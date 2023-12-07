50 Cent Announces Diddy Documentary, Vows To Donate Profits To Sexual Assault Survivors

50 Cent is taking aim at Sean “Diddy” Combs and his series of alleged sexual assaults.
The “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper recently announced a documentary on the music mogul’s alleged sex crimes, and he even provided some footage via an Instagram snippet. In the clip, former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry claimed Combs would spike bottles of champagne at his parties and direct his crew not to drink from them. Curry said the women drank from them unknowingly and became “real, real slippery.”
In the footage, Curry added, “After a while, they’re all opening up their mouths like little birds.”
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, wrote in the caption of the clip that he and his production company, G-Unit Film & Television, are planning to donate all proceeds from the documentary to rape and sexual assault victims. A representative for the Queens rapper, who is producing the film, confirmed as much to ET.
The snippet also included footage of Diddy with rapper Rick Ross — whom Jackson has had his own beef with in the past — that was scored to Ross’ controversial lyrics: “Put Molly all in her champagne/ She ain’t even know it/ I took her home and I enjoyed that.”
While 50 Cent teased the project on social media several times last week, his post on Wednesday came mere hours after a fourth woman brought forth sexual assault accusations against Combs. The unnamed plaintiff alleged she was gang raped by the mogul and his associates when she was 17.
Combs was first accused in November by singer Cassie, who alleged she was raped, beaten and sex trafficked while they were dating. Combs settled the suit within 24 hours but was accused of similar charges by two more women in the following weeks.
“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” Combs wrote Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name.”
For years, 50 Cent has mocked Combs in his music and on social media. The rapper didn’t even wait to call him out after Combs resigned as chairman of Revolt — and said he’d gladly buy the company before his concerned sponsors pulled out.
“I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends,” he wrote.
A release date for the untitled documentary has yet to be announced.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.