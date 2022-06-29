You may be making all the traditional preparations for the upcoming 4th of July holiday — bulk-buying hot dogs, cleaning your outdoor grill and making sure your assortment of pool floats is the envy of the neighborhood — but are you also prepared to shop until you drop? Many folks get so caught up with long-weekend festivities that they forget that July 4 is a great time to take advantage of mid-summer sales from a host of household-name brands.

Whether you’re looking to score a new, marked-down mattress, a new outdoor furniture set for your patio, or just some stylish swimwear, there are a plethora of deals to be had (we spotted enviable price cuts at retailers like Rejuvenation, REI, Target, Nordstrom, Ulta, and more). So if you’re looking to add some sparkle to your holiday weekend without having to light any fireworks, put down those grill tongs for a hot second and browse the selection of sales that we rounded up before you log off.

