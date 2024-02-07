Just 45 Sublime Finds From Amazon

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A luxe loungewear set you'll want to wear to your next brunch... and to go get the mail, because it's just that good
The black trim and asymmetrical hem are the drama you've been missing in your closet! The set is available in women's sizes XS–XL and in nine colors.
Promising reviews:
"Surprisingly great quality! I went out on a TikTok whim with this set and was SO happy that I did! Very nice, thin yet heavy material...for now 10/10." — Alicia Tomasko
"I never write reviews on Amazon but had to for this set. It’s probably the best set/clothing item I’ve bought from Amazon.
It is perfect... It is the perfect travel fit. Comfy but still looks put together... Will definitely be ordering other colors. Buy this for sure!" — Stephanie Saenz
An acrylic book-shaped flower vase perfect for the book worms who want to decorate with their favorite pastime
Promising reviews:
"I’ve always been a big reader and when I saw this on #bookstagram I knew I had to have it. It’s so pretty and easy to use. I’m going to be ordering at LEAST one more to have in my office. It’s a great addition to anyone’s shelves." — Alyssa
"Beautiful and unique design. Doesn’t leak water. I am very happy with my purchase." — Fernando Perepechkin
A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust simply because it's best cereal ever
... And who wouldn't love the taste of it on everything!? Use it on your coffee, ice cream, french fries, and more. Check out a TikTok of the Cinnadust
in action. Promising review:
"Ten out of ten, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
A ginormous chunky scarf that reviewers say feels as soft as cashmere (but is nowhere near the price)
Promising reviews
: "I am in love with this scarf and it is so buttery soft.
It’s good quality for the price and it will be so warm in the winter. It’s not too thin and gives the full scarf look. I am impressed." — Kenna
"This is a great scarf. I am very particular when it comes to fabric and feel and I can honestly say this scarf is worth the money. It's chunky and is true to the colors you see online. I ordered the brown and black check. I don’t expect much when ordering online but this was actually true to the description and it is unbelievably soft." — Purple
An initial pendant necklace reviewers say is long-lasting and awesome quality for the price
Promising review:
"I’ve had the necklace for two months now, wear it every day to sleep and in the shower, and it still looks like new. No color changing, no tangling, and definitely worth the money. I paired it with two other necklaces and it complements every outfit. Would buy again." — Dasia Johnson
A ceramic cone mug because it's basically a functional piece of art
This is a unique dish you definitely won't mind leaving out on the kitchen counter, side table or nightstand.
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower
loves these cups: "I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that are also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart! These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts!" Promising review:
"Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" — G. M. Kraus
A versatile oversized sweater vest with the option to wear it solo in the summer, over a turtleneck in the fall, and on top of a button-down during work callsAnd when there's a fashion item that makes leaps between seasons (and occasions), that means you'll need it in black.
It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " — Shelly Kuntz
A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to fill a room with colorful and inviting lighting
Promising review:
"I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" — Amazon Customer
A versatile velvet storage ottoman so you'll have extra room for magazines, toys and more
The top is flippable too, with a flat wood surface on one side that can be used as a side table. This is available in 10 colors.
Promising reviews:
"I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more.
The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. Has the ability to hold things in the storage and looks amazing. This is a must-buy.
If you are wondering if you should buy this item, buy it buy it. If I need more foot stools I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." — Jennifer fry
"This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected
because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile
and it has an overall stylish look." — Andrea
A large versatile scarf sure to be the most used item in your closet
You can wear it as a hair accessory, a top, a belt or necktie. To quote Cady Heron: "The limit does not exist!"
Promising reviews:
"I love this product! I purchased to fashion into a top for various occasions. The scarf is higher quality than I anticipated. Fabric feels the same in thickness as an Hermès...Will definitely be purchasing in different patterns!" — ACP1997
"I actually get compliments on this all the time. I just bought it as a cheap little way to accent my black purse and people are shocked when I say it's just a $7 scarf off Amazon. The print looks great and it's really soft
!" — Katie Payne
A versatile quilted crossbody bag that can be worn two ways thanks to the canvas and chain straps
This bag has four components you can mix and match: the bag itself, a smaller quilted pouch, a fabric strap and a chain strap. Promising review:
"The bag came just as pictured! It also comes with a dust bag (huge plus for storing). I love that the chain, coin bag, and shoulder strap are all removable. This bag is really chic and classy for on-the-go errands while looking effortlessly fashionable. It’s nice that there are no logos on it too, so that it has a clean look overall. I love this bag so much, definitely worth purchasing!" — Samantha Vo
An eight-piece set of measuring cups with wood handles to add a rustic flair to your utensil drawer
Promising review:
"Set is of great quality. Packaged well and looks and feels high-end.
The black and wood matches my aesthetic beautifully!" — Amazon Customer
A rattan plant stand so your plant collection isn't full of the same ole boring pots
This was another impulse purchase of my own doing and it was so worth it! I got the medium size for myself and it's tall, durable, and fills up an empty corner very very nicely. The plant holder is really well made and holds my humongous Birds of Paradise without a budge, so it's definitely worth the price. Kouboo
is a family-owned small biz that produces unique home decor items, all made from natural materials sourced around the world.Promising review:
"I absolutely ADORE this plant stand! It is unbelievably gorgeous, the perfect size, wonderfully sturdy and stable (level feet to the floor) and is solidly built. Color is true to advertised photos. Arrived in excellent condition (was very securely packaged). While I found it a bit pricey, it absolutely delivers in style, function, and quality. Desperately wanting a second one!!! 🤞🏼" — N.M.
OR a hanging disco ball planter to keep the plant party going
Promising review
: "So pretty!... This little planter came with a plastic insert to help with drainage and all the little mirrors were firmly attached and it's beautiful! Also came with a choice of a metal chain or macrame yarn hanger." — Danielle
A four-piece set of zigzag martini glasses because it looks like something you may have scored at a flea market
Promising reviews:
"Omg I love these martini glasses!! Really elevates your bar cart
and adds a fun and modern feel!! The price is so good and the quality is amazing." — Elizabeth
"Was thrilled with the quality of these glasses given the price point. They look great and seem sturdy.
They have a nice weight to them as well - I would recommend!" — Natalie Alshouse
A grassland knitted jumper that'll have everyone m-ooing and aahing when they see it!
One reviewer
said, "Moo-ve over sweater competition!" and I felt an obligation to share that with the world. This is available in men's sizes S–XL and in 19 colors/designs.Promising review:
"Basically perfect. The sweater's design is beautiful, and the materials are very soft and thick, definitely has some weight to it folded up, and it makes it feel very nice and high quality. It can get fuzzy but fortunately doesn’t fall off and get everywhere, so it looks great. Keeps you pretty warm and [very] comfortable, and it’s a bit oversized which is great!" — Erik
A top-rated Baroque mirror truly fit for royalty
Promising review:
"All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking.
The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" — Celeste C
A set of velvet color block pillow covers if you're in need of some extra color in your home
Note: These are pillow covers. You can grab a set of pillow inserts for $16.99
.Promising review:
"These are gorgeous, soft, and well made.
I chose the orange and teal combination. Perfect! No loose strings at all, which is rare in itself when you order textiles. I want to get some more. Just luscious!... They are a different color on the other side which add more interesting contrast. I definitely recommend these. They can work in a casual or more formal setting. The colors are unique as well. I suggest getting inserts the same size if you want a soft pillow, and size up the insert if you want a firmer, puffier look." — A. Jerry
A TikTok Bluetooth remote control for easy scrolling!
Promising reviews:
"Cute, compact, and convenient. I use it with TikTok and Kindle App.
I knit at the same time as watching TikTok vids or reading so this is an amazing little gadget. It also wouldn't take up much room in a purse so I can travel with it." — annaangela
"Super compact and works great! Setting it up was easy and it fits snugly in my book bag without taking up a lot of room. It’s great for laying in bed while having my tablet set up and scrolling without removing my arms from my blanket.
" — Kindle Customer
A comfy wide-leg jumpsuit you can dress up or down
It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 19 patterns.
Promising review:
"Super cute and cozy! I usually struggle with dresses and jumpers being too long but it fit perfectly! And you gotta love the pockets! Sleeves stayed up with all my movement and didn’t shrink or wrinkle when washed." — Amazon Customer
A six-piece set of handcrafted ceramic dinner plates that'll make you feel like you're in a fancy shmancy restaurant
Complete the set with salad plates
, cereal bowls
and pasta bowls
!
Promising review:
"Best of the best!!! We hosted a large multi course dinner party and bought these plates for it. These plates are so perfect for everything!!!! I’m so so so in love with them!" —Mark Ravanilla
A unique glass vase that's adorably quirky and unusual in the best way
Promising review:
"This is a real find, the quality is great, very sturdy.
It's such a unique design and can be used in many different ways. I love laying a bouquet of flowers with the stalks at the small end and the flowers at the big end. It looks beautiful." — Melinda M. Sandor
A fur bucket hat in 28 colors for when a beanie will totally clash with your stylish fit
Promising reviews:
"Not only is it warm for the winter season but sooooo warm and FASHIONABLE!! I have been wearing this hat everywhere!! It’s a bit big but honestly that just makes it more cozy. I love it!!" — Grace Beardsley
"Very cute and cozy, fits over my curly hair nicely
." — Naomi Boye
A stylish midi tank dress perfect for minimalists' closets (or anyone who needs good staple dresses)
The material is stretchy, comfortable, and surprisingly thick according to reviewers! It's available in women's sizes XXS–5X and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical about buying a bodycon dress from an unknown... but am soooo glad I did. The fit is amazing. I can dress it up or down (think New Years Eve, or a beach party). It is really that cool and versatile... This is an all season, all event dress...
This dress will work for a variety of body shapes. Cons: Sorry, can't think of any." — Susan R.
An ultra-soft nonslip bathroom rug that's washable, durable and just plain cute in several styles
Promising review:
"My kids raved about this bath mat the moment we put it on the floor. It is incredibly soft and doesn't slip around on the ground.
It is a beautiful pattern and for great with our style choice. The mat is a wonderful size and didn't b ubble up from being folded in the packaging. It absorbed water nicely and dried out well.
" —MamaVH
A bottle of Drop It, a wine sulfate and tannin remover that helps prevent that annoying wine headache
Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you're good to go.Promising reviews:
"I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok
...and I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning ( one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning. 😊" —Theresa B.
"YOU NEED THIS STUFF!
This stuff is almost unreal. It’s a tiny bottle of mercy drops sent down from God him/herself. I had sworn off alcohol the past couple of months because it made me feel terrible the next day. You know the deal...tired, throbbing head, bloated feeling, congestion, the hangover works. I was skeptical about this product but figured I’d try it based on the reviews. I’m so glad I did because this will now be a staple in my life. For reference, my boyfriend and I split a bottle of Malbec wine (14.2% ABV), put the recommended amount of drops into the bottle, and swirled it around. Typically we both would have woken up with nasty hangover symptoms but we oddly woke up feeling refreshed.
I did not drink a lot of water with my wine so as to offset the potential hangover, so I know it was all on this little bottle of heaven... It’s flavorless so you don’t notice it’s addition whatsoever.
Excellent product." — Amazon Customer
Durable matte hair clips that are secure and hold all types of hair in a cute and comfortable fashion
Reviewers with thick and even super thin and fine hair say they're a must!
Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Amazon Customer
The super fun lip stain that glides on a holographic blue and peels off to unveil a gorgeous, long-lasting lip stain!
According to reviewers, it can withstand any eating and drinking you do throughout the day, too. At this point, it's not a want but a need! Wonderskin
is a small business that specializes in makeup and skincare products. Promising reviews: "
I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" — PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it!
I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12 hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off!
If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." — Brandy
A three-pack of twisted candles that come in just about every color of the rainbow (and then some)
Promising review:
"Each candle arrived perfectly. Candles burned cleanly. Color was accurate. Guests thought the spiral design was unique and fun." — Mistie the Dog
A leak-proof Simple Modern tumbler you keep seeing all over TikTok for not spilling
Reviewers say the hype is real and well-deserved. It comes in 42 great colors and is almost half the price of the also viral Stanley Cup. Do you need this? I think yes.
Promising review:
"I’m a pretty unaware about things…like when I have a cup in my arms and I bend over to pick things up. The Stanley brand isn’t a good fit for me because my drink will end up everywhere. Saw a TikTok of [someone] turning this cup upside down with minimal spillage.
Tried it at home and sure enough, 40 oz of water in this cup turned completely upside down will result in a very small trickle out of the straw thanks to the rubber seal that holds the straw in place. Also:"-Keeps drinks ice cold. Took her to Vegas in 117 degree heat and she kept my water icy!
-Dishwasher Safe
-Cute! Love the light leopard print.
-Fits in your normal cup holders
-PRICE." — Nicole
And if you've already got a Stanley Cup, an attachable tumbler snack bowl
Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup
in action. Promising review
: "It holds the right amount of snacks and fits great on my tumbler. Perfect for grapes, baby carrots and dip, small pretzels, etc. It seems very durable also. Nothing to assemble and slips right on." — Todd
A pair of puffy kitten heels you can confidently step out in knowing you'll be dressed to the nines
JW Pei
is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials. These are available in women's sizes 5–10 and 14 colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. The white color is crisp and clean, and they look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort.
Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" — Mo
A cool cactus-shaped desktop jewelry organizer that even has a catch-all tray
Promising reviews:
"It is perfect!! The right size, cute, sturdy, and fits everything I wanted. Love it!!" — Kat R.
The famous Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush featuring an eyeshadow brush, a blush brush, a brow brush and a blending sponge!
It's the perfect size to keep in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day, and for saving space in your makeup bag. See it in action on TikTok here
. Alleoop
is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have several functions!Promising review:
"This is a great brush for travel. It cuts down on the amount of brushes you might need to bring on a trip. You could probably get along with only this brush. It is very versatile. I bought the one with the sponge. Looks great,...is very useful, and lightens the beauty bag load." — KMC
"I am so glad I impulse-bought this brush! It’s an all-in-one, the blender and brush are great and the inner tools work well too. I think I cut my makeup time down just having all the tools in one and not searching for brushes
." — Kimberly J. Donnelly
A strapless mesh bustier so you can join the corset trend with something that'll last after it's over
This top comes in 20 (!!) cute and bold colors in women's sizes 00–20.
Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
A ridiculously plush blanket that comes in so many color options
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it.
I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A six-pack of super fun iridescent shelves to add some flair to your organizing
Reviewers use them for holding nail polish, toys, books and sunglasses (of course!) and they come in multiple colors to choose from.
Promising review:
"Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." — Suzan Simon
A pair of hypoallergenic hoop earrings sure to be in heavy rotation because they go with everything
They've got over 27,000 5-star reviews, so clearly people are obsessed.
Promising review:
"This is probably the fourth piece of Pavoi jewelry I’ve purchased now, and it will definitely not be the last. I continue to be extremely happy with their products. These are such a great size, the width of the hoop is really nice and substantial. Overall the quality is great, they honestly look like they are gold rather than gold plated, and have a nice weight to them (they don’t feel flimsy).
They also are very elegant looking, and can definitely be worn for more dressy occasions as well as casually. It’s so pleasantly surprising each time to see the quality is so great given the price point is so affordable. These are fun, and a perfect addition to my jewelry collection just in time for summer!" — Leslie R.
A crystal carafe that comes with a matching tumbler glass, too
Promising review:
"Want to feel classy AND have water at your bedside at all times: this is it. It’s gorgeous and functional." — Thuneman
A pack of Gameboy wall decals that double as dry-erase boards, too
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim
because I knew my boyfriend would laugh and appreciate the heck out of it...My boyfriend plays video games and has a fair share of Cowboy Bebop
figurines, so when I saw it I knew he'd get a kick out of it. 11/10 would buy again just for another chance to see his reaction. And honestly it looks great [and] transformed a boring white fridge we paid no mind to, to a clever and cute conversation piece that ~also~ serves a function.
" — Olivia
A rose-shaped ice mold that'll make any beverage a floral dream almost too pretty to sip
You can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down! Check it out on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant.
These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
A four-pack of mesh socks for an adorably elegant finishing touch on an outfit with sandals, heels or Mary Janes
You can also wear these over thicker socks for some extra pizzazz.
Promising review:
"These socks are so cute! They arrive well packaged in a resealable pouch. They are adorable with T-strap shoes and can be scrunched around the ankle. The single seam can be worn toward the inside or on the outside. I highly recommend them!" — Tara B.
A four-pack of trendy crop tops so you can get aaaalllI your go-to basics in one fell swoop
This pack comes with mix n' match designs and comes in tons of colors, too. They're available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 17 pack options
Promising review:
"These were well worth the value. Fit true to size and all the material was thick, not see-through, and sturdy!" — Julia Fisher
Cute handmade hanging baskets, because they can be used for mail, fruit or even as a small planter
Snug Life
is a Nevada-based small business that designs and handcrafts macrame home decor — everything from placemats to shower curtains, hanging shelves and more.Promising review:
"I love this produce basket! It’s natural, sturdy, well-made, and gives my kitchen a little more character.
Fits lots of large onions and tomatoes on the bottom tier, a couple of bags of small potatoes in the second one, and eventually a little potted vine will go in the top. Use a toggle bolt to hang. The baskets are stretchy, too, due to the weave, so you can pack them full!" — Kelly Pate White
A Bluetooth typewriter keyboard with a holding slot for your iPad or tablet
Reviewers also use it for their laptops and entire WFH stations too, and just use the slot as a phone holder. If there was anything that'd motivate you after hours in front of a screen, it'd be this! It's available in three sizes and five colors.
Promising reviews:
"This little keyboard is awesome! Just like typing on a retro typewriter. I love the feel of the keys. Super easy to pair up with my phone and iPad.
Highly recommend this!" —Michele Sanises
"Definitely worth the purchase. My favorite quality is that it holds my phone up too!! The keys stick up higher than a normal keyboard and it took some getting used to, but I love it. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it and it makes that satisfying clicky sound when you use it. it’s super easy to connect and it is compatible with a Mac, which can be a pain if you know anything about Macs lol. buy it!" — Abby Victoria