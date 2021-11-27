Christmas is a weird time of year.

And that’s a good thing.

After 11 months of conforming, the holiday season allows us to cut loose with ugly sweaters, songs about animals saving the holiday and Hallmark movies featuring people who never buy greeting cards.

You’re doing all these weird things anyway, so add some weird shopping to your activities.

HuffPost, as always this time of year, is helping out with our annual guide to this holiday season’s most bizarre gifts, such as musical toilet paper, cheese carved into the shape of a cellphone and even bacon-scented wrapping paper.

One look at our guide and you’ll be dreaming of a weird Christmas, just like the ones we used to know.

