Christmas is a weird time of year.
And that’s a good thing.
Advertisement
After 11 months of conforming, the holiday season allows us to cut loose with ugly sweaters, songs about animals saving the holiday and Hallmark movies featuring people who never buy greeting cards.
You’re doing all these weird things anyway, so add some weird shopping to your activities.
HuffPost, as always this time of year, is helping out with our annual guide to this holiday season’s most bizarre gifts, such as musical toilet paper, cheese carved into the shape of a cellphone and even bacon-scented wrapping paper.
One look at our guide and you’ll be dreaming of a weird Christmas, just like the ones we used to know.
Advertisement
Musical Toilet Paper Rolls
Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper
Toilet Snake
Fine Art Version Of Woman Yelling At Cat
Personalized Gift Wrapping
Bernie Sanders And His Mittens Tree Ornament
Combination Coozie-Fishing Pole
Light-Up Peeing Santa Sweater
Poop Soap On Rope
Sexy Elf On The Shelf Costume
Ugly Christmas Sweater Coozie
The Tubble
Cheese Carving Of Cellphone
Sex Toy That Doubles As A Safe
Autoblow.com
Dog Goggles
Baby Hands Candles
Sexy Grinch Costume
Deer Pong Game
Toothbrush That Gets All The Teeth At Once
Sniff Relief Mask
Flamingo Beverage Tub
True Crime Ugly Christmas Sweater
Christmas Tree Cat Cape
Johnny Rotten Jigsaw Puzzle
Birthday Candles That Double As Joints
Eye Massager
Hulk Hogan Slippers
Reindeer Hat For Pets
Pillow Cube
Jay And Silent Bob Jesus Sweater
Jolly AF Socks
Sexy Snowflake
Jaws Ugly Christmas Sweater
Smell-Proof Bags
Shower Specs
Meowy Christmas Prank Gift Card
Pop Rocks With Pot In Them
Sh!tShow Wines
Mobile Phone Pillow
Passin' Gas In Class Book
12 Days Of IPAs Beer Set
AC/DC Beer
Christmas Edibles
KanehEdibles.com/
Canvas Tote With Secret Wine Spigot
Being Weird Book
Weird Christmas Gifts 2020