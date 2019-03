5 Memoirs By Women That Are Even Better When You Listen To Them

Diane Guerrero, an actress on hit shows like “Orange Is The New Black” and “Jane The Virgin,” is also an outspoken advocate for immigration reform. In her first audiobook, In the Country We Love, she shares her personal experience of being separated from her parents, a reality many children of immigrants in the United States are facing today. When Guerrero was just 14 years old, her parents were arrested and deported from the U.S. to Colombia, while she was left to fend for herself. While the story was difficult for Guerrero to share, she hopes her personal experience will shed light on what is happening to families around the country. Through her emotional narration of her story, she empowers others to speak out.