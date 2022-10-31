50 Cent Has Scathing 4 Words Of Advice For Kanye West Amid Business Fallouts

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is offering his two cents on what Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, should do with his time following a CNN report alleging that the rapper has admired Adolf Hitler.

Jackson put the “Donda” rapper on blast for the report and said he has to try “shutting the fuck up” in a since-deleted Instagram post this weekend.

The CNN report cited “several people” formerly close with Ye who claimed the rapper had an obsession with the Nazi leader and praised him.

The allegations followed weeks of backlash after Ye’s recent string of antisemitic comments; companies such as Adidas and Balenciaga cut ties with him.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jackson said this weekend that he’s never seen anything like the CNN report before, including a screenshot of the news outlet’s headline, Complex reported.

Jackson suggested Ye buy a car and drive off into the sunset before dishing out an explicit choice of words for how the rapper should proceed with his career.

“People are really hurt by this shit. I have seen people in this position because of thing they have did not things they have said,” Jackson said. “Now you gotta master the art of shutting the fuck up! No# you gonna make everybody hot. Go cool off!”

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs during a concert in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Oct. 6. Photo by Annelie Cracchiolo/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jackson appeared to be open to a suggestion from Ye just hours prior to his words for the rapper, according to Complex.

The “Candy Shop” rapper shared a screenshot of Ye saying he wanted to build Donda schools in Houston with him.