43 Things To Solve A Few Of The Problems In Your Life

A motion-activated spray deterrent

It's a somewhat pricey solution, but if you're someone who can't get a good night's sleep because of your cat's late-night antics, this might just put an end to your issue for good. Note that it uses four AAA batteries to operate.: "What it won't work for: keeping animals out of open areas. They can sprint past it and it won't register until they're gone. This spray senses heat more than motion, so the heat of the animal needs to register before it'll spray.We close our bedroom door at night. Our cats' new 'game' was to jiggle our door handle in the middle of the night until one of us woke up and told them to knock it off. Then they would wait and do it again in an hour. Cats, am I right?! I came across this and read reviews and decided that it should work for what we need. We close the door at night, and place this beside our door frame so that it sprays when they're approaching and getting ready to jiggle the door. It works for us, and it may work for you if you're needing it for a similar situation." — Jesse Byahhh