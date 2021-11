Cheese Carving Of Cellphone

"Oh, you got me a phone! How sweet!""Actually, this is one is more savory. It's made from cheese." "So I can't actually make calls with it.""No, it's cheese.""I can't scroll Instagram?""No, it's cheese.""I can't take selfies with it.""Well, it doesn't take photos, but you could use another camera to take a photo with it.""What am I supposed to do with a cheese phone?""Eat it?""You're weird."