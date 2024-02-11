43 Things To Solve A Few Of The Problems In Your Life

Popular items from this list:
- A terra-cotta bear that’ll become your BFF if you’re a baker
- BluApple freshness saver balls you can toss into your crisper drawers
- A nylon (so it’s nonstick-safe) colander strainer spoon
A set of bed bands
Bed Band
is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes. Promising review:
"I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once.
I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration.
Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." — TinkerbellAPixie
An all-in-one Hang-O-Matic picture hanging tool
Promising review:
"While hanging shelves and frames and other wall decorations shouldn't be rocket science, I make things more complicated than they should be. Leveling is where I normally falter. With the Hang-O-Matic it becomes an exact science! It's so simple to use! I've hung over 10 items on our walls this past weekend and it was a breeze with this tool. Just measure, put the tape to the wall where you want it, ensure your tape is level, and then push the marker pins in to know where you need to put in your anchors/hooks. When you're doing it solo, this tool is absolutely priceless!" — Shameel Kumar
A far-reaching dryer vent lint brush
Promising review:
"Why didn’t I know about this sooner?! A must-have for anyone annoyed at the amount of dryer lint left behind when you pull out the lint catcher. Now I can get it all. Note: you’ll probably need to vacuum more after cleaning it out." — Interpreter
A very handy bottle of Wine Away red wine stain remover
Promising review:
"When you have anything white in your house and you have a love for red wine THIS PRODUCT IS A MUST!!! We had a dinner party of about 15 people in our house so I bought 5 bottles just in case. We didn't need the 5 bottles, but someone did spill red wine on our brand new white couch. I was so mad, but I used this stuff and it was GONE. Not just took most of the red wine out — the red wine was GONE! No trace of it at all! I will buy more!" — Alial
A ChomChom pet hair roller
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in both directions so it actually pulls the hair inside
, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
An eco-friendly oven scrub
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.Promising review
: "All I can say is WOW!! I had years of grease on my oven glass doors. Was skeptical of whether or not this product would work and now the glass looks brand new!! Took a good 30 minutes of scrubbing but definitely worth the time! No odor at all." — Kathy
A set of NoNo Brackets that make mounting curtains a breeze
Promising review:
"This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" — Amazon Customer
A clear toy blocker
It can also help discourage them from hiding under furniture!Promising reviews
: "WISH I WOULD HAVE FOUND THIS YEARS AGO FOR MY DOGS!
I recently bought it because my 11-month-old is constantly throwing stuff and pushing things under couch. I was able to install this while the baby was climbing all over me and haven't had any problems with adhesive. Also keeps my two small dogs from hiding their bones and toys under the couch! Perfectly invisible. Literally life changing! I can finally throw away self-made blockers, which were pool noodles that always moved." — Crystal K
"A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners huge amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.'
Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." — Allison Goldstein
An easily installed TV wall mount
Promising review:
"This product is extremely easy to install yourself on almost any type of wall because it distributes the weight so well. It works on drywall or plaster. I double checked the position by sliding the provided level across the wall and started by putting one nail in the center and then carefully at one end using the level. Once I was sure it was level, I carefully put in a half dozen more. You don’t need to use all of the nails provided! After I hung the TV I realized that one side seemed a little higher than the other and I took the TV off and realized I just needed to make sure the screws on the back of the TV were positioned properly." — Venona
A bottle of Mavala Stop nail biting deterrent
Promising review:
"It's a miracle! I am 45-years-old and have tried every product over the years — my mom used to put everything imaginable on my fingernails to keep them out of my mouth, my grandma tried to pay me to grow my fingernails out, but still, here I was at 45 with horrible nails. This has been a miracle. I can't describe the taste but will just say that it makes me not want my hands anywhere near my face. Yes, it is difficult to eat finger food with this on — I went to Florida recently and had to have my husband peel my shrimp for me. :-) But, it is a small price to pay to break this habit. Photos are before and two weeks after using this product. I know they aren't long and beautiful yet but they are beautiful to me :-) and the longest they have ever been in my life!" — Laurie S.
A genius Pop Up Pet Door designed to be set up between your wall and a sliding glass door
Pop Up Pet Door is a Carlsbad, California-based Etsy shop specializing in easy to install pet doors.Promising review
: "We previously had a glass insert doggy door for our sliding door. My senior dog was having trouble with the step out and this is perfect for him. He is going out with ease now and the install was easy. I have contacted the seller about a clear, large size flap instead of the neoprene since he seems a little apprehensive about that. Other than my dog's personal quirks, my husband and I love this product! It is also a better insulator than our previous glass door." — sdsilvani
A guided gallery wall kit
Promising review:
"I love this set! It was delivered quickly, all of the frames and glass came in perfect condition. My favorite part of the entire thing was the guide it came with. After putting the pictures in the frames, I hung the guide, made sure it was level, and drilled the holes right into the paper. Everything came out level, the frames and pictures look great. Definitely happy with this purchase." — Cristina C Sanchez
A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers
Wad-Free
is a woman-owned small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. You might remember Wad-Free from Shark Tank
!Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work; well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices — I was only expecting one — so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up; they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled!
I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A motion-activated spray deterrent
It's a somewhat pricey solution, but if you're someone who can't get a good night's sleep because of your cat's late-night antics, this might just put an end to your issue for good. Note that it uses four AAA batteries
to operate.Promising review
: "What it won't work for: keeping animals out of open areas. They can sprint past it and it won't register until they're gone. This spray senses heat more than motion, so the heat of the animal needs to register before it'll spray. What it'll work for: keeping animals away from objects or locations that you don't want them near. It'll keep them away from an area you don't want them to scratch or sit on.
We close our bedroom door at night. Our cats' new 'game' was to jiggle our door handle in the middle of the night until one of us woke up and told them to knock it off. Then they would wait and do it again in an hour. Cats, am I right?! I came across this and read reviews and decided that it should work for what we need. We close the door at night, and place this beside our door frame so that it sprays when they're approaching and getting ready to jiggle the door. It works for us, and it may work for you if you're needing it for a similar situation." — Jesse Byahhh
And a versatile Katzco Furniture repair kit
Promising review:
"Despite our consistent efforts, it took almost a year to teach our new dog to not jump up on the back door. And as you can see in the first picture, he managed to do a lot of scratching. That's why I bought this marker kit, to repair those scratches. I used 'oak,' a lighter color, on the scratches. I did have to go over them again to completely cover them. That's what you see in the second picture, and it took me about 10 minutes total. I bought the kit with the wax crayons as I hoped to fill in the scratches too, I read in another review that it's possible but takes a lot of work. Unless I'm looking for the defects, I no longer notice the scratches (and mind you, these are at eye level) so this did the job I wanted." — P. Ratliff
A handy heat-resistant chopper
It's non-stick and dishwasher-safe.Promising review:
"I've been eyeing this same tool from Pampered Chef but it's so pricey I didn't want to take the plunge. When I found this one on Amazon and saw how much more reasonably priced it was, I decided to go for it. I've used it a few times since purchasing and it is awesome! Works just as well as I envisioned the pricier version to work and I love that it didn't cost an arm and a leg. I am happy that this comes in red as it matches the other kitchen tools and theme of my kitchen! Thanks for making cooking with ground meat so much simpler." — Genetics
A pack of bra strap clips
Promising review:
"Since I started using these clips, I haven't had to pull up my straps a single time! I used to have to pull them back up a dozen times a day. No more. Now I can put on my bra and then just forget that it is there. I don't notice any change in the fit of my bra. I wear a large cup size and the last thing I wanted was to add to that. However, with the straps fully extended on my bra, I find the fit to be essentially the same as before. The only difference is that the straps stay in place. If you've ever struggled to keep your straps up, you owe it to yourself to try this product." — K. Howe
A terra-cotta bear that'll become your BFF if you're a baker
It'll maintain moisture in your brown sugar for three to six months.Promising review:
"After multiple containers and continuously having to throw my brown sugar away due to giant hard lumps, I began to wonder why our brown sugar never lumped as a child. That's when I remembered a weird brown bear in our sugar, after a quick Google search I found this! I soaked it in water for 30 minutes and then added to my lumpy brown sugar. Two days later there is not a single lump in my sugar! Yay! Note: it did turn any sugar that touched the bear a white color, but it tastes the same, still! :)" — Sneezeloaf
BluApple freshness saver balls you can toss into your crisper drawers
Promising review:
"In my drunken stupor, I purchased these thinking were ben wa balls. Boy was I wrong. But I'm so happy with my purchase because these keep my produce fresher for much longer than normal. Nothing is worse than buying red bell peppers at the store and having them start wilting after four days.
These should be in everyone's fridges!" — The Waites
A very handy universal waterproof cellphone pouch
Promising review:
"I lost my phone in the ocean over a month ago. A big wave knocked it from my grip and I thought it was lost forever. A diver found it in perfect condition, in 8 feet of water and a foot under the sand. Once it charged up, it was like nothing happened. If that doesn't convince you to buy this, I don't know what will! Highly recommend 👌" — Rachael
A nylon (so it's nonstick-safe) colander strainer
It's also dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit and works with fried foods.Promising review:
"I love this thing! It is quite sturdy and has no issues holding lots of ravioli, tortellini, or any other shaped pasta. One note, it does not do well with long spaghetti. It is also great for grabbing veggies out when I blanch them in water or chicken breasts I have poached. I was injured in an automobile accident and my hands are not in great condition. This has made having to use tongs for some things no longer necessary. It has also — totally — made lifting heavy pots full of liquid, unnecessary. Cooking is therapy for me and to find any tools which make it easier for me, is fantastic! I highly recommend this scoop to anyone needing a little help in the kitchen, or who just wants to not have to pull out strainers all of the time." — Kayce Cawthon McCarty
A pair of heel stoppers
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly
vouches for these. She wrote: "Let me tell you, fine folks, these lil' pieces of plastic are SO STURDY. The day of the ceremony they made the heels much easier to walk in and prevented me from aerating the lawn.
I didn't trip as the first bridesmaid to parade across a country-club lawn in front of approximately 150 guests, and the last bridesmaid to walk out after the nuptials. Out of all the dough I spent on my bridesmaid ensemble, these were the biggest bang for my buck — OK, maybe besides the dress!" See her full heel stoppers review
for more deets.Promising review:
"I, unfortunately, forgot to put these on my shoes for the outdoor ceremony and pictures. My heels sank into the grass and the heels also kept getting caught on my dress which was an intricate lace. Once I was back to the bridal suite, before heading back to the reception, I put these on and they worked fabulously. Not only did they prevent my heels from sinking into the ground, but they also protected my gown from the heels catching when I walked, which had been a huge unanticipated problem.
They are slightly visible, but the delicate petal shape makes them pretty and unobtrusive. I absolutely recommend these and won't hesitate to use them in the future." — npview
An awesome lid organizer
Promising review:
"I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have to play storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product!" — Laura H.
An under-door draft stopper
Promising review:
"I wanted something that would keep the noise out, to be honest. I live in a small NYC apartment with roommates, and have French doors. I wanted something to fit underneath that would serve specifically to reduce noise, but also not be a pain when I opened and closed the doors. It works wonderfully! It reduces the noise level from the outside, and vice versa. The talking and TV in the living room are muted, and I have been told my phone conversations are quieter! So perfect for what I needed!" — Meagan
An identity theft-preventing blackout roller stamp
When you use this instead of a shredder, it means you can still recycle your paper.Promising review:
"I liked this product so much I bought another one as a gift. It works as promised, and you really cannot read what is underneath the stamp. A black permanent marker wasn't working very well and sometimes shredding takes too long. This is a great product." — Figs5
A handy little scraper tool
Promising review:
"This is the greatest cleaning tool invented! I love it! I had tried every tip to get rid of the hard-water buildup around my sinks and this little gizmo gets rid of it in a breeze. Everyone should have one. So simple and so brilliant." — Debra J.
A roll of very handy window screen repair tape
Promising review:
"The mesh of the tape is slightly smaller than the mesh of my windows, so it doesn't blend in. But it's better than a hole and cheaper than replacing the screen and it still lets air through, so I am very happy." — Alara
A jar of clear Museum Gel
Promising review:
"A little goes a long way and it works perfectly! We needed this for southern California's earthquake-prone geography and the glass art on glass shelves. We were able to affix the gel easily and everything stays put now. You can barely see the gel through the glass shelf. The amount you need is very small so I nearly have a full container left and I was able to attach all the items shown in this picture. I could have done 10–15 sets of shelves just like this." — Dennis & Karen Gunther
A simple pack of adhesive cable clips
Promising review:
"It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" — Nelis Perez
A handy little in-car dip clip
Promising review:
"I love these!!! The part that grips on to your vent, is actually a very tough cushion that keep the weight of the Saucemote with ketchup container, from sliding down. I usually now keep one in my Jeep and a second in my purse for use when I’m in someone else’s car!" — Gillian
A no-buckle stretch belt
Promising review:
"I have been looking for something like this for years! When I buy jeans I typically have to have them altered just a little. If I find a pair that fits my hips there’s always a big gap and it’s too big for my waist. Regular belts are very uncomfortable to me, they make this big pooch out to the front, and the buckle often makes holes in my shirts. This is perfect! It keeps my pants up making the fit perfect without adding more bulk to the front. I call this 'my girl suspenders!' I am definitely ordering another one and I recommend!" — Dina
A stackable cutlery drawer organizer
Promising review:
"I bought two of these, and I’m very pleased with them. The non-slip feature on the bottom is great — you won’t have cutlery sliding around when you open and close your drawers. I would highly recommend it." — Chelsea C.
A double-ended extension cord
Cords are 6 feet long and have three plugs each.Promising review:
"I have no idea why these are not sold everywhere. PERFECT for my room! I ended up getting this due to my king-size bed being against a wall with only one outlet. I needed a way to connect my two lamps on my nightstand and this is absolutely, without a doubt, the very best solution to connecting my lamps and also not having all my outlets taken up. I recommend this to everyone! Also perfect for outlets connected to a switch to turn on and off both lights at the same time." — Ryan
A memory foam wedge pillow
Promising review:
"It's such a relief to have this! I've been folding a pillow in half to put under my knees for my lower back pain/sciatica, and this is 100x better. I used it within 12 hours of getting it — didn't notice a smell and it was firm and full enough for me. The manufacturer does note that it takes up to 48 hours to decompress." — Xanthe
A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"Finished using it five minutes ago and it’s the best! My husband uses a Stanley thermos daily to take coffee to work. He tries to remember to rinse it out every day, but that doesn’t always happen. I got the package today, filled the thermos with water, dropped in a tablet, and let it sit. I promptly forgot about it for a few hours. Initially, I was disappointed when I dumped the water, as it was barely tinged brown. Then I put fresh water in, covered the top, shook it, and OMG. The crap that came out was disgusting, yet fascinating. I looked in the thermos and saw almost nothing but sparkly silver! There was a little crud left in the top third of the thermos, but it’s a really tall one, so I wasn’t surprised. Got the bottle brush, swished twice, and bam! All clean! No fumes, no smell, no nothing, just clean. I used to struggle cleaning it with baking soda, vinegar, the brush, soap, and elbow grease. Screw that. I will forever use only these tablets! Here’s to better tasting (and way less gross) coffee!" — BranchingOut
A pair of no-tie elastic laces
Promising review:
"We absolutely love these! I purchased these for my 14-year-old son because I was tired of seeing his shoes untied and dragging laces. They are perfect. They are elastic but are not flimsy. They keep a firm hold while easily stretching to get the shoe on. These are so durable that my son even wears them for PE with no flopping issues; they keep his shoes firmly fitted. Fourteen-year-old boys tend to be rough on their shoes and these laces have held up perfectly. You can't even tell they are elastic, they look like regular shoelaces. I work at a chocolate factory and learned about these from the owner and his son who both wear them day in, day out at the factory. They were impressed so I had to give them a try for my son. I would definitely buy these again." — Maria Gutierrez
A genius treat-dispensing licky mat
Promising review
: "My 30-pound Aussie puppy loves to play rough and get muddy. Bathing her in the bathtub is impossible. Showering with her was better, but not fun for either of us, before the Aquapaw mat. Boo loves peanut butter, so we smeared some on the mat, then stuck it to the wall of the shower door. She was focused on the peanut butter and I was able to bathe her fairly quickly. It was, by far, the easiest time we had bathing her.
The mat stuck perfectly to the shower door. The nubs have a nice depth and hold a lot of smear (maybe too much). There was almost nothing left to clean on the mat, but it cleaned easily. I highly recommend this product!" — zoso babe
A set of ear hooks for your glasses
Promising review:
"These are a life-saver when wearing masks. My glasses never had a problem staying on my face before, but now that I have to wear a mask my glasses literally fell off my face regardless of the fact I'm sweating like a damn pig. Now that I have them on my glasses, I notice that I used to push them up constantly and since I've been wearing glasses for over half my life, I've never noticed how much I did that. Now with these rubber things I never need to touch my face." — Hannah and Eric
A pack of light-dimming stickers
Promising review:
"This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim, I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game-changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!!
I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in sharpie, etc, but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also, the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all
, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" — Amazon Customer
An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached power strip
Sleek Socket
is a small biz focused on sleek power outlet solutions for the home!Promising review:
"This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more
to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" — Jay
A very handy bottle of drywall repair putty
Promising review:
"Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackel, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." — Amanda
A sturdy handheld sharpener
Promising review:
"I've tried lots of other means to sharpen knives over the decades, none came out well. And taking my knives to someone else to sharpen is a Pain In The Ass. A friend turned me on to the Smith's sharpener and showed me how easily it did the job: just a few passes. Inexpensive, and appears it will last the rest of my life! Only took a minute or so to sharpen a knife (that I use constantly). Easy. NOT so easy to hold while sharpening, but once I got the hang of it, not too bad. No more guessing the angle, locating, and dragging my knives my knives to a sharpening shop." — Ric Lobosco
A pack of fluorescent highlighters
Promising review:
"I'm a highlighter fan and I love these. The colors are pigmented enough to draw attention to it but not so much so that I can't read the font that I highlighted. It rarely, if ever, bleeds through paper. I usually avoid green and orange because they tend to be too pigmented and dark but the ones in this bunch are perfect. It also does not smudge and I'm very prone to that since I'm left-handed. I like the clear view part since it helps me see when I should stop highlighting, very precise." — Steph