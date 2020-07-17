50 Cent Responds To Carole Baskin And Her Husband's Cover Of 'In Da Club'

Rapper 50 Cent clearly approves of Carole and Howard Baskin’s rendition of his 2003 song “In Da Club.”

The Baskins, famous from the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” are trending on social media for a now-viral video they posted on the app Cameo, where they earn a fee for making personalized messages.

Carole Baskin, in wishing a woman named Charlotte a happy birthday, starts the video by saying: “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. It’s Carole Baskin and Howard Baskin at Big Cat Rescue. We are here with the crib mates to wish Charlotte a happy birthday.”

Howard joins in, wearing a paper birthday hat and holding a bottle of rum, and the two begin singing a modified version of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club”: “Go Charlotte, it’s your birthday. We’re going to party like it’s your birthday. We’re going to sip Bacardi like it’s your birthday.”

The video later got the attention of 50 Cent himself, who reshared it on his Instagram page with the caption: “This song wasn’t music it was magic, it went everywhere in the world then never went away everyday is somebody’s birthday.”

The rap star also took a dig at longstanding rival Ja Rule of Murder Inc.

Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue videos on Cameo frequently make their way to Twitter. One this week features her singing Cardi B’s “Best Life” in another birthday message.

Got Carole Baskin to sing a Cardi B song to my dad. 2020, what are you? pic.twitter.com/GopSpmsBUq — Claire. (@claire_chair) July 16, 2020

Another person ― an Australian comedian ― got Baskin to wish Rolf Harris, a convicted sexual offender from Australia, a happy birthday.

That video, which also made the rounds on TikTok, shouts out Harris’ “best friend Jimmy Savile,” the late BBC personality who was posthumously accused of sexual assault by hundreds of children and women.

If this doesn’t break the internet I give up 🤣 Carole Baskin shouts out Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9RsICCRXwK — Tom Armstrong (@TomoArmstrong) July 14, 2020

It’s unclear if Baskin is on the joke. Regardless, she makes $299, per Cameo, so she’s laughing all the way to the bank.

