I’ve tried.
It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." — Liz
A set of rechargeable emergency LED bulbs for anyone whose power grid immediately PEACES out in a storm
These attach to any bulb fixture and stay lit for three to four hours so you can still have stable light instead of just wielding a flashlight all over the place.
Promising review:
"These little guys are so bright!! Got these on a whim after seeing it on a TikTok. These are super bright and charge when the light is turned on. These are worth the price." — Reid524
A "Bacon Bin" so all the grease left over from your bacon has a home
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin
in action. Talisman Designs
is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products. Promising review:
"This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space.
I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss.
Much better than the glass jar I was using. My only warning is if you get it out when people are visiting keep an eye on it. It's so cute and so good at its job everyone will want one." — John Dollard
A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who has too many pairs tangled in a dresser drawer
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger
in action.Promising review:
"Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." — Larry Seymour
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm.
I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and taste
s!" — Victoria Bravo
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep sandwich bread fresh
Buddeez
is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products. Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A small compost bin/trash can perfect for small spaces or ambitious cooks
It hooks easily to the inside or outside of a cabinet door for easy access, and the lid is designed so you can either lift the top off, or slide it out to keep it open.
: "So I saw this tiny trash can on TikTok, and I was moving into a tiny studio apartment and thought this would be perfect. Turns out it's one of the best things I've ever bought
. I installed mine with the over-the-cabinet hooks (also comes with adhesive stickers) on my kitchen island, and it is so convenient I can't even express with words. The lid is on this nifty hinge so you can open it by flipping the lid up, or by sliding it forward and it folds down out of the way.
I usually keep it open while I'm cooking but I can close it super quickly if I see the dog coming. There is a little pull tab for easy opening. It is so easy to use and easy to clean. It's also so cute!
" — Ginger
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
Check out a TikTok of the Sea Bands
in action. Promising review:
"These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness.
My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car.
I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" — 1SmartCookie
A cleverly-designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock you can leave by the door
Check out a TikTok of the key rock
: "This fake rock was exactly what I had been hoping to find. It blends in extremely well with the rock from my landscaping, and the key fits inside perfectly. The slide on the bottom was very easy to close as well. I definitely recommend it!" — P Gilroy
A slim cutlery organizer tray to save you so much drawer space
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it:
"I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it.
For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner.
If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it." Promising review
: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" — Haley Lutz
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A magnetic microwave cover
Check out a TikTok of the microwave cover
in action. Promising review:
"If you live in a small space like I do, this will seriously change your life. No longer do I have to struggle to find somewhere to put my cover if I'm heating up a cup of coffee.Just attach it to the roof of your microwave.
Hopefully, you have a flat surface; check before you buy. There is a slight learning curve as to where to put it or the force or lack thereof needed, but after a couple of times it's second nature. Love, love, love this product.
I'm probably going to get some for Christmas presents next year, it's one of those items that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself but it will change your life
." — Rachel
A compact silicone toilet brush that's so well-designed
The flat silicone head is designed to properly scrub not just the interior of the bowl, but the corners in the outer rims, plus the silicone is way more hygienic in the long run because it's easier to sanitize. Check out a TikTok of the silicone toilet brush
in action. You can either let it sit in the holder on the floor, or mount the holder on the wall or the side of the toilet! Promising review
: "Loved it and bought three of them. The design is very cute, compact, and stylish, adding a touch of elegance to my bathroom. The silicone material makes it easy to clean
, and I love that it stays dry clean itself through the vent holes the bottom of the holder. The flexible brush reaches all the nooks and crannies with ease,
ensuring thorough cleaning." — Anthony Olsen
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray leave-in conditioner, which is beloved by kids and adults alike
This lightweight formula is designed to spray in your hair before bedtime to prevent bed head frizziness and tangles by restoring and detangling curls, but a lot of reviewers use it to define their curls as part of their morning haircare routines, too! Check out a TikTok of the curl spray
in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!!
This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry
. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon Customer
Some Bottle Bright tablets so you can banish all the sludge caked on automatic kettles, coffee makers and ceramic mugs
Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok and gave it a try. May I say the results were golden! My husband uses the same Yeti everyday for coffee and the inside was stained pretty bad. I put this tablet in, gave it a wash and it looks brand new!!!!!!! Also took away that coffee smell!" — Kelsey
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is deeply beloved by pet owners
It's like a sticky lint roller, but specifically designed to pick up pet hair. It not only locks it in, but also stashes it inside the roller itself so you don't end up making matters worse by just shoving the hair around (instead of getting rid of it properly).
Promising review:
"My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag. But no, this is a very very necessary item in my day to day life.
Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-having friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product
." — Connie
A Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually anything with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. You can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on your phone. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A dishwasher magnet so nobody has to do the guessing game called "what is the status of this plate I want to use"
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
A rectangular Lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan
in action. Promising review
: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space
. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge
." — Amazon Customer
A wee telescoping car squeegee for when your mirrors collect condensation from ever-changing temperatures
Bonus: With the extendable handle, you can do both mirrors from the driver's seat of the car! Check out a TikTok of the car squeegee
in action. Promising review:
"I saw this on a TikTok and had to try it, and I will say, I use it at least once or twice a week! In the mornings on the way to work, if it's dewy outside or already humid when I leave, it works great.
Simple little tool, but for the price point, I say why not?!" — Samuel W.
A laser hair removal system with cooling technology
Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover
in action. Promising review:
"I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I
can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." — strawn