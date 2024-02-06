46 Things You Shouldn't Buy If You Want To Continue Looking Like You Live In A Pigsty In 2024

Popular items from this list:
A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk
Affresh dishwasher tablets that’ll get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes
Promising review:
"Amazing. This grout has been disgusting for years and I haven't had any luck with any other cleaners to get it clean again. I'm amazed at how easy Pink Stuff worked. I just used a scrub brush and very little elbow grease." — Lauren
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower
Promising review:
"This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was staying pretty good. The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it and it’s probably the staining and nothing could get it out until I bought this. After 4 8-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once a week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." — Domenick R. Stamegna
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended.
I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes. And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" — Raquel
A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny
Promising review:
"Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." — Mads0421
A mold and mildew removal gel that'll turn back time on your shower surround in a mere six hours
Promising review:
"It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup.
I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" — Brooklyn Nguyen
A reusable roller dog hair remover might just have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one picks up
: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside
, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."
A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover will make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!Promising review:
"I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing!
I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya
to see it in action! Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference
. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
Stain-lifting pads can tackle the icky pet stains on your wall-to-wall beige carpeting
Promising review:
"Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours.
I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." — MC
Wood polish and conditioner that'll help revive all those worn-out wood surfaces
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.Promising review:
"I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish and I am amazed with this product." — nicole feather
An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for erasing all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture
Promising review:
"This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money.
" — clayton s tonkin
A pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner to remove all sorts of stubborn rings that've been staring at you every time you're in the washroom
Promising review:
"OMG!!! It works!!! After having this toilet buildup I gave up on everything, but I saw that this product 'worked' and decided to give it a try... with a little elbow grease and some music blasting in the background I managed to remove it all!!! I can’t believe it. I’m so happy, I was so embarrassed when company came over and would see that, not no more... yay!!!" — Asdrubal Orantes
And in case the situation is a bit more dire, a toilet wand cleaning system with removable heads
Includes a wand, storage caddy, and six disinfecting wand head refills.Promising review:
"So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl.
One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before and after pic attached." — Whitney
A rust stain-removing gel to help the gross shower surround
Promising review:
Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about this product. We just purchased a home that has a well with very high iron content in the water. I tried everything to remove the stains from our three toilets but nothing worked. I found this product online and immediately went to Amazon. The results blew me away. I didn't have to scrub at all. I let it sit in the tank for several hours and the results floored me!
" — Toni Huitt
A watermark-removing cloth that could also do wonders on the nail polish remover you dribbled down your bathroom vanity
Promising review:
Promising review: "Worked wonders! I spilled nail polish remover on my nightstand. This worked like magic! Just rub lightly with the cloth." — JMac
A silicone sink strainer will save your poor old kitchen sink pipes
You know what I'm talking about. I own this and have NO dishwasher, so I do a whole bunch of hand-washing at my sink. This does a fab job of catching all the food bits (including the ones I thought I'd already raked into the trash) so they won't go down the drain. And the silicone construction makes it easy to pop out and violently beat the metal part of the drainer against the side of my trash can to get out the food bits. Of course, I'm wearing dishwashing gloves when I'm doing this. But I still don't want to touch the old gross food! Even through the gloves. TL;DR, your sink could really use this.
Plus a powerful dishwashing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it
I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.
A holy grail soft cleanser
FYI, this is the pre-mixed version (which saves you a bit of time). But you can also try the original powder version
. To understand just *how* versatile this product is, check out our review of Bar Keepers Friend
and prepare to be amazed! Promising review:
"I’m now a permanent customer. I’ve used CLR, Clorox bowl cleaners, and others but this is my favorite.
I used a small broom to clean my tubs and tile (as I usually do) even though instructions said to use a sponge; it dried my hands pretty bad (please use gloves). So I used the broom instead and it worked pretty well. I would recommend. I even tried it on my stove and it worked like a charm." — Itzel A.
An intense grout cleaner
Promising review:
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be able to clean my grout out again without hiring someone professional to do it! But this cleaner did the wonder!!! I used it with my steam cleaner and here's the before and after pictures! I did dry brush it before I used the steam cleaner and I saw all the dirt getting out! It really works! It was hard work though, if I ever get a bigger house I might just hire someone to do it." — Chen
A targeted cleaner that has a commercial-strength formula
Promising review:
Promising review: "Our tub/shower has a grippy bottom and scum and dirt cakes on there so easily.
The only way I've been able to get it off before was literally scraping it inch by inch, I've spent hours and all it ever got was somewhat clean — never enough for me to want to take a real bath in it. This stuff works amazingly!! I sprayed it on (it came with a great spray nozzle and a lid) and left it for about 15–20 minutes. Then I took a brush with hard plastic bristles and with less than 20 minutes of scrubbing the entire tub and walls, it was cleaner than when we moved in. The grime and scum almost melted off." — Amazon customer
A drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to your drill/driver for an informercial-like cleaning sesh
is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow
is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch).Promising review:
"I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously!
I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them but it really cut down my elbow-grease time." — alicia haats
Detail brushes that, when paired with some powerful cleaners, will bring your grout BACK to its original state
Promising review:
Promising review: "The bigger brush stayed together without fraying for my entire laundry room. I could do many more rooms with this brush- unlike a toothbrush! Buy them!" — Skylar
A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray
Promising review:
Promising review: "Wow! A degreaser that actually works! I love the foam, which starts to work immediately on my stove top as well as cookware and other kitchen surfaces." — P. Webb
And a jar of 100% natural oven scrub to help tackle build-up in your enamel ovens
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.
A Baseboard Buddy, which is really just fancy talk for a 4-foot extendable pole
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. Promising review: "Buy it NOW.
: "Buy it NOW.
Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green
and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent.
I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl
A couch clip-on table
Promising review:
Promising review: "The sofa arm clips grip the arms of our couch tightly and stay steady even if you sit down somewhat heavily/quickly, preventing spills. Our couch arms are not so wide, so it is possible to tip the clips if you bump them from the side, but otherwise these work great. They are a little cheap looking (hence the low price I imagine), but do their job and are small enough to store easily when you don't want to use them." — Brooke
An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer
Promising review:
Promising review: "Perfect! Exactly what I needed to organize my mop, broom, scoop, etc. Efficient and easy to use. A little hard to get my scoop into it but that's cause it's thicker than the rest of items. Love that there are hooks.
Spray bottles and cleaning product bottles hang perfectly on there too." — Kavita Chandanie
A kitchen mixer cord organizer that'll significantly tidy up tiny, ancient your countertop
3DHomeSolution is a Frisco, Texas–based Etsy shop that specializes in organization products.Promising review:
"Great product. Super easy to use! Currently using on my KitchenAid, my InstantPot, my Airfryer, as well as my toaster. Using these cleaned up my counter two fold and made storing 100% easier. Thank you!!" — Suzanne Baker
An expandable under-sink kit will fit around awkward pipes in the kitchen or bathroom
Promising review:
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall
. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." — Jennifer Mowry
A drawer organizer set to let you Lego-fit all the containers into your drawer
Promising review:
Promising review: "Wow my bathroom drawers are ELEVATED now. They look clean as hell and I can actually find stuff.
Easy to snap together and organize how you'd like. Definitely buying a second set for my kitchen drawers!" — Toni Bish
An over-the-door cabinet organizer so you won't have to stare at a pile of hairstyling tools
Promising review
: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, keeps things organized and separate, and it also looks nice.
It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable, as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place). Worth the buy!" — Alyssa Jewell
A bottle of Kaboom mold and mildew stain remover
in action. Promising review
: "I love this cleaner! I used to spend hours with bathroom cleaners with bleach and a scrub brush in my white tile shower never getting the shower clean! I now spray this on the shower and walk away and in a short amount of time my shower tile is WHITE with ZERO scrubbing.
" — Suzanne
A fridge wall organizer so you'll better see your yogurt's expiration dates
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa–based shop with tons of problem-solving products. Promising review:
"Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." — Tara Ann
Fridge bin liners that'll absorb extra moisture in an effort to keep your produce fresher for longer
Promising review:
Promising review: "Fits my Kenmore like a charm. Don't know why it took me so long to figure this solution out." — Shell
A set of stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetops
Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!Promising review:
"I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Overall recommended." — Michael
A set of reusable microfiber mop pads (that work with the Swiffer you already own)
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads. Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet
: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet
and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily!
I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!
" — AKGross
An enzyme-based stain spray that'll get out ALL sorts of stains
Puracy
Puracy is a small, family-owned business dedicated to creating natural and organic formulas that are not only effective, but safe for kids and pets. Aside from food stains, this spray also does a number on all other miscellaneous spots in your life like wine, coffee, makeup, and period blood! Promising review: "Puracy is the best stain remover I've ever used! Grass stains? GONE. Blood? GONE. Baby poo on white clothes? Doesn't stand a chance!
"Puracy is the best stain remover I've ever used! Grass stains? GONE. Blood? GONE. Baby poo on white clothes? Doesn't stand a chance!
Seriously, Puracy got out stains from 6-year-old stored baby clothing!!! It's that good! Grease? Gone. Seriously this stuff is AMAZING! Buy it now!"
— GrantedByTiffany
A microfiber window blind cleaner with three blades can help you quickly get through cleaning the blinds
The cleaner also comes with five microfiber duster clothes.Promising review
: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!!
And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." — marionvgt
An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because Rosey the Robot isn't available for bathroom cleaning
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!Promising review:
"This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." — Awesome Guy
A stainless steel cleaner
!
The plant-based, lavender-scented cleaner comes with a microfiber cloth for you to use on your appliances, and reviewers say you only have to use a little bit of the cleaner to clean your entire fridge or oven, which means one bottle will last you a really long time.Promising review:
"The stainless-steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok, and immediately looked it up on Amazon
. The reviews were good and price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included.
So now my stainless-steel appliances look shiny and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." — diana
A faucet splash catcher to absorb that excess water that makes its way around your sink
Two Lilacs Studio is a Saint Helens, Oregon-based Etsy shop specializing in quality handmade goods with personalized options.
Grandma's Secret, an under-the-radar solution with serious stain-removing prowess
It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains for all my vampires out there. Psst, a few months ago I recommended this to a friend who fell in a puddle of motor oil on a sidewalk, then accidentally wiped it on her camel coat. It got the stains out!Promising review:
"This stuff is so amazing. I'm a witness. My 2-year-old baby wrote all over my white leather couch. I tried multiple different things and nothing work but Grandma's Secret Spot Remover. I love this stuff." — L. Nix
A red wine stain remover you should keep on hand because, well, accidents happen!
Promising review:
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Works in seconds! I highly, highly recommend." — Diane Harper
A Beard King trimmings catcher that'll make cleaning the bathroom sink SO much easier
Promising review:
Promising review: "My girlfriend bought this for me as