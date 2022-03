45 Useful Things To Keep In Your Car So You'll Always Be Ready To Hit The Road

A Zippo Typhoon matches kit complete with a floatable container

"These matches are strong! After lighting one match just to try it out, I realized that they mean business. As soon as the match lit up, you could tell that it was very well designed. I lit it up indoors, not realizing the strength of the flame, and had to walk outside to make sure the fire/smoke was well-ventilated. Even after walking outside, the match itself wasn't even 25% consumed. Meaning, that in an emergency situation, you know that one match will give you a decent time to make sure your fire going. Also, the container itself is very sturdy and waterproof. I fully submerged it and manually kept it underwater for about a minute, as it actually floats. After taking it out and opening it, it was dry as could be. Really happy with these matches!" — JeanTheGeek