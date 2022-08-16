46 TikTok Products You Will Feel Ridiculously Smug To Own

Popular items from this list:
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, a repairing mask infused with collagen.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2B to 4C curls mentioning it worked for them.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
A portable car vacuum
Here's what BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope has to say about it:
"When I tell you that I use this product often, I mean it. It's so easy to plug in, vacuum dirt from the floor or seat, and put it away. It comes with three different attachments and an extra filter! My tip is to use the brush attachment for everything as it will kick dirt off the carpet fibers, making it easier to suction."Promising review:
"So I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk!
The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well
." — Ken
A truly multi-talented set of cooling towels
: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people who can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the Covid shot! Excited to use them all summer!" — Muirgen Neal
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
An instant peeling foot spray
"Wow, does this work amazingly! I discovered this from a TikTok video and I am so pleased with how this works. It is literally like magic; my feet have never been this soft." — Brian
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A cult-favorite popcorn salt
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before
author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn.
Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self-control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A Bissell multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
An LED touch lamp for your nightstand
Check out a TikTok of the touch lamp
"I loveeee this little light. It’s small, but it charges my phone and watch well. It also puts off some pretty bright light for something so small! Love it! Definitely recommend." — Tara
A set of affordable, popular waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears!" — Katlyn D Arnold
A ridiculously charming blackhead remover.
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuelAnother promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you TikTok!!!" — Rachel in CLT
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
Essence's Lash Princess mascara that's less than $5
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
Promising review:
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." — Heartcri
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop
Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." — Richard Enriquez
A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Match Pimple Spot Treatment, a hydrocolloid sticker.
Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts; these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
A guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever). Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A pair of convertible light-up wheeled sneakers because life is your roller disco.
Check out a TikTok of the light-up wheeled sneakers
Promising review:
"They were on time. They are CUTE! They are AWESOME!
They're a little tricky to close because they aren't broken in yet. I wear a size 9.5 Van's but I ordered a 10.5 and they fit perfect. I'm almost 300 pounds and they can hold me well. They feel like any other shoe when you're walking but they're heavier (obviously). If you're on the fence, lean this way!!!
" — Cynthia
A stress-relieving stone
Check out a TikTok of the pick 'n peel stone
in action. Pick 'N Peel Stones
Promising review:
"I love my stones! I think it's a great idea and as someone who struggles with skin picking I have found these really helpful. I will definitely be buying some of the refill paint
so that I can keep using them." — Etsy reviewer
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A delightfully designed vinegar and oil dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the vinegar and olive oil dispenser
: "This is so modern and stylish on my kitchen counter! A nice size and I literally use it everyday with the oil and vinegar I put in it! I am thinking of ordering a second one to use for soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce!" — INGA
A hair blinger for shiny glittery mermaid hair
Check out a TikTok of the hair blinger
: "I am obsessed with this product! I got it for a themed day and it was so simple to set up and use. The gems are sticky which I thought was much less damaging to my hair than if they were staples, and they stayed in for over eight hours until I removed them. They were so cute and because they are sticky you can put them other places like on your face. Loved these." – JL Jackson
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
A cold brew coffee maker perfect for the lazy coffee guzzler
Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning.
Now don't get me wrong, i love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER
. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this
!!" — Carmen E.
A magnetic Ponyback hat
Promising review:
"I am in freaking love with this hat. All my friends tell me how amazing it looks on me. I have been wanting a nice ball cap, but since I normally have my hair up, I couldn’t find one that worked till this came along on my TikTok, and I knew I had to get it.
And I was so happy I waited till it was in stock again. I just love this hat. I wasn’t sure about the size but just went for a small/medium size since I thought that would fit, and it’s just perfect when my hair is up. I am so happy." — Naysa H
The TikTok-famous, investment-worthy Balmuda toaster
Promising review:
"Holy moly! Best toast I have ever made. I did a comparison taste test with the Balmuda toaster versus my cheapie $60 toaster oven. You can really taste the difference in the toast with the texture and the moisture of the inside of the toast. Hands down, Balmuda blew my other toaster out the water. So happy with purchase." — JL
A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover
Promising review:
“There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue.
But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” — Katie Tuite
A fume-free oven cleaner gentle enough that you don't need protective gloves to use it
: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!"
— Amy L Viau
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy
Promising review:
"Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer
The Whimsy Committee/Etsy
An eye-catching "As It Was" print inspired by Harry Styles
The Whimsy Committee
Promising review:
"Absolutely obsessed with this print — saw it on TikTok and rushed to Etsy so fast. The quality of the print is amazing too — can't wait to frame it and hang it up! Thank you!" — Katie
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every dish you make
Promising review:
"Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." — Tricia
A stuffed waffle maker to upgrade your breakfast
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker
Promising review:
"I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese
. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" — Adirondackdarling
A pair of lightweight chunky hoop earrings
: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok.
They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch like crazy. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Highlyyy recommend
." — Ziyana Iyer
Fake Halo nail polish from the TikTok-beloved brand Mooncat
Check out a TikTok of Mooncat nail polish
in action.
Promising review:
"I received my first one in the mail. It was so easy and smooth going on. Two coats later, AMAZING, vibrant, beautiful color. The way the light dances off of my nails, the sun shining off the polish, the prismatic guess have me mesmerized.
Yep, I picked two more colors a week later. My daughter is now hooked as well. We love this polish and will be picking out a few more. This is the ONLY polish that we use now." — Johnine L.
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a run, I just won't go out. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands,
no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds
Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
A four-pocket FlipBelt
Psst — it's also machine washable and dryable. Check out a TikTok of the FlipBelt
Promising review:
"Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my 6-mile run.
At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it.
If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" — kel07
A longline sports bra that reviewers love.
Promising review:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. And the so-called 'Lulu Dupe' is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect!
It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert
A set of satin pillowcases that are soft on your skin
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key