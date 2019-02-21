5 Legitimate National Emergencies, According To Real Americans

Last year, my sons did their first ever lockdown drill. My 8-year-old son came home and had 100 questions. One of them was, “What if someone came to the house with a gun?” I responded that he was to go with his older brother and get out of the house, get to the neighbors and call for help. After a few minutes he realized I had essentially told him they would be leaving me and his large beloved dog behind. ... This is the world we live in now. [My kids] have to have a plan in case a gunman comes in their school. In case one comes in their home. ... I don’t understand why background checks and confiscation of guns from those who have restraining orders and mental health issues is too much to ask. Somehow, asking my preteen children to learn how to hide from gunmen is not too much to ask? — Anne Davis