HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change. HuffPost We found 4th of July tees for the family from Walmart, Target, Old Navy and Amazon.
Between the
ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the fight for racial equality, you might be rethinking how you celebrate the Fourth of July.
Some folks are championing the idea that
Juneteenth — celebrated annually on June 19 to mark the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation in 1865 — would be the start of weeks celebrating freedom, all the way through July 4.
But before you hit the beach or plan a family barbecue, keep in mind that the CDC has
guidelines on outdoor gatherings to slow the spread of coronavirus. It advises you to check your state’s policy on the number people allowed at gatherings, even if you think you can’t get coronavirus outdoors.
Whatever way you choose to participate in these weeks celebrating freedom, chances are you’re going to want to dress up in red, white and blue — the colors of both the U.S. and
Juneteenth flags.
Whether you prefer a monochromatic look or decide to don stars or stripes, there are plenty of fun 4th of July shirts for 2020 for the whole family. You’ll find
flag-inspired onesies for babies, stars-and-stripes tanks for women and 2020 July 4th tees for men.
It might be worth snagging these
fun Fourth of July face masks, too.
Below, we’ve rounded up festive tees, tanks and tops for the whole family to wear this 4th of July.
A cropped USA tee
Amazon
Find this crop top for $16 on
Amazon
.
This 'Into The Spider-verse' tee for kiddos
Old Navy
Find this Marvel Spider-Man American flag tee for $12 at
Old Navy
.
An American flag tank top for him
Target
Find this tank top for $10 at
Target
.
A gingham stars onesie with a bow
Target
Find this gingham romper with headband for $12 at
Target
.
A faded off-the-shoulder flag tee
Walmart
Find this off-the-shoulder tee for $16 at
Walmart
.
A boy's stars button-down shirt
Target
Find this boys button-down for $13 at
Target
.
A hotdog flag T-shirt
Walmart
Find this hot dog tee for $24 at
Walmart
.
This red stars tank
Target
Find this girls star top for $10 at
Target
.
A flowy flag tank
Amazon
Find this button-down strappy tank for $18 on
Amazon
.
This doodled American flag tee
Amazon
Find this tee for $17 on
Amazon
.
A navy stars tank
Old Navy
Find this printed tank top for $12 at
Old Navy
.
An American flag pocket tee
Target
Find this men's tee for $10 at
Target
.
A vintage flag tee
Amazon
Find this women's tee for $17 on
Amazon
.
A funny 4th of July feline tee
Walmart
A stars and stripes dinosaurs tee
Amazon
These striped overalls and stars bandana
Target
Find this baby top and bottom set for $16 at
Target
.
A classic American flag T-shirt for 2020
Old Navy
Find this 2020 graphic tee for $4 at
Old Navy
.
A flag-printed button-down
Target
Find this men's button-down for $23 at
Target
.
This patriotic cat T-shirt
Walmart
Find this cat tee for $13 at
Walmart
.
A stars and stripe onesie
Old Navy
Find this baby one-piece for $10 at
Old Navy.
A shirt that reminds us to practice a little more love
Walmart
Find this LOVE tee for $13 at
Walmart
.
A long-sleeved USA tee
Target
Find this graphic sweatshirt for $20 at
Target
.
This 2020 American flag T-shirt
Old Navy
A stars and stripes onesie with a bow
Amazon
Find this newborn onesie for $13 on
Amazon
.
A faded American flag T-shirt
Walmart
Find this distressed tee for $14 at
Walmart
.