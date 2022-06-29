Shopping

The Best July 4th Sales To Shop This Weekend

The upcoming long weekend is a great time to score deals on mattresses, home goods, beauty, summer fashion and more.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

You may be making all the traditional preparations for the upcoming 4th of July holiday — bulk-buying hot dogs, cleaning your outdoor grill and making sure your assortment of pool floats is the envy of the neighborhood — but are you also prepared to shop until you drop? Many folks get so caught up with long-weekend festivities that they forget that July 4 is a great time to take advantage of mid-summer sales from a host of household-name brands.

Whether you’re looking to score a new, marked-down mattress, a new outdoor furniture set for your patio, or just some stylish swimwear, there are a plethora of deals to be had (we spotted enviable price cuts at retailers like Rejuvenation, REI, Target, Nordstrom, Ulta, and more). So if you’re looking to add some sparkle to your holiday weekend without having to light any fireworks, put down those grill tongs for a hot second and browse the selection of sales that we rounded up before you log off.

1
Bear
Bear Mattress
Give your back a break and take and advantage of the Bear Mattress weekend sale. Get 30% off sitewide and free accessories with each purchase of an Elite Hybrid, Bear Hybrid, Bear Pro and Bear Original.
Get the deals at Bear Mattress
2
Skin Store
Skin Store
Refresh your skin care routine and bathroom necessities with Skin Store's major weekend sale. Use code JULY4 for 20% sitewide.
Get the deals at Skin Store
3
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's annual Anniversary Sale starts July 6, but they're offering a preview sale right now, including huge markdowns on bras, shoes, T-shirts, sleepwear, jewelry, socks, fragrance and skin care.
Get the deals at Nordstrom
4
Partake
Partake
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this scrumptious deal from cookie-centric company Partake. Starting July 1, get 20% off of orders $34.99+ and the 8-pack variety box of cookies for $31.99 (originally $39.99).
Get the deals at Partake
5
Ulta
Ulta
Take part in Ulta's Summer Sale Event — which ends on July 4 — and save up to 40% off on hair care, skin care, makeup and fragrance.
Get the deals at Ulta
6
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
The time to upgrade your kitchen is now as Sur La Table's small appliances, cookware and summer clearance sales are in full swing. Get up to 50% off on cookware, up to 45% on small appliances and up to 50% off on clearance.
Get the deals at Sur La Table
7
Solo Stove
Solo Stove
Gather all your friends and cozy up around a fire pit on the upcoming summer nights. Solo Stove's low-smoke fire pits are 45% off for a limited time.
Get the deals at Solo Stove
8
REI
REI
Save up to 40% during REI's holiday weekend sale and clearance, which ends July 4. Stock up on lawn chairs, running shoes, joggers and various electronics.
Get the deals at REI
9
Everlane
Everlane
Starting July 1, get up to 40% off vacation essentials (think swimwear, shoes and must-have travel clothing pieces).
Get the deals at Everlane
10
Rejuvenation
Rejuvenation
Everyone loves a good warehouse sale and high-end lighting and furniture brand Rejuvenation is having theirs right now on everything from lighting to hardware to outdoor furniture to pillows and rugs, all up to 75% off.
Get the deals at Rejuvenation
11
Who What Wear Collection
Who What Wear Collection
Until July 6, everything (yes, everything) is 50% off at Who What Wear Collection when you use the code JULY4. This includes dresses, tops, accessories and new arrivals.
Get the deals at Who What Wear Collection
12
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
Add a little razzle dazzle to your wardrobe with a few new accessories from Kendra Scott. Get 20% off select items.
Get the deals at Kendra Scott
13
Target
Target
The deals at Target are hot for 4th of July. Through July 4, you can get up to 30% off on furniture and lighting, up to 20% off on pool floats, up to 50% off on toys and up to 20% on beach towels.
Get the deals at Target
14
Athleta
Athleta
Athleta's semi-annual sale includes savings of up to 60% off on dresses, joggers, bras, tops, jackets, leggings and more.
Get the deals at Athleta
15
Vitruvi
Vitruvi
Make summer synonymous with self-care and invest in an aesthetically pleasing diffuser. Vitruvi's summer sale includes up to 40% off sitewide, so this is your chance to grab one while the sale lasts.
Get the deals at Vitruvi
16
Cuup
Cuup
Pool season has arrived. Celebrate with a new swimsuit from Cuup's swim sale. Until July 3, you can get select swim styles and colors for 30% off.
Get the deals at Cuup
17
Wayfair
Wayfair
Get up to 60% off at Wayfair's 4th of July Sale, including discounts on outdoor, living room, kitchen and office furniture.
Get the deals at Wayfair
18
Kemi Telford
Kemi Telford
Created by Yvonne Modupe Telford in 2017, Kemi Telford's dresses, skirts, tops and bottoms pay homage to the U.K.-based designer’s Nigerian heritage. The brand's summer sale is happening right now and you can get up to 50% off on select items.
Get the deals at Kemi Telford
19
Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Your closet needs a couple bold accessories for the summer. From June 17-July 24 get an additional 10% off sale items at Charles and Keith when you use code SALE10.
Get the deals at Charles and Keith
20
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.
June 30 through July 5, you can get an additional 30% off sale items with code SUNNY30. The sale includes best-selling trays and coasters, beach towels, totes, desk accessories, headbands, phone cases, jewelry, party goods, and much more. You can also get 30% off the Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt swimwear and sleepwear Collection with code SUNNY30.
Get the deals at Rifle Paper Co.
21
West Elm
West Elm
Whether you're on the hunt for new bedding, storage baskets, curtains or a huge floor mirror to take up that empty space in the corner of your living room, West Elm has you covered. They currently have a warehouse sale going on with discounts on all these items and more for up to 70% off.
Get the deals at West Elm
22
EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect
After leaving your eye appointment, you need the coolest of frames. That's where EyeBuyDirect's BOGO sale comes in. Use code TWO4YOU to get a pair for free when you buy one.
Get the deals at EyeBuyDirect
23
Walmart
Walmart
Don't sleep on Walmart's rollback items, which offer a range of massive discounts on items like vacuum cleaners, clothing, egg chairs, slow cookers and grill.
Get the deals at Walmart
24
Old Navy
Old Navy
Make sure you check out Old Navy this weekend as you can get up to 60% off sitewide until July 4 (along with 60% off all shorts on July 2 and 50% off all activewear on July 3).
Get the deals at Old Navy
25
Hatch
Hatch
Maternity clothes don't have to be dowdy, and apparel brand Hatch understands that. Starting July 1, shop up to 50% off selected styles through the month of July.
Get the deals at Hatch
26
Everyday Humans
Everyday Humans
Calling all SPF lovers: Everyday Humans' Hot Humans Summer kit, which includes the Take Five reviving aloe mist, Resting Beach Face sunscreen serum, Oh My Bod! sunscreen lotion and a green and white checkered face towel, is 20% off from June 27 to July 5 when you use code HOT20. Five percent of kit sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood until the end of July to support Everyday Humans' fight for reproductive rights.
Get the deal at Everyday Humans
27
Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel
Get up to 60% off outdoor and indoor furniture, bedding, dinnerware, kitchen appliances, rugs, decorations and lighting during Crate and Barrel's July 4 sale.
Get the deals at Crate and Barrel
28
Crocs
Crocs
If you haven't jumped on the Crocs bandwagon yet, it's not too late. Make your first — or fifth — Crocs purchase this weekend and get up to 50% off plus an extra 15% off when you use code EXTRA15.
Get the deals at Crocs
29
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma's warehouse sale includes huge savings up to 70% off on cookware, electronics, cutlery, food, outdoor cooking accessories and more.
Get the deals at Williams Sonoma
30
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Get 30% off all spring styles at Farm Rio, including vibrant dresses and skirts. No code needed.
Get the deals at Farm Rio
31
Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture
Cross off some things on your home decor to-do list by taking part in Ashley Furniture's holiday weekend sale. Get up to 40% off select items and free shipping and the option to choose doorstep delivery.
Get the deals at Ashley Furniture
32
Amerisleep
Amerisleep
If you haven't noticed, 4th of July weekend is one of the best times to invest in a new mattress. Amerisleep is offering $450 off all mattresses and free delivery when you use code AS450.
Get the deals at Amerisleep
33
Society6
Society6
Looking to do some stylish home accessorizing soon? Take advantage of Society6's 4th of July sale, where you can get up to 40% off everything, no code needed.
Get the deals at Society6
