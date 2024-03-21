48 Things For Anyone Who Loves Looking Fancy But Hates Spending Money

Popular items from this list:
- A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones
- An oversized plush satin eye mask
- An eyeglass holder that’ll look like a piece of modern art
A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.Promising review:
"These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the Airmax Pros!
I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" — Amazon CustomerPromising review:
"These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone.
" — Ken
A "from the library of" page embosser or self-inking stamp
Promising review:
"My mom is a total book snob and is super serious about lending books to friends/family. I figured this would be a classy upgrade to the handwritten initials she always writes in the books she owns. She absolutely loved it & had no issues with the stamp image. She remarked that the inked image was clear and consistent, not to mention pretty!" — L
A CZ tennis bracelet
Promising review:
"Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." — Trysten WaltersPromising review:
"I just lost my very real gold tennis bracelet. I’ve heard good things about this company and decided to order one that looked like the one I lost. It just came in, and it looks as nice as my real one.
I don’t know how it will do as time goes, but for $19, it’s a great buy" — Alina
An oversized plush satin eye mask
It's even satin in the back — no annoying elastic strap.
Kitsch is a woman-founded company that makes adorable hair accessories, useful tools, and more to help make every day a good hair day.Promising review:
"As a high-maintenance sleeper, I hope I never have to be without this mask — actually, I WAS without this mask for a couple of days, which is why I immediately purchased another one.
Left on a plane. Heartbreaking. This mask is so soft and plush. It completely blocks out light, and depending on how low you position it behind your head, it muffles sound nicely as well. I’ve purchased many silk masks, even some pricey ones, and this one by far is my absolute favorite.
" — alexandriabeth
A draped midi dress
Promising review:
"If you’re thinking about buying it, DO IT! It’s beautiful and comfortable. Curvy girls, beware: It’s going to make you look STUNNING. A dear friend of mine is getting married soon and I’ve been struggling to find something both formal enough yet comfortable and affordable, until now.
I need it in every color!! The only thing that I don’t like about this dress is that I don’t want to take it off!
" — Kaitlin Almanza
An eyeglass holder that'll look like a piece of modern art
Promising review:
"Pretty cool! I got this as a quasi-gag gift for my boyfriend, who has trouble finding his glasses on his nightstand every morning. Well, he’s a designer and turns out he loves it for its aesthetic as well as its functionality!
" — Greta M.
Easy-to-install (they literally just stick on!) under-cabinet lighting
These under-the-cabinet lights are battery-powered and come with a remote that will allow you to power them on and off, change their intensity, and set them to be motion-activated. Promising review:
"I just remodeled my kitchen and wanted lights under my cabinets to give it a cozy feel. I wanted something easy to install but effective. These lights are great! You can adjust the brightness and can even put them on a timer so they turn off on their own after 15, 30, or 60 minutes. They come with sticky tape to attach to cabinets, but I also added sticky back Velcro
, and they have stayed on perfectly. The company sent me an email offering any assistance if I should need it. I absolutely LOVE them and would recommend." — Lisa Corey
A set of Lilac St. false lash segments that last for up to 10 days
I've worn these lashes, and tbh, I'm never going back to strip lashes again! These look much more natural, are easy to apply, and don't budge until removed!Promising review:
"At home lash magic! I’ve been wearing this brand for a year now; I don’t know what I did before. They are perfection. I use their extra-strength lash glue
, and I can easily get 10-14 days out of a set. I also use sizes 10mm-16mm for a beautiful, natural look, and I get so many compliments. OFTEN people think I get professional lash extensions!!!
If they ever went out of business, I’d be so lost without them!! Just do it already; treat yourself. Ps. Give yourself so time to adjust to this method before deciding if you like it. Watch some videos to figure out how to put them on. It’s worth it, I promise." — Stephanie R.
A pair of anti-slip fuzzy open-toe slippers with a cushy memory foam insole
Promising review:
"These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them, but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." — MSumm
Tie-front satin PJs to make lounging around the house extra fancy
Promising review:
"It’s always a gamble getting pajamas online, especially when they’re supposed to be silky; sometimes you get that unyielding plastic-y feeling material. That’s not the case with these! They’re soft and flowy, and the ties in the front, while not Fort Knox, are still more secure than I thought they’d be.
I’m definitely going to order in more colors." — Amazon Customer
A gold decorative mirror that does double duty as a tray
You can see it in this TikTok
rounding up Amazon home must-haves! And check out more affordable mirrors
if you want to try that gallery wall look.Promising review
: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arm's length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and is great for doing hairstyles and makeup! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." — Rhonda Farias
A set of brushed brass cabinet pulls
Promising review:
"If you have any doubts in your mind about these handle pulls...don't!!! They are absolutely stunning in person. They are heavy and have a luxe weighted feel and look to them. The brushed brass gleams the perfect amount. I truly get so happy every time I walk into my kitchen. These handle pulls make it magnificent. They're like jewelry for your kitchen.
I couldn't be happier with them." — Ravi S
Waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive
It took most reviewers less than an hour to completely revamp their desks, and it was two hours tops for others (depending on how much space you're redoing!). Psst: If you pick this up, check out this reviewer's great installation tips
for applying it to a desk!Promising review:
"Wow, seriously love this stuff! Completely transformed the space I'm working on. I LOVE that it's shiny with a smooth finish... instantly felt luxurious, especially compared to how it looked before!
" — Natalie Logan
A pair of chunky droplet earrings
Promising review:
"Bottega, who? These are adorable and super close to the original ones!
Perfect for work, events, or casual days. They don’t get rusty or anything right away (I wore them while walking around in 90-degree weather). Love them, and I’m gonna get them in gold too!
" — Amazon CustomerPromising review:
"Yep..this is it, FINALLY! For those of you who have been searching for the best, affordable, similar-looking Bottega [swap], THIS IS IT!! I searched many places and bought from other places but this is the best one out there…
I thought the price of these earrings was sketchy, but NO…it's legit" — Amazon Customer
A set of garage door magnets
The listing has two different options: the set of 32 windows and the set of four hinges and two handles. You do have to buy the set of windows and two sets of handles to get the full look in the photo above! Promising review:
"OK, seriously, these magnets are fantastic! We are in shock that they look as good as they do. Our neighbors thought we bought a new garage door, and the 'windows' added the perfect pop to the garage without overdoing it. The magnets are excellent quality and stick to our door." — Scott Teichert
Londontown's illuminating nail concealer
Promising review:
"I’m not a big review writer, but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days, but so far, it has been the best nail polish I have ever used!
I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different, but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" — jenc
A lingerie bodysuit with gorgeous eyelash lace and a plunging neckline
Promising review:
"From material to size to price, all are TOP TIER!!!! Unbeatable price for such amazing quality material; super soft and comfortable fit!
Ordered white for my Bridal boudoir shoot and will ABSOLUTELY be ordering every other color!! If you’re debating whether or not to order…ORDER IT!!! By far my favorite lingerie I’ve EVER owned!!
" — Destiny
A bar of quadruple-milled, shea butter-infused French sopas
Promising review:
"I generally make my own soaps and body butters due to having extremely sensitive skin, but I have completely fallen in love with this line. The lather is luxuriously ample yet gentle.
The scent fills the bathroom but does not linger heavily on the body. It leaves my skin clean and soft — not dry as most bar soaps do. I highly recommend the Rose and Mirabelle scents. These bars are quadruple-milled, so they do last a while." — NoIWontPutMyName
The super viral Wavytalk curling iron/brush set
While this is often compared to the Revlon one-step
, note that that is a hair dryer
(and blows air) — this
is a curling iron, so it just heats up for styling hair rather than drying it! It also comes with two styling clips and a protective glove, btw!Promising review:
"I love this hair tool, especially for its affordability! I bought it mostly for the round brush, but love that it comes with four other attachments as well. The thermal round brush works very well and makes achieving a blowout look so simple/quick!
I have a blow dryer round brush as well but I hate how loud it is, how long it takes, and how I am sweating by the end of it. This is a nice alternative and also easy to pack when traveling abroad!" — Kelsie M
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"Not only is this a great travel charger, but they definitely took a page from Apple in their boxing of the product. Beautifully done, would make a great impression as a gift.
Bought this for travel as one outlet needed to charge all three devices. Love how unobtrusive it is, hate how cluttered a hotel room can get when all of your electronics take over the limited flat surfaces in a hotel. Love it so much I’m using it at home as well." — M. TanouyePromising review:
"Voted best useful gift ever. I gifted this to my manager and she uses it daily. She gets compliments. It was recommended through BuzzFeed. Solid product." — E. M. Obeso
A set of glass food storage jars with bamboo lids
Keeping your everyday ingredients easy to access AND beautiful? Sign me up.Promising review:
"I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry, but also contributed to my sustainability efforts
. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." — Caroline
And some sleek and minimal spice and pantry labels
Quart and Pint is a Utah-based small biz on Etsy that sells high-quality vinyl labels that are water- and oil-resistant! They're pre-printed and sold in packs. Check out their store page
to see the current offering of spice and pantry label designs!
Promising review:
"These are exactly what I wanted, they came out beautifully and were easy to apply. This pack contains every label I needed and then some. 10/10 would recommend." —shannon buffoPromising review:
"The labels are very pretty and feel high-quality! I love that I can re-adjust them too (as opposed to just being stuck forever in one position)." — Maddie
A marble board wire cheese cutter
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer
in action. Promising review:
"My mother-in-law had purchased one last year, and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use.
We have a lot of get-togethers with friends, and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So, I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since.
It cuts easily, and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack, but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
And if that scent combo isn't doing it for you, there are oodles of other ones to choose from!Promising review
: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table, and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself!
If this came in a perfume, I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent, but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent
. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner,
which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
A vintage-inspired scarf
BTW, reviewers with natural hair love this for sleeping in to protect their hair!Promising review:
"I actually get compliments on this all the time. I just bought it as a cheap little way to accent my black purse, and people are shocked when I say it's just an inexpensive scarf off of Amazon
. The print looks great and it's really soft. You can definitely tell it's not an expensive scarf if you spend some time touching/looking at it. But it's a great accessory that apparently fools passersby!" — Katie Payne
A Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist
Promising review:
"I finally received my new body spray yesterday and was in complete shock at the resemblance to Baccarat Rouge 540
. This body spray is so delicious. It is definitely a Baccarat Rouge 540 [alternative]. There were so many reviews that said how much this body spray resembled the very pricey perfume, and they were all correct. I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540, but it so expensive compared to other perfumes like Chanel, so I opt not to purchase it regularly. This body spray is a wonderful substitute for overpriced perfume. Today will be my first day for wearing the spray, so hopefully, it has great longevity throughout the day as well. 🤞🏼 Regardless, I would still purchase it again moving forward." — Tina
A gold-plated dog collar
Promising review:
"Very beautiful chain! Nice and sturdy, not cheap looking at all. People always asked if it was real.
My pup jumped in a pool and has been rained on with it, and he scratches at his neck sometimes (naturally), and the chain is still shiny and looking great! The company has been very good with communication and answering my questions promptly. I’ve already gotten five friends to purchase for their doggos too. Highly recommend!!" — Bryan
A sleek annd chic baguette purse
Promising review
: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, it's beyond sturdy and looks very classy.
The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." — Mary
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip, a lip gloss that also has the hydration of a lip oil
I have two shades and have already ordered a third!Promising review:
"The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and tbh NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price.
The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" — Courtney Calestiini
A made-in-Italy diamond-cut decanter
This glassware is made in Italy.Promising review:
“I purchased this for my brother as a Christmas gift last year. The package arrived in perfect condition, with its contents safely intact. After pouring our first glass of whiskey from this decanter, we immediately felt more sophisticated and used words like 'indubitably,' 'transcendent,' and 'ergo.'
Indeed, drinking from this decanter will make even Canadian LTD taste piquant." — Justin Pickens
And a cut crystal–style cocktail shaker
Promising review:
"I am so thrilled with this shaker. It's beautiful and can sit out on my bar cart, is super functional, and doesn't leak. It's a conversation starter and everyone who has seen it loves the way it looks and asks where I got it. I will say, the bottom is quite heavy and this makes shaking a bit awkward but once you get used to it it's no big deal." — Amanda B
And a pair of pink-tinted, gold-rim coupe glasses
Promising review:
"I bought these after finding a similar glass at Anthropologie. These are more affordable and just as lovely. Cheers ♥️" — Nicole L.Promising review:
"I absolutely love these glasses! They're just as beautiful in person as you might hope, and the weight of the glass is very nice also. They're real glass, not plastic, and the gold is so elegant. I absolutely love these, and I'm thinking about getting an extra set." — JLJ
A pack of Wander Beauty gold foil under eye masks
Promising review:
"I ordered the five pack and am SO happy I did. These eye patches are so easy to use and stay in place and the gold color is so fun. I was able to move around my apartment (do dishes, do laundry etc) while I had them on. They perked my eyes right up and felt incredibly soothing.
I think keeping them in the fridge and then applying them would add to their refreshing nature. They are easy to remove from their packaging and come with plenty of extra serum that I rubbed into my neck and chest.
" — Keely
A faux sheepskin you can use as a little area rug by the bed
Promising review:
"I did not have my hopes up high for this rug, as it was fairly inexpensive, BUT I was so happy when I got it!!! It is so extremely soft; exactly what I was looking for — 10/10!!" — Leilani Alvarez
A gorgeous textured travel wallet
It's made of RFID-blocking material, too.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess
. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins, as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
An AirPods (or AirPods Pro) case shaped like a famous bag that rhymes with gherkin
I bought this case for myself last year and I love it! It stays on so nicely, and makes it easier to find my AirPods in my bag.Promising review:
"I loved the look of the case and I was surprised how durable it was. By far my favorite AirPod case" — Abreil
A sophisticated laptop tote bag
Promising review:
"It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and I find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects
. Still plenty of space. And when you see carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend.
" — Su
A strapless mesh bustier
Like many, I bought this top, and it really does look so much more expensive IRL.Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
Peel-and-stick vinyl subway tile
These renter-friendly beauties are fully removable. You'll just need to heat with a hair dryer to unstick the adhesive. For the full install, reviewers recommend: a level
, sanding block
and sandpaper
, measuring tape
, ruler
, screwdriver
to remove outlets, and utility knife
or scissors
.Promising review:
"These are great and easy to install. You have to cut the first section. I did put them on a textured wall and have no issues with them peeling off. I made a mistake and had to pull some of them off and they came off with no problem. They are sticky so I did have to pull a little bit, no damage to the paint or the wall though. You will need a VERY sharp knife and a pair of scissors. I used a metal carpenter's square as a straight edge and it worked nicely. Nice upgrade to my little kitchen. I needed about 30 tiles and I had to buy 40 for cuts and mistakes. You can't reuse the sheet if you pull it off. I found that if you have to cut the tiles, make sure you have the "grout" on the cut, it makes it easier to align and hides small mistakes." — Tricia Hendrickson
A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants
Check out a TikTok of the pants
in action.Promising review:
"Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon CustomerPromising review:
"Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." — Gabi B
E.l.f. Halo Glow liquid filter
Promising review:
"This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles
. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation and sometimes I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin.
This stuff is viral for a reason!!" — mapagillPromising review:
"If you like Charlotte Tilbury, flawless filter this is leaps and bounds better! Just buy it. The coverage is better makes my skin have the most amazing natural glow!
The colors run with a more warm/yellow undertone which worked great for me! Spend the fraction of the price and just get it you will be happy you did!" — Amazonreview
Oversized square sunnies
Promising review:
"Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century.
They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." — KamPromising review:
"I saw these sunglasses on TikTok
a couple of months ago and finally ordered them. I’m so glad I did. I LOVE them!! They’re such good quality!
And I love the way they look on. I’d definitely buy them again!!" — Sammie Batey
A satin pillowcase to make your bedding look super high-end
This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases, and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too!Promising review:
"I ordered these pillowcases just to see if they could compete with Blissy. Well, they can. I have washed them three times and they came out great. They seem to protect your hair and skin. So, I’m very happy with them." — EMcPromising review:
"I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones!
They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure.
Highly recommend!" — Hannah Watkins
A set of super-sized (9.5 inches!) and super-soft satin scrunchies
Promising review:
"I love the look of the huge silk scrunchies on a lot of retail websites, but I'm not willing to pay that much for ONE hair tie. These are a great substitute, and you get four for half the price
. (Came in cute packaging, too.)" — Michael L.Promising review:
"Honestly, I was very skeptical because I didn’t think I would like oversize scrunchies, but I have a long hair, and I find any other scrunchies always pulling out my hair, so these are extremely comfortable. The downside is now I must get them in all colors. 😃" — Dawn Sullivan
Physicians Formula Diamond Dust
Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok
— the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!Promising review
: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle
; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" — camielle parent
A pair of high-waisted trousers
When Harry Met Sally
chic!Promising review:
"These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" — Nash
A gorgeous velvet mini jewelry case
Promising review:
"Really amazing value – it looks pretty luxe but I can't believe the price I bought it for
— especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well. I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too that's been very helpful" — Dee
A Baroque mirror no one will believe came from Amazon with Prime shipping
Promising review:
"This mirror is gorgeous and very well-made. It feels heavier than I expected, so I used a 3M Claw to hang it and it’s definitely secure. Looks exactly like the picture. I wanted the Anthropologie Primrose mirror but couldn’t stomach the price tag, even with deep discounts from their home outlet pop up.
This is an excellent [alternative], so definitely worth it." — Jillian ConeysPromising review:
"I was looking for an inexpensive [version] of *the* Anthropologie mirror for my mantle. Did lots of searching and review reading and this seemed like the best bang for your buck. It’s so nice! It’s heavy and sturdy (not chintzy), and looks great in my living room. The flourish on top is tasteful and the antique gold color really does make it look vintage.
" — Eliza