5 Of The Most Empowering Books From Reese’s Book Club

Author Brené Brown is the type of writer whose work will really make you think. The research professor and social scientisteven change your life with her invaluable lessons on complex topics such as courage, shame, empathy and vulnerability. In, Brown, through her warm southern drawl, offers advice on how to build connections, bravely stand alone and gain a sense of belonging. Her teachings are meant to help readers through the current “spiritual crisis of disconnection.” She believes this disconnection is taking us away from ourselves and those around us, but through her voice she guides us back.