5 Women Changing The World With Their Words

While Coretta Scott King was probably best known for being Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife, Scott King was also a civil rights leader in her own right. Growing up in Alabama in the 1920s, she witnessed the effects of injustice and segregation from a young age, which led her to become an advocate for social change. As the wife of MLK, she traveled around the world, speaking about racial and economic issues, and uplifting the voices of women in the movement.After her husband’s assassination in 1968, she went on to establish the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, Georgia, to continue her husband’s legacy and educate others on global peace and social justice. Her lifelong activism made her one of the most powerful advocates for equality in the U.S.While Scott King published her first book,, in 1969, we don’t see the full impact of her work until after her death in 2006. More than a decade after she died, her posthumous memoir, My Life, My Love, My Legacy , as told to the Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds, was released. The audiobook, performed by January LaVoy and Phylicia Rashad, not only retells the story of her youth in Alabama and her activism around the world, but teaches us the importance of standing up for injustice.